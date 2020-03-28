The Best Slippers for Every Occasion

<p>Fashion, at its best, is effortless. And when it comes to footwear, nothing encapsulates that ethos more than the slipper. To wit: The name says it all. It delineates a shoe that is often flat and always easy to put on. Aside from these traits, everything else is fair game. It can be made of fur, leather, raffia, rhinestones, or even canvas. It can be designed as a mule, moccasin, sling-back, clog, or as an open-toed sandal. (Funnily enough, the only style the slipper doesn’t stretch to is the sneaker). It can be worn to the beach, the ball, the office, or just at home. Indeed, there is an appropriate slipper for every desired occasion. For a little inspiration in that department, check out our selection below for styles that are as chic as they are comfortable. </p>
<p><strong>Jack Erwin</strong></p><p>shop.harpersbazaar.com</p><p><strong>$195.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.harpersbazaar.com%2Fdesigners%2Fjack-erwin%2Femi-venetian-loafer-47543.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Take some cues from the king of rock-and-roll and feel the rhythm of these blue suede shoes. </p>
<p><strong>Chloe Gosselin</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$596.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fchloe-gosselin-nataysha-20mm-slippers-item-15121029.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For many, life feels like no picnic, but these slippers certainly do. </p>
<p><strong>Midnight 00</strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$590.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/2WFdJkO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This slipper is perfect for elegant nights when you want to look chic, but also feel comfortable. </p>
<p><strong>Yuul Yie</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$390.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fyuul-yie-r20%2Fexclusive-ivy-leather-loafers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This retro-inspired kick is great for twisting and jiving.</p>
<p><strong>Tory Burch</strong></p><p>24s.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.24s.com%2Fen-us%2Fpathos-flat-sandals-tory-burch_TORXY5PM%3FdefaultSku%3DTORXY5PMBCKSU07500%26color%3Dblack-white-stripes&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to sandals, always say yes to stripes. </p>
<p><strong>Birdies</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$165.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbirdies-starling-leather-flat-women%2F5443685&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This gives a whole new meaning to slip some skin. </p>
<p><strong>Kilometre Paris</strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$155.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/399YO4R" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We're definitely roped into this woven mule. </p>
<p><strong>Loewe</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$490.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Floewe-r20%2Fembossed-textured-leather-espadrilles&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yet another reason why we love Loewe. </p>
<p><strong>Birkenstock</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$43.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fbirkenstock-arizona-slippers-item-13715822.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The trusty Birkenstock is a style that will always be part of the fashion vernacular. </p>
<p><strong>Staud </strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/2Jcfpud" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A load of croc that we wholeheartedly believe in. </p>
<p><strong>Aeyde</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$220.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Faeyde-ss20%2Fmoa-snake-effect-leather-flats&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is one snake we would gladly bring on a plane—or anywhere else for that matter. </p>
<p><strong>Natori</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fnatori-opulent-floral-printed-mule-slippers-prod226140433&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Where laid-back meets luxurious. </p>
<p><strong>Roger Vivier</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$1050.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Froger-vivier-slidy-viv-leather-sandals-1486293.html%3Fcatref%3Dcategory&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Roger Vivier is well known for its fancy stilettos, but it is equally adept at creating fancy flats too. </p>
<p><strong>Rosetta Getty</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$495.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Frosetta-getty-x-ecco-shearling-clogs-item-14450309.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a fun, fuzzy, and fashionable take on the Scandinavian footwear staple. </p>
<p><strong>Off-White</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$755.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Foff-white-arrows-plaque-slide-sandals-item-14749022.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>X</em> marks the spot for this slipper. </p>
<p><strong>Loro Piana</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$690.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Floro-piana-pantofola-cashmere-slippers-prod215770056&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cashmere footwear for a night in is the ultimate luxury. So splurge on a powder-pink slip. </p>
<p><strong>Gucci</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$890.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fgucci-princetown-fur-lined-velvet-slippers-843206.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't let the fur fly, just wear it. </p>
<p><strong>Soludos</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$63.71</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsoludos-swimmers-espadrille-slip-on-women%2F5534748&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shoes for the shoreline—or any sunny, water-adjacent environment. </p>
<p><strong>Skin</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fskin-vara-tasseled-knit-slipper-with-cooling-material-prod224160309&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hassle-free tassel indeed. </p>
<p><strong>Versace</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fversace-jungle-satin-slippers%2F5515822&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We're calling this the Jennifer Lopez of slippers for obvious reasons. </p>
<p><strong>Acorn</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Facorn-waffle-spa-slipper-women%2F4024538&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31901951%2Fbest-slippers-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For at-home spa days. </p>
