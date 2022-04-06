The Best Xbox Headsets for the Ultimate Gaming Experience

  • <p>From its inception, Xbox has distinguished itself from its competitors by offering robust, seamless online gaming. During the mid-2000s, online <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/gaming/g38582026/best-game-consoles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:console gaming" class="link ">console gaming</a> was synonymous with Xbox Live and Microsoft’s included Xbox 360 gaming headset. But looking back, the Xbox 360 headset, and most other gaming headsets, were tiny devices with poor sound quality. </p><p>Luckily, times have changed since then, with new headsets providing impressive, immersive sound and microphone quality. We’re here to share some of the best of the best, and help highlight great headsets to pair with <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gadgets/a34589235/xbox-series-x-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Xbox Series X" class="link ">Xbox Series X</a> and S.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Best Xbox Headsets </h3><p>[product-summary-view][/product-summary-view]</p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>When it comes to picking out a great headset for Xbox, keep a few things in mind. </p><h4 class="body-h4">Connectivity</h4><p>Xbox does not support Bluetooth headphone connectivity, so don’t expect just any pair of headphones to work with the system. Most available gaming headsets for Xbox fall under three categories: wired, 2.4Ghz, and Xbox Wireless Connect.</p><p>Wired headsets are simple and usually more affordable, plugging directly into the 3.5mm jack on most Xbox controllers. Wireless headsets are pricier, but more flexible, and come with 2.4Ghz or Xbox Wireless Connect (sometimes both). Headsets that use 2.4Ghz wireless must connect via a (usually) included USB dongle plugged into your Xbox. Wireless headsets with "Xbox Wireless Connectivity" can connect directly to an Xbox system without any extra equipment.</p><p>Other considerations are typical for any pair of headphones: namely comfort, sound quality, mic quality, latency, and battery life. When purchasing any pair of headphones, decide which of these elements are most important to you, and go from there. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>Many of these recommendations come from significant personal use. For the products we couldn’t test ourselves, we performed intensive research, reviewing content from expert sources like <em>Soundguys, Wirecutter, The Verge, CNET, Tom’s Guide, DigitalTrends</em>, and others, as well as thousands of consumer reviews from online storefronts like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. As for the products themselves, we evaluated them on sound quality, mic quality, design, and price.</p>
  • <p><strong>Microsoft</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08WFD42G5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37282874%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Connectivity: </strong>Wireless (Xbox only), Bluetooth, 3.5-millimeter cable</li><li><strong>Compatibility: </strong>Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 312 grams</li></ul><p>Unlike their controllers, Microsoft’s first-party headsets have gotten a bad reputation over the years. Their latest offering, the Xbox Wireless Headset for Series X|S, aims—and succeeds—at changing that reputation. </p><p>These over-ear <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/audio/a32227339/wireless-headphone-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wireless headphones" class="link ">wireless headphones</a> offer a great balance of connectivity, comfort, and control for a low price. They pair instantly to any Xbox Series system through one-touch pairing, and have clear audio with 3D capabilities, thanks to Dolby Atmos technology. Instead of using a ton of in-line buttons, sound and voice audio are controlled just by rotating the dials built in to each ear, similar to the Microsoft Surface 2 headphones. </p><p>The easy controls, native Xbox pairing, USB-C charging, and solid audio quality make this latest headset from Microsoft a seriously good buy.</p>
    1) Xbox Wireless Headset for Series X|S

    Unlike their controllers, Microsoft's first-party headsets have gotten a bad reputation over the years. Their latest offering, the Xbox Wireless Headset for Series X|S, aims—and succeeds—at changing that reputation.

    These over-ear wireless headphones offer a great balance of connectivity, comfort, and control for a low price. They pair instantly to any Xbox Series system through one-touch pairing, and have clear audio with 3D capabilities, thanks to Dolby Atmos technology. Instead of using a ton of in-line buttons, sound and voice audio are controlled just by rotating the dials built in to each ear, similar to the Microsoft Surface 2 headphones.

    The easy controls, native Xbox pairing, USB-C charging, and solid audio quality make this latest headset from Microsoft a seriously good buy.

  • <p><strong>HyperX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01L2ZRYVE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37282874%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Connectivity:</strong> 3.5-millimeter cable</li><li><strong>Compatibility:</strong> Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mobile</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 275 grams</li></ul><p>If you're looking to get a quality gaming headset without shelling out hundreds of dollars, consider the HyperX Cloud Stinger.</p><p>In this price range, the Stingers stand out for both their comfort and reliability. The memory foam ear cups and headband are incredibly comfortable, even for folks who wear glasses. The Stingers plug in via 3.5-millimeter jack, meaning no troubles with connectivity, audio lag, or dropped wireless. The mic is adjustable, and features an easy swivel-up-to-mute function for when you're not speaking. </p><p>While the audio and mic quality aren’t mind-blowing, they are perfectly serviceable for clear listening and communication, especially at this price point. Overall, the comfort, simplicity, and price make the Cloud Stingers a great buy.</p>
    2) Cloud Stinger

    If you're looking to get a quality gaming headset without shelling out hundreds of dollars, consider the HyperX Cloud Stinger.

