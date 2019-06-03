Athletes sounding off: Best sports quotes of the week

Athletes sounding off: Best sports quotes of the weekYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsJune 3, 2019, 7:09 p.m. UTCOur weekly roundup of the most profound and wild quotes of the week.Best quotes of the weekCharles Barkley will have none of Drake's antics on the sidelines.Best quotes of the weekLos Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers gave Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard an extreme compliment during an ESPN interview.Best quotes of the weekWashington Redskins coach Jay Gruden knows what's at stake this season.Scroll to continue with contentAdBest sports quotes of the weekOakland Raiders coach Jay Gruden remarks on Antonio Brown's early days on the team.Best quotes of the weekMagic Johnson defends himself amidst allegations of abuse against Los Angeles Lakers employees.Best quotes of the weekMilwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry is confident Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay put even after he hits free agency.Best quotes of the weekAfter missing the entirety of the 2018-19 season while recovering from two back surgeries, Michael Porter Jr. is itching to get back onto the court.Best quotes of the weekGolden State Warriors' Klay Thompson praised Toronto Raptors' Pascal's performance in Game 1.Best quotes of the weekThe pressure of securing a third Grand Slam might have contributed to Naomi Osaka's defeat at the French Open.