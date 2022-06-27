The Face Sunscreens Dermatologists *Actually* Use

Whether it's the dead of winter or the middle of July, you have likely heard time and time again that you should be wearing sunscreen on your face every. single. day. “Many people assume you only need to wear sunscreen on sunny summer days, though it really should be applied year-round,” says dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara, MD.
Why is it so important to wear sunscreen every day?
“The sun’s rays penetrate the clouds even on cold, overcast days, allowing harmful UV rays to reach the skin," she says. "Wearing sunscreen daily protects your skin against those UV rays emitted by the sun and electronic blue light, lowers your risk for skin cancer, and prevents premature signs of aging."
Peep some of the best dermatologist-recommended sunscreens for the face, below:
While the sun's UV rays can cause hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles, it's more important to note that being over-exposed to UV light puts you at a huge risk for developing skin cancer according to dermatologist Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, MD. "UV rays even go through windows," she explains. "That's why it's critical to wear sunscreen daily on your face, even if you're just staying home."
What kind of sunscreen is best for the face?
Ensuring that you’re applying enough SPF is also crucial. “I recommend looking for a broad-spectrum SPF of 30 or higher, and re-applying it every two hours,” says Dr. Gohara. “My rule of thumb for using sunscreen is to apply a shot glass amount over your entire body, and a nickel sized amount to your face.”
Adding SPF to your routine seems pretty doable, but all of us know that some formulas can be thick, goopy, and leave behind obnoxious white streaks—especially if you've got melanin-rich skin, like I do.
That said, I tapped experts to get their picks. Whether you've got acne-prone skin or eczema, want a dewy glow, prefer a matte finish, or even want something with some tint to it, there's a facial sunscreen for you. See below for the best dermatologist-recommended SPFs for every skin type.