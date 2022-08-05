Our Best-Tested Mattress Is Actually on Sale Right Now

  • <p>Summer may already be halfway over, but the silver lining is that Labor Day is not far off. Although formally celebrated as a day of rest for workers, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a40811722/amazon-labor-day-sales-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Labor Day is also a great time to score major deals" class="link ">Labor Day is also a great time to score major deals</a>, especially on <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/g40786289/labor-day-home-furniture-sales-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:furniture and home staples" class="link ">furniture and home staples</a>. Included in the stellar markdowns? <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g29892090/best-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tons of incredible mattresses" class="link ">Tons of incredible mattresses</a> for upgrading your sleep game. </p><p>"While companies offer discounts throughout the year, major holiday weekends – like Labor Day — are ideal for competitive offers," says <strong>Good Housekeeping Executive Textiles Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/1540/lexie-sachs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lexie Sachs" class="link ">Lexie Sachs</a></strong>. "If you wait till after the long weekend, you may not see the same types of savings until the next shopping holiday."</p><p>And for anyone eager to get in on the action, this<strong> year's Labor Day mattress sales</strong> are starting earlier than ever. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mattresses/b?ie=UTF8&node=3732981&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40771629%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bearmattress.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bear" class="link ">Bear</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhelixsleep.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Helix" class="link ">Helix</a> have already begun their Labor Day promotions, with savings as high as 42% off right now on select mattress styles. </p><h2 class="body-h2">Tips for buying a mattress on Labor Day:</h2><p>Steep deals on mattresses can go lightning fast, meaning you'll want to act quickly, but make sure to do your research and read the fine print before making a purchase. This will ensure you have no regrets later!</p><ul><li><strong>Focus on return policies over warranties.</strong> "Lengthy warranties may sound appealing, but they may not cover damages like sagging, indents and signs of regular wear and tear," Sachs says. "Instead, check the trial periods to see if you are covered by an any-reason return policy, even if the mattress simply isn’t a good fit."</li></ul><ul><li><strong>Check shipping speeds and delivery options</strong>. Consider how quickly you’ll need to get your mattress home and the way you prefer it to be delivered. "Some mattresses are ready to go and can arrive within days, while others are made to order and can take several weeks, if not more," Sachs explains. "Also to note is whether the mattress will ship in a box for DIY set up, which can be a contact-free and convenient option for those that don’t want to deal with the hassle of coordinating a delivery, or includes white-glove delivery, which means the brand will set up the mattress for you and haul away your old one." (To note, pricier mattresses typically come with complimentary white-glove delivery, but occasionally, when the brand offers a choice between the two delivery options, the white-glove service will cost you extra.)</li></ul><p class="body-text">Ready to pull out your credit card? Ahead, shop early and existing Labor Day mattress sales, including some of our top picks for the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g36878757/best-soft-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best soft mattresses" class="link ">best soft mattresses</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g35632137/best-hybrid-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hybrid mattresses" class="link ">hybrid mattresses</a> and more backed by the Good Housekeeping Institute's expert product tests.<br></p>
    1/9

    Our Best-Tested Mattress Is Actually on Sale Right Now

    Summer may already be halfway over, but the silver lining is that Labor Day is not far off. Although formally celebrated as a day of rest for workers, Labor Day is also a great time to score major deals, especially on furniture and home staples. Included in the stellar markdowns? Tons of incredible mattresses for upgrading your sleep game.

    "While companies offer discounts throughout the year, major holiday weekends – like Labor Day — are ideal for competitive offers," says Good Housekeeping Executive Textiles Director Lexie Sachs. "If you wait till after the long weekend, you may not see the same types of savings until the next shopping holiday."

    And for anyone eager to get in on the action, this year's Labor Day mattress sales are starting earlier than ever. Amazon, Bear and Helix have already begun their Labor Day promotions, with savings as high as 42% off right now on select mattress styles.

    Tips for buying a mattress on Labor Day:

    Steep deals on mattresses can go lightning fast, meaning you'll want to act quickly, but make sure to do your research and read the fine print before making a purchase. This will ensure you have no regrets later!

