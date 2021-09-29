Time to Rosé All Day: Wine Subscriptions for The Summer

  • <p>Whether your go-to wine store selection is the "pretty label" method or you just don't have time to really explore beyond your usual bottles, with so many amazing vintages on the market, it's easy for even the most dedicated oenophile to wind up overwhelmed or in a rut. </p><p>Wine subscription boxes are designed to make your life easier by picking out the best bottles to suit your interests and delivering them directly to your door for easy consumption. But which box is right for you? Below we've rounded up everything you need to know to choose between the subscription boxes that are really worth raising a glass to. </p>
    Time to Rosé All Day: Wine Subscriptions for The Summer

    Whether your go-to wine store selection is the "pretty label" method or you just don't have time to really explore beyond your usual bottles, with so many amazing vintages on the market, it's easy for even the most dedicated oenophile to wind up overwhelmed or in a rut.

    Wine subscription boxes are designed to make your life easier by picking out the best bottles to suit your interests and delivering them directly to your door for easy consumption. But which box is right for you? Below we've rounded up everything you need to know to choose between the subscription boxes that are really worth raising a glass to.

  $39 per month for 3 bottles (plus shipping); $13 for each additional bottle

Winc's claim to fame is it's user-friendly service that lets you customize your orders and learns you tastes over time. You start by answering a handful of straightforward (read: no wine expertise required) questions like how do you take your coffee, and how adventurous an eater you are and choosing how many reds and whites you'd prefer. After you've tasted all of your bottles, you can rate it, giving the system a better idea of your tastes with each box. You can also individually add bottles to your order from Winc's selection.
    Winc

    winc.com

    Shop Now

    $39 per month for 3 bottles (plus shipping); $13 for each additional bottle

    Winc's claim to fame is it's user-friendly service that lets you customize your orders and learns you tastes over time. You start by answering a handful of straightforward (read: no wine expertise required) questions like how do you take your coffee, and how adventurous an eater you are and choosing how many reds and whites you'd prefer. After you've tasted all of your bottles, you can rate it, giving the system a better idea of your tastes with each box. You can also individually add bottles to your order from Winc's selection.

  Starting from $39 per month

Back in 1972, long before subscription boxes took over the world, the Wine of the Month Club started delighting oenophiles everywhere with their curated wine shipments. The service includes a veritable cornucopia of options for every taste, with 2-, 6-, and 12-bottle formats, including specially chosen wine boxes highlighting particular vintners or grape varietals. Each shipment also comes with an informative literature on cellaring, wine history, recipes, and more—perfect for the experienced wine buff.
    Wine of the Month Club

    Home

    wineofthemonthclub.com

    Shop Now

    Starting from $39 per month

    Back in 1972, long before subscription boxes took over the world, the Wine of the Month Club started delighting oenophiles everywhere with their curated wine shipments. The service includes a veritable cornucopia of options for every taste, with 2-, 6-, and 12-bottle formats, including specially chosen wine boxes highlighting particular vintners or grape varietals. Each shipment also comes with an informative literature on cellaring, wine history, recipes, and more—perfect for the experienced wine buff.

  Starting from $29

For those who are keen on customization, this wine club offers over a dozen different box styles including everything from single bottle shipments and international tastings to all-sparkling options and even by-the-case offerings. Their selections process also lets you control how often you receive shipments (monthly, every other month, or quarterly) as well as pre-determine an end date for you boxes (they can be set for an ongoing subscription or individually for up to 12 shipments) and when you'd like for the shipments to start (perfect for advance-planning those birthday gifts.)
    Cellars Wine Club

    cellarswineclub.com

    Shop Now

    Starting from $29

    For those who are keen on customization, this wine club offers over a dozen different box styles including everything from single bottle shipments and international tastings to all-sparkling options and even by-the-case offerings. Their selections process also lets you control how often you receive shipments (monthly, every other month, or quarterly) as well as pre-determine an end date for you boxes (they can be set for an ongoing subscription or individually for up to 12 shipments) and when you'd like for the shipments to start (perfect for advance-planning those birthday gifts.)

  $50 for six bottles, every six weeks

For the Martha devotee, this subscription box offers wines hand picked by the queen of entertaining herself, as well as pairing tips and serving suggestions. You can choose between reds, whites, or a mix, and there's even a bigger option for serious hosts that will send you a full case of wine every eight weeks.
    Martha Stewart Wine Co.

    marthastewartwine.com

    Shop Now

    $50 for six bottles, every six weeks

    For the Martha devotee, this subscription box offers wines hand picked by the queen of entertaining herself, as well as pairing tips and serving suggestions. You can choose between reds, whites, or a mix, and there's even a bigger option for serious hosts that will send you a full case of wine every eight weeks.

