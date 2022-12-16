The best wine delivery companies for sending something special

  • <p>With Christmas finally just around the corner, many of us will be looking forward to long-awaited reunions – and while we’ve missed the partying, we’re not quite ready for all the prep.</p><p>Enlisting a wine delivery service will take one thing off your to-do list, and there are now plenty of exciting options to trial. The events of the past two years have enabled home wine deliveries to really shine, and we can now have everything from blockbuster <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/culture/going-out/g37973324/best-champagne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:champagnes" class="link ">champagnes</a> to niche <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/culture/going-out/a33070112/orange-wine-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:orange wines" class="link ">orange wines</a> dropped on the doorstep without any of the heavy lifting.</p><p>Whether you're looking for a curated crate for big celebrations, a monthly wine club or simply a stellar single bottle to share with a friend, there's a wine delivery option out there for you. Here, see the ones we really rate.</p><h2 class="body-h2">The best wine delivery services </h2>
    1/16

    The best wine delivery companies for sending something special

    With Christmas finally just around the corner, many of us will be looking forward to long-awaited reunions – and while we’ve missed the partying, we’re not quite ready for all the prep.

    Enlisting a wine delivery service will take one thing off your to-do list, and there are now plenty of exciting options to trial. The events of the past two years have enabled home wine deliveries to really shine, and we can now have everything from blockbuster champagnes to niche orange wines dropped on the doorstep without any of the heavy lifting.

    Whether you're looking for a curated crate for big celebrations, a monthly wine club or simply a stellar single bottle to share with a friend, there's a wine delivery option out there for you. Here, see the ones we really rate.

    The best wine delivery services

    Harvey Nichols
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.slurp.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Wine merchant Slurp now boasts shops in Shoreditch and Banbury, but the smartest shoppers know to avoid the heavy lifting and order online – after all, with so many excellent bottles on the shelves, you'll be hard-pressed to come away with less than a case.</p><p>Alongside all the old favourites, the site boasts an especially impressive range of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/culture/going-out/g36742800/best-english-sparkling-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:English sparkling wines" class="link ">English sparkling wines</a> – save Gusbourne's sublime <a href="https://www.slurp.co.uk/gusbourne-blanc-de-blancs-2014-gift-boxed-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blanc de Blancs" class="link ">Blanc de Blancs</a> for Christmas Day.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck8CT_wNzC3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    2/16

    Slurp

    SHOP NOW

    Wine merchant Slurp now boasts shops in Shoreditch and Banbury, but the smartest shoppers know to avoid the heavy lifting and order online – after all, with so many excellent bottles on the shelves, you'll be hard-pressed to come away with less than a case.

    Alongside all the old favourites, the site boasts an especially impressive range of English sparkling wines – save Gusbourne's sublime Blanc de Blancs for Christmas Day.

    See the original post on Instagram

    slurpwine@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.winebuyers.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>At Winebuyers you can enjoy browsing more than 50,000 wines and spirits that span 40 countries, from Mexico to Madagascar. There's also a handy <a href="http://www.winebuyers.com/blog" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Winebuyers blog" class="link ">Winebuyers blog</a>, written by connoisseurs, to help turn you into an expert of the grape. From tips on terminology to food pairing, they've got you covered.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUsaa-iKvmA/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    3/16

    Winebuyers

    SHOP NOW

    At Winebuyers you can enjoy browsing more than 50,000 wines and spirits that span 40 countries, from Mexico to Madagascar. There's also a handy Winebuyers blog, written by connoisseurs, to help turn you into an expert of the grape. From tips on terminology to food pairing, they've got you covered.

    See the original post on Instagram

    winebuyers@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.forestwines.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Walthamstow's Forest Wines might be a local favourite, but you can also order a wine delivery for anywhere in the UK.</p><p>The shop specialises in natural, biodynamic and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/culture/going-out/g37339640/pet-nat-natural-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pét-nat wines" class="link ">pét-nat wines</a>, and carries an impressive selection of low-sulphite and vegan tipples, too. The website is brilliantly informative, with in-depth information on every bottle, so you can be sure your selections will be a hit. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg_bR3ZM2AT/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    4/16

    Forest Wines

    SHOP NOW

    Walthamstow's Forest Wines might be a local favourite, but you can also order a wine delivery for anywhere in the UK.

