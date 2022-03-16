The 11 Best Waterproof Headphones—For Swimmers or Sweaty Gym Goers

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Waterproof headphones just plain make sense for a lot of people—active people, that is. You might be a swimmer who needs some power tracks to get through laps. Maybe you're a surfer that wants to listen to scuzzy L.A. rock as you're paddling out. You could be a sweaty person—like, <em>really</em> sweaty—who needs un-drownable earbud technology. (It wouldn't hurt to be able to wash something you stuff deep into your earholes before doing cardio, either.) </p><p class="body-dropcap">Since there is quite a wide range of waterproof <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g33338048/best-noise-cancelling-headphones/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:headphones" class="link ">headphones</a> and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g34332563/best-wireless-earbuds-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:earbuds" class="link ">earbuds</a> built for people who swim and sweat, the first order of business is to dig into how waterproof ratings work.</p><h4 class="body-h4">IP Rating Tells You Everything</h4><p>Let us talk briefly about some rather technical, albeit vital, audio specifications. Waterproof headphones, <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g27555291/best-waterproof-bluetooth-speakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:like waterproof speakers" class="link ">like waterproof speakers</a>, have IP ratings that indicate what kind of contact with water the hardware can handle. These are formatted as "IPXX," and the second X is the important one: It tells you exactly how waterproof a pair of headphones is on a scale of zero to eight. The closer to eight, the better for swimmers and sweaters. </p><h4 class="body-h4">Waterproof, or Just Water-Resistant</h4><p>Now let's get into some nitty-gritty of the second X with some examples. A pair of IPX7 headphones can be submerged in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes, while a set of IPX8 headphones can go beyond a meter for longer. The manufacturer will usually clarify if you can take it into saltwater. But a pair of earbuds rated IPX4, for example, is only resistant to splashes of water and sweat—no submersion. The first X rates how well the headphones protect against particles like sand and dust, on a scale of zero to six. (If an IP rating has an X instead of a number in it, like IPX4, that means it has not been officially tested for dust protection.)</p><p>Once you know a pair of headphones are waterproofed to the extent your activity demands, consider whether you'd like them to feature internal MP3 storage. If you're a swimmer, you'll need that for listening to music under the surface; Bluetooth won't transmit in water, meaning you won't be able to hear your Spotify playlist from your smartphone. It's old-school, but effective.</p><p>So with all that in mind, here are 11 of the best waterproof headphones and earbuds you can find. Some have built-in storage, some have Bluetooth, some have both, but all will get you through a wet, hot, or maybe just sweaty, summer. </p>
    The 11 Best Waterproof Headphones—For Swimmers or Sweaty Gym Goers

    Waterproof headphones just plain make sense for a lot of people—active people, that is. You might be a swimmer who needs some power tracks to get through laps. Maybe you're a surfer that wants to listen to scuzzy L.A. rock as you're paddling out. You could be a sweaty person—like, really sweaty—who needs un-drownable earbud technology. (It wouldn't hurt to be able to wash something you stuff deep into your earholes before doing cardio, either.)

    Since there is quite a wide range of waterproof headphones and earbuds built for people who swim and sweat, the first order of business is to dig into how waterproof ratings work.

    IP Rating Tells You Everything

    Let us talk briefly about some rather technical, albeit vital, audio specifications. Waterproof headphones, like waterproof speakers, have IP ratings that indicate what kind of contact with water the hardware can handle. These are formatted as "IPXX," and the second X is the important one: It tells you exactly how waterproof a pair of headphones is on a scale of zero to eight. The closer to eight, the better for swimmers and sweaters.

    Waterproof, or Just Water-Resistant

    Now let's get into some nitty-gritty of the second X with some examples. A pair of IPX7 headphones can be submerged in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes, while a set of IPX8 headphones can go beyond a meter for longer. The manufacturer will usually clarify if you can take it into saltwater. But a pair of earbuds rated IPX4, for example, is only resistant to splashes of water and sweat—no submersion. The first X rates how well the headphones protect against particles like sand and dust, on a scale of zero to six. (If an IP rating has an X instead of a number in it, like IPX4, that means it has not been officially tested for dust protection.)

    Once you know a pair of headphones are waterproofed to the extent your activity demands, consider whether you'd like them to feature internal MP3 storage. If you're a swimmer, you'll need that for listening to music under the surface; Bluetooth won't transmit in water, meaning you won't be able to hear your Spotify playlist from your smartphone. It's old-school, but effective.

    So with all that in mind, here are 11 of the best waterproof headphones and earbuds you can find. Some have built-in storage, some have Bluetooth, some have both, but all will get you through a wet, hot, or maybe just sweaty, summer.

  Pyle

$47.99

Think of these as an iPod shuffle you can strap to your head. They have built-in storage that holds a whopping 8GB of music (or podcasts, or audiobooks), but no Bluetooth. So they're really meant for swimmers, and as such have the highest waterproof rating. For when you're out of the pool, the package also includes earbuds more appropriate for above-water workouts. They're clunky, sure, but it's hard to beat the price. 