    • Focus on return policies over warranties. "Lengthy warranties may sound appealing, but they may not cover damages like sagging, indents and signs of regular wear and tear," Sachs says. "Instead, check the trial periods to see if you are covered by an any-reason return policy, even if the mattress simply isn’t a good fit."
    • Check shipping speeds and delivery options. Consider how quickly you’ll need to get your mattress home and the way you prefer it to be delivered. "Some mattresses are ready to go and can arrive within days, while others are made to order and can take several weeks, if not more," Sachs explains. "Also to note is whether the mattress will ship in a box for DIY set up, which can be a contact-free and convenient option for those that don’t want to deal with the hassle of coordinating a delivery, or includes white-glove delivery, which means the brand will set up the mattress for you and haul away your old one." (To note, pricier mattresses typically come with complimentary white-glove delivery, but occasionally, when the brand offers a choice between the two delivery options, the white-glove service will cost you extra.)

    Ready to pull out your credit card? Ahead, shop early and existing Labor Day mattress sales, including some of our top picks for the best soft mattresses, hybrid mattresses and more backed by the Good Housekeeping Institute's expert product tests.

    Saatva
  • <p><strong>Saatva</strong></p><p>saatva.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Fsaatva-classic&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,770</del></strong></p><p><strong>$1,570 (12% off)</strong></p><p>Alert: Our pick for the best overall mattress is currently $200 off. This traditional innerspring mattress has a cushy, quilted pillow top, a layer of high density foam for support and individual steel coils that respond to your movements while offering breathability. What's more, a base steel coil system boosts airflow, and, like this mattress' reinforced edges, prevents sagging. According to some of our testers, it sleeps cooler, feels firmer and has better edge support than memory foam mattresses.<br></p>
    2/9

    1) Classic Mattress

    Saatva

    saatva.com

    Shop Now

    $1,770

    $1,570 (12% off)

    Alert: Our pick for the best overall mattress is currently $200 off. This traditional innerspring mattress has a cushy, quilted pillow top, a layer of high density foam for support and individual steel coils that respond to your movements while offering breathability. What's more, a base steel coil system boosts airflow, and, like this mattress' reinforced edges, prevents sagging. According to some of our testers, it sleeps cooler, feels firmer and has better edge support than memory foam mattresses.

    saatva.com
  • <p>casper.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Fmattresses%2Fcasper-original%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,295</del></strong></p><p><strong>$1,165 (11% off)</strong></p><p>Courtesy of the brand that revolutionized the "mattress-in-a-box" model, Casper's Original mattress is still one of the most popular styles available. It has a stretchy knit cover made from recycled water bottles, a layer of Casper's signature AirScape (foam with thousands of small perforations throughout for increased breathability) and memory foam with Zoned Support (which is softer under your shoulders and firmer around your lower back and hips to encourage proper alignment). A supportive base foam prevents sinking, too. <br></p><p>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g4138/best-mattress-in-a-box/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Mattresses in a Box of 2022" class="link "><strong>The Best Mattresses in a Box of 2022</strong></a></p>
    3/9

    2) Original Mattress

    casper.com

    Shop Now

    $1,295

    $1,165 (11% off)

    Courtesy of the brand that revolutionized the "mattress-in-a-box" model, Casper's Original mattress is still one of the most popular styles available. It has a stretchy knit cover made from recycled water bottles, a layer of Casper's signature AirScape (foam with thousands of small perforations throughout for increased breathability) and memory foam with Zoned Support (which is softer under your shoulders and firmer around your lower back and hips to encourage proper alignment). A supportive base foam prevents sinking, too.