    The shop specialises in natural, biodynamic and pét-nat wines, and carries an impressive selection of low-sulphite and vegan tipples, too. The website is brilliantly informative, with in-depth information on every bottle, so you can be sure your selections will be a hit.

    See the original post on Instagram

    forestwinese17@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.waitrosecellar.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>If you're hosting a big celebration this year, Waitrose Cellar is a one-stop shop for everything you'll need, from niche aperitifs to crowd-pleasing wines, and something special for when the clock strikes midnight. </p><p>You can shop by country, region or grape variety – or let the retailer's experts do the legwork for you and head straight to the extra-special '<a href="https://www.waitrosecellar.com/on-the-qt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:secret' wine section" class="link ">secret' wine section</a>, featuring rare and one-off offerings. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6jiP4IVe6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    5/16

    Waitrose Cellar

    SHOP NOW

    If you're hosting a big celebration this year, Waitrose Cellar is a one-stop shop for everything you'll need, from niche aperitifs to crowd-pleasing wines, and something special for when the clock strikes midnight.

    You can shop by country, region or grape variety – or let the retailer's experts do the legwork for you and head straight to the extra-special 'secret' wine section, featuring rare and one-off offerings.

    See the original post on Instagram

    waitrosepr@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.harveynichols.com/search/WINE/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Another retailer with a brilliant wine department, Harvey Nichols offers its own-brand tipples alongside a host of prestigious names and cult finds.</p><p>If decision fatigue has set in, trust the <a href="https://www.harveynichols.com/brand/harvey-nichols/3290290-the-wine-shop-case-of-six/p3920316/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pre-packaged cases" class="link ">pre-packaged cases</a> to deliver a host of impressive wines: there's one for everyone, from the <a href="https://www.harveynichols.com/brand/harvey-nichols/3433727-vegan-friendly-wines-case-of-six/p4143430/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan drinker" class="link ">vegan drinker</a> to the <a href="https://www.harveynichols.com/brand/harvey-nichols/3351804-fizz-trio/p4014824/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fizz fan" class="link ">fizz fan</a>.</p><p>Looking for something truly memorable? Henri Giraud's lesser-known <a href="https://www.harveynichols.com/brand/henri-giraud/3592839-esprit-nature-champagne-nv/p4045756/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Espirit Nature" class="link ">Espirit Nature</a> champagne is sure to impress, while <a href="https://www.harveynichols.com/brand/dom-perignon-/3689548-dom-perignon-x-lady-gaga-limited-edition-rose-vintage-champagne-2006/p4154921/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dom Pérignon's limited-edition Rosé Vintage" class="link ">Dom Pérignon's limited-edition Rosé Vintage</a> is the ultimate party starter.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ9WeM0uNEj/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    6/16

    Harvey Nichols

    SHOP NOW

    Another retailer with a brilliant wine department, Harvey Nichols offers its own-brand tipples alongside a host of prestigious names and cult finds.

    If decision fatigue has set in, trust the pre-packaged cases to deliver a host of impressive wines: there's one for everyone, from the vegan drinker to the fizz fan.

    Looking for something truly memorable? Henri Giraud's lesser-known Espirit Nature champagne is sure to impress, while Dom Pérignon's limited-edition Rosé Vintage is the ultimate party starter.

    See the original post on Instagram

    harveynichols@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.artelium.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Artelium's grapes are grown in vineyards across the South Downs, where the main grape varieties used in classic method sparkling wine (Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Méunier with a dash of Pinot Gris) are grown. It operates a close working relationship between the growers and the makers to produce the best grapes, from which to craft exceptional wine.</p><p>You can now shop the winery's entire collection <a href="https://www.artelium.com/english-wine-shop" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:online" class="link ">online</a>, and delivery is available nationwide. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl8cBXMNeZt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    7/16

    Artelium

    SHOP NOW

    Artelium's grapes are grown in vineyards across the South Downs, where the main grape varieties used in classic method sparkling wine (Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Méunier with a dash of Pinot Gris) are grown. It operates a close working relationship between the growers and the makers to produce the best grapes, from which to craft exceptional wine.

    You can now shop the winery's entire collection online, and delivery is available nationwide.

