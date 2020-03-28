The Best Slippers for Every Occasion

Fashion, at its best, is effortless. And when it comes to footwear, nothing encapsulates that ethos more than the slipper. To wit: The name says it all. It delineates a shoe that is often flat and always easy to put on. Aside from these traits, everything else is fair game. It can be made of fur, leather, raffia, rhinestones, or even canvas. It can be designed as a mule, moccasin, sling-back, clog, or as an open-toed sandal. (Funnily enough, the only style the slipper doesn’t stretch to is the sneaker). It can be worn to the beach, the ball, the office, or just at home. Indeed, there is an appropriate slipper for every desired occasion. For a little inspiration in that department, check out our selection below for styles that are as chic as they are comfortable.