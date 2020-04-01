Reviewers Are Obsessing Over This Insanely Comfortable Lounge Bra

Reviewers Are Obsessing Over This Insanely Comfortable Lounge BraGood HousekeepingApril 1, 2020, 8:40 p.m. UTC"I feel fully supported, yet like I'm not even wearing anything."From Good HousekeepingReviewers Are Obsessing Over This Insanely Comfortable Lounge BraFinding the perfect bra is not easy, especially if you have large breasts. That's why the experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab put dozens of popular styles to the test. We evaluated the durability of each bra by measuring its ability to recover from being stretched as well as shrinkage and signs of wear after five wash cycles. We also had women through J cup sizes test the bras and report on aspects like fit, comfort, support, appearance, how well they stayed put and how easy they were to put on and take off.These winners — designed specifically for larger cup sizes — are durable, comfortable, supportive, and look great under clothing. Looking for something more specific? Check out the best bras for smaller busts, the best backless bras, the best strapless bras, and the best bras for any breast size. 1) Pure Luxe BraNatoriamazon.com$71.99Shop NowThis beloved bra was rated the most comfortable by our consumer testers. They said it fit well, was supportive, stayed put, and was easy to take on and off. Those with larger cup sizes especially liked the full coverage design, though a few commented that the lace straps were difficult to wear under certain clothing. This one also proved to be durable in our Lab evaluations: It washed well and completely recovered its shape after being stretched out.Available in band sizes 32–38, and cup sizes B–G2) Ultimate T-Shirt BraHanesamazon.com$18.94Shop NowThough it only goes to size DD, this nicely-priced basic bra fit well and looked good under clothing during our consumer tests. One D-cup tester even said she forgot she was wearing it throughout the day. The straps were easy to adjust and the bra offers the full coverage design that's often needed for larger cup sizes. There's also a hook so you can wear it as a racerback. It held up in the lab, too, washing well without shrinkage.Available in band sizes 34–38 and cup sizes B–DDScroll to continue with contentAd3) Love My Curves Modern Curvy T-Shirt BraPlaytexamazon.com$19.95Shop NowDesigned for curvy figures, this bra offers a smoothing factor that our testers said looks great under clothing. Thanks in part to its wide straps for support, this bra stayed in place better than any others in our test and was comfortable to wear. It's available in solid colors, but one tester said that the lace made it feel sexy and flattering. It held up well in lab tests, too, and didn't have any shrinkage when washed.Available in band sizes 36–44 and cup sizes C–G4) Beauty Back Full Figure Wirefree BraVanity Fairamazon.com$19.99Shop NowIf you hate underwires but still want the support, this style is your best bet. Not only did C–DDD cup testers find it to be supportive, they also said it was comfortable and fit well. The bra features a back-smoothing design that our testers said it looked great under clothing. And if you do prefer the support of wires, it comes in an underwire version that also did well in our tests. Available in band sizes 36–44 and cup sizes C–DDD5) Red Carpet Strapless BraWacoalamazon.com$67.99Shop NowGreat news: You don't have to sacrifice comfort for a strapless bra. This one was comfy and fit well, but it especially stood out for staying in place throughout the day. It also looked great under clothing and was especially liked by cup sizes D and larger. Our panel said that they typically struggle with strapless bras, but unanimously said this one was secure and felt great. Plus, it's available in a variety of neutral colors to match different skin tones.Available in band sizes 30–40 and cup sizes C–H6) Idol Molded Balcony BraFreyaamazon.com$68.00Shop NowThis bra stands out not only for being available in cup sizes ranging from B to HH (the UK size equivalent of L), but also for performing well across the board, especially for those with larger sizes. Consumer testers enjoyed wearing this style, giving it good ratings for comfort, fit, support, appearance, and how well it stayed in place. One tester noted that she was impressed it could do all this without looking like a granny bra.Available in band sizes 28–38 and UK cup sizes B–HH 7) Brallelujah! Full Coverage BraSPANXamazon.com$68.00Shop NowThis unique style has a front-closure with comfortable hosiery materials for the back and straps that our testers loved. They gave it high scores for comfort, fit, and support and said it was easy to put on and take off. The only downsides were that some thought the straps were too thick to wear under certain clothing and the band didn't fully recover after being stretched in our Lab tests. Still, it was rated one of the most comfortable bras in our test, with one tester even claiming it felt like a second skin.Available in brand sizes 32–40 and cup sizes A–DD8) Shortee BraShapeezamazon.com$81.00Shop NowThe remedy to bra-induced "back fat," this style has a smooth back to get rid of bra lines and back bulges. Testers found it to be both comfortable and supportive; one D cup tester even said it was the best fitting and most comfortable bra she's ever worn. A few said the pullover style was difficult to get on, but they liked the way it looked under clothing. On the downside, it was the most expensive bra in our test. Sizing works a little differently for this one, so we recommend checking the size guide first.Available in sizes XS–1X and cup size A–E9) Vanishing Back Unlined Front Close BraSomasoma.com$58.00Shop NowIf you can't stand the feel of traditional cups, this unlined pick is made of smooth fabric that our testers said looked great under clothing. One tester commented that she already has a large bust, so she loved how this didn't add any unnecessary padding to make her shape even bigger. Our panel also loved the lace pattern and the fact that it was full coverage. It was easy to get on thanks in part to the front closure, though a few said that the metal clasp got a bit annoying at times. It washed well without any shrinkage or signs of wear and it did a good job recovering its shape after being stretched out.Available in band sizes 32–42 and cup sizes B–G10) Maia Sports BraBrooksamazon.com$58.00Shop NowA winner among for the larger sizes in our sports bra test, this style from Brooks (formerly known as Moving Comfort) compresses and separates — i.e. it keeps the girls from moving both up and down and side to side. It's specifically made for high-impact exercise, and the straps are adjustable and padded for comfort and support. Our testers raved about its performance, some even calling it the best sports bra they've ever worn.Available in band sizes 32–44 and cup sizes C–E11) True Body Lift Scoop Neck BraTrue & Co.trueandco.com$52.00Shop NowSuper comfortable, this style was called "the ultimate lounge bra" by our consumer testers, who said it was a good cross between a sports bra and a bralette. They especially liked the fabric and the fit, though they did say that this isn't something they'd wear regularly because it wasn't supportive enough. It proved to be durable in lab tests thanks to its ability to recover from being stretched out and the fact that it washed well.Available in sizes XS–2X and recommended for DD–DDD cups