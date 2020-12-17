The Best Songs of 2020 Brought Light Into a Dark Year

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Clubs remain closed. Same with bars and arenas and coffee shops and theaters and DIY venues and basement parties. But <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a31926013/musicians-coronavirus-impacted-album-releases-tours/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:while live music has come to a terrifying halt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">while live music has come to a terrifying halt</a> in 2020, artists have been anything but silent during a global pandemic. This is a once in a generation human crisis. But even though we can't experience it together, music has provided hope, escape, and cathartic dance parties streamed directly into our bubbles.</p><p>Artists like <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a32935965/run-the-jewels-rtj4-interview-killer-mike-el-p-george-floyd-protests/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Run the Jewels have provided anthems" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Run the Jewels have provided anthems</a> for a civil rights movement. <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a34942839/evermore-taylor-swift-album-review-meaning-easter-eggs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taylor Swift has found her voice as" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Taylor Swift has found her voice as</a> a great American storyteller. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion boldly celebrated the sexuality of women, much to the chagrin of shitty men. <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a31948164/dua-lipa-future-nostalgia-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dua Lipa gave us a much-needed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dua Lipa gave us a much-needed</a> excuse to move. And <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a34654383/bts-members-be-album-interview-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BTS gave legions of fans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BTS gave legions of fans</a> a glimmer of light.</p><p>There was <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a33249013/song-of-the-summer-2020-covid-19-pandemic-changes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no real song of the summer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">no real song of the summer</a>. There were no festivals. There were no sunsets at outdoor amphitheaters. We experienced these songs intimately, in our apartments, and homes—hopefully in small quarantine-friendly groups. This was a year in which we listened in little ways, maybe privately even—a one-on-one back-and-forth that in a strange way might have brought us closer to the music.</p><p>Below is only a small sampling of the music we heard in 2020. There is much much more than this—all of it mattered to the people who made it and those who heard it. But these are the 25 songs that really hit us hard this year. And you can experience it too, through <a href="https://open.spotify.com/playlist/55FLwyEDf7aVc2o1HOzVZK?si=Qo-osYbfTjSB9_gZ_wHwBg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our own Spotify playlist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">our own Spotify playlist</a>. Apply liberally to the affected area.</p>
  • <p>There’s a cathartic sense of irony that comes with listening to “Lilacs” during a spring of unprecedented loneliness. With Dylanesque composition, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield sings about isolation and the rejuvenating power of nature. “I wake up feeling nothing / Camouflage the wavering sky / I sit at my piano, wander the wild whereby / And the lilacs drank the water / And the lilacs die / And the lilacs drank the water / Marking in the slow, slow, slow passing of time,” she sings in the opening lines of the song. In hindsight, they read like an artist’s social distancing diary. But buried beneath the subject matter, the song has an easygoing complexion and an innate sense of hope. “When I wrote that chorus, I was like, ‘All right, we’re going to make this a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel,'” Crutchfield <a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/waxahatchee-saint-cloud-interview-940483/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Rolling Stone of the song" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Rolling Stone of the song</a>. And this song certainly leaves the impression that things will get better. —<em>Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaA7I7B1pOk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>It’s worth spending time with Fiona Apple’s entire 2020 LP, <em>Fetch the Bolt Cutters</em>, which dropped in April to near universal praise. But even in a sea (um, 13 songs) of true gems, “Under the Table” still stands out. The defiant—and at times sing-songy—cut sees Apple tell off a fancy man at a fancier party for thinking he can control what comes out of her mouth. Full of fury and nearly overwhelming in its feeling, it’s a uniquely female fantasy that can’t, and won’t, be ignored. —<em>Madison