    RELATED: The Best Mattresses in a Box of 2022

    casper.com
  • <p><strong>Nola</strong></p><p>nolahmattress.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nolahmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fnolah-evolution-15&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$2,299</del></strong></p><p><strong>$1,599 (31% off) </strong></p><p>The Good Housekeeping Institute has dubbed Nolah's Evolution the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g29892090/best-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best mattress for back pain" class="link ">best mattress for back pain</a>, thanks to its medium firm build made with layers of durable, high-density foam for pressure relief and cradling comfort. On top of all that, it boasts a supportive coil system to keep your alignment in check, plus a breathable border and graphite technology to prevent overheating. <br></p>
    4/9

    3) Evolution 15”

    Nola

    nolahmattress.com

    Shop Now

    $2,299

    $1,599 (31% off)

    The Good Housekeeping Institute has dubbed Nolah's Evolution the best mattress for back pain, thanks to its medium firm build made with layers of durable, high-density foam for pressure relief and cradling comfort. On top of all that, it boasts a supportive coil system to keep your alignment in check, plus a breathable border and graphite technology to prevent overheating.

    nolahmattress.com
  • <p><strong>Avocado </strong></p><p>avocadogreenmattress.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avocadogreenmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fgreen-natural-organic-mattress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,399</del></strong></p><p><strong>$1,199 (15% off using code <strong>SUMMER</strong>)</strong></p><p>If you're desiring something truly all-natural, Avocado's Green mattress is the finest organic option you can buy. In lieu of memory foam and synthetic materials, it has breathable organic cotton, temperature-regulating organic wool and responsive organic latex for comfort and resilience. Offering a firm feel, this style has pocketed coils that are strategically placed to promote proper alignment and edged support, so it won't sink at the sides. In fact, this mattress earned high scores for its performance, while the brand was touted for its customer service. </p>
    5/9

    4) Green Mattress

    Avocado

    avocadogreenmattress.com

    Shop Now

    $1,399

    $1,199 (15% off using code SUMMER)

    If you're desiring something truly all-natural, Avocado's Green mattress is the finest organic option you can buy. In lieu of memory foam and synthetic materials, it has breathable organic cotton, temperature-regulating organic wool and responsive organic latex for comfort and resilience. Offering a firm feel, this style has pocketed coils that are strategically placed to promote proper alignment and edged support, so it won't sink at the sides. In fact, this mattress earned high scores for its performance, while the brand was touted for its customer service.

    avocadogreenmattress.com
  • <p><strong>Puffy </strong></p><p>puffy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpuffy.com%2Fproducts%2Fpuffy-lux-mattress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,749</del></strong></p><p><strong>$999 (43% off with code SAVE75)</strong></p><p>For anyone who prefers a cushioning feel, Puffy's Lux Hybrid mattress is an amazing plush option that's still super supportive. With this style, you get three layers of foam, a contouring coil system with foam around the base for edge support and a grip base to help the mattress stay in place on your bed. Additionally, it has a stain-resistant cover that comes in handy when unexpected spills happen.</p>
    6/9

    5) Lux Mattress Hybrid

    Puffy

    puffy.com

    Shop Now

    $1,749

    $999 (43% off with code SAVE75)

    For anyone who prefers a cushioning feel, Puffy's Lux Hybrid mattress is an amazing plush option that's still super supportive. With this style, you get three layers of foam, a contouring coil system with foam around the base for edge support and a grip base to help the mattress stay in place on your bed. Additionally, it has a stain-resistant cover that comes in handy when unexpected spills happen.

    puffy.com
  • <p><strong>Bear </strong></p><p>bearmattress.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bearmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Felite-hybrid&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$2,111 </del></strong></p><p><strong>$1,478 (30% off with code LD30)</strong></p><p>Bear's Labor Day mattress includes 30% off site wide, which means can score this new yet popular model from the brand for a fraction of the price. It has several layers of foam and coils, including foam with five zoned sections to promote alignment. Uniquely, each section has varying firmness levels that provide extra pressure relief or support to cater to your specific needs. The foam top layer is also infused with copper to keep you cool.<strong><br></strong></p>
    7/9

    6) Elite Hybrid

    Bear

    bearmattress.com

    Shop Now

    $2,111

    $1,478 (30% off with code LD30)

