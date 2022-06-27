The Face Sunscreens Dermatologists *Actually* Use

  • <p>Whether it's the dead of winter or the middle of July, you have likely heard time and time again that you should be wearing sunscreen on your face every. single. day. “Many people assume you only need to wear sunscreen on sunny summer days, though it really should be applied year-round,” says dermatologist <a href="https://dermatologyofct.com/about/our-providers/mona-gohara-m-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Mona Gohara, MD" class="link ">Dr. Mona Gohara, MD</a>. </p><h3 class="body-h3">Why is it so important to wear sunscreen every day?</h3><p>“The sun’s rays penetrate the clouds even on cold, overcast days, allowing harmful UV rays to reach the skin," she says. "Wearing sunscreen daily protects your skin against those UV rays emitted by the sun and <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/g32403706/blue-light-protection-skincare/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:electronic blue light" class="link ">electronic blue light</a>, lowers your risk for <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/a19975412/surprising-skin-cancer-causes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skin cancer" class="link ">skin cancer</a>, and prevents premature signs of aging." </p><p><em>Peep some of the best dermatologist-recommended sunscreens for the face, below:</em></p><p>While the sun's UV rays can cause <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/a19901232/what-is-hyperpigmentation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hyperpigmentation" class="link ">hyperpigmentation</a>, fine lines, and wrinkles, it's more important to note that being over-exposed to UV light puts you at a huge risk for developing skin cancer according to dermatologist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/drmarnienussbaum/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Marnie Nussbaum" class="link ">Dr. Marnie Nussbaum</a>, MD. "UV rays even go through windows," she explains. "That's why it's critical to wear sunscreen daily on your face, even if you're just staying home."</p><h3 class="body-h3">What kind of sunscreen is best for the face?</h3><p>Ensuring that you’re applying enough SPF is also crucial. “I recommend looking for a broad-spectrum SPF of 30 or higher, and re-applying it every two hours,” says Dr. Gohara. “My rule of thumb for using sunscreen is to apply a shot glass amount over your entire body, and a nickel sized amount to your face.”<br><br>Adding SPF to your routine seems pretty doable, but all of us know that some formulas can be thick, goopy, and leave behind obnoxious white streaks—especially if you've got melanin-rich skin, like I do. </p><p>That said, I tapped experts to get their picks. Whether you've got acne-prone skin or eczema, want a dewy glow, prefer a matte finish, or even want something with some tint to it, there's a facial sunscreen for you. See below for the best dermatologist-recommended SPFs for every skin type. </p>
  • <p><strong>Neutrogena</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005IHT94S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for extra, extra protection? "This sunscreen has been clinically shown to provide better sunburn protection as compared to products with a lower SPF," says <a href="http://www.zeichnerdermatology.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner" class="link ">dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner</a>. "It dries fully on the skin without leaving your face feeling greasy."</p>
    Looking for extra, extra protection? "This sunscreen has been clinically shown to provide better sunburn protection as compared to products with a lower SPF," says dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner. "It dries fully on the skin without leaving your face feeling greasy."

  • <p><strong>EltaMD</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002MSN3QQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I like this formula because it is lightweight, and even though it has a high percentage of zinc oxide it does not leave a white mask on the skin when applied," explains dermatologist <a href="https://www.rosemdskin.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, MD" class="link ">Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, MD</a>.</p>
    “I like this formula because it is lightweight, and even though it has a high percentage of zinc oxide it does not leave a white mask on the skin when applied," explains dermatologist Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, MD.

  • <p><strong>Cetaphil</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$75.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00E4MRLI4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Parched skin needs a little extra help when it comes to hydration. “Try a moisturizer with sunscreen, like Cetaphil Daytime Moisturizer,” says dermatologist <a href="http://www.drdendyengelman.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD" class="link ">Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD</a>. "It hydrates the skin while providing protection." This one is super easy to slip into your skincare routine.</p>
    Parched skin needs a little extra help when it comes to hydration. “Try a moisturizer with sunscreen, like Cetaphil Daytime Moisturizer,” says dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD. "It hydrates the skin while providing protection." This one is super easy to slip into your skincare routine.

