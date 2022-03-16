The 11 Best Waterproof Headphones—For Swimmers or Sweaty Gym Goers

Waterproof headphones just plain make sense for a lot of people—active people, that is. You might be a swimmer who needs some power tracks to get through laps. Maybe you're a surfer that wants to listen to scuzzy L.A. rock as you're paddling out. You could be a sweaty person—like, really sweaty—who needs un-drownable earbud technology. (It wouldn't hurt to be able to wash something you stuff deep into your earholes before doing cardio, either.)
Since there is quite a wide range of waterproof headphones and earbuds built for people who swim and sweat, the first order of business is to dig into how waterproof ratings work.
IP Rating Tells You Everything
Let us talk briefly about some rather technical, albeit vital, audio specifications. Waterproof headphones, like waterproof speakers, have IP ratings that indicate what kind of contact with water the hardware can handle. These are formatted as "IPXX," and the second X is the important one: It tells you exactly how waterproof a pair of headphones is on a scale of zero to eight. The closer to eight, the better for swimmers and sweaters.
Waterproof, or Just Water-Resistant
Now let's get into some nitty-gritty of the second X with some examples. A pair of IPX7 headphones can be submerged in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes, while a set of IPX8 headphones can go beyond a meter for longer. The manufacturer will usually clarify if you can take it into saltwater. But a pair of earbuds rated IPX4, for example, is only resistant to splashes of water and sweat—no submersion. The first X rates how well the headphones protect against particles like sand and dust, on a scale of zero to six. (If an IP rating has an X instead of a number in it, like IPX4, that means it has not been officially tested for dust protection.)
Once you know a pair of headphones are waterproofed to the extent your activity demands, consider whether you'd like them to feature internal MP3 storage. If you're a swimmer, you'll need that for listening to music under the surface; Bluetooth won't transmit in water, meaning you won't be able to hear your Spotify playlist from your smartphone. It's old-school, but effective.
So with all that in mind, here are 11 of the best waterproof headphones and earbuds you can find. Some have built-in storage, some have Bluetooth, some have both, but all will get you through a wet, hot, or maybe just sweaty, summer.