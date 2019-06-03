Athletes sounding off: Best sports quotes of the week

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

Our weekly roundup of the most profound and wild quotes of the week.

Charles Barkley will have none of <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/golden-state-warriors-nba-playoffs-drake-sideline-antics-toronto-raptors-draymond-green-002326325.html" data-ylk="slk:Drake's antics;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Drake's antics</a> on the sidelines.
Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers gave Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard an <a href="https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/news/clippers-doc-rivers-kawhi-michael-jorda-135109010.html" data-ylk="slk:extreme compliment;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">extreme compliment</a> during an ESPN interview.
Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden knows <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/jay-gruden-if-we-miss-the-playoffs-i-wont-be-here-next-year-185649627.html" data-ylk="slk:what's at stake this season;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">what's at stake this season</a>.
Oakland Raiders coach Jay Gruden remarks on <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/raiders-jon-gruden-says-antonio-browns-energy-is-contagious-185738831.html" data-ylk="slk:Antonio Brown's early days;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Antonio Brown's early days</a> on the team.
<a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/magic-johnson-denies-that-he-abused-lakers-employees-thats-not-what-im-all-about-003943208.html" data-ylk="slk:Magic Johnson defends himself;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Magic Johnson defends himself</a> amidst allegations of abuse against Los Angeles Lakers employees.
Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry is confident <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/giannis-antetokounmpo-bucks-free-agent-supermax-050729596.html" data-ylk="slk:Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay put;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay put </a>even after he hits free agency.
After missing the entirety of the 2018-19 season while recovering from two back surgeries, <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/denver-nuggets-michael-porter-jr-i-feel-like-im-a-better-player-than-ive-ever-been-042546445.html" data-ylk="slk:Michael Porter Jr. is itching to get back onto the court;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Michael Porter Jr. is itching to get back onto the court</a>.
Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson <a href="https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/video/klay-thompson-siakam-had-game-155128473.html" data-ylk="slk:praised Toronto Raptors' Pascal's performance;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">praised Toronto Raptors' Pascal's performance</a> in Game 1.
The pressure of securing a third Grand Slam might have contributed to <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/naomi-osaka-calls-french-open-loss-probably-the-best-thing-that-could-have-happened-170153232.html" data-ylk="slk:Naomi Osaka's defeat at the French Open;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Naomi Osaka's defeat at the French Open</a>.