    In this price range, the Stingers stand out for both their comfort and reliability. The memory foam ear cups and headband are incredibly comfortable, even for folks who wear glasses. The Stingers plug in via 3.5-millimeter jack, meaning no troubles with connectivity, audio lag, or dropped wireless. The mic is adjustable, and features an easy swivel-up-to-mute function for when you're not speaking.

    While the audio and mic quality aren't mind-blowing, they are perfectly serviceable for clear listening and communication, especially at this price point. Overall, the comfort, simplicity, and price make the Cloud Stingers a great buy.

  • <p><strong>SteelSeries</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$188.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RJHH6Q8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37282874%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Connectivity:</strong> Wireless (Xbox only), Bluetooth</li><li><strong>Compatibility: </strong>Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Mobile</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 544 grams</li></ul><p>If high-quality game sound is your top priority, consider the SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless headset. </p><p>Unlike most gaming headsets, the Arctis 9X features a more balanced soundstage, with light footsteps and boomy explosions coming in equally clear. The balanced equalization alongside Windows Sonic surround sound creates an immersive, exciting sound experience. The noise-canceling microphone is stellar too, transmitting bright and clear communication to teammates or friends with ease. </p><p>Pair their premium audio capabilities with Xbox Wireless Connect <em>and</em> Bluetooth connectivity, long battery life, a comfortable fit, and on-ear audio controls, and the Arctis 9X become an excellent pick for anyone seeking premium audio and a complete package.</p>
    3) Arctis 9X Wireless

    If high-quality game sound is your top priority, consider the SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless headset.

    Unlike most gaming headsets, the Arctis 9X features a more balanced soundstage, with light footsteps and boomy explosions coming in equally clear. The balanced equalization alongside Windows Sonic surround sound creates an immersive, exciting sound experience. The noise-canceling microphone is stellar too, transmitting bright and clear communication to teammates or friends with ease.

    Pair their premium audio capabilities with Xbox Wireless Connect and Bluetooth connectivity, long battery life, a comfortable fit, and on-ear audio controls, and the Arctis 9X become an excellent pick for anyone seeking premium audio and a complete package.

  • <p><strong>Razer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LRV49W8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37282874%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Connectivity: </strong>Wireless (Xbox only), Bluetooth</li><li><strong>Compatibility: </strong>Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Mobile</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 330 grams</li></ul><p>If you want a wireless headset with fast response and multiple connectivity options, consider the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless. </p><p>Like the Xbox Wireless Headset, the Kaira Pros use Xbox’s Wireless Connect for instant Xbox pairing. Once connected, they deliver clear, fast audio that’s especially immersive due to the included Windows Sonic surround sound. </p><p>The mic, which is conveniently removable, delivers high-quality sound, especially for this price point, and the included memory-foam ear cups and headband are very comfortable even after hours of playtime. </p>
    4) Kaira Pro Wireless

    If you want a wireless headset with fast response and multiple connectivity options, consider the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless.

    Like the Xbox Wireless Headset, the Kaira Pros use Xbox's Wireless Connect for instant Xbox pairing. Once connected, they deliver clear, fast audio that's especially immersive due to the included Windows Sonic surround sound.

    The mic, which is conveniently removable, delivers high-quality sound, especially for this price point, and the included memory-foam ear cups and headband are very comfortable even after hours of playtime.

  • <p><strong>HyperX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$95.38</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074NBSF9N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37282874%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Connectivity:</strong> 3.5-millimeter cable</li><li><strong>Compatibility:</strong> Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mobile</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 336 grams</li></ul><p>With tons of great wireless options available, it may seem silly to buy a wired headset instead. However, the HyperX Cloud Alphas, with their quality, simplicity, and affordability, make a compelling case. </p><p>To start, their wired nature means they are plug-and-play—no syncing, connecting, or software required. Both the 3.5-millimeter audio cable and noise-canceling microphone are detachable, making storage much easier. In terms of sound, the large, stereo, dual chamber 50-millimeter drivers impress with big, immersive sound. </p><p>But it’s the standout build quality that really sells this headset. The sleek and durable aluminum frame is incredibly tough, and the memory foam plus leatherette pads are comfortable for long sessions, even for users with glasses. And at well under $100, the HyperX Cloud Alphas punch far above their price point.</p>
    5) Cloud Alpha

    With tons of great wireless options available, it may seem silly to buy a wired headset instead. However, the HyperX Cloud Alphas, with their quality, simplicity, and affordability, make a compelling case.

