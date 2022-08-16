These Are Some of the Best True Crime Podcasts to Kill Some Time

  • <p>Hosts Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat are obsessed with anything related to true crime (hence the name). With new episodes every week, they compile some of the most bone-chilling, mysterious murders, disappearances and serial killers to ever occur. From stories dating back to the early 1940s to recent convictions like Gabby Petito, there's a reason why <em>Crime Junkie</em> has become one of the number one podcasts on the charts. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    1) Crime Junkie

    Hosts Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat are obsessed with anything related to true crime (hence the name). With new episodes every week, they compile some of the most bone-chilling, mysterious murders, disappearances and serial killers to ever occur. From stories dating back to the early 1940s to recent convictions like Gabby Petito, there's a reason why Crime Junkie has become one of the number one podcasts on the charts.

    Crime Junkie
  • <p>When you're not feeling well or would like an operation, who do you go to? The doctor! We're at our most vulnerable at the doctor and put a lot of trust into the person with the needle (or scalpel). So, when Christopher Duntsch, a confident neurosurgeon well-known around Dallas, caused more harm than good, his patients had a rude awakening. When 33 patients came to him for surgery, they soon started experiencing complications that sometimes ended in death. What is now also a television show, Dr. Death follows Duntsch, his 33 patients who trusted a flawed system and what they went through before he was finally brought to justice. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.apple.com%2Fus%2Fpodcast%2Fdr-death-s1-dr-duntsch%2Fid1421573955&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40883124%2Fbest-true-crime-podcasts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    2) Dr. Death

    When you're not feeling well or would like an operation, who do you go to? The doctor! We're at our most vulnerable at the doctor and put a lot of trust into the person with the needle (or scalpel). So, when Christopher Duntsch, a confident neurosurgeon well-known around Dallas, caused more harm than good, his patients had a rude awakening. When 33 patients came to him for surgery, they soon started experiencing complications that sometimes ended in death. What is now also a television show, Dr. Death follows Duntsch, his 33 patients who trusted a flawed system and what they went through before he was finally brought to justice.

    Dr. Death
  • <p>Hosted by Sarah Koenig, <em>Serial</em> focuses on unfolding one story over the course of a whole season so you get to dive into every single twist and turn that the story may take you. The first season garnered tons of national attention for its investigation into high school student Hae Min Lee and the potentially-wrongful conviction of her ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed. The second season follows the tale of an American soldier held captive by the Taliban and the third examines a variety cases that all pass through a single courthouse. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://serialpodcast.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    3) Serial

    Hosted by Sarah Koenig, Serial focuses on unfolding one story over the course of a whole season so you get to dive into every single twist and turn that the story may take you. The first season garnered tons of national attention for its investigation into high school student Hae Min Lee and the potentially-wrongful conviction of her ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed. The second season follows the tale of an American soldier held captive by the Taliban and the third examines a variety cases that all pass through a single courthouse.

    Serial
  • <p>Some consider <em>Criminal</em> the NPR of crime podcasts, and you learn something new every episode. Hosted by Phoebe Judge, the show takes a deep dive into a broad range of criminal behavior, including the psychology and sociology behind the crime. From a woman who got mighty close to breaking into the FBI to the untold story of the notorious Milgram Psychology Experiments, some stories almost sound too crazy to be true. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://thisiscriminal.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    4) Criminal

    Some consider Criminal the NPR of crime podcasts, and you learn something new every episode. Hosted by Phoebe Judge, the show takes a deep dive into a broad range of criminal behavior, including the psychology and sociology behind the crime. From a woman who got mighty close to breaking into the FBI to the untold story of the notorious Milgram Psychology Experiments, some stories almost sound too crazy to be true.

    Criminal
  • <p>John despised his small town in Alabama so he decided to do something about it. He asks a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy family who openly brags about getting away with murder. When someone else ends up dead, a nasty feud sparks and the hunt begins—for a hidden treasure and the truth behind one man's life. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://stownpodcast.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    5) S Town

    John despised his small town in Alabama so he decided to do something about it. He asks a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy family who openly brags about getting away with murder. When someone else ends up dead, a nasty feud sparks and the hunt begins—for a hidden treasure and the truth behind one man's life.

