The Best Sex Toys for Lesbian Couples and Singles, Per Experts

You never need an excuse to try something new in the bedroom, and it’s always fun to switch things up. What better way to increase your pleasure than with a sex toy. Finding the right sex toy to fill your needs can require a lot of research, but trying things out is what makes the process so fun.
“Whether gay, straight, bi, married or single, vibrators absolutely top the list of orgasm toys for women,” says sex therapist and author Gloria Brame, Ph.D. “There is no real difference in the types of sex toys used by singles or couples, lesbians or heterosexuals. If they want their woman to enjoy the unique pleasures of direct tingly madness to their clit, it's going to be a vibrating toy.”
Bringing sex toys into the bedroom for the first time might be intimidating, but Brame says using them can bring new dimensions of pleasure. Not only does it help in keeping one’s sex life creative, but it also helps in getting to know your partner better. “You can be a sensual explorer of you and your partner's capacities for erotic satisfaction,” says Brame. “The bottom line is that the more a couple communicates positively about sex, the better the sex becomes for them. You could even say that toys are a path to greater intimacy.”
While climaxing with a partner can be great for enhanced intimacy, so can self-pleasure. “Masturbation is often the most direct route to pleasure and orgasm, as you know your body best,” says Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D., host of the podcast Sex With Dr. Jess. According to O’Reilly, some benefits include higher self-esteem, lower stress levels, improved circulation to the pelvic region, restful sleep, relaxation, and an increased likelihood of an orgasm by yourself or with a partner.
“Most of us learn to orgasm through self-pleasure and accepting the fact that orgasm is an experience as opposed to something a lover can ‘give you’ can work wonders for your sexual response,” explains O’Reilly.
With the help of experts and reviewers, we’ve curated a list of top sex toys made with lesbians, queer people, and non-binary people in mind. Check them out below: