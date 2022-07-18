The Best Vegas Celebrity Wedding Photos
- 1/19
The Best Vegas Celebrity Wedding PhotosMichael Ochs Archives - Getty Images
- 2/19
Elvis Presley & Priscilla Beaulieu (May 1, 1967)Bettmann - Getty Images
- 3/19
Joanne Woodward & Paul Newman (February 2, 1958)Bettmann - Getty Images
- 4/19
Betty Grable & Harry James (July 14, 1943)Keystone - Getty Images
- 5/19
Elizabeth Taylor & Eddie Fisher (May 12, 1959)Bettmann - Getty Images
- 6/19
Ina Claire & John Gilbert (May 9, 1929)ullstein bild Dtl. - Getty Images
- 7/19
Joan Crawford & Alfred N. Steele (May 16, 1955)Bettmann - Getty Images
- 8/19
Betty White & Allen Ludden (June 14, 1963)Bettmann - Getty Images
- 9/19
Judy Garland & Mark Herron (November 30, 1965)Bettmann - Getty Images
- 10/19
Rita Hayworth & Dick Haymes (September 24, 1953)Bettmann - Getty Images
- 11/19
Edith Mack Hirsch & Desi Arnaz (March 2, 1963)Bettmann - Getty Images
- 12/19
Loray White & Sammy Davis Jr. (January 10, 1958)Bettmann - Getty Images
- 13/19
Joan Collins & Peter Holm (November 6, 1985)eddie sanderson - Getty Images
- 14/19
Shakira Baksh & Michael Caine (January 8, 1973)Bettmann - Getty Images
- 15/19
Dorothea Hurley & Jon Bon Jovi (April 29, 1989)Michael Ochs Archives - Getty Images
- 16/19
Richard Gere & Cindy Crawford (December 12, 1991)KMazur - Getty Images
- 17/19
Dayanara Torres & Marc Anthony (May 9, 2000)Getty Images - Getty Images
- 18/19
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas (May 1, 2019)Sophie Turner/Instagram
- 19/19
Jennifer Lopez & Ben AffleckOn The JLo