Vain</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBUxinJhntk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>Though the basket great is never mentioned by name in the song, Jay Electronica wrote A.P.I.D.T.A. the night Kobe Bryant died. A somber and lucid meditation on death, Electronica is open about his own grief and the loss of his mother. “The day my momma died, I scrolled her texts all day long,” he raps on the track. It’s pure, knowing poetry. And with vivid, striking details Electronica and Jay-Z rap over a sample of “A Hymn” by Khruangbin. “The flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not a promise,” Electronica says near the end of his verse, one of the most wise and elegant lyrics I’ve heard in a song all year. —<em> Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pk-TBouw57M" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>After five years, the wait for new music from the producer-DJ-xx band member has officially ended. And it's not just that the 31-year-old is releasing music under his own name again that feels so vital—it’s also what he’s releasing. His five-and-a-half minute return bangs with skittish baselines, chopped up vocals, frenetic tempo changes, and trancey interludes that, while occasionally hard to follow, feel right in line with the chaotic world they release into. —<em>Madison Vain</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlgLSNGQovE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>An incredible feat of scope and production, Bad Bunny’s “Safaera” spans decades of influences, referencing Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” and Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “Could You Be Loved.” Alongside features from Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow, Bad Bunny and producers DJ Orma and Tainy flip the dial on nostalgia, spinning it into an irresistible, inventive, and frenzied reggaetón club banger. The genre is among the most influential sounds in global hip-hop and Bad Bunny continues to be a lead innovator in the space, proving why he <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/pop-star-ranking/2020-april/bad-bunny-a-puerto-rican-trap-king-is-the-world-s-biggest-pop-star.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deserves to be the biggest pop star in the world in 2020" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">deserves to be the biggest pop star in the world in 2020</a>. —<em>Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCQ_6XbATPc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>The title of this English indie band’s second album <em>Disco Volador</em> translates to Disco Flying, I guess, and though it may not make sense on the page, put on this track and tell me you’re not out of your chair within fifteen seconds. There are hints of early ‘90s rave-inflected Britpop in here, put through a Stereolab filter and aimed for the dancefloor. The Orielles ask “Can you re-align the boundaries of my sensory home,” and while I have no idea what that even means, I lean toward yes. —<em>Dave Holmes</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nddI40VfRsM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>Over a lush, Mazzy Star-esque groove, 22-year-old Los Angeles singer-songwriter McRae takes us to a college party where an African-American woman finds herself code-switching for a charming white guy: “Twirl my hair, watch my voice jump the octave/I don't like who I am for you, white boy.” She’s described her sound as “Tracy Chapman writing music for Adele while studying for the vocab section of the SAT,” and with an equally frank and stunning second single “<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBlMn6tBTOg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wolves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wolves</a>” just out, we think she is poised to be massive. —<em>Dave Holmes</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2RIbzcfe9c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>Eef Barzelay brings his indie-country band Clem Snide back after a five-year hiatus, and if it seems strange to be doing that with a song about Roger Ebert’s dying words (“<a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/tv/news/a26606/roger-ebert-final-moments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This is all an elaborate hoax" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This is all an elaborate hoax</a>”), Clem Snide never did play it safe. It’s a soothing meditation on the mysteries of life, the perfect sonic cushion to ease our increasingly chaotic day-to-day. —<em>Dave Holmes</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ToUdq0v-tU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>“Be afraid, be very afraid, but do it anyway”: The exact right message at the exact right moment. With the first single from his upcoming <em>Reunions</em> album, the alt-country firebrand makes the case for speaking your mind, especially if your voice is shaking. “We don’t take requests, we won’t shut up and sing/Tell the truth enough, you’ll find it rhymes with everything.” And for Isbell, it’s not just talk: on March 3rd, he did a Super Tuesday fundraiser for Alabama Senatorial candidate Doug Jones. He’s been overdue for a breakout, and this might just be the track that does it. —<em>Dave