  • <p><strong>Revision Skincare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.52</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097YXQ8YF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This oil-free daily SPF is packed with tons of skin-loving ingredients. With THD Ascorbate (vitamin C), green tea, pomegranate extract and hyaluronic acid, this product won't just protect your precious skin from the sun, but can also help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. </p>
    This oil-free daily SPF is packed with tons of skin-loving ingredients. With THD Ascorbate (vitamin C), green tea, pomegranate extract and hyaluronic acid, this product won't just protect your precious skin from the sun, but can also help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

  • <p><strong>First Aid Beauty</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004R7N5AE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I also like the First Aid Beauty 5 in 1 Face Cream SPF 30, which contains active ingredients zinc oxide, alpha arbutin, bisabolol, homeostatine and First Aid Beauty antioxidant booster that work together to keep your complexion healthy and protected,” Dr. Gohara says.</p>
    “I also like the First Aid Beauty 5 in 1 Face Cream SPF 30, which contains active ingredients zinc oxide, alpha arbutin, bisabolol, homeostatine and First Aid Beauty antioxidant booster that work together to keep your complexion healthy and protected,” Dr. Gohara says.

  • <p><strong>Black Girl Sunscreen</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fblack-girl-sunscreen-broad-spectrum-spf-30-3-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-76157877&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg19504285%2Fbest-sunscreen-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sunscreen was made for people of color, by people of color. You can guarantee there will be no white cast left behind after applying this chemical formula—no matter your skin tone.</p>
    This sunscreen was made for people of color, by people of color. You can guarantee there will be no white cast left behind after applying this chemical formula—no matter your skin tone.

  • <p><strong>Sonrei</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XWP4FN5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>ICYMI, sunscreens that leave a greasy, white substance on the skin are a total bummer. That's why this translucent gel is perf for all skin tones. "With so many different sunscreens on the market, there is a formula and texture to suit every preference and need," Dr. Zeichner says. It's also got ingredients like vitamin C, E, and ferulic acid to lock in the skin's natural moisture.</p>
    ICYMI, sunscreens that leave a greasy, white substance on the skin are a total bummer. That's why this translucent gel is perf for all skin tones. "With so many different sunscreens on the market, there is a formula and texture to suit every preference and need," Dr. Zeichner says. It's also got ingredients like vitamin C, E, and ferulic acid to lock in the skin's natural moisture.

  • <p><strong>Avène</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093QKHJ87?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“Personally, I prefer mineral sunscreens because they are less reactive,” Dr. Gohara says. “When it comes to sunscreens that protect as well nourish the skin, I prefer the Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+, an ultra-lightweight 100% mineral sunscreen that contains skin soothing ingredients like bisabolol, allantoin, and niacinamide."</p>
    “Personally, I prefer mineral sunscreens because they are less reactive,” Dr. Gohara says. “When it comes to sunscreens that protect as well nourish the skin, I prefer the Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+, an ultra-lightweight 100% mineral sunscreen that contains skin soothing ingredients like bisabolol, allantoin, and niacinamide."

  • <p><strong>GLYTONE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YMS6RDX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“The Glytone Age Defense UV Mineral Sunscreen Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ is another 100% mineral formula with ellagic acid complex, niacinamide and vitamin E to protect against free radicals and prevent visible signs of premature aging,” Dr. Gohara says.</p>
    “The Glytone Age Defense UV Mineral Sunscreen Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ is another 100% mineral formula with ellagic acid complex, niacinamide and vitamin E to protect against free radicals and prevent visible signs of premature aging,” Dr. Gohara says.