    Bear's Labor Day mattress includes 30% off site wide, which means can score this new yet popular model from the brand for a fraction of the price. It has several layers of foam and coils, including foam with five zoned sections to promote alignment. Uniquely, each section has varying firmness levels that provide extra pressure relief or support to cater to your specific needs. The foam top layer is also infused with copper to keep you cool.

    bearmattress.com
  • <p><strong>Helix</strong></p><p>helixsleep.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhelixsleep.com%2Fproducts%2Fdusk-luxe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,199</del></strong></p><p><strong>$1,099 (9% off <strong>with code</strong>)</strong></p><p>Helix Sleep is currently hosting an early Labor Day sale, which gives you up to $350 off when you spend at least $600 <em>and</em> two free Dream pillows with every mattress purchase. A standout mattress for couples, The Helix Dusk Luxe offers medium firmness, making it a great option for sleepers that change positions or partners with different preferences. Layers of foam and zoned coils offer ergonomic support, while a moisture-wicking cover and built-in pillow top further supply comfort. </p>
    8/9

    7) Dusk Luxe

    Helix

    helixsleep.com

    Shop Now

    $1,199

    $1,099 (9% off with code)

    Helix Sleep is currently hosting an early Labor Day sale, which gives you up to $350 off when you spend at least $600 and two free Dream pillows with every mattress purchase. A standout mattress for couples, The Helix Dusk Luxe offers medium firmness, making it a great option for sleepers that change positions or partners with different preferences. Layers of foam and zoned coils offer ergonomic support, while a moisture-wicking cover and built-in pillow top further supply comfort.

    helixsleep.com
  • <p><strong>Signature Design by Ashley</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0777K9RGX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40771629%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$545.99</del></strong></p><p><strong>$369.99 (32% off <strong>with code</strong>)</strong></p><p>Now 32% off, Signature Design by Ashley's Chime 12-inch mattress is backed by over 40,000 four and five-star reviews on Amazon (<strong>Note: This mattress was not tested by our experts</strong>). The boxed style is made with two layers of eco-friendly memory foam and has a six inch-thick core to help ensure proper alignment and reduce motion transfer when you get out of bed. If the classic queen size isn't for you, this one is also on sale in twin, full, king and California king options.</p>
    9/9

    8) Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress

    Signature Design by Ashley

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    $545.99

    $369.99 (32% off with code)

    Now 32% off, Signature Design by Ashley's Chime 12-inch mattress is backed by over 40,000 four and five-star reviews on Amazon (Note: This mattress was not tested by our experts). The boxed style is made with two layers of eco-friendly memory foam and has a six inch-thick core to help ensure proper alignment and reduce motion transfer when you get out of bed. If the classic queen size isn't for you, this one is also on sale in twin, full, king and California king options.