  Starting from $49 per month for 3 bottles

Want to feel like you're traveling the world's great wine countries every month? That's exactly the experience Wine Awesomeness sets out to provide with unexpected bottles from unique winemakers and regions all over the world. Available in an all white, all red, and a variety pack, the bottles also come with thebacklabel magazine that includes all sorts of information on everything from tasting notes and recipes to all the info you need to explain the difference between Beaujolais and Burgundy like a pro.
    Wine Awesomeness

    wineawesomeness.com

    Shop Now

    Starting from $49 per month for 3 bottles

    Want to feel like you're traveling the world's great wine countries every month? That's exactly the experience Wine Awesomeness sets out to provide with unexpected bottles from unique winemakers and regions all over the world. Available in an all white, all red, and a variety pack, the bottles also come with thebacklabel magazine that includes all sorts of information on everything from tasting notes and recipes to all the info you need to explain the difference between Beaujolais and Burgundy like a pro.

  $90 per month for 6 bottles

For those already comfortable in the wine world but looking to branch out, these personalized selections—you can choose between red, white, or a mix—use a quiz as a guide (with questions on everything from the level of sweetness you prefer in your wine to styles you like, such as Argentinian Malbec, or New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc to how adventurous you'd like your box to get) to help pick out prime selections from bottles from all around the world to help you find your new favorite.
    Firstleaf

    firstleaf.club

    Shop Now

    $90 per month for 6 bottles

    For those already comfortable in the wine world but looking to branch out, these personalized selections—you can choose between red, white, or a mix—use a quiz as a guide (with questions on everything from the level of sweetness you prefer in your wine to styles you like, such as Argentinian Malbec, or New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc to how adventurous you'd like your box to get) to help pick out prime selections from bottles from all around the world to help you find your new favorite.

  Starting from $59 for 6 bottles.

Looking for one subscription to suit everyone on your list? This box is highly customizable with options for 6 or 15 bottles monthly, every other month, or quarterly in red or white varietals or a mix of both. For an added fee you can also upgrade the types of wine you receive to bottles from exclusive vineyards or an all-red box suitable for cellaring.
    Splash

    splashwines.com

    Shop Now

    Starting from $59 for 6 bottles.

    Looking for one subscription to suit everyone on your list? This box is highly customizable with options for 6 or 15 bottles monthly, every other month, or quarterly in red or white varietals or a mix of both. For an added fee you can also upgrade the types of wine you receive to bottles from exclusive vineyards or an all-red box suitable for cellaring.

  $88 per month for 4 bottles

Think of this subscription service like on online dating site for wines. Founded by a couple of MIT grads, the system takes your answers to some general tasting questions like your favorite chocolate candy and your go-to cocktail and matches them up using a special algorithm with wines that will tempt your tastebuds.
    Bright Cellars

    brightcellars.com

    Shop Now

    $88 per month for 4 bottles

    Think of this subscription service like on online dating site for wines. Founded by a couple of MIT grads, the system takes your answers to some general tasting questions like your favorite chocolate candy and your go-to cocktail and matches them up using a special algorithm with wines that will tempt your tastebuds.

  $80 for twelve 6.3 oz bottles per month

If you prefer your wine by-the-glass, a subscription box of these single-serve bottles is perfectly sized. The California wines inside come in three styles; a juicy red blend, a bright sparkling brut, and a glou-glou rosé you'll want to carry with you everywhere—or get a mixed box for a taste of them all.
    Usual

    561 reviews

    usualwines.com

    Shop Now

    $80 for twelve 6.3 oz bottles per month

    If you prefer your wine by-the-glass, a subscription box of these single-serve bottles is perfectly sized. The California wines inside come in three styles; a juicy red blend, a bright sparkling brut, and a glou-glou rosé you'll want to carry with you everywhere—or get a mixed box for a taste of them all.

  $79 for nine wine samples, every 3 months

Think of this subscription box as a sampler platter of hidden wine gems from all over the world. Each box comes filled with vials that contain one glass worth of wine so you get taste lots of exciting new vintages without sacrificing space in your wine rack. And the box comes complete with credits toward bottle purchases, so you can get full-sized versions of the wines you enjoy the most.
    Vinebox Quarterly Wine Club

    getvinebox.com

    Shop Now

    $79 for nine wine samples, every 3 months

    Think of this subscription box as a sampler platter of hidden wine gems from all over the world. Each box comes filled with vials that contain one glass worth of wine so you get taste lots of exciting new vintages without sacrificing space in your wine rack. And the box comes complete with credits toward bottle purchases, so you can get full-sized versions of the wines you enjoy the most.

