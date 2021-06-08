The Best Styluses for Your iPad

  • <p>If you’re at the point where your <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/a36179641/apple-launches-new-ipad-pro-april-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iPad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iPad</a> has basically become your full-time computer and you’re looking for a way to upgrade it for optimal use, consider getting some new accessories. More specifically, think about getting a stylus; it's the perfect tool for writing and drawing and will elevate the way you use your iPad in a whole new way.</p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Think about what you do most with your iPad—are you a digital artist? Do you need something that offers various interchangeable tips to create different textures? Are you a student who needs a stylus to take notes and annotate passages in e-books? If you need something for the sole purpose of jotting down notes, a simple stylus is the way to go. Some of the no-frills styluses don’t even need to be charged—they’re ready to go straight out of the box. If you want something more sophisticated, there are several quality styluses across different price points that have a lot to offer. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>We scoured several buying sites to find which styluses were bestsellers and consistently rated well by users when paired with an iPad. We also made sure we included a range of options from budget-friendly to luxe styluses and looked for variety in models to meet individual needs. Finally, we considered design to bring you the best styluses for your iPad that work well <em>and </em>look great.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gadgets/a27286215/best-touch-screen-laptop/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:[The Best Touchscreen Laptops]" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">[<em>The Best Touchscreen Laptops]</em></a></strong></p>
    1/8

    The Best Styluses for Your iPad

    If you’re at the point where your iPad has basically become your full-time computer and you’re looking for a way to upgrade it for optimal use, consider getting some new accessories. More specifically, think about getting a stylus; it's the perfect tool for writing and drawing and will elevate the way you use your iPad in a whole new way.

    What to Consider

    Think about what you do most with your iPad—are you a digital artist? Do you need something that offers various interchangeable tips to create different textures? Are you a student who needs a stylus to take notes and annotate passages in e-books? If you need something for the sole purpose of jotting down notes, a simple stylus is the way to go. Some of the no-frills styluses don’t even need to be charged—they’re ready to go straight out of the box. If you want something more sophisticated, there are several quality styluses across different price points that have a lot to offer.

    How We Selected

    We scoured several buying sites to find which styluses were bestsellers and consistently rated well by users when paired with an iPad. We also made sure we included a range of options from budget-friendly to luxe styluses and looked for variety in models to meet individual needs. Finally, we considered design to bring you the best styluses for your iPad that work well and look great.

    [The Best Touchscreen Laptops]

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$124.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K1WWBJK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>What better match is there than the stylus that was designed as an accompaniment to the iPad? The second generation Apple Pencil is sleeker and feels more natural in your hand than its predecessor. It features low latency, so it feels like you’re writing, sketching, and drawing in real time—just like on paper with a regular pencil.</p><p>With the latest Apple Pencil, you’re able to easily change tools without even putting the stylus down—you just have to double tap to toggle between tools while you work. The stylus also charges while magnetically attached to an iPad. Weighing in at less than an ounce, the Apple Pencil is the best stylus for iPad Pro and iPad Air; note: the newer Pencil is not compatible with older iPad models.</p>
    2/8

    Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)

    Apple

    amazon.com

    $124.98

    Buy Now

    What better match is there than the stylus that was designed as an accompaniment to the iPad? The second generation Apple Pencil is sleeker and feels more natural in your hand than its predecessor. It features low latency, so it feels like you’re writing, sketching, and drawing in real time—just like on paper with a regular pencil.

    With the latest Apple Pencil, you’re able to easily change tools without even putting the stylus down—you just have to double tap to toggle between tools while you work. The stylus also charges while magnetically attached to an iPad. Weighing in at less than an ounce, the Apple Pencil is the best stylus for iPad Pro and iPad Air; note: the newer Pencil is not compatible with older iPad models.

  • <p><strong>ZAGG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08M6FGQ94?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>Weighing in at around half an ounce, Zagg’s Pro Stylus is a top contender thanks to its sleek look and functionality. Users can use the soft tip on most touch surfaces and the hard tip for writing and drawing. Plus, the Pro Stylus features palm rejection technology so you don’t have to worry about keeping your hand lifted off the surface while you work. This stylus works with any iPad made after 2017 and can last up to nine hours before needing a charge. While the Pro Stylus <em>does</em> offer tilt sensitivity, it does <em>not</em> offer pressure sensitivity.</p>
    3/8

