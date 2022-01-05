Bethany Hamilton, Jonathan Knight, and More Celebrities You Forgot Were on The Amazing Race

    Bethany Hamilton, Jonathan Knight, and More Celebrities You Forgot Were on The Amazing Race

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/reichen-lehmkuhl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lehmkuhl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lehmkuhl</a> is a model and actor who competed alongside former partner Chip Arndt on <em><a href="https://people.com/tag/the-amazing-race/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Amazing Race" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Amazing Race</a>.</em> The pair won season 4 in 2003. </p> <p>The actor is known for his role in <em>Dante's Cove</em> and <em>The A-List: New York</em>.</p> <p>Lehmkuhl was formerly in a relationship with <a href="https://people.com/tag/nsync/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:*NSYNC" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">*NSYNC</a>'s <a href="https://people.com/tag/lance-bass/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lance Bass" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lance Bass</a>, but the couple <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/lance-bass-reichen-lehmkuhl-split-for-good/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:officially" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">officially </a><a href="https://people.com/celebrity/lance-bass-reichen-lehmkuhl-split-for-good/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:split in 2007" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">split in 2007</a>.</p>
    Reichen Lehmkuhl, Season 4

    Lehmkuhl is a model and actor who competed alongside former partner Chip Arndt on The Amazing Race. The pair won season 4 in 2003.

    The actor is known for his role in Dante's Cove and The A-List: New York.

    Lehmkuhl was formerly in a relationship with *NSYNC's Lance Bass, but the couple officially split in 2007.

  • <p>Smith is an actor and comedian who competed alongside his brother, Greg Smith, on <em>The Amazing Race.</em> The pair came in sixth place on season 7 in 2005.</p> <p>The actor is known for his role as Zack Johnson on<a href="https://people.com/tag/the-big-bang-theory/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Big Bang Theory" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em> The Big Bang Theory</em></a>. Smith also had appearances in <a href="https://people.com/tv/fear-factor-celebrity-episodes-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fear Factor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Fear Factor</i></a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/two-and-a-half-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Two and a Half Men" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Two and a Half Men</i></a>, <a href="https://people.com/tv/a-scripted-happy-endings-reunion-is-happening-with-a-pandemic-themed-special/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Happy Endings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Happy Endings</i></a>, and <i><a href="https://people.com/tv/max-greenfield-and-the-neighborhood-cast-went-all-out-for-his-daughters-10th-birthday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Neighborhood" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Neighborhood</a>.</i></p>
    Brian Thomas Smith, Season 7

    Smith is an actor and comedian who competed alongside his brother, Greg Smith, on The Amazing Race. The pair came in sixth place on season 7 in 2005.

    The actor is known for his role as Zack Johnson on The Big Bang Theory. Smith also had appearances in Fear Factor, Two and a Half Men, Happy Endings, and The Neighborhood.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/stassi-schroeder/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schroeder" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Schroeder</a> is a television personality who competed alongside <a href="https://people.com/parents/stassi-schroeder-beau-clark-welcome-daughter-hartford-charlie-rose-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her family" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her family</a> on <em><a href="https://people.com/celebrity/new-amazing-race-season-a-family-affair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Amazing Race: Family Edition" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Amazing Race: Family Edition</a>.</em> The family of four placed seventh on season 8 in 2005.</p> <p>The TV star is known for her appearance on the hit reality show, <a href="https://people.com/tag/vanderpump-rules/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vanderpump Rules" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Vanderpump Rules</em></a>. Schroeder is also a fashion blogger, podcast host, and <a href="https://people.com/tv/stassi-schroeder-new-book/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:author" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">author</a>.</p>
    Stassi Schroeder, Season 8

    Schroeder is a television personality who competed alongside her family on The Amazing Race: Family Edition. The family of four placed seventh on season 8 in 2005.