    S Town
  • <p>Hosts and <em>House Beautiful</em> editors Hadley Mendelsohn and Alyssa Fiorentino meet at the crossroads between true crime, interior design and the paranormal. The podcasts digs into the twisted backstories of four infamous homes and the strange stories suggesting that the previous inhabitants never left and that history isn't the only thing haunting them. Along the way the pair speaks with psychic mediums, psychologists and other experts to better understand why these stories are so important. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.apple.com%2Fus%2Fpodcast%2Fdark-house%2Fid1585723806&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40883124%2Fbest-true-crime-podcasts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    6) Dark House

    Hosts and House Beautiful editors Hadley Mendelsohn and Alyssa Fiorentino meet at the crossroads between true crime, interior design and the paranormal. The podcasts digs into the twisted backstories of four infamous homes and the strange stories suggesting that the previous inhabitants never left and that history isn't the only thing haunting them. Along the way the pair speaks with psychic mediums, psychologists and other experts to better understand why these stories are so important.

    Dark House on Audible
  • <p>In 1978, Rodney Alcala won a date on the popular TV show known as <em>The Dating Game</em>. Despite his charm, no one knew that he was really a prolific serial killer in the middle of a cross-country murdering spree. Hosts Tracy Pattin and Stephen Land take listeners on an unbelievable journey through Alcala's secret life where he hid behind mundane jobs all while committing heinous crimes from coast to coast. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.apple.com%2Fus%2Fpodcast%2Fthe-dating-game-killer%2Fid1500035260&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40883124%2Fbest-true-crime-podcasts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    7) The Dating Game Killer

    In 1978, Rodney Alcala won a date on the popular TV show known as The Dating Game. Despite his charm, no one knew that he was really a prolific serial killer in the middle of a cross-country murdering spree. Hosts Tracy Pattin and Stephen Land take listeners on an unbelievable journey through Alcala's secret life where he hid behind mundane jobs all while committing heinous crimes from coast to coast.

    The Dating Game Killer on Spotify
  • <p>True crime, creepy history, and all things spooky are covered in this podcast hosted by a hairstylist and autopsy technician. <em>Morbid</em> keeps things lighthearted with a heavy dose of research and a dash of comedy for a little bit of extra flavor. From serial killers to haunted houses, who doesn't love a little dark humor? </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.apple.com%2Fus%2Fpodcast%2Fmorbid%2Fid1379959217&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40883124%2Fbest-true-crime-podcasts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    8) Morbid

    True crime, creepy history, and all things spooky are covered in this podcast hosted by a hairstylist and autopsy technician. Morbid keeps things lighthearted with a heavy dose of research and a dash of comedy for a little bit of extra flavor. From serial killers to haunted houses, who doesn't love a little dark humor?

    Morbid
  • <p>What happens when you turn to the wrong person for help...for 30 years?! Veteran journalist Joe Nocera's neighbor in the Hamptons was a therapist named Ike whose patients included the elite and celebrities. When Ike goes missing one summer, Joe realizes that everything he thought he knew about Ike and the house next door was all wrong. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.apple.com%2Fus%2Fpodcast%2Fthe-shrink-next-door%2Fid1459899275&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40883124%2Fbest-true-crime-podcasts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    9) The Shrink Next Door

    What happens when you turn to the wrong person for help...for 30 years?! Veteran journalist Joe Nocera's neighbor in the Hamptons was a therapist named Ike whose patients included the elite and celebrities. When Ike goes missing one summer, Joe realizes that everything he thought he knew about Ike and the house next door was all wrong.

    The Shrink Next Door
  • <p>Host Marissa Jones explores stories of those who have gone missing and it goes beyond the conventional news reports that often vanish amidst other stories. Each week takes a deep dive into a different missing person, including exclusive interviews with family, friends, law enforcement and experts. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.thevanishedpodcast.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    10) The Vanished

    Host Marissa Jones explores stories of those who have gone missing and it goes beyond the conventional news reports that often vanish amidst other stories. Each week takes a deep dive into a different missing person, including exclusive interviews with family, friends, law enforcement and experts.