    See the original post on Instagram

    arteliumwine@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://savagevines.co.uk/product/monthly-wine-subscription/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Savage Vines offers a monthly wine subscription service that comes with total personalisation: choose how many bottles you'd like to receive, and how often.</p><p>You can also shop by the bottle, and the selection is excellent, spanning vegan and biodynamic options alongside hearty reds and crowd-pleasing champagnes.</p><p>For Christmas, shop the retailer's curated <a href="https://savagevines.co.uk/product-category/wine-hamper-gift/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wine and chocolate hampers" class="link ">wine and chocolate hampers</a>, which are put together in collaboration with small, independent producers. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CmGcsuNr41i/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    8/16

    Savage Vines

    SHOP NOW

    Savage Vines offers a monthly wine subscription service that comes with total personalisation: choose how many bottles you'd like to receive, and how often.

    You can also shop by the bottle, and the selection is excellent, spanning vegan and biodynamic options alongside hearty reds and crowd-pleasing champagnes.

    For Christmas, shop the retailer's curated wine and chocolate hampers, which are put together in collaboration with small, independent producers.

    See the original post on Instagram

    savagevinesuk@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://kolrestaurant.store/collections/wine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Santiago Lastra's KOL is causing quite the stir in culinary circles: in fact, the new Marylebone favourite is the first Mexican restaurant in the UK to be awarded a Michelin star. </p><p>If you aren't able to snag a table, you can still enjoy a slice of the experience at home via the adjoining specialist wine and mezcal store, which offers delivery across the UK. </p><p>The restaurant's four exclusive litre-bottle wines – white, rosé, orange and red – were created by the renowned Slovakian Slobodne vineyard. Perhaps most interesting is the El Melon: a mildly tannic skin-contact orange with bright fruit notes that really sing. Compulsively drinkable yet reassuringly low-alcohol, it's a perfect choice for long summer nights. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CkD-W07IhxM/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    9/16

    KOL

    SHOP NOW

    Santiago Lastra's KOL is causing quite the stir in culinary circles: in fact, the new Marylebone favourite is the first Mexican restaurant in the UK to be awarded a Michelin star.

    If you aren't able to snag a table, you can still enjoy a slice of the experience at home via the adjoining specialist wine and mezcal store, which offers delivery across the UK.

    The restaurant's four exclusive litre-bottle wines – white, rosé, orange and red – were created by the renowned Slovakian Slobodne vineyard. Perhaps most interesting is the El Melon: a mildly tannic skin-contact orange with bright fruit notes that really sing. Compulsively drinkable yet reassuringly low-alcohol, it's a perfect choice for long summer nights.

    See the original post on Instagram

    kol.restaurant@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://winedelivered.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Recent years have given rise to a growing celebrity wine movement; we've seen Kylie Minogue launch her debut wine range, as well as the expansion of Sarah Jessica Parker's Invite by SJP line. Wine Delivered, one of the UK's fastest growing premium drinks e-tailers, is a key stockist of these sought-after celebrity wine brands, as well as selling fine wines, accessories, gifts, and culinary delights to make your drinking experience as enjoyable as possible. If you're looking for a premium service with a well-curated offering, this is it.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CmMW45vunHd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    10/16

    Wine Delivered

    SHOP NOW

    Recent years have given rise to a growing celebrity wine movement; we've seen Kylie Minogue launch her debut wine range, as well as the expansion of Sarah Jessica Parker's Invite by SJP line. Wine Delivered, one of the UK's fastest growing premium drinks e-tailers, is a key stockist of these sought-after celebrity wine brands, as well as selling fine wines, accessories, gifts, and culinary delights to make your drinking experience as enjoyable as possible. If you're looking for a premium service with a well-curated offering, this is it.

    See the original post on Instagram

    winedelivered@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.shopcuvee.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>The go-to wine bar for London's most discerning drinkers, Top Cuvée also boasts a brilliant online store. Pick up the brand's house Vermouth (brilliant with soda) or keep it festive with a bottle of <a href="https://www.shopcuvee.com/collections/whats-hot/products/mulled-wine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mulled wine" class="link ">mulled wine</a>. And for fail-safe crowd-pleasing, the elusive <a href="https://www.shopcuvee.com/collections/whats-hot/products/quinta-do-emrizio-chin-chin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chin Chin" class="link ">Chin Chin</a> is currently in stock. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ClGETg4NKkL/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    11/16

    Top Cuvée

    SHOP NOW

    The go-to wine bar for London's most discerning drinkers, Top Cuvée also boasts a brilliant online store. Pick up the brand's house Vermouth (brilliant with soda) or keep it festive with a bottle of mulled wine. And for fail-safe crowd-pleasing, the elusive Chin Chin is currently in stock.

