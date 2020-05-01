The Best of This Year’s New Watches So Far

The Best of This Year’s New Watches So FarVanity FairMay 1, 2020, 10:06 p.m. UTCWith most industry conferences postponed, the vast majority of watches have been digitally launched.Originally Appeared on Vanity FairCartierThe Richemont heavy hitter always releases a bevvy of watches. The most notable this year are the revamp of their 1985 Pasha watch plus two new extremely good-looking styles: Maillon de Cartier and the Privé-Tank Asymétrique (below). (cartier.com)CartierMaillon de CartierCartierPrivé-Tank AsymétriqueScroll to continue with contentAdHermèsThe French luxury house added a deep blue GMT style to the aesthete’s favorite Slim d’Hermès line. (hermes.com)IWCThe popular Portugieser collection added new dial sizes, colors, and revamps inspired by the original clean yet highly functional dials they launched with in 1939. (iwc.com)BulgariInspired by two watches from the ’70s, the new Bulgari Bulgari Cities special edition pays homage to nine cities near and dear to the house’s heart. Each watch comes with a set of prints of works by young artists inspired by the cities. (bulgari.com)Louis VuittonAdding to the Tambour collection, Louis Vuitton introduced the Tambour Curve Flying Tourbillon Poinçon de Genève, an open-work piece that stretches the circle of the dial to create a sophisticated and ergonomic watch that mimics the curve of the wrist. (louisvuitton.com)Roger DubuisFans of the house will know that wild designs and proprietary materials are to be expected with the brand’s new launches. This year is much the same, except the Excalibur Diabolus in Machina uses a proprietary material that holds its shine regardless of scratches or scuffs and has a minute repeater complication. (rogerdubuis.com)Audemars PiguetThe new Royal Oak Selfwinding in 34 millimeters is a slightly larger case from the previously available small model, and has a new mechanical movement. (audemarspiguet.com)PiagetAlways part of the perpetual race for the thinnest timepiece, Piaget again made history with the debut of the Altiplano Ultimate Concept (the slimmest mechanical watch in the world). (piaget.com)PaneraiOne of the most striking new additions to the Luminor collection (which turns 70 this year) is the Luminor Marina 44, which uses Super-LumiNova technology to expand its glow-in-the-dark capabilities beyond the dial to the case and the strap. (panerai.com)