Battery life: up to 10 hours
IP rating: IPX8
    V2 Flextreme Sports Wearable Headset

    Pyle

    $47.99

    Think of these as an iPod shuffle you can strap to your head. They have built-in storage that holds a whopping 8GB of music (or podcasts, or audiobooks), but no Bluetooth. So they're really meant for swimmers, and as such have the highest waterproof rating. For when you're out of the pool, the package also includes earbuds more appropriate for above-water workouts. They're clunky, sure, but it's hard to beat the price.

    Battery life: up to 10 hours
    IP rating: IPX8

  JBL

$99.99

With JBL, you're getting decent audio quality for a reasonable price. These have 1GB of onboard storage and Bluetooth for streaming when you're not underwater. That's all you really need in a pair of waterproof headphones. One catch: The buttons can be finicky and oversensitive when you're putting in laps in the pool. 

Battery life: up to 8 hours
IP rating: IPX7
    Endurance DIVE Waterproof Headphones

    JBL

    $99.99

    With JBL, you're getting decent audio quality for a reasonable price. These have 1GB of onboard storage and Bluetooth for streaming when you're not underwater. That's all you really need in a pair of waterproof headphones. One catch: The buttons can be finicky and oversensitive when you're putting in laps in the pool.

    Battery life: up to 8 hours
    IP rating:     IPX7

  Sony

$68.00

Sony's headphones come with more features than most. Besides being fully waterproof (including against saltwater), they have ambient noise control, 4GB of music storage, and a quick-charge time of three minutes for an hour of playback. Plus, they're strong enough to work in temperatures from 23 degrees to 113 degrees Fahrenheit, and they'll stay airtight against dust and dirt, making them exceptionally good for outdoor adventuring in places where Wifi and Bluetooth might be patchy. It's your beloved Walkman, reimagined for 2022. 

Battery life: 12 hours
IP rating: IP68
    NW-WS413 Sports Walkman

    Sony

    $68.00

    Sony's headphones come with more features than most. Besides being fully waterproof (including against saltwater), they have ambient noise control, 4GB of music storage, and a quick-charge time of three minutes for an hour of playback. Plus, they're strong enough to work in temperatures from 23 degrees to 113 degrees Fahrenheit, and they'll stay airtight against dust and dirt, making them exceptionally good for outdoor adventuring in places where Wifi and Bluetooth might be patchy. It's your beloved Walkman, reimagined for 2022.

    Battery life: 12 hours
    IP rating: IP68

  Underwater Audio

$60.00

Wired earbuds? These are practically fossils. And so are MP3 players. But Underwater Audio actually makes both specifically for swimmers, and they have a niche but dedicated following. The wire of the Swimbuds is short enough to plug into Underwater Audio's SYRYN MP3 player, which attaches to the back of your goggles. For use during a commute or a gym workout, the pack does include a cord extender, and four different eartip styles. 

Battery life: N/A
IP rating: IPX8
    Swimbuds Sport Waterproof Headphones

    Underwater Audio

    $60.00

    Wired earbuds? These are practically fossils. And so are MP3 players. But Underwater Audio actually makes both specifically for swimmers, and they have a niche but dedicated following. The wire of the Swimbuds is short enough to plug into Underwater Audio's SYRYN MP3 player, which attaches to the back of your goggles. For use during a commute or a gym workout, the pack does include a cord extender, and four different eartip styles.

    Battery life: N/A
    IP rating:     IPX8

  H2O Audio

$99.99

These headphones don't require you to own a separate, waterproof MP3 player, which we're assuming very few do. They have 8GB of storage, which is abundant space for your music. The built-in Bluetooth also works underwater for connecting to your underwater smartwatch, but the range is rather limited—at only four inches—so it's best to secure your watch at the goggle. Though they're certainly not the prettiest pair of headphones—a bit gimmicky-looking at that—they do hold tight. Besides, its big buttons are easier to press when you're underwater.

Battery life: 7 hours
IP Rating: IPX8
    Sonar Underwater Headphones with MP3

    H2O Audio

    $99.99

    These headphones don't require you to own a separate, waterproof MP3 player, which we're assuming very few do. They have 8GB of storage, which is abundant space for your music. The built-in Bluetooth also works underwater for connecting to your underwater smartwatch, but the range is rather limited—at only four inches—so it's best to secure your watch at the goggle. Though they're certainly not the prettiest pair of headphones—a bit gimmicky-looking at that—they do hold tight. Besides, its big buttons are easier to press when you're underwater.

    Battery life: 7 hours
    IP Rating: IPX8

  FINIS

$160.00

The FINIS Duo headphones are designed to clip onto a pair of goggles to rest on your cheekbones in front of your ears, chunky control panel and all. You won't get style points for these, but the tech is cool. FINIS transmits audio via bone conduction, which means you'll get clear playback without having buds jamming into your ears. These headphones hold 4GB of music and are completely waterproof.

