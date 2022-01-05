Bethany Hamilton, Jonathan Knight, and More Celebrities You Forgot Were on The Amazing Race

The Canadian Press
NHL life in 2021 — like regular life — was dominated by COVID-19. The league manoeuvred, contorted and pivoted to play a 56-game campaign that culminated in July with the Tampa Bay Lightning winning their second consecutive pandemic Stanley Cup. Things were going well to start this season until the Omicron variant swept across North America, forcing a string of postponements, team shutdowns, fans being barred from some Canadian arenas due to new coronavirus restrictions, an extended pause over t