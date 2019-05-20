Best sports quotes weekly May 20

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

Our weekly roundup of the most profound and wild quotes of the week.

Steph Curry says <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/curry-on-curry-crime-part-of-big-blazers-half-against-warriors-022839795.html" data-ylk="slk:playing against his little brother;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">playing against his little brother</a> Seth in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals "worked out perfectly."
Former Eagles QB Chris Long tells NBC Sports about his <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/chris-long-on-retirement-it-was-a-labor-of-love-i-have-zero-regrets-152503580.html" data-ylk="slk:decision to retire;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">decision to retire</a>.
Washington Mystics star <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/elena-delle-donne-on-wnba-players-voices-why-cant-we-just-be-heard-225342996.html" data-ylk="slk:Elena Delle Donne tells Bleacher Report;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Elena Delle Donne tells Bleacher Report</a> about the visibility, coverage and independence of the WNBA.
Deontay Wilder's challenger Dominic Breazeale had <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/why-its-personal-for-dominic-breazeale-vs-paperweight-champion-deontay-wilder-034614293.html" data-ylk="slk:some tough words;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">some tough words</a> ahead of the heavyweight title fight.
<a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/cam-reddish-says-hype-was-unfair-for-zion-williamson-thinks-he-can-be-better-pro-034944708.html" data-ylk="slk:Cam Reddish opened up;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Cam Reddish opened up</a> to reporters at the NBA draft combine about being shadowed by his Duke teammate Zion Williamson.
Ibtihaj Muhammad told Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/olympic-pioneer-ibtihaj-muhammad-says-she-has-unofficially-ended-her-fencing-career-213440788.html" data-ylk="slk:she is "content" with her career;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">she is "content" with her career</a> and explains her unofficial retirement.
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/dak-prescott-confident-hell-get-new-contract-i-want-to-be-a-cowboy-forever-130803865.html" data-ylk="slk:stakes his claim;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">stakes his claim</a> in the franchise and is not concerned to rush a new contract.
Giannis Antetokounmpo tells ESPN about the mindset <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/giannis-acknowledges-le-bron-james-departure-cleared-east-path-its-definitely-open-233221766.html" data-ylk="slk:he wasn't quite ready for;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">he wasn't quite ready for</a>.
Minnesota Viking's Kyle Rudolph said <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/minnesota-vikings-tight-end-kyle-rudolph-wont-take-pay-cut-to-stay-with-team-225033140.html" data-ylk="slk:he will not take a pay cut;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">he will not take a pay cut</a> to stay on the team next season.
Kawhi Leonard <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/kawhi-leonard-says-hes-good-after-limping-throughout-game-3-victory-141803240.html" data-ylk="slk:doesn't seem to be worried;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">doesn't seem to be worried</a> about an apparent left leg injury following the Raptors' double overtime victory in Game 3.
Denver Broncos' Von Miller told press during an OTA workout about <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/broncos-von-miller-says-its-extremely-hard-not-to-like-tom-brady-151014747.html" data-ylk="slk:socializing with Tom Brady;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">socializing with Tom Brady</a> and other NFL players at the Kentucky Derby.
Andre Iguodala told The Athletic <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/warriors-andre-iguodala-stephen-curry-draymond-green-are-nb-as-version-of-patriots-tom-brady-rob-gronkowsi-181003745.html" data-ylk="slk:his comparison of Golden State teammates;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">his comparison of Golden State teammates</a> Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
