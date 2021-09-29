The 12 Best Wine and Cheese Gift Baskets to Send For Any Occasion

  • <p>Whether you're looking for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/g28986524/best-gift-ideas-for-boss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the perfect corporate gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the perfect corporate gift</a> to send out to colleagues and clients, a crowd-pleasing way to send your thanks or well-wishes, or something tasty to sate the hard-to-shop-for names on your list, it's tough to go wrong with a delicious collection of wine and cheese. </p><p>No matter if you're buying for a group or satisfying a single snacker, each and every one of these curated wine and cheese collections is certain to delight. Here, 12 great options to gift friends and family galore. </p>
  • <p><strong>harry</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fgift-baskets-tower-boxes%2Fgifts-with-wine%2F32407&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29328884%2Fbest-wine-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's all about the cheese in this delectable basket, which features five different <em>fromage</em> styles including gouda, blue, and even squeaky cheese curds. To round out the snacking experience, the crate also includes crackers, nuts, olives, fruit, and of course a bottle of pinot gris to wash it all down. </p>
    It's all about the cheese in this delectable basket, which features five different fromage styles including gouda, blue, and even squeaky cheese curds. To round out the snacking experience, the crate also includes crackers, nuts, olives, fruit, and of course a bottle of pinot gris to wash it all down.

  • <p><strong>Product ID:</strong></p><p>gourmetgiftbaskets.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gourmetgiftbaskets.com%2FClassic-Red-Wine-Gift-Basket.asp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29328884%2Fbest-wine-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sweet or savory, this basket offers plenty of pairings for the dedicated red drinker. Filled with smoked gouda, summer sausage, crackers, cheese straws, and chocolate treats, not to mention a rich Italian red made with Sicily's signature grape, the nero d'avola, it was practically made for a cozy night in. </p>
    Sweet or savory, this basket offers plenty of pairings for the dedicated red drinker. Filled with smoked gouda, summer sausage, crackers, cheese straws, and chocolate treats, not to mention a rich Italian red made with Sicily's signature grape, the nero d'avola, it was practically made for a cozy night in.

  • <p><strong>harry</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$129.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fgourmet-foods%2Fmeat-cheese%2F28664&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29328884%2Fbest-wine-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your resident gourmet fanatic will go gaga for this collection filled not only with artisan cheeses (blue, gouda, smoked mozzarella, and pepper jack) but everything else they need to put together a charming cheese plate: salami, pepperoni, smoked salmon, crackers, spreads, and even a cheese board to lay it all out on. For a perfect pairing, it also comes with a 2016 cabernet sauvignon. </p>
    Your resident gourmet fanatic will go gaga for this collection filled not only with artisan cheeses (blue, gouda, smoked mozzarella, and pepper jack) but everything else they need to put together a charming cheese plate: salami, pepperoni, smoked salmon, crackers, spreads, and even a cheese board to lay it all out on. For a perfect pairing, it also comes with a 2016 cabernet sauvignon.

  • <p>hickoryfarms.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hickoryfarms.com%2Fgift-baskets%2Fwine%2Fmumm-napa-sparkling-wine-gift-box-007661.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29328884%2Fbest-wine-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>One gift no one is every disappointed with? Sparkling wine. And to make things even better, this basket not only comes with a bottle of California sparkler, but also a smoked gouda, butter toffee pretzels, three cheese crackers, truffles, and snack mix for all their noshing needs. </p>
    One gift no one is every disappointed with? Sparkling wine. And to make things even better, this basket not only comes with a bottle of California sparkler, but also a smoked gouda, butter toffee pretzels, three cheese crackers, truffles, and snack mix for all their noshing needs.

  • <p><strong>Product ID:</strong></p><p>gourmetgiftbaskets.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gourmetgiftbaskets.com%2FWine-Party-Picnic-Gift-Crate.asp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29328884%2Fbest-wine-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everything you need to throw an impromptu wine party, all in one handy box. A red and a white wine (menica roble and chardonnay, respectively) compliment garlic sausage, two styles of cheddar, crackers, as well as chocolate-covered sea salt caramels and toffeed nuts. </p>
    Everything you need to throw an impromptu wine party, all in one handy box. A red and a white wine (menica roble and chardonnay, respectively) compliment garlic sausage, two styles of cheddar, crackers, as well as chocolate-covered sea salt caramels and toffeed nuts.