    See the original post on Instagram

    topcuvee@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.nakedwines.com/#/?cid=usa&utm_source=AWIN&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=$br-naked$ct-us$ba-78888$ob-signup_order&awc=17197_1584619545_4b5af243e279b4a3abba30d5f383346a" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Naked Wines is perhaps one of the most well-known wine delivery services, famed for its excellent value and community-minded model. The retailer cuts out the middleman and invests directly in independent winemakers, who in return sell exclusively on the site. </p><p>Add £20 (or more!) into your personal account each month, and you can redeem it on cases or single bottles whenever you wish. Whether white, red or rosé is your tipple of choice (or all of the above), you're in safe hands here.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj3Gl9qjQ-s/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    12/16

    Naked Wines

    SHOP NOW

    Naked Wines is perhaps one of the most well-known wine delivery services, famed for its excellent value and community-minded model. The retailer cuts out the middleman and invests directly in independent winemakers, who in return sell exclusively on the site.

    Add £20 (or more!) into your personal account each month, and you can redeem it on cases or single bottles whenever you wish. Whether white, red or rosé is your tipple of choice (or all of the above), you're in safe hands here.

    See the original post on Instagram

    nakedwines@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://shrinetothevine.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>As you'd likely expect from the founders of Noble Rot, Shrine To The Vine only stocks the kind of wine you'll want to save for a very special occasion (or a very hard-to-impress guest). </p><p>From organic and biodynamic bottles to independent Champagnes and lesser-known specialities of the Jura mountains, there's something to excite the most discerning of connoisseurs here. Not sure where to start? Head straight to the <a href="https://shrinetothevine.co.uk/collections/mixed-cases/products/greatest-hits" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rotter's Greatest Hits" class="link ">Rotter's Greatest Hits</a>: a can't-go-wrong case worthy of the big day itself. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl075p_I7Rs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    13/16

    Shrine To The Vine

    SHOP NOW

    As you'd likely expect from the founders of Noble Rot, Shrine To The Vine only stocks the kind of wine you'll want to save for a very special occasion (or a very hard-to-impress guest).

    From organic and biodynamic bottles to independent Champagnes and lesser-known specialities of the Jura mountains, there's something to excite the most discerning of connoisseurs here. Not sure where to start? Head straight to the Rotter's Greatest Hits: a can't-go-wrong case worthy of the big day itself.

    See the original post on Instagram

    shrinetothevine@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.downtoearthwine.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Down To Earth specialises in natural, organic and biodynamic wines, and its delivery service takes the hard work out of sourcing lesser-known and truly niche bottles.</p><p>The informative site makes navigating the world of natural wines an easy feat, and the <a href="https://www.downtoearthwine.co.uk/collections/mixed-cases" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pre-selected mini cases" class="link ">pre-selected mini cases</a> are an ideal starting point. Delivery is speedy and spans the whole of the UK.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CEq3XXbn6U4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    14/16

    Down To Earth Wine

    SHOP NOW

    Down To Earth specialises in natural, organic and biodynamic wines, and its delivery service takes the hard work out of sourcing lesser-known and truly niche bottles.

    The informative site makes navigating the world of natural wines an easy feat, and the pre-selected mini cases are an ideal starting point. Delivery is speedy and spans the whole of the UK.

    See the original post on Instagram

    downtoearthwineuk@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.drinkfolc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Craft English wine brand Folc was launched during lockdown last year, with the aim of encouraging us to enjoy <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/culture/going-out/g36979341/best-rose-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rosé" class="link ">rosé</a> all year round.</p><p>One of the few female, BAME co-founded wine producers in the UK, Folc is focused on quality, community and sustainability, and sources its grapes from local producers within a five-mile radius of its Kent winery. The delicious, light wine is also vegan and gluten-free. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CgR_5T4Ldxn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    15/16

    Folc

    SHOP NOW

    Craft English wine brand Folc was launched during lockdown last year, with the aim of encouraging us to enjoy rosé all year round.