  • <p><strong>TIZO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00YHMQDC6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"My personal preference for my sensitive, melanin-rich skin is tinted physical sunscreen for broad-spectrum coverage," says dermatologist <a href="https://www.lasercarespecialists.com/about/dr-karen-kagha/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Karen Chinoso Kagha, MD" class="link ">Dr. Karen Chinoso Kagha, MD</a>. She's a fan of this one from Tizo because it goes on smooth like a primer. "It can be a struggle to find an aesthetically pleasing formulation, so I almost always go for a tinted sunscreen for easier blend and added protection against visible light."</p>
    "My personal preference for my sensitive, melanin-rich skin is tinted physical sunscreen for broad-spectrum coverage," says dermatologist Dr. Karen Chinoso Kagha, MD. She's a fan of this one from Tizo because it goes on smooth like a primer. "It can be a struggle to find an aesthetically pleasing formulation, so I almost always go for a tinted sunscreen for easier blend and added protection against visible light."

  • <p><strong>Sun Bum</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072QYD2P4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This sunscreen uses mineral-only protection in a hydrating base enriched with moisturizing botanicals," says Dr. Zeichner. A bonus? It can be used on all skin types, even those with <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/a34145637/dermatologist-dry-sensitive-skincare-routine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sensitive skin" class="link ">sensitive skin</a>. "It also fully rubs in without leaving behind a white cast on the skin." Win!</p>
    "This sunscreen uses mineral-only protection in a hydrating base enriched with moisturizing botanicals," says Dr. Zeichner. A bonus? It can be used on all skin types, even those with sensitive skin. "It also fully rubs in without leaving behind a white cast on the skin." Win!

  • <p><strong>Cocokind</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08P4SD7V5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.moderndermct.com/deanne-mraz-robinson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dermatologist Dr. Deanne Robinson, MD" class="link ">Dermatologist Dr. Deanne Robinson, MD</a>, told <em>Women's Health </em>that it's important to not only protect your skin from the sun's rays, but also that darn blue light from your computer. Cocokind's sunscreen is formulated with blue phytoplankton to boost protection against blue light. </p>
    Dermatologist Dr. Deanne Robinson, MD, told Women's Health that it's important to not only protect your skin from the sun's rays, but also that darn blue light from your computer. Cocokind's sunscreen is formulated with blue phytoplankton to boost protection against blue light.

  • <p><strong>UNSUN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071NGRDXY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.unsuncosmetics.com/collections/shop/products/unsun-spf30-tinted-mineral-sunscreen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Unsun" class="link ">Unsun</a> creates clean sunscreen products for women of color. This tinted mineral sunscreen is said to be "formulated to cover a range of skin tones from olive to dark chocolate without leaving behind a ghostly residue."</p>
    Unsun creates clean sunscreen products for women of color. This tinted mineral sunscreen is said to be "formulated to cover a range of skin tones from olive to dark chocolate without leaving behind a ghostly residue."

  • <p><strong>SKINCEUTICALS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0088AGGDE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dermatologist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/russakderm/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Julie Russak" class="link ">Dr. Julie Russak</a>, MD uses Skinceuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 in her skincare routine. She prefers mineral-based sunscreens because they aren't as irritating and they create a physical barrier to block UV rays.</p>
    Dermatologist Dr. Julie Russak, MD uses Skinceuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 in her skincare routine. She prefers mineral-based sunscreens because they aren't as irritating and they create a physical barrier to block UV rays.

  • <p><strong>Neutrogena</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$51.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HOHBOFQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dr. Nussbaum says that this formula is great for kids and <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/g26799309/best-sunscreen-for-pregnancy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:babies" class="link ">babies</a>. "It's mineral based and very gentle on the skin with effective protection," she notes. Even if you're an adult who's got super sensitive skin, this one's for you.</p>
    Dr. Nussbaum says that this formula is great for kids and babies. "It's mineral based and very gentle on the skin with effective protection," she notes. Even if you're an adult who's got super sensitive skin, this one's for you.