Holmes</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPek7jto9l0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier is direct on her first new single of 2020. “People, I’ve been sad,” she says carefully, slowly. Over a simmering synth beat, she demands you to listen as she voices her own struggles. In a time when we see a cry for help on social media elicit nothing a hit on the like button, or a quick comment of support, “People, I’ve Been Sad” asks us to truly connect emotionally. There’s space in this song—in the dialed back production, between each word—begging you to react, to truly share this experience. It’s a powerful reminder to be open, to listen, and to really meet people as individuals with feelings and not as fleeting moments on your timeline. <em>— Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGirXOIssqI&feature=emb_title" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>I’ll be honest, I wasn’t immediately excited for a new Tame Impala album. I’ve loved every previous album and seen each tour, but over the years, my excitement, undeservedly, faded. Kevin Parker’s crowds had grown more bro-y with each passing year, as his shows embraced a more pulsing club mentality. It’s unfair, I know, but I was worried about what Parker had coming next. It turns out, on <em>The Slow Rush</em>, the musical mastermind at once embraced the future and the past, all at once. “Breathe Deeper” is a perfect example, as it blurs a ‘70s funk jam with lush synth breakdowns and a tumbling drum beat. What’s most astonishing is that he’s able to take each of these parts and blend them into a package for the modern festival circuit. I’ll be fist pumping right next to the bros this summer. <em>— Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUto2keXLJo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>“They wanna judge me from what they heard I do / It’s a big conspiracy,” J Hus sings on the title track of his sophomore album. It comes two years after he served a brief sentence for carrying a knife in a shopping center in East London. (He was stopped because a police officer said he smelled of cannabis.) The track, with references to Ronald Reagan’s war on drugs and a system that’s set up to explicitly work against him, is an introspective look at a world that is conspiring to bring the rapper down. That he does this over a soulful beat, with jazzy guitar chords, adds to the contemplative nature of the song—and stands in stark contrast to the narrative that the media is trying to thread. <em>— Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fw-cPUzUoig" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>I’m constantly astonished by the range and scope of Grimes’s music. Often, it can be alien—an otherworldly creation all her own. Her latest album further establishes her as a pop star of the future. There are dystopian club bangers, near-ambient techno, and soaring sci-fi synth ballads. But the most surprising song on a set full of pure creative energy stuns in its normality. “Delete Forever,” is an earnest, strumming (with banjo of all things) acoustic track, like Grimes’s version of the token acoustic song from an early Green Day album. Written the night that Lil Peep died, the song, musically and production-wise, doesn't hide its fantastic songwriting beneath overly lofty ideas. It’s an earnest meditation on the opioid crisis; straightforward, beautiful, and powerful in its simplicity. <em>— Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvzC8MmC850" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>Andy Shauf’s songs are charming tales of everyday life. The vibes are good, like a friend telling a random little anecdote over a beer after work. It’s laid back, it’s harmless, it’s casually relatable. On <em>Neon Skyline</em>, every song works as one linear narrative, and its title track sets the scene and the characters, and establishes the laidback attitude that defines the set. It’s perhaps the least pretentious concept album you'll find—and by the end of this opening track, Shauf has already made a great friend out of you. Just sit back and enjoy what he has to tell you. <em>— Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ao22GlYHBqU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>Revolutions come at every decibel. In the case of Little Big Town, one of the most transgressive acts in Nashville, they arrive softly, wrapped in honeyed, four-part harmonies. Since their song “<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYZMT8otKdI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Girl Crush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Girl Crush</a>,” off 2014’s truly excellent <em>Pain Killer</em> LP, broke out, <a href="https://ew.com/article/2015/04/02/little-big-town-girl-crush-controversy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:igniting a debate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">igniting a debate</a> about whether or not it promoted pro-gay content—“I want to taste her lips/ Yeah, ’cause they taste like you,” Karen Fairchild sings, soaked by jealousy—the act has embraced its ability to transform from the mainstream’s center. Last year’s “<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPfHdJyd_IE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Daughters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Daughters</a>” rejects