The Best TV Shows Set in New York City (That Actually Film in NYC)

  • <p>Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star as three residents of the Arconia (really the Belnord on the Upper West Side) who try and solve the murder of one of their neighbors in season one. The show is a delightful mystery for a number of reasons—primary among them, the chemistry between Martin, Short, and Gomez—and it also proves that <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a37619676/only-murders-in-the-building-upper-west-side-nyc-haunted/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Upper West Side is NYC's most haunted neighborhood" class="link ">the Upper West Side is NYC's most haunted neighborhood</a>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fef31c7e1-cd0f-4e07-848d-1cbfedb50ddf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
    1/10

    1) Only Murders in the Building (2021—Present)

    Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star as three residents of the Arconia (really the Belnord on the Upper West Side) who try and solve the murder of one of their neighbors in season one. The show is a delightful mystery for a number of reasons—primary among them, the chemistry between Martin, Short, and Gomez—and it also proves that the Upper West Side is NYC's most haunted neighborhood.

    WATCH NOW

    Craig Blankenhorn
  • <p>Dick Wolf's <em>Law & Order </em>franchise is all filmed in New York City, but the undeniable crown jewel of the franchise is <em>Law & Order: Special Victims Unit </em>starring Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay has been with the show since its premiere in 1999, and it has since become TV’s longest-running primetime U.S. live-action series<em>.</em></p><p>"It became very apparent to me early how much, culturally, we needed this character who relentlessly fights and advocates for women and for survivors, and who does it with compassion," Hargitay <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/25/arts/television/mariska-hargitay-law-and-order-svu.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:said of her character Detective Olivia Benson" class="link ">said of her character Detective Olivia Benson</a>. "Somebody who is unequivocally committed to righting wrongs, who believes survivors, who’s aware of the healing in it."<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2F720ef5c1-fc77-4924-98c5-491455a06895&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
    2/10

    2) Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999—Present)

    Dick Wolf's Law & Order franchise is all filmed in New York City, but the undeniable crown jewel of the franchise is Law & Order: Special Victims Unit starring Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay has been with the show since its premiere in 1999, and it has since become TV’s longest-running primetime U.S. live-action series.

    "It became very apparent to me early how much, culturally, we needed this character who relentlessly fights and advocates for women and for survivors, and who does it with compassion," Hargitay said of her character Detective Olivia Benson. "Somebody who is unequivocally committed to righting wrongs, who believes survivors, who’s aware of the healing in it."

    WATCH NOW

    NBC - Getty Images
  • <p><em>Gossip Girl </em>is one of the classic New York City shows, set an exclusive prep school on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, and more, the show captured the hearts of viewers for six seasons on the CW. XOXO, Gossip Girl...</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGX-EdhwKKy5rDwwEAAACK%3Atype%3Aseries&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
    3/10

    3) Gossip Girl (2007—2012)

    Gossip Girl is one of the classic New York City shows, set an exclusive prep school on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, and more, the show captured the hearts of viewers for six seasons on the CW. XOXO, Gossip Girl...

    WATCH NOW

    James Devaney - Getty Images
  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a26111849/gossip-girl-reboot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Gossip Girl reboot" class="link ">The <em>Gossip Girl </em>reboot</a> also films in New York City—and the cast was first pictured sitting on the steps of the Met Museum, like the OG cast did a decade before. The Gen Z revival of the beloved drama is more diverse than ever, and reflects the changing New York City and the changing nature of social media. <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a37026299/gossip-girl-reboot-season-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Season two" class="link ">Season two</a> is currently filming. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGYME4cgyGt6EnCgEAAAAv%3Atype%3Aseries&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
    4/10

    4) Gossip Girl (2021—Present)

    The Gossip Girl reboot also films in New York City—and the cast was first pictured sitting on the steps of the Met Museum, like the OG cast did a decade before. The Gen Z revival of the beloved drama is more diverse than ever, and reflects the changing New York City and the changing nature of social media. Season two is currently filming.

    WATCH NOW

    Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images
  • <p>Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson starred as fictionalized versions of themselves in this comedy central show about two Jewish women just trying to figure it all out in New York City. New York is fundamental to the show (in <a href="https://www.heyalma.com/abbi-ilana-say-goodbye-in-broad-city-finale-now-its-our-turn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the finale" class="link ">the finale</a>, they sign the Brooklyn Bridge with their names before Abbi leaves) and throughout the seasons, viewers watched Abbi and Ilana find their way in the city that never sleeps.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2F25fd484f-f2e1-43ff-a671-afd13d095690&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
    5/10

    5) Broad City (2014—2019)

    Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson starred as fictionalized versions of themselves in this comedy central show about two Jewish women just trying to figure it all out in New York City. New York is fundamental to the show (in the finale, they sign the Brooklyn Bridge with their names before Abbi leaves) and throughout the seasons, viewers watched Abbi and Ilana find their way in the city that never sleeps.