    The TV star is known for her appearance on the hit reality show, Vanderpump Rules. Schroeder is also a fashion blogger, podcast host, and author.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/amazing-races-mike-white-doesnt-regret-underwear-jog-in-siberia/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">White</a> is an actor, writer, and director who competed alongside his father, Mel White, twice on <em>The Amazing Race. </em>The pair came in sixth place on season 14 in 2009, and tenth place on <a href="https://people.com/tv/amazing-race-unfinished-business-teams-revealed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business</em></a> season 18 in 2011.</p> <p>The actor is widely known for writing the film <a href="https://people.com/movies/jack-black-mourns-death-of-school-of-rock-costar-kevin-clark/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:School of Rock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>School of Rock</em></a>, where he played Ned Schneebly alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/jack-black/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jack Black" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jack Black</a>'s Dewey Finn. White has worked on other notable titles such as HBO's <i><a href="https://people.com/tv/jennifer-coolidge-to-reprise-her-role-as-fan-favorite-tanya-on-hbo-the-white-lotus-reports/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The White Lotus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The White Lotus</a> </i>and <a href="https://people.com/tv/enlightened-canceled-why-it-will-be-missed-by-peoples-tv-critic/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Enlightened" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Enlightened</em></a>.</p>
    Mike White, Season 14

    White is an actor, writer, and director who competed alongside his father, Mel White, twice on The Amazing Race. The pair came in sixth place on season 14 in 2009, and tenth place on The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business season 18 in 2011.

    The actor is widely known for writing the film School of Rock, where he played Ned Schneebly alongside Jack Black's Dewey Finn. White has worked on other notable titles such as HBO's The White Lotus and Enlightened.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/big-brothers-jeff-jordan-officially-together/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schroeder and Lloyd" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Schroeder and Lloyd</a> are a <a href="https://people.com/parents/big-brother-alums-jeff-schroeder-and-wife-jordan-lloyd-expecting-second-child/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beloved reality TV couple" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beloved reality TV couple</a> who competed on <em>The Amazing Race. </em><a href="https://people.com/tv/amazing-races-jeff-schroeder-traveling-the-world-without-money/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The pair came in seventh place" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The pair came in seventh place</a> on season 16 in 2010.</p> <p>The couple's showmance began when they met on CBS's <a href="https://people.com/tag/big-brother/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Big Brother" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Big Brother </em></a>in 2009. Schroeder and Lloyd have appeared on various other shows including <em>Jeff & Jordan Do America</em>, <em>Reality Remix</em>, and <a href="https://people.com/tv/survivor-contestant-dan-spilo-was-uninvited-from-live-finale-after-his-removal-from-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Survivor Live" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Survivor Live</em></a>. The couple also host a real estate series titled <em>This You Need To See</em>.</p>
    Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd, Season 16

    Schroeder and Lloyd are a beloved reality TV couple who competed on The Amazing Race. The pair came in seventh place on season 16 in 2010.

    The couple's showmance began when they met on CBS's Big Brother in 2009. Schroeder and Lloyd have appeared on various other shows including Jeff & Jordan Do America, Reality Remix, and Survivor Live. The couple also host a real estate series titled This You Need To See.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/bethany-hamilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hamilton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hamilton</a> is a <a href="https://people.com/parents/bethany-hamilton-first-surf-trip-since-welcoming-baby-3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:professional surfer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">professional surfer</a> who competed alongside her husband <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/bethany-hamilton-marries-adam-dirks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adam Dirks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adam Dirks</a> on <em>The Amazing Race. </em>The pair came in third place on season 25 in 2014.</p> <p>As a surfer who <a href="https://people.com/movies/bethany-hamilton-says-she-had-a-lot-of-fears-about-motherhood-15-years-after-shark-attack/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lost her arm to a shark attack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lost her arm to a shark attack</a> in 2003 and <a href="https://people.com/parents/bethany-hamilton-pregnant-surfing-six-months/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hopped back on her board" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hopped back on her board</a> one month later – Hamilton serves as an inspiration for many. The 2011 movie <a href="https://people.com/movies/first-look-carrie-underwoods-big-screen-debut-in-soul-surfer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Soul Surfer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Soul Surfer</em></a> was based on her 2004 autobiography. A 2013 documentary titled <a href="https://people.com/movies/bethany-hamilton-talks-surfing-motherhood-new-documentary-unstoppable/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable</i></a> also documents her incredible career. </p>
    Bethany Hamilton, Season 25

    Hamilton is a professional surfer who competed alongside her husband Adam Dirks on The Amazing Race. The pair came in third place on season 25 in 2014.

