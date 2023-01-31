The Best Valentine's Day Chocolates for Your Sweet Someone

  • <p class="body-dropcap">We've all been there: spending hours on end scouring the internet for a thoughtful <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g1952/tc-valentine-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day present" class="link ">Valentine's Day present</a> for that special someone. But when it comes to creative gift-giving for February 14, there's really no need to reinvent the wheel. Sure, you can pick up the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/g13094996/cool-tech-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coolest new tech" class="link ">coolest new tech</a> for him, go with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g3020/holiday-women-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:something luxe and exotic" class="link ">something luxe and exotic</a> for her, or surprise them with a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/g29750641/spa-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:relaxing spa gift" class="link ">relaxing spa gift</a>, but classics are classics for a reason, and you can't go wrong with a box of chocolates. </p><p class="body-dropcap">From decadently creamy French confections to mouth-watering selections of gourmet brownies, caramel-filled truffles, and dipped strawberries, the chocolatey options of today are endless. And when paired with a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/a14108881/best-flowers-for-valentines-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bouquet of flowers" class="link ">bouquet of flowers</a> and/or a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g32392235/best-red-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bottle of red wine" class="link ">bottle of red wine</a>, what you truly have is a romantic gift that can't be beat. Here, find the best Valentine's Day chocolate boxes that are guaranteed to sweeten up your sweetheart's day.</p>
    We've all been there: spending hours on end scouring the internet for a thoughtful Valentine's Day present for that special someone. But when it comes to creative gift-giving for February 14, there's really no need to reinvent the wheel. Sure, you can pick up the coolest new tech for him, go with something luxe and exotic for her, or surprise them with a relaxing spa gift, but classics are classics for a reason, and you can't go wrong with a box of chocolates.

    From decadently creamy French confections to mouth-watering selections of gourmet brownies, caramel-filled truffles, and dipped strawberries, the chocolatey options of today are endless. And when paired with a bouquet of flowers and/or a bottle of red wine, what you truly have is a romantic gift that can't be beat. Here, find the best Valentine's Day chocolate boxes that are guaranteed to sweeten up your sweetheart's day.

  • <p><strong>La Maison du Chocolat</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fla-maison-du-chocolat-cut-chocolates&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perhaps the chicest chocolate box on the market, La Maison du Chocolat is a cult favorite. It comes with a collection of 16 elegantly-crafted confections that include milk chocolate and dark chocolate pralines and ganaches, as well delectable flavors of French lemon, Ghanaian cocoa, and Bourbon vanilla.</p>
  • <p><strong>Harry and David</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fchocolates-sweets-candy%2Ftruffles%2F422&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the truffle-lover in your life, opt for this Harry and David arrangement. The beautifully decorated bonbons include cherry, coffee, raspberry, and pure chocolate fillings.</p><p><strong>MORE</strong>: <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g23937264/gourmet-food-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gourmet Food Gifts for Everyone on Your List" class="link ">Gourmet Food Gifts for Everyone on Your List</a></p>
  • <p><strong>The Chocolate Covered Co.</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$94.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fthe-chocolate-covered-company%2Fbelgian-chocolate-covered-berries-and-ultimate-oreos%3Fref%3Dmerchant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the ultimate deluxe Valentine's Day treat, get your loved one this package of chocolate-covered strawberries and Oreos. Each confection is dipped in decadent dark, white, or milk Belgian chocolates and is finished with a variety of nuts, candies, and chocolate ribbons. </p>
  • <p><strong>Brownie Points</strong></p><p>surlatable.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fbaby-brownies-sweet-16%2FPRO-1849330.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Do you know anyone who wouldn't want a box of lush chocolatey brownies for Valentine's Day? We didn't think so. The mouthwatering package comes with 16 individually wrapped mini brownies and blondies that'll satisfy just about any sweet tooth. </p>
  • <p><strong>Williams Sonoma</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$22.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fwilliams-sonoma-chocolate-wine-pairing-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These unique milk and dark chocolate bars recommend complementary wine pairings for their consumption. Naturally, a bottle (or two) of booze should accompany this gift. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g15389055/best-valentines-day-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Top Wines for Valentine's Day" class="link ">The Top Wines for Valentine's Day</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Harry and David</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fchocolates-sweets-candy%2Fcaramels-toffees%2F30162&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This chocolate box consists entirely of sea salt-sprinkled caramels, in both milk and dark chocolate. Who could possibly argue with that?</p>
  • <p><strong>Jacques Torres Chocolate</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fjacques-torres-chocolate%2Fjacques-signature-chocolates&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jacques Torres didn't earn the nickname Mr. Chocolate for nothing, and his collection of favorites including classic essentials like hazelnut and raspberry as well as playful finds like the key lime ganache-filled "Love Bug" and red-wine-filled "Grand Cru" are sure to set a romantic mood. </p>