traditional expectations of women, wonderfully, wishing a new dawn for the world’s young girls. “I've heard of God the Son and God the Father,” they sing, brazenly, “I’m just looking for a God for the daughters.” It’s a theme that ebbs and flows throughout their ninth album, <em>Nightfall</em>. (Songs like “Sugar Coat” are absolutely must-listen fare.) But few acts know better when to push and when to pull back, and one of their finest moments arrives here, as they recede towards simpler concepts. An ode to the safety found in familiar, physical connection, it’s an undeniable witness to everything this foursome does well musically. <em>— Madison Vain</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkZdKLLmpcY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>I’d dare you not to dance upon hearing the latest single from Dua Lipa, but there’s simply no fun in the impossible. With a chunky, chugging synth line and a shout-your-heart-out chorus—“Come on! Let’s get physical!” she exclaims, in her smokey lower register—the 24-year-old Brit’s idolized '80s touchstones are obvious. That doesn’t mean they don’t still surprise, especially in how well they’re executed. Echoes of that era are all over the current pop charts, but with just one album under her belt (her second, dubbed <em>Future Nostalgia</em>, arrives this year), few are doing it better than Dua Lipa. “Physical” is her flashiest, finest entry yet—and it’s almost worrisome to think she’s just getting started. <em>— Madison Vain</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HDEHj2yzew" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
  • <p>Certainly, you’ve heard the news: things are bad. Things are exhausting. Divisive. Polarizing. They’re bogged down by lies and inspired by hate. Respite can be hard to find in 2020, a year that’s only seen two months but feels ten times longer. As such, our salves and escapes deserve extra credit, not to mention a few more spins on the turntable. One of mine arrived late on <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a30795346/how-the-lone-bellow-turns-death-into-catharsis-on-half-moon-light/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Lone Bellow’s February LP, Half Moon Light" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Lone Bellow’s February LP, <em>Half Moon Light</em></a> in the form of “Martingales.” “If yesterday is too heavy,” lead singer Zach Williams pleads, with his full-throated, rasp-lined instrument, propped up over warm acoustics by his bandmates’ harmonies, “put it down.” Put it down. After just a few listens, you’ll certainly find sweet, cathartic release. <em>— Madison Vain</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOOQVywR8YI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p class="body-dropcap">Clubs remain closed. Same with bars and arenas and coffee shops and theaters and DIY venues and basement parties. But <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a31926013/musicians-coronavirus-impacted-album-releases-tours/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:while live music has come to a terrifying halt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">while live music has come to a terrifying halt</a> in 2020, artists have been anything but silent during a global pandemic. This is a once in a generation human crisis. But even though we can't experience it together, music has provided hope, escape, and cathartic dance parties streamed directly into our bubbles.</p><p>Artists like <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a32935965/run-the-jewels-rtj4-interview-killer-mike-el-p-george-floyd-protests/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Run the Jewels have provided anthems" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Run the Jewels have provided anthems</a> for a civil rights movement. <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a34942839/evermore-taylor-swift-album-review-meaning-easter-eggs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taylor Swift has found her voice as" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Taylor Swift has found her voice as</a> a great American storyteller. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion boldly celebrated the sexuality of women, much to the chagrin of shitty men. <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a31948164/dua-lipa-future-nostalgia-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dua Lipa gave us a much-needed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dua Lipa gave us a much-needed</a> excuse to move. And <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a34654383/bts-members-be-album-interview-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BTS gave legions of fans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BTS gave legions of fans</a> a glimmer of light.</p><p>There was <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a33249013/song-of-the-summer-2020-covid-19-pandemic-changes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no real song of the summer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">no real song of the summer</a>. There were no festivals. There were no sunsets at outdoor amphitheaters. We experienced these songs intimately, in our apartments, and homes—hopefully in small quarantine-friendly groups. This was a year in which we listened in little ways, maybe privately even—a one-on-one back-and-forth that in a strange way might have brought us closer to the music.</p><p>Below is only a small sampling of the music we heard in 2020. There is much much more than this—all of it mattered to the people who made it and those who heard it. But these are the 25 songs that really hit us hard this year. And you can experience it too, through <a href="https://open.spotify.com/playlist/55FLwyEDf7aVc2o1HOzVZK?si=Qo-osYbfTjSB9_gZ_wHwBg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our own Spotify playlist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">our own Spotify playlist</a>. Apply liberally to the affected area.</p>
