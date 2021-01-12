Precious Lee Stars in Versace's Spring 2021 Fashion Campaign

Amid widespread coronavirus concerns wreaking havoc on the league, the NBA and its players association reached an agreement on Tuesday requiring additional health and safety protocols for the current season.
The Celtics have now had three straight games postponed.
Olympic swimmer Klete Keller, known as a Trump supporter, reportedly invaded the Capitol as part of last week's riots.
Eugene Melnyk says his "robust public safety plan" includes "health protocols ranging from proper physical distancing, rapid testing and mask-wearing at all times" inside the Canadian Tire Centre.
The curious case of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is only growing more complicated.
The morning after defeating the Phoenix Suns, the Wizards have canceled Tuesday’s practice “out of an abundance of caution” following the entry of two players into league health and safety protocols.
The move quells reports that Schneider could be headed to Detroit.
The Patriots head coach, a longtime friend of the president, appears to have drawn a line of demarcation, not entirely inconsistent with the NFL's attitude over the past year.
These 10 players are being drafted too high in fantasy hockey considering their track record and 2021 season outlook.
O'Ree's courage and work promoting the game in communities of color reaches far beyond one franchise.
Rodgers, who considers Alex Trebek a childhood idol, will now try to fill his iconic shoes.
The San Jose Sharks forward has nothing to show for over $50 million in career earnings.
The lack of widely available testing and vaccinations is why MLB reportedly won't require fans to obtain either one before entering a ballpark.
Rodriguez was most recently the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss in 2019.
John Calipari said "our hearts our broken" upon the news of Jordan's death.
Nick Whalen delivers all the news, notes, and updates you need to know for Week 4 of the fantasy basketball season.
The U.S. Women’s National Team veteran spoke about last week’s terrorist attack on the United States Capitol and what it says about the state of the country.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will be a guest host on “Jeopardy!” during the off-season. The show is currently using a series of interim hosts to replace Alex Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8. That process began when record-holding contestant Ken Jennings made his debut on an episode that aired Monday. Rodgers was a winning “Celebrity Jeopardy!” contestant in 2015. The All-Pro quarterback and two-time MVP is currently preparing to lead the Packers (13-3) into their NFC divisional playoff game Saturday with the Los Angeles Rams (11-6). “The show has been so special to me over the years,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “It's been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years — 6 o'clock, watching Alex and trying to get as many questions as I can. When the opportunity came up in 2015, that was a dream come true. It really was. To be on there, to get to meet Alex was just such a special moment. We're all obviously sad about his passing.” Rodgers first made the announcement earlier Tuesday during a appearance on Sirius XM’s “The Pat McAfee Show.” A representative from “Jeopardy!” declined comment and said no announcement has been made about future guest hosts. “I may have jumped the gun a little bit, so I apologize to ‘Jeopardy!’ if they wanted to announce it," Rodgers said. “I just got so excited on the show earlier. It kind of just went down the last couple of days, us figuring it out. It is very exciting. It's for the off-season. We'll be even more excited when that opportunity gets a little closer.” Rodgers mentioned the nostalgic connection people have to certain figures based on their childhood. He compared meeting Trebek during his “Celebrity Jeopardy!" stint to his first production meetings with Keith Jackson, John Madden and Dan Fouts, longtime broadcasters he had watched as a kid. “We all have so much love and affection I think for what (Trebek's) meant to just that half hour, that 22 minutes of our lives on a daily basis for those of us who are big fans of the show,” Rodgers said. “To be able to be a guest host is really, really special for me. I can't wait for the opportunity.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Carlos Carrasco got a welcome call from new Mets owner Steven Cohen. “He was so excited. He can’t wait to meet me. I can’t wait to meet him, too,” the pitcher said Tuesday. “The way he talked, the way he said everything is — he looked like a really nice guy.” New York has bulked up since Cohen completed his $2.4 billion purchase of New York from the Wilpon and Katz families on Nov. 6. Carrasco is expecting a post-season contender. “I’m so happy right now. I wish spring training started next week, to meet everyone and start wearing this jersey,” Carrasco said during a news conference. “It’s something really important for me, just wearing this jersey right now.” Carrasco and All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor were acquired from Cleveland last week for infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario plus a pair of minor league prospects: right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene. A right-hander who turns 34 in March, Carrasco missed three months of the 2019 season while fighting leukemia. He pitched through the coronavirus pandemic, going 3-4 in 12 starts with a 2.91 ERA, his best since a career-best 2.55 ERA when he split 2014 between Cleveland’s rotation and bullpen. “The first time that I found out that I had leukemia, I just think about it for 10 seconds, the worst thing,” he recalled. “But after that, I just always had my wife on my side and she told me, `You’re going to be fine. From day one to even now this morning, your fine, you don’t have anything.' And that’s what I needed to hear.” A positive thinker, Carrasco said that has been a key to his return to health. “Just given to the simple, of just being strong,” he said. "I never feel down. I always think about it a different way. I have kids. I have a wife. My parents, friends, I don’t want them to see me sad. I always be strong and that’s what I’ve been feeling right now. I’m feeling really strong about that.” Carrasco joins two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman in the rotation, which also may include from among David Peterson, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo. Noah Syndergaard is likely to return from Tommy John surgery at some point from June until the season’s end. After going 88-73 with a 3.73 ERA over 11 seasons with the Indians, joins a team seeking its first World Series title since 1986, one that feels it is positioned to contend around its pitching and a core offensive group that includes Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto. Carrasco will keep his No. 59 in New York and Lindor his No. 12. Winner of Major League Baseball’s 2019 Roberto Clemente Award for best exemplifying baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the contribution to his team, Carrasco is looking forward to starting community work in the New York area. New York’s off-season has included Stroman accepting an $18.9 million qualifying offer and deals for right-handed reliever Trevor May ($15.5 million for two-years), catcher James McCann ($40.6 million for four years) and Syndergaard ($9.7 million for one season). “The potential is to make it to the playoffs and to the World Series, too,” Carrasco said. “We have a really good team. Adding myself, Lindor is going to be really, really good, really nice. We have really good players, starting pitchers, relievers, I think we’re going to be fine.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