  • <p><strong>EleVen by Venus Williams</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JVMYDWP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Clean and reef-safe, this lightweight SPF35 serum is ideal for ultra oily skin. It easily melts into your skin leaving a semi-matte finish. Plus, it's backed by <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/a35191723/venus-williams-skincare-routine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Venus Williams" class="link ">Venus Williams</a>!</p>
    Clean and reef-safe, this lightweight SPF35 serum is ideal for ultra oily skin. It easily melts into your skin leaving a semi-matte finish. Plus, it's backed by Venus Williams!

  • <p><strong>Alastin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$73.51</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CQ67TT2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This pure mineral-based sunscreen is lightweight, slightly tinted, and packs in antioxidants that help protect the skin against pollution," says dermatologist <a href="https://www.drherschthal.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Jordana Herschthal Heber, MD" class="link ">Dr. Jordana Herschthal Heber, MD</a>. "I prefer mineral or physical sunscreen to chemical sunscreen since it reflects the sun's rays off the skin as opposed to absorbing them into the skin." She also notes that mineral/physical sunscreen is ideal for all skin types.</p>
    "This pure mineral-based sunscreen is lightweight, slightly tinted, and packs in antioxidants that help protect the skin against pollution," says dermatologist Dr. Jordana Herschthal Heber, MD. "I prefer mineral or physical sunscreen to chemical sunscreen since it reflects the sun's rays off the skin as opposed to absorbing them into the skin." She also notes that mineral/physical sunscreen is ideal for all skin types.

  • <p><strong>Pipette</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085Z49QW6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dermatologist Dr. Adeline Kikam, DO, is a fan of this lightweight sunscreen because it is "moisturizing, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing sunscreen that is aesthetically pleasing on all skin including darker skin types." She adds that it has "no white cast, just amazing UV protection. If you have dry and sensitive skin, I definitely recommend this brand. It has other wonderful ingredients like squalane to replenish moisture and antioxidants as well."</p>
    Dermatologist Dr. Adeline Kikam, DO, is a fan of this lightweight sunscreen because it is "moisturizing, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing sunscreen that is aesthetically pleasing on all skin including darker skin types." She adds that it has "no white cast, just amazing UV protection. If you have dry and sensitive skin, I definitely recommend this brand. It has other wonderful ingredients like squalane to replenish moisture and antioxidants as well."

  • <p><strong>Colorescience</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RM4R0K0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I really like powder brush sunscreen, which are resistant to changes in temperature," says dermatologist Dr. Kavita Mariwalla, MD. "I am a fan of the OG in brush-on sunscreen from ColorScience. I keep one in my car at all times in case I'm caught out in a sunny situation unexpectedly."</p>
    "I really like powder brush sunscreen, which are resistant to changes in temperature," says dermatologist Dr. Kavita Mariwalla, MD. "I am a fan of the OG in brush-on sunscreen from ColorScience. I keep one in my car at all times in case I'm caught out in a sunny situation unexpectedly."

  • <p><strong>CeraVe</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KLQJ66T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"For winter months, I opt for a hydrating sunscreen containing ceramides like this one," says dermatologist Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, MD. "This sunscreen is great because it’s mineral based and contains three essential ceramides to lock in moisture." A great choice for those with dry skin!</p>
    "For winter months, I opt for a hydrating sunscreen containing ceramides like this one," says dermatologist Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, MD. "This sunscreen is great because it’s mineral based and contains three essential ceramides to lock in moisture." A great choice for those with dry skin!

  • <p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fzincscreen-100-mineral-lotion-spf-40-pa-P446909&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg19504285%2Fbest-sunscreen-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This is an excellent choice as it is 100 percent mineral based, lightweight and pink-toned which comes out translucent on most skin tones," explains Dr. Nussbaum. It's also got ingredients like coconut and blueberry extract, which she says nourish the skin while also forming a protective barrier at the same time.</p>
    "This is an excellent choice as it is 100 percent mineral based, lightweight and pink-toned which comes out translucent on most skin tones," explains Dr. Nussbaum. It's also got ingredients like coconut and blueberry extract, which she says nourish the skin while also forming a protective barrier at the same time.

