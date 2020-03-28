The Best Slippers for Every Occasion

The Best Slippers for Every OccasionHarper's BazaarMarch 28, 2020, 2:00 p.m. UTCFrom fancy mules to fun clogs, shop the chicest slip-ons of the season.From Harper's BAZAARThe Best Slippers for Every OccasionFashion, at its best, is effortless. And when it comes to footwear, nothing encapsulates that ethos more than the slipper. To wit: The name says it all. It delineates a shoe that is often flat and always easy to put on. Aside from these traits, everything else is fair game. It can be made of fur, leather, raffia, rhinestones, or even canvas. It can be designed as a mule, moccasin, sling-back, clog, or as an open-toed sandal. (Funnily enough, the only style the slipper doesn’t stretch to is the sneaker). It can be worn to the beach, the ball, the office, or just at home. Indeed, there is an appropriate slipper for every desired occasion. For a little inspiration in that department, check out our selection below for styles that are as chic as they are comfortable. 1) Emi Venetian LoaferJack Erwinshop.harpersbazaar.com$195.00Shop NowTake some cues from the king of rock-and-roll and feel the rhythm of these blue suede shoes. 2) Nataysha 20mm SlipperChloe Gosselinfarfetch.com$596.00Shop NowFor many, life feels like no picnic, but these slippers certainly do. Scroll to continue with contentAd3) Tulle-Covered Patent-Leather Backless LoaferMidnight 00matchesfashion.com$590.00Shop NowThis slipper is perfect for elegant nights when you want to look chic, but also feel comfortable. 4) Ivy Leather LoaferYuul Yiemodaoperandi.com$390.00Shop NowThis retro-inspired kick is great for twisting and jiving.5) Pathos Flat SandalTory Burch24s.com$99.00Shop NowWhen it comes to sandals, always say yes to stripes. 6) Starling Leather FlatBirdiesnordstrom.com$165.00Shop NowThis gives a whole new meaning to slip some skin. 7) Babouche Backless Woven-Straw SlipperKilometre Parismatchesfashion.com$155.00Shop NowWe're definitely roped into this woven mule. 8) Embossed Textured-Leather EspadrilleLoewemodaoperandi.com$490.00Shop NowYet another reason why we love Loewe. 9) Arizona SlipperBirkenstockfarfetch.com$43.00Shop NowThe trusty Birkenstock is a style that will always be part of the fashion vernacular. 10) Gina Crocodile-Effect Leather LoaferStaud matchesfashion.com$250.00Shop NowA load of croc that we wholeheartedly believe in. 11) Moa Snake-Effect Leather Flats by AeydeAeydemodaoperandi.com$220.00Shop NowThis is one snake we would gladly bring on a plane—or anywhere else for that matter. 12) Opulent Floral-Printed Mule SlipperNatorineimanmarcus.com$150.00Shop NowWhere laid-back meets luxurious. 13) Slidy Viv' Leather SandalsRoger Viviermytheresa.com$1050.00Shop NowRoger Vivier is well known for its fancy stilettos, but it is equally adept at creating fancy flats too. 14) x Ecco Shearling ClogsRosetta Gettyfarfetch.com$495.00Shop NowHere's a fun, fuzzy, and fashionable take on the Scandinavian footwear staple. 15) Arrows Plaque Slide SandalOff-Whitefarfetch.com$755.00Shop NowX marks the spot for this slipper. 16) Pantofola Cashmere SlipperLoro Piananeimanmarcus.com$690.00Shop NowCashmere footwear for a night in is the ultimate luxury. So splurge on a powder-pink slip. 17) Princetown Fur-Lined Velvet SlippersGuccimytheresa.com$890.00Shop NowDon't let the fur fly, just wear it. 18) Swimmers Espadrille Slip-OnSoludosnordstrom.com$63.71Shop NowShoes for the shoreline—or any sunny, water-adjacent environment. 19) Vara Tasseled Knit Slipper with Cooling MaterialSkinneimanmarcus.com$80.00Shop NowHassle-free tassel indeed. 20) Jungle Satin SlipperVersacenordstrom.com$150.00Shop NowWe're calling this the Jennifer Lopez of slippers for obvious reasons. 21) Waffle Spa SlipperAcornnordstrom.com$39.95Shop NowFor at-home spa days.