  • <p><strong>Godiva Chocolatier</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00OPENQ80?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.34992500%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone will love this classic gold box filled with some of this beloved Belgian chocolatier's signature flavors. Featured faves include hazelnut praline covered in sweet milk chocolate, caramel covered in milk chocolate, and creamy coconut covered in decadent dark chocolate.</p>
  • <p><strong>Vosges Chocolate</strong></p><p>vosgeschocolate.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vosgeschocolate.com%2Fcollections%2Fanniversary-gifts%2Fproducts%2Fexotic-truffle-collection-9-pieces&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vosges has made a name for themselves with their decadent, uniquely flavored truffles. From chile, to absinthe, to wasabi, to Balsamic vinegar, this collection of dark chocolate treats will take your tastebuds on an adventure.</p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g34934934/best-boxed-chocolates/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boxed Chocolates for Every Occasion" class="link ">Boxed Chocolates for Every Occasion</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$105.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fkreuther-handcrafted-chocolate%2Fchefs-selection-22-piece&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Like a chef's tasting menu of chocolates, this 24 piece seasonal selection follows the chef's whims, so you can buy one for Valentines's Day, birthdays, Christmas, and everything else worth celebrating and still get unique tastes like gingerbread, salted butter caramel, banana peanut, and French baguette.</p>
  • <p><strong>Chocolate by Thomas Keller + Armando Manni</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fkeller-manni-chocolate%2Fchoose-your-own-km-extravirgin-dark-6-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hand-crafted in Napa Valley, these chocolate bars come from acclaimed chef Thomas Keller. The bars are simple and high quality—with dark chocolate, milk chocolate, dark milk, and milk coffee variations.</p>
  • <p><strong>Compartés</strong></p><p>compartes.com</p><p><strong>$54.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcompartes.com%2Fproducts%2Fgourmet-chocolate-truffles&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are gourmet truffles, and then there are gourmet truffles from Compartés. Equal parts eye-catching and delicious, the luxe selection of 20 will have your giftee at first bite. </p>
  • <p><strong>Dylan's Candy Bar</strong></p><p>dylanscandybar.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dylanscandybar.com%2Fcollections%2Fvalentines-day-1%2Fproducts%2Fchocolate-lovers-tackle-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't love this chocolate collection from famed candy store Dylan's Candy Bar. The box is packed with an assortment of sweet and savory confections that'll surprise and delight all, like milk chocolate-covered sea salt caramel pretzels, dark chocolate-covered sea salt caramel popcorn, white chocolate nonpareils with rainbow sprinkles, and dark chocolate-covered red fish. </p>
  • <p><strong>Kate Weiser Chocolate</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fkate-weiser-chocolate-6-piece-hand-painted-bonbon-assortment-prod230580093&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Try this selection for a unique chocolate box—each of Kate Weiser's bonbons is carefully hand-painted. </p>
  • <p><strong>CHARBONNEL ET WALKER</strong></p><p>selfridges.com.us</p><p><strong>$23.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fcharbonnel-et-walker-milk-chocolate-sea-salt-caramel-thins-195g_409-73041432-1563C&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those who prefer just a bite of something sweet, these decadent, thin wafers of chocolate and sea salt caramel are just the thing.</p>
<p class="body-dropcap">We've all been there: spending hours on end scouring the internet for a thoughtful <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g1952/tc-valentine-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day present" class="link ">Valentine's Day present</a> for that special someone. But when it comes to creative gift-giving for February 14, there's really no need to reinvent the wheel. Sure, you can pick up the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/g13094996/cool-tech-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coolest new tech" class="link ">coolest new tech</a> for him, go with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g3020/holiday-women-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:something luxe and exotic" class="link ">something luxe and exotic</a> for her, or surprise them with a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/g29750641/spa-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:relaxing spa gift" class="link ">relaxing spa gift</a>, but classics are classics for a reason, and you can't go wrong with a box of chocolates. </p><p class="body-dropcap">From decadently creamy French confections to mouth-watering selections of gourmet brownies, caramel-filled truffles, and dipped strawberries, the chocolatey options of today are endless. And when paired with a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/a14108881/best-flowers-for-valentines-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bouquet of flowers" class="link ">bouquet of flowers</a> and/or a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g32392235/best-red-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bottle of red wine" class="link ">bottle of red wine</a>, what you truly have is a romantic gift that can't be beat. Here, find the best Valentine's Day chocolate boxes that are guaranteed to sweeten up your sweetheart's day.</p>
<p><strong>La Maison du Chocolat</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fla-maison-du-chocolat-cut-chocolates&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perhaps the chicest chocolate box on the market, La Maison du Chocolat is a cult favorite. It comes with a collection of 16 elegantly-crafted confections that include milk chocolate and dark chocolate pralines and ganaches, as well delectable flavors of French lemon, Ghanaian cocoa, and Bourbon vanilla.</p>
<p><strong>Harry and David</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fchocolates-sweets-candy%2Ftruffles%2F422&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the truffle-lover in your life, opt for this Harry and David arrangement. The beautifully decorated bonbons include cherry, coffee, raspberry, and pure chocolate fillings.</p><p><strong>MORE</strong>: <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g23937264/gourmet-food-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gourmet Food Gifts for Everyone on Your List" class="link ">Gourmet Food Gifts for Everyone on Your List</a></p>