  • <p><strong>ISDIN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RXS4FQM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This is 100 percent zinc-based, but super light so there is no residue unlike other zinc formulas," says dermatologist <a href="https://lmmedicalnyc.com/dr-morgan-rabach/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Morgan Rabach" class="link ">Dr. Morgan Rabach</a>, MD. "It also has antioxidants, peptides so it protects from future damage while also repairing your skin at the same time. </p>
    "This is 100 percent zinc-based, but super light so there is no residue unlike other zinc formulas," says dermatologist Dr. Morgan Rabach, MD. "It also has antioxidants, peptides so it protects from future damage while also repairing your skin at the same time.

  • <p><strong>NEOSTRATA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MQG3ZJZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I like that in addition to being a sunscreen, this product has added ingredients that moisturize, firm the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," says Dr. Ingleton.</p>
    “I like that in addition to being a sunscreen, this product has added ingredients that moisturize, firm the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," says Dr. Ingleton.

  • <p><strong>bareMinerals</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$33.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fcomplexion-rescue-tinted-hydrating-gel-cream-P393356&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg19504285%2Fbest-sunscreen-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This is the all-in-one package," exclaims <a href="https://springstderm.com/physicians/sapna-palep-md/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dermatologist Dr. Sapna Palep, MD" class="link ">dermatologist Dr. Sapna Palep, MD</a>. "It protects against pollution, UV and HEV (blue light), and can be worn alone or as a primer to your makeup—it gives the skin an amazing glow!"</p>
    "This is the all-in-one package," exclaims dermatologist Dr. Sapna Palep, MD. "It protects against pollution, UV and HEV (blue light), and can be worn alone or as a primer to your makeup—it gives the skin an amazing glow!"

  • <p><strong>MDSolarSciences</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CTS82YW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Talk about a twofer—this delivers light color coverage that works for most skin tones. "It’s hydrating with a nice tint to emulate a bit of bronzing without the damage," says Dr. Gohara.</p>
    Talk about a twofer—this delivers light color coverage that works for most skin tones. "It’s hydrating with a nice tint to emulate a bit of bronzing without the damage," says Dr. Gohara.

  • <p><strong>Avène</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_High%2BProtection%2BTinted%2BCompact%2BSPF%2B50_27554.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg19504285%2Fbest-sunscreen-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I love SPF powders to absorb oils,” says Dr. Gohara. “They are practical and very easy to reapply, maximizing protection.” This one from Avene is tinted and can easily fit in your purse for regular touchups throughout the day.</p>
    “I love SPF powders to absorb oils,” says Dr. Gohara. “They are practical and very easy to reapply, maximizing protection.” This one from Avene is tinted and can easily fit in your purse for regular touchups throughout the day.

  • <p><strong>SkinCeuticals</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00VVXVO2I?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“Physical sunscreens are best for people with acneic skin,” says Dr. Engelman. “Look for oil-free, gel textures that won’t clog pores, and the ingredients titanium dioxide and zinc oxide." She says this one helps absorb oil without making skin look chalky. Perfect for a matte finish!</p>
    “Physical sunscreens are best for people with acneic skin,” says Dr. Engelman. “Look for oil-free, gel textures that won’t clog pores, and the ingredients titanium dioxide and zinc oxide." She says this one helps absorb oil without making skin look chalky. Perfect for a matte finish!

  • <p><strong>SkinMedica</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$68.51</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZVFKY14?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This multi-tasker boosts the skin’s ability to heal itself. “It's combined with the antioxidant vitamin E, which helps to restore the skin and reverse fine lines and wrinkling,” says Dr. Gohara.</p>
    This multi-tasker boosts the skin’s ability to heal itself. “It's combined with the antioxidant vitamin E, which helps to restore the skin and reverse fine lines and wrinkling,” says Dr. Gohara.

