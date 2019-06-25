Athletes sounding off: Best sports quotes of the week

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

Our weekly roundup of the most profound and wild quotes of the week.

Duke's Coach K had <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/coach-k-on-zion-williamson-hes-a-gift-from-god-011526869.html" data-ylk="slk:some extreme praises;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">some extreme praises</a> to the NBA's No. 1 overall pick.
Best quotes of the week
Before being drafted to the Celtics, Grant Williams was interviewed by the Stadium network and voiced his concerns with <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/celtics-draftee-grant-williams-says-kyrie-irvings-flat-earth-theory-is-scientifically-not-true-185418366.html" data-ylk="slk:Kyrie Irving's flat earth stance;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Kyrie Irving's flat earth stance</a>.
Roxanne Modafferi is still <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/roxanne-modafferi-excited-for-jennifer-maia-rematch-july-20-233712133.html" data-ylk="slk:anticipating her rematch;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">anticipating her rematch</a> against Jennifer Maia.
Even in retirement, former Cubs announcer <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/hawk-harrelson-still-hates-wrigley-field-in-retirement-that-place-sucks-020418830.html" data-ylk="slk:still hates;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">still hates</a> Wrigley Field.
<a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/dwyane-wade-responds-to-criticism-of-supporting-his-sons-appearance-at-miami-pride-194709991.html" data-ylk="slk:Dwyane Wade responded to criticism;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Dwyane Wade responded to criticism</a> of supporting his son's appearance at Miami Pride.
TMZ published the audio from <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/le-veon-bell-couldnt-tell-police-what-robbery-suspects-were-wearing-because-they-were-naked-152025579.html" data-ylk="slk:Le'Veon Ball's 911 call;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Le'Veon Ball's 911 call</a>, which featured the description of the alleged suspects that robbed personal belongings from his Florida home.
<a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/michelle-wie-opening-round-lpga-pga-championship-hazeltine-tearful-220551954.html" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Wie’s return;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Michelle Wie’s return</a> to the golf course during the PGA Championship didn’t go as planned.
The New York Islanders goaltender <a href="https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/news/robin-lehner-gives-emotional-speech-at-nhl-awards-025142137.html" data-ylk="slk:Robin Lehner delivered a strong message;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Robin Lehner delivered a strong message</a> on mental illness at the NHL Awards.
Milwaukee Grizzlies newest draftee <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ja-morant-is-prepared-for-any-negative-energy-in-the-nba-since-my-dad-was-my-first-hater-192104027.html" data-ylk="slk:Ja Morant is prepared for the negative energy;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Ja Morant is prepared for the negative energy</a> of his first professional season.
Cubs Manager Joe Maddon was left <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/home-run-explosion-perplexing-to-joe-maddon-its-extraterrestrial-180620053.html" data-ylk="slk:scratching his head;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">scratching his head</a> trying to figure out how and why 5 home runs happened during a chilly, rainy and windy night.
Shareef O’Neal, a UCLA sophomore and former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal’s son, was undergoing a routine physical last fall when doctors discovered a heart ailment. His mother <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ucl-as-shareef-o-neal-shaqs-son-couldve-died-from-heart-defect-mom-says-202512980.html" data-ylk="slk:Shaunie detailed the severity of the situation;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Shaunie detailed the severity of the situation</a> during an interview on "Basketball Wives."
Toronto Blue Jays' <a href="https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/news/marcus-stroman-addresses-building-trade-rumours-025700071.html" data-ylk="slk:Marcus Stroman addresses the trade rumors;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Marcus Stroman addresses the trade rumors</a>.
Going from a top-10 draft prospect to being picked No. 44, Bol Bol didn't let the late call <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba-draft-denver-nuggets-draft-bol-bol-oregon-minute-bol-035430536.html" data-ylk="slk:deter his NBA aspirations;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">deter his NBA aspirations</a>.
The MLB responded to the Umpires Association's <a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/umpires-union-says-manny-machado-only-getting-onegame-suspension-is-disgrace-to-the-game-183221720.html" data-ylk="slk:social media attack;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">social media attack</a> on Manny Machado.
<a href="https://sports.yahoo.com/zion-williamsons-emotions-pour-over-next-to-his-mom-after-being-selected-no-1-000705205.html" data-ylk="slk:Emotions overflowed;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">Emotions overflowed</a> following Zion Williamson's No. 1 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans.