    Pro Stylus

    ZAGG

    amazon.com

    $69.99

    Buy Now

    Weighing in at around half an ounce, Zagg’s Pro Stylus is a top contender thanks to its sleek look and functionality. Users can use the soft tip on most touch surfaces and the hard tip for writing and drawing. Plus, the Pro Stylus features palm rejection technology so you don’t have to worry about keeping your hand lifted off the surface while you work. This stylus works with any iPad made after 2017 and can last up to nine hours before needing a charge. While the Pro Stylus does offer tilt sensitivity, it does not offer pressure sensitivity.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Adonit</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YB65VC8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>Some users tout the Note+ as the perfect, more affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil. The Note+ offers both tilt and pressure sensitivity and even features shortcut buttons for seamless note-taking, drawing, and so much more. This stylus weighs half an ounce, measures five inches long and is just slightly thicker than the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2FMK0C2AM%2FA%2Fapple-pencil-1st-generation%3Fafid%3Dp238%257CsrkoPYzTL-dc_mtid_1870765e38482_pcrid_467458887492_pgrid_116532634944_%26cid%3Daos-us-kwgo-btb-applepencil--slid---product-&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Ftechnology%2Fg36559780%2Fbest-ipad-stylus%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first gen Apple Pencil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">first gen Apple Pencil</a>. The Note+ gets charged via a USB-C port and has a battery life of 10 hours. If iPad users are looking for a more affordable version of the Apple Pencil, we highly recommend this one. </p>
    4/8

    Note+

    Adonit

    amazon.com

    $69.99

    Buy Now

    Some users tout the Note+ as the perfect, more affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil. The Note+ offers both tilt and pressure sensitivity and even features shortcut buttons for seamless note-taking, drawing, and so much more. This stylus weighs half an ounce, measures five inches long and is just slightly thicker than the first gen Apple Pencil. The Note+ gets charged via a USB-C port and has a battery life of 10 hours. If iPad users are looking for a more affordable version of the Apple Pencil, we highly recommend this one.

  • <p><strong>adonit</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.01</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AUVS2O4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>Touted as the "essential stylus for writing and drawing on any touchscreen," Adonit’s Mark is a simple, no frills pick if you want something super affordable and easy to use. This stylus is ready to go out of the box and never needs to be charged. Adonit'’ Mark works with all touchscreens so you can easily pivot between your iPad, phone, and any other compatible device.</p>
    5/8

    Mark

    adonit

    amazon.com

    $8.01

    Buy Now

    Touted as the "essential stylus for writing and drawing on any touchscreen," Adonit’s Mark is a simple, no frills pick if you want something super affordable and easy to use. This stylus is ready to go out of the box and never needs to be charged. Adonit'’ Mark works with all touchscreens so you can easily pivot between your iPad, phone, and any other compatible device.

  • <p><strong>MEKO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00N1BRWLA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>Another solid budget option, Meko’s Universal Stylus is compatible with all touchscreens and is mostly comprised of stainless steel and aluminum for a real pen feel and durability. For less than $15, you get two pens and six replacement tips. The Universal Stylus also features plastic discs at the tip of each pen to help with precision; it’s important to note that the discs should alway be on—if one falls off or is forcibly removed, the stylus may scratch the surface of your iPad.</p>
    6/8

    Universal Stylus

    MEKO

    amazon.com

    $13.95

    Buy Now

    Another solid budget option, Meko’s Universal Stylus is compatible with all touchscreens and is mostly comprised of stainless steel and aluminum for a real pen feel and durability. For less than $15, you get two pens and six replacement tips. The Universal Stylus also features plastic discs at the tip of each pen to help with precision; it’s important to note that the discs should alway be on—if one falls off or is forcibly removed, the stylus may scratch the surface of your iPad.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>The Friendly Swede</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06WGLD36L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>If you’re a <em>too much is never enough</em> kind of person, you’ll love this 4-in-1 double-tipped stylus that features interchangeable tips—including a brush!—for every type of drawing imaginable including an actual ballpoint pen for regular writing. The 4-in-1 stylus comes in an aluminum finish, extra replacement tips, and works with almost all touchscreen tablets and phones with the exception of the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface. </p>
    7/8

    4-in-1 Stylus

    The Friendly Swede

    amazon.com

    $26.99

    Buy Now

    If you’re a too much is never enough kind of person, you’ll love this 4-in-1 double-tipped stylus that features interchangeable tips—including a brush!—for every type of drawing imaginable including an actual ballpoint pen for regular writing. The 4-in-1 stylus comes in an aluminum finish, extra replacement tips, and works with almost all touchscreen tablets and phones with the exception of the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface.

  • <p><strong>adonit</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073YGD37Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>Offered in three colorways, the Dash 3 is a lightweight, sleek stylus that's compatible with most iOS and Android devices. This stylus boasts a 45-minute charge time and can last for up 14-hours of continuous use. A built-in power light will let you know when you need to plug in and turning the stylus on and off is as easy as clicking the top of it. The aluminum body features some stainless steel details and it weighs less than half an ounce making it the perfect on-the-go stylus.</p>
    8/8

    Dash 3

    adonit

    amazon.com

    $44.00

    Buy Now

    Offered in three colorways, the Dash 3 is a lightweight, sleek stylus that's compatible with most iOS and Android devices. This stylus boasts a 45-minute charge time and can last for up 14-hours of continuous use. A built-in power light will let you know when you need to plug in and turning the stylus on and off is as easy as clicking the top of it. The aluminum body features some stainless steel details and it weighs less than half an ounce making it the perfect on-the-go stylus.