  • <p><strong>COSMEDIX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0116V42LY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“This broad-spectrum moisturizing sunscreen contains peptides, antioxidants, and other natural extracts to reduce signs of aging,” says Sejal Shah, MD, founder of <a href="https://www.smarterskindermatology.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SmarterSkin Dermatology" class="link ">SmarterSkin Dermatology</a>. The formula also includes algae extract to firm and tighten skin.</p>
    “This broad-spectrum moisturizing sunscreen contains peptides, antioxidants, and other natural extracts to reduce signs of aging,” says Sejal Shah, MD, founder of SmarterSkin Dermatology. The formula also includes algae extract to firm and tighten skin.

<p><strong>Neutrogena</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005IHT94S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for extra, extra protection? "This sunscreen has been clinically shown to provide better sunburn protection as compared to products with a lower SPF," says <a href="http://www.zeichnerdermatology.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner" class="link ">dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner</a>. "It dries fully on the skin without leaving your face feeling greasy."</p>
<p><strong>EltaMD</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002MSN3QQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I like this formula because it is lightweight, and even though it has a high percentage of zinc oxide it does not leave a white mask on the skin when applied," explains dermatologist <a href="https://www.rosemdskin.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, MD" class="link ">Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, MD</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Cetaphil</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$75.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00E4MRLI4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Parched skin needs a little extra help when it comes to hydration. “Try a moisturizer with sunscreen, like Cetaphil Daytime Moisturizer,” says dermatologist <a href="http://www.drdendyengelman.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD" class="link ">Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD</a>. "It hydrates the skin while providing protection." This one is super easy to slip into your skincare routine.</p>
<p><strong>Revision Skincare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.52</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097YXQ8YF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This oil-free daily SPF is packed with tons of skin-loving ingredients. With THD Ascorbate (vitamin C), green tea, pomegranate extract and hyaluronic acid, this product won't just protect your precious skin from the sun, but can also help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. </p>
<p><strong>First Aid Beauty</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004R7N5AE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I also like the First Aid Beauty 5 in 1 Face Cream SPF 30, which contains active ingredients zinc oxide, alpha arbutin, bisabolol, homeostatine and First Aid Beauty antioxidant booster that work together to keep your complexion healthy and protected,” Dr. Gohara says.</p>
<p><strong>Black Girl Sunscreen</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fblack-girl-sunscreen-broad-spectrum-spf-30-3-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-76157877&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg19504285%2Fbest-sunscreen-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sunscreen was made for people of color, by people of color. You can guarantee there will be no white cast left behind after applying this chemical formula—no matter your skin tone.</p>
<p><strong>Sonrei</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XWP4FN5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>ICYMI, sunscreens that leave a greasy, white substance on the skin are a total bummer. That's why this translucent gel is perf for all skin tones. "With so many different sunscreens on the market, there is a formula and texture to suit every preference and need," Dr. Zeichner says. It's also got ingredients like vitamin C, E, and ferulic acid to lock in the skin's natural moisture.</p>
<p><strong>Avène</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093QKHJ87?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“Personally, I prefer mineral sunscreens because they are less reactive,” Dr. Gohara says. “When it comes to sunscreens that protect as well nourish the skin, I prefer the Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+, an ultra-lightweight 100% mineral sunscreen that contains skin soothing ingredients like bisabolol, allantoin, and niacinamide."</p>
<p><strong>GLYTONE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YMS6RDX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“The Glytone Age Defense UV Mineral Sunscreen Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ is another 100% mineral formula with ellagic acid complex, niacinamide and vitamin E to protect against free radicals and prevent visible signs of premature aging,” Dr. Gohara says.</p>