  • <p><strong>Murray's</strong></p><p>murrayscheese.com</p><p><strong>$115.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.murrayscheese.com%2Fmurrays-holiday-sampler&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29328884%2Fbest-wine-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to cheese, practically no one does it better than Murray's. Gift the hostess in your life the Holiday Sampler, which comes complete with six cheeses ranging from mild to bold, including cheddar, camembert, and gouda, as well as alp blossom, montealva, and a peppery California blue—perfect to whip out during a festive celebration if we do say so ourselves. </p>
    When it comes to cheese, practically no one does it better than Murray's. Gift the hostess in your life the Holiday Sampler, which comes complete with six cheeses ranging from mild to bold, including cheddar, camembert, and gouda, as well as alp blossom, montealva, and a peppery California blue—perfect to whip out during a festive celebration if we do say so ourselves.

  • <p>hickoryfarms.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hickoryfarms.com%2Fgift-baskets%2Fwine%2Fwine-and-savory-snack-collection-002646.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29328884%2Fbest-wine-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>California Cabernet Sauvignon, salami, olive oil and rosemary crackers, and two kinds of cheddar (jalapeno and smoked)? Now that's our idea of an afternoon snack! </p>
    California Cabernet Sauvignon, salami, olive oil and rosemary crackers, and two kinds of cheddar (jalapeno and smoked)? Now that's our idea of an afternoon snack!

  • <p>hickoryfarms.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hickoryfarms.com%2Fgift-baskets%2Fwine%2Fcalifornia-getaway-wine-gift-basket-007650.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29328884%2Fbest-wine-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get happy hour started right with this antipasto-ready basket. Cheese and salami, crackers and tapenade, nuts, pretzels, and cookies all finished off with two bottles of California vino in the states most celebrated styles—cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay—make for the perfect way to finish off a long workweek... or pretty much any other time. </p>
    Get happy hour started right with this antipasto-ready basket. Cheese and salami, crackers and tapenade, nuts, pretzels, and cookies all finished off with two bottles of California vino in the states most celebrated styles—cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay—make for the perfect way to finish off a long workweek... or pretty much any other time.

  • <p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Ffruit-clubs%2Fwine-cheese-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29328884%2Fbest-wine-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>$369.99 for 12 months, $199.99 for six months, or $99.99 for three months.</strong></p><p>Want to really go all out? This club subscription sends your giftee one bottle of wine each month along with a cheese chosen to perfectly pair with it. Think: Manchego and merlot, goat cheese and moscato, or truffled cheese and chardonnay. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g27615659/best-wine-subscription-boxes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Wine Subscription Boxes for Every Type of Wine Lover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Wine Subscription Boxes for Every Type of Wine Lover</a></p>
    $369.99 for 12 months, $199.99 for six months, or $99.99 for three months.

    Want to really go all out? This club subscription sends your giftee one bottle of wine each month along with a cheese chosen to perfectly pair with it. Think: Manchego and merlot, goat cheese and moscato, or truffled cheese and chardonnay.

    More: The Best Wine Subscription Boxes for Every Type of Wine Lover

  • <p><strong>Product ID:</strong></p><p>gourmetgiftbaskets.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gourmetgiftbaskets.com%2FRose-All-Day-Gift-Crate.asp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29328884%2Fbest-wine-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What could please a rosé lover more than a gift basket packed with, of course, a bottle of delectable pink wine as well as cheddar, garlic cheddar, and crackers, plus sweet nibbles like dark chocolate squares and cinnamon cookies. </p>
    What could please a rosé lover more than a gift basket packed with, of course, a bottle of delectable pink wine as well as cheddar, garlic cheddar, and crackers, plus sweet nibbles like dark chocolate squares and cinnamon cookies.

  • <p><strong>gift basket</strong></p><p>gifttree.com</p><p><strong>$199.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gifttree.com%2Fp3%2F21741%2Fveuve-clicquot-tasting-gift-basket-1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29328884%2Fbest-wine-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothing says "celebration" quite like champagne. This basket comes with a bottle of classic yellow label Veuve Clicquot to raise a glass with, as well as creamy camembert and a slew of other treats including butter toffee caramels, French almonds, and chocolate wafers. </p>
    Nothing says "celebration" quite like champagne. This basket comes with a bottle of classic yellow label Veuve Clicquot to raise a glass with, as well as creamy camembert and a slew of other treats including butter toffee caramels, French almonds, and chocolate wafers.

  • <p><strong>Century Cellars</strong></p><p>omahasteaks.com</p><p><strong>$84.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.omahasteaks.com%2Fproduct%2FCentury-Cellars-Duet-Red-Wine-Gift-Basket-06093&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg29328884%2Fbest-wine-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a little extra protein to the mix with this basket which not only includes a cabernet sauvignon and a merlot, but also peppercorn steak bite, garlic and herb cheese, nits, crackers, popcorn, cookies, and more. </p>
    Add a little extra protein to the mix with this basket which not only includes a cabernet sauvignon and a merlot, but also peppercorn steak bite, garlic and herb cheese, nits, crackers, popcorn, cookies, and more.