<p>There’s a cathartic sense of irony that comes with listening to “Lilacs” during a spring of unprecedented loneliness. With Dylanesque composition, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield sings about isolation and the rejuvenating power of nature. “I wake up feeling nothing / Camouflage the wavering sky / I sit at my piano, wander the wild whereby / And the lilacs drank the water / And the lilacs die / And the lilacs drank the water / Marking in the slow, slow, slow passing of time,” she sings in the opening lines of the song. In hindsight, they read like an artist’s social distancing diary. But buried beneath the subject matter, the song has an easygoing complexion and an innate sense of hope. “When I wrote that chorus, I was like, ‘All right, we’re going to make this a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel,'” Crutchfield <a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/waxahatchee-saint-cloud-interview-940483/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Rolling Stone of the song" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Rolling Stone of the song</a>. And this song certainly leaves the impression that things will get better. —<em>Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaA7I7B1pOk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>It’s worth spending time with Fiona Apple’s entire 2020 LP, <em>Fetch the Bolt Cutters</em>, which dropped in April to near universal praise. But even in a sea (um, 13 songs) of true gems, “Under the Table” still stands out. The defiant—and at times sing-songy—cut sees Apple tell off a fancy man at a fancier party for thinking he can control what comes out of her mouth. Full of fury and nearly overwhelming in its feeling, it’s a uniquely female fantasy that can’t, and won’t, be ignored. —<em>Madison Vain</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBUxinJhntk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Though the basket great is never mentioned by name in the song, Jay Electronica wrote A.P.I.D.T.A. the night Kobe Bryant died. A somber and lucid meditation on death, Electronica is open about his own grief and the loss of his mother. “The day my momma died, I scrolled her texts all day long,” he raps on the track. It’s pure, knowing poetry. And with vivid, striking details Electronica and Jay-Z rap over a sample of “A Hymn” by Khruangbin. “The flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not a promise,” Electronica says near the end of his verse, one of the most wise and elegant lyrics I’ve heard in a song all year. —<em> Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pk-TBouw57M" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>After five years, the wait for new music from the producer-DJ-xx band member has officially ended. And it's not just that the 31-year-old is releasing music under his own name again that feels so vital—it’s also what he’s releasing. His five-and-a-half minute return bangs with skittish baselines, chopped up vocals, frenetic tempo changes, and trancey interludes that, while occasionally hard to follow, feel right in line with the chaotic world they release into. —<em>Madison Vain</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlgLSNGQovE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>An incredible feat of scope and production, Bad Bunny’s “Safaera” spans decades of influences, referencing Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” and Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “Could You Be Loved.” Alongside features from Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow, Bad Bunny and producers DJ Orma and Tainy flip the dial on nostalgia, spinning it into an irresistible, inventive, and frenzied reggaetón club banger. The genre is among the most influential sounds in global hip-hop and Bad Bunny continues to be a lead innovator in the space, proving why he <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/pop-star-ranking/2020-april/bad-bunny-a-puerto-rican-trap-king-is-the-world-s-biggest-pop-star.