    amazon.com
<p>Summer may already be halfway over, but the silver lining is that Labor Day is not far off. Although formally celebrated as a day of rest for workers, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a40811722/amazon-labor-day-sales-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Labor Day is also a great time to score major deals" class="link ">Labor Day is also a great time to score major deals</a>, especially on <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/g40786289/labor-day-home-furniture-sales-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:furniture and home staples" class="link ">furniture and home staples</a>. Included in the stellar markdowns? <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g29892090/best-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tons of incredible mattresses" class="link ">Tons of incredible mattresses</a> for upgrading your sleep game. </p><p>"While companies offer discounts throughout the year, major holiday weekends – like Labor Day — are ideal for competitive offers," says <strong>Good Housekeeping Executive Textiles Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/1540/lexie-sachs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lexie Sachs" class="link ">Lexie Sachs</a></strong>. "If you wait till after the long weekend, you may not see the same types of savings until the next shopping holiday."</p><p>And for anyone eager to get in on the action, this<strong> year's Labor Day mattress sales</strong> are starting earlier than ever. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mattresses/b?ie=UTF8&node=3732981&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40771629%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bearmattress.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bear" class="link ">Bear</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhelixsleep.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Helix" class="link ">Helix</a> have already begun their Labor Day promotions, with savings as high as 42% off right now on select mattress styles. </p><h2 class="body-h2">Tips for buying a mattress on Labor Day:</h2><p>Steep deals on mattresses can go lightning fast, meaning you'll want to act quickly, but make sure to do your research and read the fine print before making a purchase. This will ensure you have no regrets later!</p><ul><li><strong>Focus on return policies over warranties.</strong> "Lengthy warranties may sound appealing, but they may not cover damages like sagging, indents and signs of regular wear and tear," Sachs says. "Instead, check the trial periods to see if you are covered by an any-reason return policy, even if the mattress simply isn’t a good fit."</li></ul><ul><li><strong>Check shipping speeds and delivery options</strong>. Consider how quickly you’ll need to get your mattress home and the way you prefer it to be delivered. "Some mattresses are ready to go and can arrive within days, while others are made to order and can take several weeks, if not more," Sachs explains. "Also to note is whether the mattress will ship in a box for DIY set up, which can be a contact-free and convenient option for those that don’t want to deal with the hassle of coordinating a delivery, or includes white-glove delivery, which means the brand will set up the mattress for you and haul away your old one." (To note, pricier mattresses typically come with complimentary white-glove delivery, but occasionally, when the brand offers a choice between the two delivery options, the white-glove service will cost you extra.)</li></ul><p class="body-text">Ready to pull out your credit card? Ahead, shop early and existing Labor Day mattress sales, including some of our top picks for the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g36878757/best-soft-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best soft mattresses" class="link ">best soft mattresses</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g35632137/best-hybrid-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hybrid mattresses" class="link ">hybrid mattresses</a> and more backed by the Good Housekeeping Institute's expert product tests.<br></p>
<p><strong>Saatva</strong></p><p>saatva.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Fsaatva-classic&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,770</del></strong></p><p><strong>$1,570 (12% off)</strong></p><p>Alert: Our pick for the best overall mattress is currently $200 off. This traditional innerspring mattress has a cushy, quilted pillow top, a layer of high density foam for support and individual steel coils that respond to your movements while offering breathability. What's more, a base steel coil system boosts airflow, and, like this mattress' reinforced edges, prevents sagging. According to some of our testers, it sleeps cooler, feels firmer and has better edge support than memory foam mattresses.<br></p>
<p>casper.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Fmattresses%2Fcasper-original%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,295</del></strong></p><p><strong>$1,165 (11% off)</strong></p><p>Courtesy of the brand that revolutionized the "mattress-in-a-box" model, Casper's Original mattress is still one of the most popular styles available. It has a stretchy knit cover made from recycled water bottles, a layer of Casper's signature AirScape (foam with thousands of small perforations throughout for increased breathability) and memory foam with Zoned Support (which is softer under your shoulders and firmer around your lower back and hips to encourage proper alignment). A supportive base foam prevents sinking, too. <br></p><p>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g4138/best-mattress-in-a-box/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Mattresses in a Box of 2022" class="link "><strong>The Best Mattresses in a Box of 2022</strong></a></p>