<p><strong>The Chocolate Covered Co.</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$94.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fthe-chocolate-covered-company%2Fbelgian-chocolate-covered-berries-and-ultimate-oreos%3Fref%3Dmerchant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the ultimate deluxe Valentine's Day treat, get your loved one this package of chocolate-covered strawberries and Oreos. Each confection is dipped in decadent dark, white, or milk Belgian chocolates and is finished with a variety of nuts, candies, and chocolate ribbons. </p>
<p><strong>Brownie Points</strong></p><p>surlatable.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fbaby-brownies-sweet-16%2FPRO-1849330.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Do you know anyone who wouldn't want a box of lush chocolatey brownies for Valentine's Day? We didn't think so. The mouthwatering package comes with 16 individually wrapped mini brownies and blondies that'll satisfy just about any sweet tooth. </p>
<p><strong>Williams Sonoma</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$22.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fwilliams-sonoma-chocolate-wine-pairing-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These unique milk and dark chocolate bars recommend complementary wine pairings for their consumption. Naturally, a bottle (or two) of booze should accompany this gift. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g15389055/best-valentines-day-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Top Wines for Valentine's Day" class="link ">The Top Wines for Valentine's Day</a></p>
<p><strong>Harry and David</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fchocolates-sweets-candy%2Fcaramels-toffees%2F30162&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This chocolate box consists entirely of sea salt-sprinkled caramels, in both milk and dark chocolate. Who could possibly argue with that?</p>
<p><strong>Jacques Torres Chocolate</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fjacques-torres-chocolate%2Fjacques-signature-chocolates&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jacques Torres didn't earn the nickname Mr. Chocolate for nothing, and his collection of favorites including classic essentials like hazelnut and raspberry as well as playful finds like the key lime ganache-filled "Love Bug" and red-wine-filled "Grand Cru" are sure to set a romantic mood. </p>
<p><strong>Godiva Chocolatier</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00OPENQ80?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.34992500%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone will love this classic gold box filled with some of this beloved Belgian chocolatier's signature flavors. Featured faves include hazelnut praline covered in sweet milk chocolate, caramel covered in milk chocolate, and creamy coconut covered in decadent dark chocolate.</p>
<p><strong>Vosges Chocolate</strong></p><p>vosgeschocolate.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vosgeschocolate.com%2Fcollections%2Fanniversary-gifts%2Fproducts%2Fexotic-truffle-collection-9-pieces&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vosges has made a name for themselves with their decadent, uniquely flavored truffles. From chile, to absinthe, to wasabi, to Balsamic vinegar, this collection of dark chocolate treats will take your tastebuds on an adventure.</p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g34934934/best-boxed-chocolates/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boxed Chocolates for Every Occasion" class="link ">Boxed Chocolates for Every Occasion</a></p>
<p><strong>Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$105.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fkreuther-handcrafted-chocolate%2Fchefs-selection-22-piece&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Like a chef's tasting menu of chocolates, this 24 piece seasonal selection follows the chef's whims, so you can buy one for Valentines's Day, birthdays, Christmas, and everything else worth celebrating and still get unique tastes like gingerbread, salted butter caramel, banana peanut, and French baguette.</p>
<p><strong>Chocolate by Thomas Keller + Armando Manni</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fkeller-manni-chocolate%2Fchoose-your-own-km-extravirgin-dark-6-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hand-crafted in Napa Valley, these chocolate bars come from acclaimed chef Thomas Keller. The bars are simple and high quality—with dark chocolate, milk chocolate, dark milk, and milk coffee variations.</p>
<p><strong>Compartés</strong></p><p>compartes.com</p><p><strong>$54.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcompartes.com%2Fproducts%2Fgourmet-chocolate-truffles&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are gourmet truffles, and then there are gourmet truffles from Compartés. Equal parts eye-catching and delicious, the luxe selection of 20 will have your giftee at first bite. </p>
<p><strong>Dylan's Candy Bar</strong></p><p>dylanscandybar.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dylanscandybar.com%2Fcollections%2Fvalentines-day-1%2Fproducts%2Fchocolate-lovers-tackle-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't love this chocolate collection from famed candy store Dylan's Candy Bar. The box is packed with an assortment of sweet and savory confections that'll surprise and delight all, like milk chocolate-covered sea salt caramel pretzels, dark chocolate-covered sea salt caramel popcorn, white chocolate nonpareils with rainbow sprinkles, and dark chocolate-covered red fish. </p>
<p><strong>Kate Weiser Chocolate</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fkate-weiser-chocolate-6-piece-hand-painted-bonbon-assortment-prod230580093&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Try this selection for a unique chocolate box—each of Kate Weiser's bonbons is carefully hand-painted. </p>
<p><strong>CHARBONNEL ET WALKER</strong></p><p>selfridges.com.us</p><p><strong>$23.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fcharbonnel-et-walker-milk-chocolate-sea-salt-caramel-thins-195g_409-73041432-1563C&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg34992500%2Fbest-valentines-day-chocolates%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those who prefer just a bite of something sweet, these decadent, thin wafers of chocolate and sea salt caramel are just the thing.</p>