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deserves to be the biggest pop star in the world in 2020" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">deserves to be the biggest pop star in the world in 2020</a>. —<em>Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCQ_6XbATPc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The title of this English indie band’s second album <em>Disco Volador</em> translates to Disco Flying, I guess, and though it may not make sense on the page, put on this track and tell me you’re not out of your chair within fifteen seconds. There are hints of early ‘90s rave-inflected Britpop in here, put through a Stereolab filter and aimed for the dancefloor. The Orielles ask “Can you re-align the boundaries of my sensory home,” and while I have no idea what that even means, I lean toward yes. —<em>Dave Holmes</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nddI40VfRsM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Over a lush, Mazzy Star-esque groove, 22-year-old Los Angeles singer-songwriter McRae takes us to a college party where an African-American woman finds herself code-switching for a charming white guy: “Twirl my hair, watch my voice jump the octave/I don't like who I am for you, white boy.” She’s described her sound as “Tracy Chapman writing music for Adele while studying for the vocab section of the SAT,” and with an equally frank and stunning second single “<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBlMn6tBTOg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wolves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wolves</a>” just out, we think she is poised to be massive. —<em>Dave Holmes</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2RIbzcfe9c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Eef Barzelay brings his indie-country band Clem Snide back after a five-year hiatus, and if it seems strange to be doing that with a song about Roger Ebert’s dying words (“<a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/tv/news/a26606/roger-ebert-final-moments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This is all an elaborate hoax" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This is all an elaborate hoax</a>”), Clem Snide never did play it safe. It’s a soothing meditation on the mysteries of life, the perfect sonic cushion to ease our increasingly chaotic day-to-day. —<em>Dave Holmes</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ToUdq0v-tU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>“Be afraid, be very afraid, but do it anyway”: The exact right message at the exact right moment. With the first single from his upcoming <em>Reunions</em> album, the alt-country firebrand makes the case for speaking your mind, especially if your voice is shaking. “We don’t take requests, we won’t shut up and sing/Tell the truth enough, you’ll find it rhymes with everything.” And for Isbell, it’s not just talk: on March 3rd, he did a Super Tuesday fundraiser for Alabama Senatorial candidate Doug Jones. He’s been overdue for a breakout, and this might just be the track that does it. —<em>Dave Holmes</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPek7jto9l0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier is direct on her first new single of 2020. “People, I’ve been sad,” she says carefully, slowly. Over a simmering synth beat, she demands you to listen as she voices her own struggles. In a time when we see a cry for help on social media elicit nothing a hit on the like button, or a quick comment of support, “People, I’ve Been Sad” asks us to truly connect emotionally. There’s space in this song—in the dialed back production, between each word—begging you to react, to truly share this experience. It’s a powerful reminder to be open, to listen, and to really meet people as individuals with feelings and not as fleeting moments on your timeline. <em>— Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGirXOIssqI&feature=emb_title" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>I’ll be honest, I wasn’t immediately excited for a new Tame Impala album. I’ve loved every previous album and seen each tour, but over the years, my excitement, undeservedly, faded. Kevin Parker’s crowds had grown more bro-y with each passing year, as his shows embraced a more pulsing club mentality. It’s unfair, I know, but I was worried about what Parker had coming next. It turns out, on <em>The Slow Rush</em>, the musical mastermind at once embraced the future and the past, all at once. “Breathe Deeper” is a perfect example, as it blurs a ‘70s funk jam with lush synth breakdowns and a tumbling drum beat. What’s most astonishing is that he’s able to take each of these parts and blend them into a package for the modern festival circuit. I’ll be fist pumping right next to the bros this summer. <em>— Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUto2keXLJo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>“They wanna judge me from what they heard I do / It’s a big conspiracy,” J Hus sings on the title track of his sophomore album. It comes two years after he served a brief sentence for carrying a knife in a shopping center in East London. (He was stopped because a police officer said he smelled of cannabis.) The track, with references to Ronald Reagan’s war on drugs and a system that’s set up to explicitly work against him, is an introspective look at a world that is conspiring to bring the rapper down. That he does this over a soulful beat, with jazzy guitar chords, adds to the contemplative nature of the song—and stands in stark contrast to the narrative that the media is trying to thread. <em>— Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fw-cPUzUoig" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>I’m constantly astonished by the range and scope of Grimes’s music. Often, it can be alien—an otherworldly creation all her own. Her latest album further establishes her as