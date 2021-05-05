These Are the Best Tequilas You Can Drink in 2021

Happy Cinco de Mayo, friend! Tequila is extremely big right now. But how do you pick a decent one? Well, when it comes to tequila, there's tequila, and there's tequila.
"Tequila has two classifications: tequila, and 100 percent agave tequila, which means that tequila can be made using only 51 percent from the agave plant and the rest can be from any sugar sources such as sugar cane or corn," says Eduardo Gomez, director at Mexican food and drink specialists MexGrocer and founder of the UK's Tequila and Mezcal Festival. "However, 100 percent agave tequila is made entirely from the agave plant."
The blue agave plant is a great big spiky succulent, and when it's harvested its spikes are lopped off by harvesters known as jimadores. They're after the piña, the very centre of the plant which is loaded with fructose. The piñas are then baked in big ovens, then mashed, then the extracted juice ferments for a few days before the distillation process starts.
The agave juice is the heart of tequila, so start there. "There are many tequila distilleries that produce very good quality brands, so it's really hard to cherry-pick here, but when looking to buy tequila look for a label declaring it's an 100 percent agave tequila." That, Gomez says, makes for "a much better quality spirit".
What are the different types of tequila?
"Tequila can be of three varieties: blanco (unaged), reposado and añejo, usually aged in old American bourbon barrels, and can only be made from a single agave variety – blue tequila weber," Gomez explains. Reposado tequila rests in whisky barrels for between two months and a year, and añejo for between one and three years. Extra añejo sits for even longer, but that tends to be for the heads.
Each tends to be drunk differently. "The most popular tequila in Mexico is reposado – Mexicans see it as well balanced for both sipping and for use in cocktails," says Gomez. "Añejos tequilas are definitely for sipping only and they are treated in the same way a good whisky or rum is."
What's the difference between tequila and mezcal?
Right, strap yourself in. "Both are made in Mexico using the agave plant but yielding different spirits," says Gomez. "Mezcal is often described as tequila's smoky cousin; however, both spirits are made in very different ways."
Tequila uses blue agave juice, while mezcal can be made of any kind of agave.
"The mezcal DO [designated region of origin] is bigger than tequila's as we can produce mezcal in nine states of Mexico – stretching over 500,000 square kilometres – making it the largest territory of all DO in the world. To make mezcal you can use any agave, and there are over 200 varieties of agave in the country, so every mezcal will always be unique. The production of mezcal is an artisan craft, done in small batches. If you wanted to label it like we do beer, tequila is your commercial lager and mezcal is your craft beer.
Where did tequila come from?
Nobody's entirely certain. There are a lot of different theories as to where Mexico's distilling industry started, says Gomez.
"Some say it came from Spain during the conquest of America, however they have found Philippine distillation pots in some parts of Mexico which are older than those from Spain."
The first tequilas were, it's thought, produced near to the city of Tequila, about 40 miles from Guadalajara in the Jaliscan Highlands, which was officially established in 1666. The roots of the drink go back further though.
"In Mexico – before distillation arrived – we used to drink a fermented beverage from the agave called pulque," says Gomez. "Mexicans used to extract the juice from the heart of the agaves, and it was already partially fermented – it had five to seven percent ABV and had a little of the alcoholic effect. Pulque is still popular now days and there are pulquerias all across Mexico."
How to drink tequila in 2021
Your first thought will probably be racking up lines of shots with salt and lime. And, you know, if you want to do that then you knock yourself out, friend. Gomez isn't a massive fan though. Instead, he recommends taking it slow.
"In the same way people sip whisky, and treat the spirit with respect, we should tequila and mezcal. In Mexico it's very normal to have bottles at home and offer a glass to guests when they arrive. We drink it as aperitivo and digestif too."
Your second thought was probably of a margarita. That one's extremely simple – two shots tequila, one each of triple sec and lime juice, shaken with ice and served in a wide, shallow glass like a coupe – but very easy to switch up. Gomez's favourite spin on the classic marg is by his friend Julio Bermejo at Tommy's bar in San Francisco.
"He basically removed the triple sec and salt from the classic margarita and added agave syrup instead, and rims the glass with Tajin, a chilli and lime seasoning."
Most popular in Mexico, though, is in a paloma cocktail ("our version of a G&T," says Gomez). To make it, just swap your gin for tequila and your tonic for a grapefruit soda like Ting. Tequila pairs up very nicely with tropical fruits like oranges, pineapples and coconuts, so feel free to dabble.