Beyoncé Is in Good Company! See the Top 18 Artists with the Most Grammy Wins
Beyoncé: 32 Grammys
Georg Soltí: 31 Grammys
Quincy Jones: 28 Grammys
Alison Krauss: 27 Grammys
Chick Corea: 27 Grammys
Pierre Boulez: 26 Grammys
Vladimir Horowitz: 25 Grammys
Stevie Wonder: 25 Grammys
John Williams: 25 Grammys
JAY-Z: 24 Grammys
Kanye West: 24 Grammys
U2: 22 Grammys
Vince Gill: 22 Grammys
David Frost: 21 Grammys
Bruce Springsteen: 20 Grammys
Henry Mancini: 20 Grammys
Pat Metheny: 20 Grammys
Al Schmitt: 20 Grammys