    As a surfer who lost her arm to a shark attack in 2003 and hopped back on her board one month later – Hamilton serves as an inspiration for many. The 2011 movie Soul Surfer was based on her 2004 autobiography. A 2013 documentary titled Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable also documents her incredible career.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/home/nkotbs-jonathan-knights-new-hgtv-series-premieres-this-march-watch-an-exclusive-sneak-peek/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Knight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Knight</a> is a singer who competed alongside <a href="https://people.com/music/jonathan-knight-engaged-harley-rodriguez/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his now-fiancé" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">his now-fiancé</a> <a href="https://people.com/tv/nkotbs-jonathan-knight-talks-boyfriend-harley-rodriguez-amazing-race/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harley Rodriguez" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Harley Rodriguez</a> on <em>The Amazing Race. </em>The pair came in ninth place on season 26 in 2015.</p> <p>The former teen heartthrob is widely known for being a member of the boy band <a href="https://people.com/tag/new-kids-on-the-block/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Kids on the Block" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">New Kids on the Block</a>, who shot to fame in the late '80s. <a href="https://people.com/home/nkotbs-jonathan-knights-new-hgtv-series-premieres-this-march-watch-an-exclusive-sneak-peek/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Knight also hosts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Knight also hosts</a> the HGTV show <a href="https://people.com/home/new-kids-on-the-blocks-jonathan-knight-is-getting-an-hgtv-show-all-about-farmhouse-fixer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farmhouse Fixer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Farmhouse Fixer</em></a>. </p> <p>Knight and Rodriguez first met in 2008, got engaged in 2016, and are in the <a href="https://people.com/home/nkotbs-jonathan-knight-says-he-fiance-harley-might-just-elope-after-covid-canceled-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:process of planning their wedding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">process of planning their wedding</a>. </p>
    Jonathan Knight, Season 26

    Knight is a singer who competed alongside his now-fiancé Harley Rodriguez on The Amazing Race. The pair came in ninth place on season 26 in 2015.

    The former teen heartthrob is widely known for being a member of the boy band New Kids on the Block, who shot to fame in the late '80s. Knight also hosts the HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer.

    Knight and Rodriguez first met in 2008, got engaged in 2016, and are in the process of planning their wedding.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/sports/former-nba-star-cedric-ceballos-shares-covid-battle-update-from-icu-my-fight-is-not-done/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ceballos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ceballos</a> and Marion are retired <a href="https://people.com/tag/nba/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NBA" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NBA</a> players who were a team on <em>The Amazing Race. </em>The pair came in ninth place on season 30 in 2018.</p> <p>Ceballos spent most of his professional basketball career playing for the <a href="https://people.com/sports/2021-nba-finals-what-to-know-about-phoenix-suns-milwaukee-bucks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phoenix Suns" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Phoenix Suns</a> and the <a href="https://people.com/sports/lebron-james-says-his-goal-is-to-play-with-son-bronny-in-the-nba/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Los Angeles Lakers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Los Angeles Lakers</a>, but before finishing his NBA run in 2011, he played for the <a href="https://people.com/sports/mavericks-owner-mark-cuban-stops-national-anthem-home-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dallas Mavericks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dallas Mavericks</a>, Detroit Pistons, and <a href="https://people.com/sports/miami-heat-will-use-covid-19-detection-dogs-screen-fans-attending-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miami Heat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Miami Heat</a>.</p> <p>Marion is a four-time NBA all-star and one-time NBA champion who played for 16 seasons. Before retiring in 2015, he played for the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, and the <a href="https://people.com/sports/tokyo-olympics-cleveland-cavaliers-kevin-love-pulls-out/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cleveland Cavaliers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cleveland Cavaliers</a>.</p>
    Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion, Season 30

    Ceballos and Marion are retired NBA players who were a team on The Amazing Race. The pair came in ninth place on season 30 in 2018.