    WATCH NOW

    Ali Goldstein/Comedy Central
  • <p>Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) begins <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel </em>as your average Jewish housewife living on the Upper West Side. Soon, her life is flipped upside down when she learns her husband (<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39112012/michael-zegen-joel-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-4-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael Zegen" class="link ">Michael Zegen</a>) has been cheating on her, and she begins to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian. In the seasons since, we've followed Midge from the Catskills to Miami, but a New York City—specifically the Upper West Side—setting will always be key to <em>Maisel</em>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.07a694ba-df94-4cb7-bbbb-58384886b7d3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.40547076%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
    6/10

    6) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017—Present)

    Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) begins The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as your average Jewish housewife living on the Upper West Side. Soon, her life is flipped upside down when she learns her husband (Michael Zegen) has been cheating on her, and she begins to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian. In the seasons since, we've followed Midge from the Catskills to Miami, but a New York City—specifically the Upper West Side—setting will always be key to Maisel.

    WATCH NOW

    Gotham - Getty Images
  • <p>What list about New York City TV shows is complete without <em>Sex and the City</em>!? Of course <em>Sex and the City </em>filmed in New York City. Featuring Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), the show dove into sex, dating, and friendships in the big city. As Carrie Bradshaw famously said in the show, "In New York, you’re always looking for a job, apartment or a boyfriend."</p><p>The reboot, <em>And Just Like That</em>...<em>, </em>is also set in NYC (and films in the city).</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGVU2cAAPSJoNJjhsJATt6&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
    7/10

    7) Sex and the City (1998—2004)

    What list about New York City TV shows is complete without Sex and the City!? Of course Sex and the City filmed in New York City. Featuring Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), the show dove into sex, dating, and friendships in the big city. As Carrie Bradshaw famously said in the show, "In New York, you’re always looking for a job, apartment or a boyfriend."

    The reboot, And Just Like That..., is also set in NYC (and films in the city).

    WATCH NOW

    Getty Images - Getty Images
  • <p>Betty Suarez (America Ferrera) is an unfashionable Mexican American woman from Queens who lands a job at <em>Mode</em>, a high fashion magazine in Manhattan. (<em>Ugly Betty</em>'s pilot filmed in New York City, and then seasons one and two were filmed in Los Angeles, but three and four filmed in New York—so we're counting it.) Though it only aired for four seasons, it's since garnered a cult following—and is a heartfelt comedy worth watching.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://abc.com/shows/ugly-betty" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
    8/10

    8) Ugly Betty (2006—2010)

    Betty Suarez (America Ferrera) is an unfashionable Mexican American woman from Queens who lands a job at Mode, a high fashion magazine in Manhattan. (Ugly Betty's pilot filmed in New York City, and then seasons one and two were filmed in Los Angeles, but three and four filmed in New York—so we're counting it.) Though it only aired for four seasons, it's since garnered a cult following—and is a heartfelt comedy worth watching.

    WATCH NOW

    Patrick Harbron - Getty Images
  • <p>Oh, <em>Smash</em>. You were two glorious seasons we didn't deserve. The premise of <em>Smash</em>—a musical show—was about a group of characters creating a new Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe. Karen (Katharine McPhee) and Ivy (Megan Hilty) compete to play Marilyn, among other plot lines. A show about Broadway only makes sense filmed in New York, no?</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fepisode%2Fpilot%2Fumc.cmc.2eg5d3lu74sr2x6jr8hix3foa%3Faction%3DplaySmartEpisode&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
    9/10

    9) Smash (2012—2013)

    Oh, Smash. You were two glorious seasons we didn't deserve. The premise of Smash—a musical show—was about a group of characters creating a new Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe. Karen (Katharine McPhee) and Ivy (Megan Hilty) compete to play Marilyn, among other plot lines. A show about Broadway only makes sense filmed in New York, no?

    WATCH NOW

    NBC - Getty Images
  • <p>Tina Fey's satirical sitcom is about a fictional live sketch comedy show, based on Fey's own experiences working on <em>Saturday Night Live</em>. Its title, 30 Rock, comes from 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City—where NBC Studios are located and where <em>SNL</em> films.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fasset%2Ftv%2F30-rock%2F6240863759978157112&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
    10/10

    10) 30 Rock (2006—2013)

    Tina Fey's satirical sitcom is about a fictional live sketch comedy show, based on Fey's own experiences working on Saturday Night Live. Its title, 30 Rock, comes from 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City—where NBC Studios are located and where SNL films.

