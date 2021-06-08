The Best Styluses for Your iPad

The Avalanche will not be receiving an unlikely boost.
Here are five takeaways from the Canadiens' stunning four-game sweep of the Jets.
Rodgers’ absence this week is a significant moment in an escalating standoff with the Packers, signaling a deepening resolve that the team’s front office must consider in a longer vantage as it prepares for the 2021 season.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has been dealt a $25,000 fine for criticizing the officiating of his team.
Jones is already impressing at least one of his new teammates.
It was the same game fans threw projectiles onto the pitch.
"I don't even talk like that."
As the year continues, Wheaties plans to recognize athletes who have previously graced the iconic orange box and "shaped sports culture."
Fassel spent over 30 years coaching football at the collegiate and professional levels.
LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association nominated Debbie Hewitt on Tuesday to be its first female leader of soccer’s original national body created 158 years ago. The experienced businesswoman is set to join the English FA in January, 14 months after Greg Clarke resigned in fallout from making offensive comments on race, gender and sexuality at a parliamentary hearing. Hewitt said in an FA statement she would "relish the opportunity to chair an organisation that has the potential to be a
Andreescu says she and coach Sylvain Bruneau have mutually decided to end their "incredible coaching relationship."
Rickie Fowler needs a strong finish on Tuesday morning to make the U.S. Open.
The Bucks know what’s at stake, that losing isn’t an acceptable outcome.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Pint wowed scouts with a 102 mph fastball, but never advanced past Class A ball after signing a $4.8 million signing bonus.
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton had Guy Fieri leaping out of his courtside seat with a thundering dunk. Atlanta's Trae Young had Spike Lee leaving early in disappointment. Dallas' Luka Doncic impressed Paul George so much that the Clippers’ veteran insisted on trading jerseys with the youngster. They’re all part of the NBA’s draft class of 2018. And that group, so far, might be the class of these playoffs. Doncic is gone, but plenty of others — Young, Ayton, Michael Porter Jr., Mikal Bridges, Kevin Huer
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he's no longer considering building a domed stadium in downtown Charlotte in the post-COVID-19 era. Tepper said in 2019 he hoped to build a retractable roof stadium in Charlotte within the next 10 years, in part to draw other big sporting events to the city like the NCAA men's basketball Final Four. But Tepper has backed off that idea after the coronavirus pandemic turned the sports world upside down, prompting teams to limit seati
Claressa Shields, who makes her mixed martial arts debut Thursday at PFL 4 in Atlantic City against Brittney Elkins, explains why she pivoted to MMA after an illustrious boxing career.
Figueiredo and Moreno's epic back-and-forth battle at UFC 256 ended in a majority draw.
Who will be the tight end surprise of 2021? Let's examine our draft rankings.