    One of the few female, BAME co-founded wine producers in the UK, Folc is focused on quality, community and sustainability, and sources its grapes from local producers within a five-mile radius of its Kent winery. The delicious, light wine is also vegan and gluten-free.

    See the original post on Instagram

    drink.folc@Instagram
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.honestgrapes.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>The founders of Honest Grapes tour everywhere from France to Italy via America and South Africa to source their produce, allowing them to offer a "wide selection of great value, quality wines, at reasonable prices".</p><p>Fast delivery is free across the UK, when you spend over £75.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CjVwZ8wtzUG/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    16/16

    Honest Grapes

    SHOP NOW

    The founders of Honest Grapes tour everywhere from France to Italy via America and South Africa to source their produce, allowing them to offer a "wide selection of great value, quality wines, at reasonable prices".

    Fast delivery is free across the UK, when you spend over £75.

    See the original post on Instagram

    honestgrapes@Instagram
<p>With Christmas finally just around the corner, many of us will be looking forward to long-awaited reunions – and while we’ve missed the partying, we’re not quite ready for all the prep.</p><p>Enlisting a wine delivery service will take one thing off your to-do list, and there are now plenty of exciting options to trial. The events of the past two years have enabled home wine deliveries to really shine, and we can now have everything from blockbuster <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/culture/going-out/g37973324/best-champagne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:champagnes" class="link ">champagnes</a> to niche <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/culture/going-out/a33070112/orange-wine-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:orange wines" class="link ">orange wines</a> dropped on the doorstep without any of the heavy lifting.</p><p>Whether you're looking for a curated crate for big celebrations, a monthly wine club or simply a stellar single bottle to share with a friend, there's a wine delivery option out there for you. Here, see the ones we really rate.</p><h2 class="body-h2">The best wine delivery services </h2>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.slurp.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Wine merchant Slurp now boasts shops in Shoreditch and Banbury, but the smartest shoppers know to avoid the heavy lifting and order online – after all, with so many excellent bottles on the shelves, you'll be hard-pressed to come away with less than a case.</p><p>Alongside all the old favourites, the site boasts an especially impressive range of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/culture/going-out/g36742800/best-english-sparkling-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:English sparkling wines" class="link ">English sparkling wines</a> – save Gusbourne's sublime <a href="https://www.slurp.co.uk/gusbourne-blanc-de-blancs-2014-gift-boxed-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blanc de Blancs" class="link ">Blanc de Blancs</a> for Christmas Day.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck8CT_wNzC3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.winebuyers.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>At Winebuyers you can enjoy browsing more than 50,000 wines and spirits that span 40 countries, from Mexico to Madagascar. There's also a handy <a href="http://www.winebuyers.com/blog" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Winebuyers blog" class="link ">Winebuyers blog</a>, written by connoisseurs, to help turn you into an expert of the grape. From tips on terminology to food pairing, they've got you covered.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUsaa-iKvmA/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.forestwines.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Walthamstow's Forest Wines might be a local favourite, but you can also order a wine delivery for anywhere in the UK.</p><p>The shop specialises in natural, biodynamic and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/culture/going-out/g37339640/pet-nat-natural-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pét-nat wines" class="link ">pét-nat wines</a>, and carries an impressive selection of low-sulphite and vegan tipples, too. The website is brilliantly informative, with in-depth information on every bottle, so you can be sure your selections will be a hit. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg_bR3ZM2AT/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.waitrosecellar.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>If you're hosting a big celebration this year, Waitrose Cellar is a one-stop shop for everything you'll need, from niche aperitifs to crowd-pleasing wines, and something special for when the clock strikes midnight. </p><p>You can shop by country, region or grape variety – or let the retailer's experts do the legwork for you and head straight to the extra-special '<a href="https://www.waitrosecellar.com/on-the-qt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:secret' wine section" class="link ">secret' wine section</a>, featuring rare and one-off offerings. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6jiP4IVe6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.harveynichols.com/search/WINE/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Another retailer with a brilliant wine department, Harvey Nichols offers its own-brand tipples alongside a host of prestigious names and cult finds.</p><p>If decision fatigue has set in, trust the <a href="https://www.harveynichols.com/brand/harvey-nichols/3290290-the-wine-shop-case-of-six/p3920316/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pre-packaged cases" class="link ">pre-packaged cases</a> to deliver a host of impressive wines: there's one for everyone, from the <a href="https://www.harveynichols.com/brand/harvey-nichols/3433727-vegan-friendly-wines-case-of-six/p4143430/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan drinker" class="link ">vegan drinker</a> to the <a href="https://www.harveynichols.com/brand/harvey-nichols/3351804-fizz-trio/p4014824/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fizz fan" class="link ">fizz fan</a>.</p><p>Looking for something truly memorable? Henri Giraud's lesser-known <a href="https://www.harveynichols.com/brand/henri-giraud/3592839-esprit-nature-champagne-nv/p4045756/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Espirit Nature" class="link ">Espirit Nature</a> champagne is sure to impress, while <a href="https://www.harveynichols.com/brand/dom-perignon-/3689548-dom-perignon-x-lady-gaga-limited-edition-rose-vintage-champagne-2006/p4154921/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dom Pérignon's limited-edition Rosé Vintage" class="link ">Dom Pérignon's limited-edition Rosé Vintage</a> is the ultimate party starter.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ9WeM0uNEj/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.artelium.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Artelium's grapes are grown in vineyards across the South Downs, where the main grape varieties used in classic method sparkling wine (Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Méunier with a dash of Pinot Gris) are grown. It operates a close working relationship between the growers and the makers to produce the best grapes, from which to craft exceptional wine.