<p><strong>TIZO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00YHMQDC6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"My personal preference for my sensitive, melanin-rich skin is tinted physical sunscreen for broad-spectrum coverage," says dermatologist <a href="https://www.lasercarespecialists.com/about/dr-karen-kagha/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Karen Chinoso Kagha, MD" class="link ">Dr. Karen Chinoso Kagha, MD</a>. She's a fan of this one from Tizo because it goes on smooth like a primer. "It can be a struggle to find an aesthetically pleasing formulation, so I almost always go for a tinted sunscreen for easier blend and added protection against visible light."</p>
<p><strong>Sun Bum</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072QYD2P4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This sunscreen uses mineral-only protection in a hydrating base enriched with moisturizing botanicals," says Dr. Zeichner. A bonus? It can be used on all skin types, even those with <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/a34145637/dermatologist-dry-sensitive-skincare-routine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sensitive skin" class="link ">sensitive skin</a>. "It also fully rubs in without leaving behind a white cast on the skin." Win!</p>
<p><strong>Cocokind</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08P4SD7V5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.moderndermct.com/deanne-mraz-robinson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dermatologist Dr. Deanne Robinson, MD" class="link ">Dermatologist Dr. Deanne Robinson, MD</a>, told <em>Women's Health </em>that it's important to not only protect your skin from the sun's rays, but also that darn blue light from your computer. Cocokind's sunscreen is formulated with blue phytoplankton to boost protection against blue light. </p>
<p><strong>UNSUN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071NGRDXY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.unsuncosmetics.com/collections/shop/products/unsun-spf30-tinted-mineral-sunscreen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Unsun" class="link ">Unsun</a> creates clean sunscreen products for women of color. This tinted mineral sunscreen is said to be "formulated to cover a range of skin tones from olive to dark chocolate without leaving behind a ghostly residue."</p>
<p><strong>SKINCEUTICALS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0088AGGDE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dermatologist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/russakderm/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Julie Russak" class="link ">Dr. Julie Russak</a>, MD uses Skinceuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 in her skincare routine. She prefers mineral-based sunscreens because they aren't as irritating and they create a physical barrier to block UV rays.</p>
<p><strong>Neutrogena</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$51.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HOHBOFQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dr. Nussbaum says that this formula is great for kids and <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/g26799309/best-sunscreen-for-pregnancy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:babies" class="link ">babies</a>. "It's mineral based and very gentle on the skin with effective protection," she notes. Even if you're an adult who's got super sensitive skin, this one's for you.</p>
<p><strong>EleVen by Venus Williams</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JVMYDWP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Clean and reef-safe, this lightweight SPF35 serum is ideal for ultra oily skin. It easily melts into your skin leaving a semi-matte finish. Plus, it's backed by <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/a35191723/venus-williams-skincare-routine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Venus Williams" class="link ">Venus Williams</a>!</p>
<p><strong>Alastin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$73.51</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CQ67TT2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This pure mineral-based sunscreen is lightweight, slightly tinted, and packs in antioxidants that help protect the skin against pollution," says dermatologist <a href="https://www.drherschthal.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Jordana Herschthal Heber, MD" class="link ">Dr. Jordana Herschthal Heber, MD</a>. "I prefer mineral or physical sunscreen to chemical sunscreen since it reflects the sun's rays off the skin as opposed to absorbing them into the skin." She also notes that mineral/physical sunscreen is ideal for all skin types.</p>
<p><strong>Pipette</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085Z49QW6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dermatologist Dr. Adeline Kikam, DO, is a fan of this lightweight sunscreen because it is "moisturizing, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing sunscreen that is aesthetically pleasing on all skin including darker skin types." She adds that it has "no white cast, just amazing UV protection. If you have dry and sensitive skin, I definitely recommend this brand. It has other wonderful ingredients like squalane to replenish moisture and antioxidants as well."</p>
<p><strong>Colorescience</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RM4R0K0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I really like powder brush sunscreen, which are resistant to changes in temperature," says dermatologist Dr. Kavita Mariwalla, MD. "I am a fan of the OG in brush-on sunscreen from ColorScience. I keep one in my car at all times in case I'm caught out in a sunny situation unexpectedly."</p>
