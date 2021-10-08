Kristen Stewart glitters in Chanel at the London Film Festival

  • <p>From October 6 to 17, cinemas around London (and, for many films, in cities across the UK and on BFI Player), will play host to some of the most-lauded and highly anticipated films of the year for the 2021 London Film Festival. Now that we can finally return to our beloved cinemas after a long hiatus, the annual celebration of film feels more exciting than ever. </p><p>This year, there are also more female filmmakers represented in the gala than ever before. From Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut with The Lost Daughter to Julie Diarcanau’s body-horror Titane, we're thrilled to see more diverse and often sidelined voices take centre stage - <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/culture/a37862886/london-film-festival-2021-best-films/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:don't miss our guide to the movies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">don't miss our guide to the movies</a> we are most anticipating from the festival schedule this year.</p><p>Films aside, we are also looking forward to a welcome dose of red-carpet fashion which comes hand-in-hand with all the premieres, photocalls and press conferences - and with films such as Spencer, The Harder They Fall, and Last Night in Soho boasting particularly starry casts, we have high expectations for the style on show. </p><p>Here we chart the most fashionable moments from this year's London Film Festival so far.</p>
    Kristen Stewart glitters in Chanel at the London Film Festival

  • <p>Kristen Stewart wore a gunmetal Chanel column dress covered in glittering sequins for the London Film Festival premiere of Spencer.</p>
    1) Kristen Stewart

  • <p><strong>6 October</strong></p><p>Beyoncé looked effortless in Valdrin Shahiti for the opening night of the London Film Festival and the premiere of The Harder They Fall, which was produced by her husband, Jay-Z.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUtowJHAYZE/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    2) Beyoncé

  • <p><strong>6 October </strong></p><p>Jay-Z kept things classic in a black tuxedo. </p>
    3) Jay-Z

  • <p><strong>6 October</strong></p><p>Regina King walked the red carpet in custom Louis Vuitton. </p>
    4) Regina King

  • <p><strong>6 October</strong></p><p>Sabrina Dhowre Elba, in Alberta Ferretti, and Idris Elba posed together on the red carpet. </p>
    5) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba

  • <p><strong>6 October</strong></p><p> Isan Elba, Idris' daughter, opted for a mini checked shirt dress. </p>
    6) Isan Elba

  • <p><strong>6 October</strong></p><p>Zaria Simone made a case for the metallic dress in Dolce & Gabbana. </p>
    7) Zaria Simone

  • <p><strong>6 October</strong></p><p>Rege-Jean Page mixed things up in a gradient-printed blazer by Giorgio Armani. </p>
    8) Rege-Jean Page

  • <p>Earlier that day, Regina King attended a press conference for The Harder They Fall in a blue flared skirt and off the shoulder top by Alexander McQueen. </p>
    9) Regina King

Here we chart the most fashionable moments from this year's London Film Festival.

