Athletes sounding off: Best sports quotes of the week

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

Our weekly roundup of the most profound and wild quotes of the week.

Broncos GM and legend John Elway paid tribute to the late team owner Pat Bowlen.
Charles Barkley did not hold back his opinion during an interview on ESPN's 'Get Up.'
Former president Barack Obama tweeted his message of support and love for David Ortiz upon hearing news of the shooting.
After a workout with the New York Knicks, R.J. Barrett knows where he wants to play his NBA ball.
T.J. Dillashow opened up about his 2-year suspension for testing positive for EPO ahead of his fight against Henry Cejudo.
Golden State's Stephen Curry called Drake to congratulate the rapper on Toronto's NBA Championship.
Canadian sports commentator and former athlete Kaylyn Kyle addressed the USWNT's celebration for each of the 13 goals during their first match of the World Cup.
Tyson Fury addressed his mental health on ESPN's 'E:60,' citing the darkest point after his heavyweight title victory over Wladimir Klitscho in 2015.
Boise State runner Allie Ostrander called out objectifying commentary of her height and weight, as well as a nickname delivered by ESPN in 2018 which will no longer be used.
Klay Thompson told reporters about his health concerns following Kevin Durant's achilles injury in Game 5. Thompson would suffer a torn ACL in Game 6.

