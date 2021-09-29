Time to Rosé All Day: Wine Subscriptions for The Summer

The Canadian Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals will be without receiver Tee Higgins and safety Jessie Bates for their Thursday night matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And the team likely will be missing cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin) and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee). Both were listed Wednesday as doubtful. However, cornerback Trae Waynes is expected to make his Bengals debut. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the team before the 2020 season, but missed the entire year with a pecto