a pop star of the future. There are dystopian club bangers, near-ambient techno, and soaring sci-fi synth ballads. But the most surprising song on a set full of pure creative energy stuns in its normality. “Delete Forever,” is an earnest, strumming (with banjo of all things) acoustic track, like Grimes’s version of the token acoustic song from an early Green Day album. Written the night that Lil Peep died, the song, musically and production-wise, doesn't hide its fantastic songwriting beneath overly lofty ideas. It’s an earnest meditation on the opioid crisis; straightforward, beautiful, and powerful in its simplicity. <em>— Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvzC8MmC850" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Andy Shauf’s songs are charming tales of everyday life. The vibes are good, like a friend telling a random little anecdote over a beer after work. It’s laid back, it’s harmless, it’s casually relatable. On <em>Neon Skyline</em>, every song works as one linear narrative, and its title track sets the scene and the characters, and establishes the laidback attitude that defines the set. It’s perhaps the least pretentious concept album you'll find—and by the end of this opening track, Shauf has already made a great friend out of you. Just sit back and enjoy what he has to tell you. <em>— Matt Miller</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ao22GlYHBqU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Revolutions come at every decibel. In the case of Little Big Town, one of the most transgressive acts in Nashville, they arrive softly, wrapped in honeyed, four-part harmonies. Since their song “<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYZMT8otKdI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Girl Crush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Girl Crush</a>,” off 2014’s truly excellent <em>Pain Killer</em> LP, broke out, <a href="https://ew.com/article/2015/04/02/little-big-town-girl-crush-controversy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:igniting a debate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">igniting a debate</a> about whether or not it promoted pro-gay content—“I want to taste her lips/ Yeah, ’cause they taste like you,” Karen Fairchild sings, soaked by jealousy—the act has embraced its ability to transform from the mainstream’s center. Last year’s “<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPfHdJyd_IE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Daughters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Daughters</a>” rejects traditional expectations of women, wonderfully, wishing a new dawn for the world’s young girls. “I've heard of God the Son and God the Father,” they sing, brazenly, “I’m just looking for a God for the daughters.” It’s a theme that ebbs and flows throughout their ninth album, <em>Nightfall</em>. (Songs like “Sugar Coat” are absolutely must-listen fare.) But few acts know better when to push and when to pull back, and one of their finest moments arrives here, as they recede towards simpler concepts. An ode to the safety found in familiar, physical connection, it’s an undeniable witness to everything this foursome does well musically. <em>— Madison Vain</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkZdKLLmpcY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>I’d dare you not to dance upon hearing the latest single from Dua Lipa, but there’s simply no fun in the impossible. With a chunky, chugging synth line and a shout-your-heart-out chorus—“Come on! Let’s get physical!” she exclaims, in her smokey lower register—the 24-year-old Brit’s idolized '80s touchstones are obvious. That doesn’t mean they don’t still surprise, especially in how well they’re executed. Echoes of that era are all over the current pop charts, but with just one album under her belt (her second, dubbed <em>Future Nostalgia</em>, arrives this year), few are doing it better than Dua Lipa. “Physical” is her flashiest, finest entry yet—and it’s almost worrisome to think she’s just getting started. <em>— Madison Vain</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HDEHj2yzew" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Certainly, you’ve heard the news: things are bad. Things are exhausting. Divisive. Polarizing. They’re bogged down by lies and inspired by hate. Respite can be hard to find in 2020, a year that’s only seen two months but feels ten times longer. As such, our salves and escapes deserve extra credit, not to mention a few more spins on the turntable. One of mine arrived late on <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/music/a30795346/how-the-lone-bellow-turns-death-into-catharsis-on-half-moon-light/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Lone Bellow’s February LP, Half Moon Light" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Lone Bellow’s February LP, <em>Half Moon Light</em></a> in the form of “Martingales.” “If yesterday is too heavy,” lead singer Zach Williams pleads, with his full-throated, rasp-lined instrument, propped up over warm acoustics by his bandmates’ harmonies, “put it down.” Put it down. After just a few listens, you’ll certainly find sweet, cathartic release. <em>— Madison Vain</em></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOOQVywR8YI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>