<p><strong>CeraVe</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KLQJ66T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"For winter months, I opt for a hydrating sunscreen containing ceramides like this one," says dermatologist Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, MD. "This sunscreen is great because it’s mineral based and contains three essential ceramides to lock in moisture." A great choice for those with dry skin!</p>
<p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fzincscreen-100-mineral-lotion-spf-40-pa-P446909&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg19504285%2Fbest-sunscreen-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This is an excellent choice as it is 100 percent mineral based, lightweight and pink-toned which comes out translucent on most skin tones," explains Dr. Nussbaum. It's also got ingredients like coconut and blueberry extract, which she says nourish the skin while also forming a protective barrier at the same time.</p>
<p><strong>ISDIN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RXS4FQM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This is 100 percent zinc-based, but super light so there is no residue unlike other zinc formulas," says dermatologist <a href="https://lmmedicalnyc.com/dr-morgan-rabach/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Morgan Rabach" class="link ">Dr. Morgan Rabach</a>, MD. "It also has antioxidants, peptides so it protects from future damage while also repairing your skin at the same time. </p>
<p><strong>NEOSTRATA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MQG3ZJZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I like that in addition to being a sunscreen, this product has added ingredients that moisturize, firm the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," says Dr. Ingleton.</p>
<p><strong>bareMinerals</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$33.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fcomplexion-rescue-tinted-hydrating-gel-cream-P393356&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg19504285%2Fbest-sunscreen-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>"This is the all-in-one package," exclaims <a href="https://springstderm.com/physicians/sapna-palep-md/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dermatologist Dr. Sapna Palep, MD" class="link ">dermatologist Dr. Sapna Palep, MD</a>. "It protects against pollution, UV and HEV (blue light), and can be worn alone or as a primer to your makeup—it gives the skin an amazing glow!"</p>
<p><strong>MDSolarSciences</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CTS82YW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Talk about a twofer—this delivers light color coverage that works for most skin tones. "It’s hydrating with a nice tint to emulate a bit of bronzing without the damage," says Dr. Gohara.</p>
<p><strong>Avène</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_High%2BProtection%2BTinted%2BCompact%2BSPF%2B50_27554.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fbeauty%2Fg19504285%2Fbest-sunscreen-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I love SPF powders to absorb oils,” says Dr. Gohara. “They are practical and very easy to reapply, maximizing protection.” This one from Avene is tinted and can easily fit in your purse for regular touchups throughout the day.</p>
<p><strong>SkinCeuticals</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00VVXVO2I?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“Physical sunscreens are best for people with acneic skin,” says Dr. Engelman. “Look for oil-free, gel textures that won’t clog pores, and the ingredients titanium dioxide and zinc oxide." She says this one helps absorb oil without making skin look chalky. Perfect for a matte finish!</p>
<p><strong>SkinMedica</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$68.51</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZVFKY14?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This multi-tasker boosts the skin’s ability to heal itself. “It's combined with the antioxidant vitamin E, which helps to restore the skin and reverse fine lines and wrinkling,” says Dr. Gohara.</p>
<p><strong>COSMEDIX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0116V42LY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.19504285%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“This broad-spectrum moisturizing sunscreen contains peptides, antioxidants, and other natural extracts to reduce signs of aging,” says Sejal Shah, MD, founder of <a href="https://www.smarterskindermatology.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SmarterSkin Dermatology" class="link ">SmarterSkin Dermatology</a>. The formula also includes algae extract to firm and tighten skin.</p>

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams joked — or was it a joke? — that she activated the “Out of office” message on her email account so anyone trying to reach her about her many non-tennis activities while she’s at Wimbledon would know why no response arrived immediately. Great as Williams is with a racket in her hand, successful as she’s been, her sport has never been the only activity that interested her or occupied her time. All of which might very well be a factor in why, just shy of 41