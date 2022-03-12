Beyoncé Has Graced More Than the Top of the Music Charts - Check Out Her Full Filmography

    Beyoncé Has Graced More Than the Top of the Music Charts - Check Out Her Full Filmography

  • <p>Beyoncé makes her theatrical film debut in "Austin Powers in Goldmember," playing Foxxy Cleopatra. Foxxy is <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vg-ywBSbQXg" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an FBI agent">an FBI agent</a>, Austin's former lover, and a "whole lotta woman"!</p>
    "Austin Powers in Goldmember" (2002)

    Beyoncé makes her theatrical film debut in "Austin Powers in Goldmember," playing Foxxy Cleopatra. Foxxy is an FBI agent, Austin's former lover, and a "whole lotta woman"!

  • <p>The musical dramedy features Beyoncé as a lounge singer who joins a church choir seeking to enter a gospel competition. She manages to find love and a community in the process. If anything can be said about "The Fighting Temptations," it's that <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqOCYm_r1bs" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the soundtrack will have you">the soundtrack will have you</a> raising your hands and <em>sanging</em>.</p>
    "The Fighting Temptations" (2003)

    The musical dramedy features Beyoncé as a lounge singer who joins a church choir seeking to enter a gospel competition. She manages to find love and a community in the process. If anything can be said about "The Fighting Temptations," it's that the soundtrack will have you raising your hands and sanging.

  • <p>If you still haven't seen "Dreamgirls," for shame! Not only was the film nominated for several Golden Globes and Academy Awards, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLp9i3aIbeU" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:but it's also just so damn good">but it's also just so damn good</a>. Beyoncé stars as Deena Jones, a character based on Diana Ross, and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.</p>
    "Dreamgirls" (2006)

    If you still haven't seen "Dreamgirls," for shame! Not only was the film nominated for several Golden Globes and Academy Awards, but it's also just so damn good. Beyoncé stars as Deena Jones, a character based on Diana Ross, and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

  • <p>There are a lot of things that could be said about "The Pink Panther," but the most important factor is that Beyoncé really comes for her audience's edges with the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJyuU47fywQ" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:movie's musical performance">movie's musical performance</a>.</p>
    "The Pink Panther" (2006)

    There are a lot of things that could be said about "The Pink Panther," but the most important factor is that Beyoncé really comes for her audience's edges with the movie's musical performance.

  • <p>Beyoncé takes on the role of music heavy hitter Etta James in "Cadillac Records," a biopic chronicling the life of Chicago-based record-company executive Leonard Chess. And yes, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZVQD9piv7A" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her musical performances are incredible">her musical performances are <em>incredible</em></a>. The role earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination for outstanding supporting actress.</p>
    "Cadillac Records" (2008)

    Beyoncé takes on the role of music heavy hitter Etta James in "Cadillac Records," a biopic chronicling the life of Chicago-based record-company executive Leonard Chess. And yes, her musical performances are incredible. The role earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination for outstanding supporting actress.

  • <p>Beyoncé doesn't have a musical scene in the thriller "Obsessed," but she does have a fight scene that will make something in your soul feel triumphant and settled for possibly the first time in your life. OK, that might be an exaggeration, but it's pretty close to the sense of satisfaction you'll get watching until the end!</p>
    "Obsessed" (2009)

    Beyoncé doesn't have a musical scene in the thriller "Obsessed," but she does have a fight scene that will make something in your soul feel triumphant and settled for possibly the first time in your life. OK, that might be an exaggeration, but it's pretty close to the sense of satisfaction you'll get watching until the end!

  • <p>The singer lends her voice to "Epic"'s Queen Tara, and the role is so fitting!</p>
    "Epic" (2013)

    The singer lends her voice to "Epic"'s Queen Tara, and the role is so fitting!

  • <p>The Netflix documentary following <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Best-Moments-From-Beyoncé-Homecoming-Documentary-Netflix-46040708" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beyoncé's historic performance at 2018's Coachella">Beyoncé's historic performance at 2018's Coachella</a> will move you, bring you to tears, and remind you why she is Queen Bey, forever.</p>
    "Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé" (2019)

    The Netflix documentary following Beyoncé's historic performance at 2018's Coachella will move you, bring you to tears, and remind you why she is Queen Bey, forever.

Mekishana Pierre

When you think of Beyoncé, your brain probably goes through all her many achievements, chart-topping singles, or jaw-dropping live performances. It makes sense; the woman is an icon for a reason. Everything she touches turns to gold (or multiplatinum) and usually causes total anarchy among her fans.

But Beyoncé isn't just a living musical legend, she's also an accomplished actress. While her movie credits aren't as plentiful as her discography, she has racked up quite a few nominations for her various roles, especially her roles in "The Fighting Temptations" and "Dreamgirls." In more recent years, the superstar's visual albums, "Lemonade" and "Black Is King," continue to set new standards within the music industry, proving that Beyoncé has come a long way since "Carmen: A Hip Hopera" and "Austin Powers in Goldmember." So, if you haven't been educated on the eclectic acting career of Queen Bey herself, check out her handful of career highlights ahead!

Related: Lion King Director Jon Favreau Reveals How Beyoncé's Kids Motivated Her to Play Nala