    The Vanished
  • <p>When Elizabeth Short, also famously known as The Black Dahlia, was brutally murdered in 1947, it was a story that gripped the entire nation. More than 7 decades later, it remains one of the most infamous unsolved cases yet. Many point fingers at Dr. George Hodel as the killer, thanks to an investigation that was started by his own son. Now, with never-before-heard audio and first-time interviews, the Hodel family opens up about their shocking story in an eight-part series that takes a deep dive into their family history clouded with murder. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.apple.com%2Fus%2Fpodcast%2Froot-of-evil-the-true-story-of-the%2Fid1450277129&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40883124%2Fbest-true-crime-podcasts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    11) Root of Evil: The True Story of the Hodel Family and the Black Dahlia

    When Elizabeth Short, also famously known as The Black Dahlia, was brutally murdered in 1947, it was a story that gripped the entire nation. More than 7 decades later, it remains one of the most infamous unsolved cases yet. Many point fingers at Dr. George Hodel as the killer, thanks to an investigation that was started by his own son. Now, with never-before-heard audio and first-time interviews, the Hodel family opens up about their shocking story in an eight-part series that takes a deep dive into their family history clouded with murder.

    Root of Evil: The True Story of the Hodel Family and the Black Dahlia
  • <p>Host Payne Lindsey focus on a different cold case disappearance each season. Season 1 covered the disappearance of a Georgia high school teacher while Season 2 focuses on the disappearance of a young mother from a remote mountain town in a case that has since been reopened. Now, in its third season, Lindsey is taking listeners on a rocky road with the disappearance of an indigenous woman who went missing from an Indian Reservation back in 2017. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://upandvanished.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    12) Up and Vanished

    Host Payne Lindsey focus on a different cold case disappearance each season. Season 1 covered the disappearance of a Georgia high school teacher while Season 2 focuses on the disappearance of a young mother from a remote mountain town in a case that has since been reopened. Now, in its third season, Lindsey is taking listeners on a rocky road with the disappearance of an indigenous woman who went missing from an Indian Reservation back in 2017.

    Up and Vanished
  • <p>True crime and comedy? Sounds like it wouldn't work, right? Think again. Hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark take turns telling stories of real world crimes and hometown stories all while finding a bit of humor along the way (of course, making sure to still honor the victims). </p><p><a class="link " href="https://myfavoritemurder.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    13) My Favorite Murder

    True crime and comedy? Sounds like it wouldn't work, right? Think again. Hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark take turns telling stories of real world crimes and hometown stories all while finding a bit of humor along the way (of course, making sure to still honor the victims).

    Apple Podcast My Favorite Murder
  • <p>In this anthology series, listeners are introduced to people who are pushed beyond their limits to do unspeakable things. With stories including <em>Tiger King</em>'s Joe Exotic, a couple's whose perfect relationship takes a hard turn and a small town cop who uncovers deep corruption after being killed at Fox Lake. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.apple.com%2Fus%2Fpodcast%2Fover-my-dead-body%2Fid1447892344&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40883124%2Fbest-true-crime-podcasts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    14) Over My Dead Body

    In this anthology series, listeners are introduced to people who are pushed beyond their limits to do unspeakable things. With stories including Tiger King's Joe Exotic, a couple's whose perfect relationship takes a hard turn and a small town cop who uncovers deep corruption after being killed at Fox Lake.

    Over My Dead Body
  • <p>When a shocking crime occurs, people often wonder, "Why" or "How could they have done that?" Was it power, ego, or revenge? That's where retired FBI agent Candice DeLong draws on her decades of experience. She reveals fascinating new details about what drove some of the most complex and twisted minds from the Unabomber to Dr. Death. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.apple.com%2Fus%2Fpodcast%2Fkiller-psyche%2Fid1573961841&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40883124%2Fbest-true-crime-podcasts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN NOW">LISTEN NOW</a></p>
    15) Killer Psyche

    When a shocking crime occurs, people often wonder, "Why" or "How could they have done that?" Was it power, ego, or revenge? That's where retired FBI agent Candice DeLong draws on her decades of experience. She reveals fascinating new details about what drove some of the most complex and twisted minds from the Unabomber to Dr. Death.

    Killer Psyche by Wondery
These true crime podcasts will have you hooked when you need a little time to kill. From "Crime Junkie" to small towns in Alabama like "S Town," these are some of the best to give a listen now.