    WATCH NOW

    NBC - Getty Images
<p>Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star as three residents of the Arconia (really the Belnord on the Upper West Side) who try and solve the murder of one of their neighbors in season one. The show is a delightful mystery for a number of reasons—primary among them, the chemistry between Martin, Short, and Gomez—and it also proves that <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a37619676/only-murders-in-the-building-upper-west-side-nyc-haunted/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Upper West Side is NYC's most haunted neighborhood" class="link ">the Upper West Side is NYC's most haunted neighborhood</a>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fef31c7e1-cd0f-4e07-848d-1cbfedb50ddf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p>Dick Wolf's <em>Law & Order </em>franchise is all filmed in New York City, but the undeniable crown jewel of the franchise is <em>Law & Order: Special Victims Unit </em>starring Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay has been with the show since its premiere in 1999, and it has since become TV’s longest-running primetime U.S. live-action series<em>.</em></p><p>"It became very apparent to me early how much, culturally, we needed this character who relentlessly fights and advocates for women and for survivors, and who does it with compassion," Hargitay <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/25/arts/television/mariska-hargitay-law-and-order-svu.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:said of her character Detective Olivia Benson" class="link ">said of her character Detective Olivia Benson</a>. "Somebody who is unequivocally committed to righting wrongs, who believes survivors, who’s aware of the healing in it."<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2F720ef5c1-fc77-4924-98c5-491455a06895&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p><em>Gossip Girl </em>is one of the classic New York City shows, set an exclusive prep school on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, and more, the show captured the hearts of viewers for six seasons on the CW. XOXO, Gossip Girl...</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGX-EdhwKKy5rDwwEAAACK%3Atype%3Aseries&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a26111849/gossip-girl-reboot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Gossip Girl reboot" class="link ">The <em>Gossip Girl </em>reboot</a> also films in New York City—and the cast was first pictured sitting on the steps of the Met Museum, like the OG cast did a decade before. The Gen Z revival of the beloved drama is more diverse than ever, and reflects the changing New York City and the changing nature of social media. <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a37026299/gossip-girl-reboot-season-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Season two" class="link ">Season two</a> is currently filming. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGYME4cgyGt6EnCgEAAAAv%3Atype%3Aseries&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p>Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson starred as fictionalized versions of themselves in this comedy central show about two Jewish women just trying to figure it all out in New York City. New York is fundamental to the show (in <a href="https://www.heyalma.com/abbi-ilana-say-goodbye-in-broad-city-finale-now-its-our-turn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the finale" class="link ">the finale</a>, they sign the Brooklyn Bridge with their names before Abbi leaves) and throughout the seasons, viewers watched Abbi and Ilana find their way in the city that never sleeps.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2F25fd484f-f2e1-43ff-a671-afd13d095690&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p>Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) begins <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel </em>as your average Jewish housewife living on the Upper West Side. Soon, her life is flipped upside down when she learns her husband (<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39112012/michael-zegen-joel-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-4-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael Zegen" class="link ">Michael Zegen</a>) has been cheating on her, and she begins to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian. In the seasons since, we've followed Midge from the Catskills to Miami, but a New York City—specifically the Upper West Side—setting will always be key to <em>Maisel</em>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.07a694ba-df94-4cb7-bbbb-58384886b7d3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.40547076%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p>What list about New York City TV shows is complete without <em>Sex and the City</em>!? Of course <em>Sex and the City </em>filmed in New York City. Featuring Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), the show dove into sex, dating, and friendships in the big city. As Carrie Bradshaw famously said in the show, "In New York, you’re always looking for a job, apartment or a boyfriend."</p><p>The reboot, <em>And Just Like That</em>...<em>, </em>is also set in NYC (and films in the city).</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGVU2cAAPSJoNJjhsJATt6&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p>Betty Suarez (America Ferrera) is an unfashionable Mexican American woman from Queens who lands a job at <em>Mode</em>, a high fashion magazine in Manhattan. (<em>Ugly Betty</em>'s pilot filmed in New York City, and then seasons one and two were filmed in Los Angeles, but three and four filmed in New York—so we're counting it.) Though it only aired for four seasons, it's since garnered a cult following—and is a heartfelt comedy worth watching.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://abc.com/shows/ugly-betty" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p>Oh, <em>Smash</em>. You were two glorious seasons we didn't deserve. The premise of <em>Smash</em>—a musical show—was about a group of characters creating a new Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe. Karen (Katharine McPhee) and Ivy (Megan Hilty) compete to play Marilyn, among other plot lines. A show about Broadway only makes sense filmed in New York, no?</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fepisode%2Fpilot%2Fumc.cmc.2eg5d3lu74sr2x6jr8hix3foa%3Faction%3DplaySmartEpisode&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>
<p>Tina Fey's satirical sitcom is about a fictional live sketch comedy show, based on Fey's own experiences working on <em>Saturday Night Live</em>. Its title, 30 Rock, comes from 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City—where NBC Studios are located and where <em>SNL</em> films.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fasset%2Ftv%2F30-rock%2F6240863759978157112&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg40547076%2Fbest-shows-filmed-in-nyc%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p>

No fake New York City backdrop necessary.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • New York City officials share eerie explainer on how to prepare for nuclear attack

    New Yorkers are urged to follow three key steps if the Big Apple is nuked: Get inside, Stay inside and Stay tuned

  • ‘Shame on You’ Capsule Features CCTV Surveillance Images

    The artist made clear the origins of his collaborative idea.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Xander Schauffele wins Scottish Open in British Open warmup

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time. Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth victory in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open. Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the wor

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C