    To start, their wired nature means they are plug-and-play—no syncing, connecting, or software required. Both the 3.5-millimeter audio cable and noise-canceling microphone are detachable, making storage much easier. In terms of sound, the large, stereo, dual chamber 50-millimeter drivers impress with big, immersive sound.

    But it's the standout build quality that really sells this headset. The sleek and durable aluminum frame is incredibly tough, and the memory foam plus leatherette pads are comfortable for long sessions, even for users with glasses. And at well under $100, the HyperX Cloud Alphas punch far above their price point.

  • <p><strong>SteelSeries</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086M4DQ7R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37282874%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Connectivity: </strong>Wireless (USB-C dongle), 3.5-millimeter cable</li><li><strong>Compatibility:</strong> Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android</li><li><strong>Weight: </strong>249 grams</li></ul><p>Despite advances in wireless and Bluetooth technology, finding one gadget that can connect to all of your devices is rare. For anyone who wants their gaming headset to work not just for Xbox, but for PC, mobile, and other devices, consider SteelSeries’ Arctis 1. </p><p>Similar to the Arctis 9X, the Arctis 1 features a balanced sound and great battery life. But unlike the 9X, the Arctis 1 can connect wirelessly to tons of different gaming devices through the included USB-C dongle. </p><p>This headset also includes a wired audio cable, meaning if it can’t connect to your device wirelessly, you can always try plugging in.</p>
    6) Arctis 1 Wireless

    Despite advances in wireless and Bluetooth technology, finding one gadget that can connect to all of your devices is rare. For anyone who wants their gaming headset to work not just for Xbox, but for PC, mobile, and other devices, consider SteelSeries' Arctis 1.

    Similar to the Arctis 9X, the Arctis 1 features a balanced sound and great battery life. But unlike the 9X, the Arctis 1 can connect wirelessly to tons of different gaming devices through the included USB-C dongle.

    This headset also includes a wired audio cable, meaning if it can't connect to your device wirelessly, you can always try plugging in.

  • <p><strong>Turtle Beach</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$129.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XF1Y34G/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37282874%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Connectivity:</strong> 3.5-millimeter cable</li><li><strong>Compatibility: </strong>Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mobile</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 391 grams</li></ul><p>If elevating your gameplay is your top priority, the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2s will help you get there. Made with competitive gaming in mind, the wired Elite Pro 2s deliver fast audio with spacial awareness as the focal point, making it easier to accurately locate sounds in games like <em>Fortnite, Call of Duty</em>, and <em>Battlefield</em>. </p><p>Communicating with your team is accurate as well, with Turtle Beach’s Truspeak noise-canceling tech. Everything else, from build quality to comfort, is solid, and in line with the competition. </p>
    7) Elite Pro 2

    If elevating your gameplay is your top priority, the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2s will help you get there. Made with competitive gaming in mind, the wired Elite Pro 2s deliver fast audio with spacial awareness as the focal point, making it easier to accurately locate sounds in games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Battlefield.

    Communicating with your team is accurate as well, with Turtle Beach's Truspeak noise-canceling tech. Everything else, from build quality to comfort, is solid, and in line with the competition.

  • <p><strong>Razer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$156.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XF951K4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37282874%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Connectivity: </strong>Wireless (Xbox only), 3.5mm cable</li><li><strong>Compatibility: </strong>Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (via USB)</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 462 grams</li></ul><p>For bass lovers who want the boom of a jet plane or blast of an explosion to feel truly immersive, headsets with some level of haptic feedback are a must. Razer’s Nari Ultimate is are our go-to haptic headset, supplying strong, accurate haptics without skimping on audio or build quality. </p><p>Even separate from the amazing haptics, the 50-millimeter drivers with Windows Sonic surround sound offer a wide, immersive audio experience. The Nari Ultimate also features an open-back design with a wider soundstage than most closed-back options.</p>
    8) Nari Ultimate

    For bass lovers who want the boom of a jet plane or blast of an explosion to feel truly immersive, headsets with some level of haptic feedback are a must. Razer's Nari Ultimate is are our go-to haptic headset, supplying strong, accurate haptics without skimping on audio or build quality.

    Even separate from the amazing haptics, the 50-millimeter drivers with Windows Sonic surround sound offer a wide, immersive audio experience. The Nari Ultimate also features an open-back design with a wider soundstage than most closed-back options.