Battery life: 7 hours
IP rating: IPX8
    Duo Underwater Bone Conduction MP3 Player

    FINIS

    $160.00

    The FINIS Duo headphones are designed to clip onto a pair of goggles to rest on your cheekbones in front of your ears, chunky control panel and all. You won't get style points for these, but the tech is cool. FINIS transmits audio via bone conduction, which means you'll get clear playback without having buds jamming into your ears. These headphones hold 4GB of music and are completely waterproof.

    Battery life: 7 hours
    IP rating: IPX8

  EarFun

$39.99

Here, we've crossed fully into the territory of waterproof earbuds that aren't built for swimming and don't have internal MP3 players. So, wireless workout buds that can withstand buckets of sweat and won't tangle you in cords. This pair from EarFun (try to move past the name) will cost you deceptively few dollars for how reliably good they are. Nothing to blow your mind, but nothing to turn your nose up at, either.

Battery life: 7 hours (30 hours with charging case)
IP rating: IPX7
    Free 2 Waterproof Wireless Earbuds

    EarFun

    $39.99

    Here, we've crossed fully into the territory of waterproof earbuds that aren't built for swimming and don't have internal MP3 players. So, wireless workout buds that can withstand buckets of sweat and won't tangle you in cords. This pair from EarFun (try to move past the name) will cost you deceptively few dollars for how reliably good they are. Nothing to blow your mind, but nothing to turn your nose up at, either.

    Battery life: 7 hours (30 hours with charging case)
    IP rating:     IPX7

  Jaybird

$149.99

These Jaybirds are exceptionally great for workouts—lightweight and airtight, with strong Bluetooth connectivity, and an app that lets you tweak the audio settings. Pair that with a palatable price point, and you've got earbuds you'll work out with always.

Battery life: 6 hours (10 hours with charging case)
IP rating: IPX7
    Vista Waterproof Wireless Earbuds

    Jaybird

    $149.99

    These Jaybirds are exceptionally great for workouts—lightweight and airtight, with strong Bluetooth connectivity, and an app that lets you tweak the audio settings. Pair that with a palatable price point, and you've got earbuds you'll work out with always.

    Battery life: 6 hours (10 hours with charging case)
    IP rating:     IPX7

  Jabra

$179.99

Jabra has Jaybird beat in a few areas: the charging case's battery life and the sound quality are better, and the buttons are easier to operate. On the downside, they don't fit quite so snuggly, and a vigorous workout might make them pop out. Wear them confidently for commuting in the rain or sweating lightly on a relaxed jog, though. 

Battery life: 5.5 hours (24 hours with charging case)
IP rating: IP57
    Elite Active 75t Waterproof Wireless Earbuds

    Jabra

    $179.99

    Jabra has Jaybird beat in a few areas: the charging case's battery life and the sound quality are better, and the buttons are easier to operate. On the downside, they don't fit quite so snuggly, and a vigorous workout might make them pop out. Wear them confidently for commuting in the rain or sweating lightly on a relaxed jog, though.

    Battery life: 5.5 hours (24 hours with charging case)
    IP rating:     IP57

  Beats

$179.95

These are, hands down, our favorite workout headphones. That's why they're on this list, despite the fact that they're only sweat resistant—as in, you can't do more than splash them with some droplets. But keep them relatively dry, and you'll have a pair of wireless earbuds with a ridiculously user-friendly command setup and rich, deep, pumping sound.

Battery life: 9 hours (24 hours with charging case)
IP rating: IPX4
    Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

    Beats

    $179.95

    These are, hands down, our favorite workout headphones. That's why they're on this list, despite the fact that they're only sweat resistant—as in, you can't do more than splash them with some droplets. But keep them relatively dry, and you'll have a pair of wireless earbuds with a ridiculously user-friendly command setup and rich, deep, pumping sound.

    Battery life: 9 hours (24 hours with charging case)
    IP rating:     IPX4

  Aftershokz

$109.95

The Aeropex is another pair of headphones that uses bone conduction tech to play music through your skull, but via a much sleeker design. They loop behind the head and over the ears, with the actual bone-conducting piece taking up minimal space on your head. Your ears will be able to pick up sounds around you (sharks in the water, bikers on the sidewalks, that sort of thing), but there's a noise-canceling feature if you'd prefer peace and quiet with your music. However, even though they're waterproof, they're not intended for swimming laps. Use them for water-adjacent sports, to lounge in the shallow end, or to gently doggy-paddle your way to the floating cooler. 

Battery life: 8 hours
IP rating: IP67
    Aeropex Waterproof Headphones

    Aftershokz

    $109.95

    The Aeropex is another pair of headphones that uses bone conduction tech to play music through your skull, but via a much sleeker design. They loop behind the head and over the ears, with the actual bone-conducting piece taking up minimal space on your head. Your ears will be able to pick up sounds around you (sharks in the water, bikers on the sidewalks, that sort of thing), but there's a noise-canceling feature if you'd prefer peace and quiet with your music. However, even though they're waterproof, they're not intended for swimming laps. Use them for water-adjacent sports, to lounge in the shallow end, or to gently doggy-paddle your way to the floating cooler.

    Battery life: 8 hours
    IP rating: IP67

    Get Unlimited Access to Esquire's Gear Recommendations

    Mike Kim