<p>If you’re at the point where your <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/a36179641/apple-launches-new-ipad-pro-april-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iPad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">iPad</a> has basically become your full-time computer and you’re looking for a way to upgrade it for optimal use, consider getting some new accessories. More specifically, think about getting a stylus; it's the perfect tool for writing and drawing and will elevate the way you use your iPad in a whole new way.</p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Think about what you do most with your iPad—are you a digital artist? Do you need something that offers various interchangeable tips to create different textures? Are you a student who needs a stylus to take notes and annotate passages in e-books? If you need something for the sole purpose of jotting down notes, a simple stylus is the way to go. Some of the no-frills styluses don’t even need to be charged—they’re ready to go straight out of the box. If you want something more sophisticated, there are several quality styluses across different price points that have a lot to offer. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>We scoured several buying sites to find which styluses were bestsellers and consistently rated well by users when paired with an iPad. We also made sure we included a range of options from budget-friendly to luxe styluses and looked for variety in models to meet individual needs. Finally, we considered design to bring you the best styluses for your iPad that work well <em>and </em>look great.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gadgets/a27286215/best-touch-screen-laptop/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:[The Best Touchscreen Laptops]" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">[<em>The Best Touchscreen Laptops]</em></a></strong></p>
<p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$124.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K1WWBJK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>What better match is there than the stylus that was designed as an accompaniment to the iPad? The second generation Apple Pencil is sleeker and feels more natural in your hand than its predecessor. It features low latency, so it feels like you’re writing, sketching, and drawing in real time—just like on paper with a regular pencil.</p><p>With the latest Apple Pencil, you’re able to easily change tools without even putting the stylus down—you just have to double tap to toggle between tools while you work. The stylus also charges while magnetically attached to an iPad. Weighing in at less than an ounce, the Apple Pencil is the best stylus for iPad Pro and iPad Air; note: the newer Pencil is not compatible with older iPad models.</p>
<p><strong>ZAGG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08M6FGQ94?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>Weighing in at around half an ounce, Zagg’s Pro Stylus is a top contender thanks to its sleek look and functionality. Users can use the soft tip on most touch surfaces and the hard tip for writing and drawing. Plus, the Pro Stylus features palm rejection technology so you don’t have to worry about keeping your hand lifted off the surface while you work. This stylus works with any iPad made after 2017 and can last up to nine hours before needing a charge. While the Pro Stylus <em>does</em> offer tilt sensitivity, it does <em>not</em> offer pressure sensitivity.</p>
<p><strong>Adonit</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YB65VC8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>Some users tout the Note+ as the perfect, more affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil. The Note+ offers both tilt and pressure sensitivity and even features shortcut buttons for seamless note-taking, drawing, and so much more. This stylus weighs half an ounce, measures five inches long and is just slightly thicker than the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2FMK0C2AM%2FA%2Fapple-pencil-1st-generation%3Fafid%3Dp238%257CsrkoPYzTL-dc_mtid_1870765e38482_pcrid_467458887492_pgrid_116532634944_%26cid%3Daos-us-kwgo-btb-applepencil--slid---product-&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Ftechnology%2Fg36559780%2Fbest-ipad-stylus%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first gen Apple Pencil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">first gen Apple Pencil</a>. The Note+ gets charged via a USB-C port and has a battery life of 10 hours. If iPad users are looking for a more affordable version of the Apple Pencil, we highly recommend this one. </p>
<p><strong>adonit</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.01</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AUVS2O4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>Touted as the "essential stylus for writing and drawing on any touchscreen," Adonit’s Mark is a simple, no frills pick if you want something super affordable and easy to use. This stylus is ready to go out of the box and never needs to be charged. Adonit'’ Mark works with all touchscreens so you can easily pivot between your iPad, phone, and any other compatible device.</p>
<p><strong>MEKO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00N1BRWLA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>Another solid budget option, Meko’s Universal Stylus is compatible with all touchscreens and is mostly comprised of stainless steel and aluminum for a real pen feel and durability. For less than $15, you get two pens and six replacement tips. The Universal Stylus also features plastic discs at the tip of each pen to help with precision; it’s important to note that the discs should alway be on—if one falls off or is forcibly removed, the stylus may scratch the surface of your iPad.</p>
<p><strong>The Friendly Swede</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06WGLD36L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>If you’re a <em>too much is never enough</em> kind of person, you’ll love this 4-in-1 double-tipped stylus that features interchangeable tips—including a brush!—for every type of drawing imaginable including an actual ballpoint pen for regular writing. The 4-in-1 stylus comes in an aluminum finish, extra replacement tips, and works with almost all touchscreen tablets and phones with the exception of the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface. </p>
<p><strong>adonit</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073YGD37Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36559780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy Now</a></p><p>Offered in three colorways, the Dash 3 is a lightweight, sleek stylus that's compatible with most iOS and Android devices. This stylus boasts a 45-minute charge time and can last for up 14-hours of continuous use. A built-in power light will let you know when you need to plug in and turning the stylus on and off is as easy as clicking the top of it. The aluminum body features some stainless steel details and it weighs less than half an ounce making it the perfect on-the-go stylus.</p>

Improve productivity and workflow with one of these top-rated styluses.

Latest Stories