    Ceballos spent most of his professional basketball career playing for the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers, but before finishing his NBA run in 2011, he played for the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and Miami Heat.

    Marion is a four-time NBA all-star and one-time NBA champion who played for 16 seasons. Before retiring in 2015, he played for the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/food/joey-chestnut-eats-32-big-macs-in-38-minutes-breaking-world-record-i-have-an-amazing-tolerance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chestnut" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chestnut</a> is a widely known competitive eater who competed alongside Tim Janus on <em>The Amazing Race. </em>The pair came in eighth place on season 30 in 2018.</p> <p>The competitive eater holds the world record for <a href="https://people.com/food/joey-chestnut-wins-nathans-hot-dog-eating-contest-for-14th-time-4th-of-july-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:consuming 76 hot dogs and buns in 12" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">consuming 76 hot dogs and buns in 12</a> minutes in 2021. He's a 14-time <a href="https://people.com/food/joey-chestnut-wins-nathans-hot-dog-eating-contest-for-the-13th-time/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion</a>, and is currently ranked first in the world by Major League Eating.</p>
    Joey Chestnut, Season 30

    Chestnut is a widely known competitive eater who competed alongside Tim Janus on The Amazing Race. The pair came in eighth place on season 30 in 2018.

    The competitive eater holds the world record for consuming 76 hot dogs and buns in 12 minutes in 2021. He's a 14-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion, and is currently ranked first in the world by Major League Eating.

  • <p>Rossi and Daly are professional race car drivers who competed as a team on <em>The Amazing Race. </em>The pair came in fourth place on season 30 in 2018.</p> <p>Rossi and Daly currently compete full-time in the <a href="https://people.com/sports/helio-castroneves-wins-2021-indy-500-ties-record/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NTT IndyCar Series" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NTT IndyCar Series</a>, but Rossi is famously known for winning the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016. </p>
    Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly, Season 30

    Rossi and Daly are professional race car drivers who competed as a team on The Amazing Race. The pair came in fourth place on season 30 in 2018.

    Rossi and Daly currently compete full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series, but Rossi is famously known for winning the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/tyler-oakley-calls-out-james-charles-nikita-dragun-partying-covid-19-lockdown/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oakley" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oakley</a> is a YouTube and social media personality who competed alongside teammate Korey Kuhl on <em>The Amazing Race. </em>The pair came in third place on season 31 in 2019.</p> <p>At his peak, <a href="https://people.com/tv/tyler-oakley-announces-hes-taking-a-break-from-youtube-after-13-years/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oakley had over 8 million YouTube subscribers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oakley had over 8 million YouTube subscribers</a> and has spent much of his life as an activist dedicated to supporting <a href="https://people.com/movies/tyler-oakley-on-coming-out-to-his-conservative-father-im-really-glad-i-was-patient-with-him/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LGBTQ youth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">LGBTQ youth</a> and <a href="https://people.com/social-media-stars/tyler-oakley-hannah-hart-lgbtq-brunch-choosen-family-photos-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LGBTQ rights" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">LGBTQ rights</a>, among other social issues.</p> <p>In addition to<em> The Amazing Race</em>, Oakley has had various on-screen gigs including an appearance on <a href="https://people.com/tag/rupauls-drag-race/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:RuPaul's Drag Race" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>RuPaul's Drag Race</em></a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/the-ellen-degeneres-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ellen DeGeneres Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The</em> <em>Ellen DeGeneres Show</em></a>.</p>
    Tyler Oakley, Season 31

    Oakley is a YouTube and social media personality who competed alongside teammate Korey Kuhl on The Amazing Race. The pair came in third place on season 31 in 2019.

    At his peak, Oakley had over 8 million YouTube subscribers and has spent much of his life as an activist dedicated to supporting LGBTQ youth and LGBTQ rights, among other social issues.

    In addition to The Amazing Race, Oakley has had various on-screen gigs including an appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Skyler Caruso

In honor of the season 33 premiere of The Amazing Race, we've rounded up some of the most memorable celebrities who have competed on the show over the past 20 years