  $65.99 per month for 6 500mL bottles

For those looking to cut down their consumption without surrendering their wine exploration, the slightly smaller bottles—about two-thirds the size of the average wine bottle—offered in Blue Apron's wine club are ideal. You can choose from all reds, all whites, or a mix, and each box comes with behind the scenes information about the wines and pairing tips to go with Blue Apron's meal subscriptions.
    Blue Apron Wine

    blueapron.com

    Shop Now

    $65.99 per month for 6 500mL bottles

    For those looking to cut down their consumption without surrendering their wine exploration, the slightly smaller bottles—about two-thirds the size of the average wine bottle—offered in Blue Apron's wine club are ideal. You can choose from all reds, all whites, or a mix, and each box comes with behind the scenes information about the wines and pairing tips to go with Blue Apron's meal subscriptions.

  $110 per month

Looking to explore the trend-setting world of natural and biodynamic wines? This monthly subscription club, which offers both 4 bottle and 12 bottle options, specifically features wines that are grown using organic and biodynamic (meaning that the vineyard is treated holistically) methods, and free of things like pesticides, colorants, and artificial sugars. The wines also happen to be delicious including classic varietals and sought-after drops from all over the world.
    Plonk Wine Club

    SHOP NOW

    $110 per month

    Looking to explore the trend-setting world of natural and biodynamic wines? This monthly subscription club, which offers both 4 bottle and 12 bottle options, specifically features wines that are grown using organic and biodynamic (meaning that the vineyard is treated holistically) methods, and free of things like pesticides, colorants, and artificial sugars. The wines also happen to be delicious including classic varietals and sought-after drops from all over the world.

  $36.75 for three 500mL cans every 3 months

For those who just want to sit back with a good glass of wine wherever they go, this unfussy, carry-anywhere canned wine subscription is just the thing. Made in Napa, the pack gives you one lush, fruity red, one crisp, clean white, and one zingy rose, you'll have the perfect option for picnicking, porching, or just hanging out at home.
    WineSociety

    winesociety.com

    Shop Now

    $36.75 for three 500mL cans every 3 months

    For those who just want to sit back with a good glass of wine wherever they go, this unfussy, carry-anywhere canned wine subscription is just the thing. Made in Napa, the pack gives you one lush, fruity red, one crisp, clean white, and one zingy rose, you'll have the perfect option for picnicking, porching, or just hanging out at home.

  Starting from $54.95 per box.

If you're a sparkling wine lover, this Black-owned subscription box company is just what your bar cart needs. Each bi-monthly box contains three 187 mL bottles of sparkling wines from top brands around the world, from California sparklers to French Champagne as well as annual credit towards a full-sized bottle.
    The Sip

    thesipsociety.com

    Shop Now

    Starting from $54.95 per box.

    If you're a sparkling wine lover, this Black-owned subscription box company is just what your bar cart needs. Each bi-monthly box contains three 187 mL bottles of sparkling wines from top brands around the world, from California sparklers to French Champagne as well as annual credit towards a full-sized bottle.

  $89 per month for 4 months, or $320 if you pay all at once.

Now this is what we call summer essentials. Winc's fan-favorite rosé subscription, the Summer Water Societé, is back for it's 5th year! (Because there's really no such thing as too much rosé.) This year, the seasonal subscription includes 4 exclusive shipments over the course of the summer, including 4 bottles of their vegan, low-sugar, eco-friendly Summer Water rosé, 24 go-everywhere single-serve Mini Droplets, a mixed box of Summer Water and their Keep It Chill chilled red, and 4 limited-edition Summer Water bottles—aka everything you need to get to Labor Day in delicious fashion.
    Summer Water Societé

    winc.com

    Shop Now

    $89 per month for 4 months, or $320 if you pay all at once.

    Now this is what we call summer essentials. Winc's fan-favorite rosé subscription, the Summer Water Societé, is back for it's 5th year! (Because there's really no such thing as too much rosé.) This year, the seasonal subscription includes 4 exclusive shipments over the course of the summer, including 4 bottles of their vegan, low-sugar, eco-friendly Summer Water rosé, 24 go-everywhere single-serve Mini Droplets, a mixed box of Summer Water and their Keep It Chill chilled red, and 4 limited-edition Summer Water bottles—aka everything you need to get to Labor Day in delicious fashion.