</p><p>You can now shop the winery's entire collection <a href="https://www.artelium.com/english-wine-shop" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:online" class="link ">online</a>, and delivery is available nationwide. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl8cBXMNeZt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://savagevines.co.uk/product/monthly-wine-subscription/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Savage Vines offers a monthly wine subscription service that comes with total personalisation: choose how many bottles you'd like to receive, and how often.</p><p>You can also shop by the bottle, and the selection is excellent, spanning vegan and biodynamic options alongside hearty reds and crowd-pleasing champagnes.</p><p>For Christmas, shop the retailer's curated <a href="https://savagevines.co.uk/product-category/wine-hamper-gift/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wine and chocolate hampers" class="link ">wine and chocolate hampers</a>, which are put together in collaboration with small, independent producers. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CmGcsuNr41i/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://kolrestaurant.store/collections/wine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Santiago Lastra's KOL is causing quite the stir in culinary circles: in fact, the new Marylebone favourite is the first Mexican restaurant in the UK to be awarded a Michelin star. </p><p>If you aren't able to snag a table, you can still enjoy a slice of the experience at home via the adjoining specialist wine and mezcal store, which offers delivery across the UK. </p><p>The restaurant's four exclusive litre-bottle wines – white, rosé, orange and red – were created by the renowned Slovakian Slobodne vineyard. Perhaps most interesting is the El Melon: a mildly tannic skin-contact orange with bright fruit notes that really sing. Compulsively drinkable yet reassuringly low-alcohol, it's a perfect choice for long summer nights. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CkD-W07IhxM/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://winedelivered.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Recent years have given rise to a growing celebrity wine movement; we've seen Kylie Minogue launch her debut wine range, as well as the expansion of Sarah Jessica Parker's Invite by SJP line. Wine Delivered, one of the UK's fastest growing premium drinks e-tailers, is a key stockist of these sought-after celebrity wine brands, as well as selling fine wines, accessories, gifts, and culinary delights to make your drinking experience as enjoyable as possible. If you're looking for a premium service with a well-curated offering, this is it.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CmMW45vunHd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.shopcuvee.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>The go-to wine bar for London's most discerning drinkers, Top Cuvée also boasts a brilliant online store. Pick up the brand's house Vermouth (brilliant with soda) or keep it festive with a bottle of <a href="https://www.shopcuvee.com/collections/whats-hot/products/mulled-wine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mulled wine" class="link ">mulled wine</a>. And for fail-safe crowd-pleasing, the elusive <a href="https://www.shopcuvee.com/collections/whats-hot/products/quinta-do-emrizio-chin-chin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chin Chin" class="link ">Chin Chin</a> is currently in stock. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ClGETg4NKkL/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.nakedwines.com/#/?cid=usa&utm_source=AWIN&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=$br-naked$ct-us$ba-78888$ob-signup_order&awc=17197_1584619545_4b5af243e279b4a3abba30d5f383346a" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Naked Wines is perhaps one of the most well-known wine delivery services, famed for its excellent value and community-minded model. The retailer cuts out the middleman and invests directly in independent winemakers, who in return sell exclusively on the site. </p><p>Add £20 (or more!) into your personal account each month, and you can redeem it on cases or single bottles whenever you wish. Whether white, red or rosé is your tipple of choice (or all of the above), you're in safe hands here.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj3Gl9qjQ-s/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://shrinetothevine.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>As you'd likely expect from the founders of Noble Rot, Shrine To The Vine only stocks the kind of wine you'll want to save for a very special occasion (or a very hard-to-impress guest). </p><p>From organic and biodynamic bottles to independent Champagnes and lesser-known specialities of the Jura mountains, there's something to excite the most discerning of connoisseurs here. Not sure where to start? Head straight to the <a href="https://shrinetothevine.co.uk/collections/mixed-cases/products/greatest-hits" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rotter's Greatest Hits" class="link ">Rotter's Greatest Hits</a>: a can't-go-wrong case worthy of the big day itself. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl075p_I7Rs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.downtoearthwine.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Down To Earth specialises in natural, organic and biodynamic wines, and its delivery service takes the hard work out of sourcing lesser-known and truly niche bottles.</p><p>The informative site makes navigating the world of natural wines an easy feat, and the <a href="https://www.downtoearthwine.co.uk/collections/mixed-cases" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pre-selected mini cases" class="link ">pre-selected mini cases</a> are an ideal starting point. Delivery is speedy and spans the whole of the UK.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CEq3XXbn6U4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.drinkfolc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Craft English wine brand Folc was launched during lockdown last year, with the aim of encouraging us to enjoy <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/culture/going-out/g36979341/best-rose-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rosé" class="link ">rosé</a> all year round.</p><p>One of the few female, BAME co-founded wine producers in the UK, Folc is focused on quality, community and sustainability, and sources its grapes from local producers within a five-mile radius of its Kent winery. The delicious, light wine is also vegan and gluten-free. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CgR_5T4Ldxn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.honestgrapes.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>The founders of Honest Grapes tour everywhere from France to Italy via America and South Africa to source their produce, allowing them to offer a "wide selection of great value, quality wines, at reasonable prices".</p><p>Fast delivery is free across the UK, when you spend over £75.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CjVwZ8wtzUG/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>