<p><strong>Nola</strong></p><p>nolahmattress.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nolahmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fnolah-evolution-15&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$2,299</del></strong></p><p><strong>$1,599 (31% off) </strong></p><p>The Good Housekeeping Institute has dubbed Nolah's Evolution the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g29892090/best-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best mattress for back pain" class="link ">best mattress for back pain</a>, thanks to its medium firm build made with layers of durable, high-density foam for pressure relief and cradling comfort. On top of all that, it boasts a supportive coil system to keep your alignment in check, plus a breathable border and graphite technology to prevent overheating. <br></p>
<p><strong>Avocado </strong></p><p>avocadogreenmattress.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avocadogreenmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fgreen-natural-organic-mattress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,399</del></strong></p><p><strong>$1,199 (15% off using code <strong>SUMMER</strong>)</strong></p><p>If you're desiring something truly all-natural, Avocado's Green mattress is the finest organic option you can buy. In lieu of memory foam and synthetic materials, it has breathable organic cotton, temperature-regulating organic wool and responsive organic latex for comfort and resilience. Offering a firm feel, this style has pocketed coils that are strategically placed to promote proper alignment and edged support, so it won't sink at the sides. In fact, this mattress earned high scores for its performance, while the brand was touted for its customer service. </p>
<p><strong>Puffy </strong></p><p>puffy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpuffy.com%2Fproducts%2Fpuffy-lux-mattress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,749</del></strong></p><p><strong>$999 (43% off with code SAVE75)</strong></p><p>For anyone who prefers a cushioning feel, Puffy's Lux Hybrid mattress is an amazing plush option that's still super supportive. With this style, you get three layers of foam, a contouring coil system with foam around the base for edge support and a grip base to help the mattress stay in place on your bed. Additionally, it has a stain-resistant cover that comes in handy when unexpected spills happen.</p>
<p><strong>Bear </strong></p><p>bearmattress.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bearmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Felite-hybrid&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$2,111 </del></strong></p><p><strong>$1,478 (30% off with code LD30)</strong></p><p>Bear's Labor Day mattress includes 30% off site wide, which means can score this new yet popular model from the brand for a fraction of the price. It has several layers of foam and coils, including foam with five zoned sections to promote alignment. Uniquely, each section has varying firmness levels that provide extra pressure relief or support to cater to your specific needs. The foam top layer is also infused with copper to keep you cool.<strong><br></strong></p>
<p><strong>Helix</strong></p><p>helixsleep.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhelixsleep.com%2Fproducts%2Fdusk-luxe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg40771629%2Flabor-day-mattress-sales-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$1,199</del></strong></p><p><strong>$1,099 (9% off <strong>with code</strong>)</strong></p><p>Helix Sleep is currently hosting an early Labor Day sale, which gives you up to $350 off when you spend at least $600 <em>and</em> two free Dream pillows with every mattress purchase. A standout mattress for couples, The Helix Dusk Luxe offers medium firmness, making it a great option for sleepers that change positions or partners with different preferences. Layers of foam and zoned coils offer ergonomic support, while a moisture-wicking cover and built-in pillow top further supply comfort. </p>
<p><strong>Signature Design by Ashley</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0777K9RGX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40771629%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$545.99</del></strong></p><p><strong>$369.99 (32% off <strong>with code</strong>)</strong></p><p>Now 32% off, Signature Design by Ashley's Chime 12-inch mattress is backed by over 40,000 four and five-star reviews on Amazon (<strong>Note: This mattress was not tested by our experts</strong>). The boxed style is made with two layers of eco-friendly memory foam and has a six inch-thick core to help ensure proper alignment and reduce motion transfer when you get out of bed. If the classic queen size isn't for you, this one is also on sale in twin, full, king and California king options.</p>

The best Labor Day mattress sales 2022 include major deals on styles from Saatva, Casper, Tuft & Needle and more. Get all the details here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shop these back-to-school essentials from Walmart for under $25

    Walmart has all of the back to school supplies you need to this school year. Shop backpacks, calculators, notebooks and more for under $25.

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Venus Williams loses to Canadian Marino in return to singles play in Washington

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Venus Williams lost to Rebecca Marino of Vancouver on Monday in her return to singles play after more than a year away, a defeat the seven-time Grand Slam champion chalked up to being rusty Williams lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington in her first singles match since last August. “I didn’t think I played well a lot of the times,” Williams said. “Just trying to shake off some rust. That’s just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tou

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • In borrowed clothes, Korda makes strong start at Muirfield

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Playing in borrowed clothes doesn't seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women's British Open. Still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan. Korda made four birdies and an eagle on the 17th despite missing her normal clothes after her luggage got stuck at an airport in Switzerland. “If anyone knows anyone at the Zuri

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Kailer Yamamoto, Oilers agree to terms on two-year extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co

  • Jonathan Huberdeau agrees to eight-year, $84m extension with Flames

    CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real