Whether you're planning a party or sending a gift to a friend, these are the very best wine delivery services within the UK right now.

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Jaromir Jagr forced into action at age 50 after illness decimates team he owns

    NHL legend Jaromir Jagr can still put up points in pro hockey at the age of 50.

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • In Kenya, some Maasai turn from lion-killing to Olympics

    KIMANA SANCTUARY, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s most identifiable community is abandoning hunting lions with spears for javelin throwing at a biannual event called the Maasai Olympics. The Maasai people, renowned for their colorful garb, are predominantly herders and live near some of Kenya’s most visited wildlife parks. Attacks by Maasai on wildlife has often been cited as a threat to some animal populations. The traditional rite of passage for a young Maasai man has been to kill a lion with a spear in

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Broncos 34-28; Wilson concussed

    DENVER (AP) — L'Jarius Sneed intercepted Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien late in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes atoned for a three-interception day by leading Kansas City on a clock-chewing drive, and the Chiefs held on for a 34-28 win on Sunday over Denver, which lost QB Russell Wilson to a concussion. The Chiefs (10-3) extended their dominance of Denver with their 14th consecutive win over the Broncos (3-10), who made a game of it by scoring three touchdowns in a 3 1/2-minute stre

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Cromwell says it's clear 'efforts were made' to improve Hockey Canada board

    OTTAWA — Former Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell said Tuesday it was apparent a "serious effort" was made to improve diversity, gender balance and range of experience on Hockey Canada's board of directors. The candidates — five women and four men — were named a day earlier to fill the vacant board seats at the national sport organization. Hockey Canada's provincial and territorial members will hold a Saturday vote on whether to accept or reject the entire slate of nominees. Cromwell, who head

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Brampton, Ont., to host women's hockey world championship in 2023

    CALGARY — The women's hockey world championship is returning to the Greater Toronto Area after nearly 25 years. Brampton, Ont., was announced as the next host of the international tournament by Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association on Thursday. The CAA Centre will host the international tournament from April 5 to 16. "We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to Brampton in April as we celebrate the best women’s hockey players in the world," said Marin Hickox, director of