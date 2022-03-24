The Best Sex Toys for Lesbian Couples and Singles, Per Experts

  • <p>You never need an excuse to try something new in the bedroom, and it’s always fun to switch things up. What better way to increase your pleasure than with a sex toy. Finding the <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/a20515868/sex-toys-for-couples/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:right sex toy to fill your needs" class="link ">right sex toy to fill your needs</a> can require a lot of research, but trying things out is what makes the process so fun.</p><p>“Whether gay, straight, bi, married or single, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/sex/g28551894/best-vibrators/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vibrators absolutely top the list of orgasm toys" class="link ">vibrators absolutely top the list of orgasm toys</a> for women,” says sex therapist and author <a href="https://www.gloriabrame.com/about/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gloria Brame" class="link ">Gloria Brame</a>, Ph.D. “There is no real difference in the types of sex toys used by singles or couples, lesbians or heterosexuals. If they want their woman to enjoy the unique pleasures of direct tingly madness to their clit, it's going to be a vibrating toy.”</p><p>Bringing sex toys into the bedroom for the first time might be intimidating, but Brame says using them can bring new dimensions of pleasure. Not only does it help in keeping one’s sex life creative, but it also helps in getting to know your partner better. “You can be a sensual explorer of you and your partner's capacities for erotic satisfaction,” says Brame. “The bottom line is that the more a couple communicates positively about sex, the better the sex becomes for them. You could even say that toys are a path to greater intimacy.”</p><p>While climaxing with a partner can be great for enhanced intimacy, so can self-pleasure. “Masturbation is often the most direct route to pleasure and orgasm, as you know your body best,” says <a href="https://www.sexwithdrjess.com/about/#.XyGiE_hKiCQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jess O’Reilly" class="link ">Jess O’Reilly</a>, Ph.D., host of the podcast <a href="https://www.sexwithdrjess.com/podcast-2/#.XyGYc_hKiCQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sex With Dr. Jess." class="link ">Sex With Dr. Jess.</a> According to O’Reilly, some benefits include higher self-esteem, lower stress levels, improved circulation to the pelvic region, restful sleep, relaxation, and an increased likelihood of an orgasm by yourself or with a partner. </p><p>“Most of us learn to orgasm through self-pleasure and accepting the fact that orgasm is an <em>experience</em> as opposed to something a lover can ‘give you’ can work wonders for your sexual response,” explains O’Reilly. </p><p>With the help of experts and reviewers, we’ve curated a list of top sex toys made with lesbians, queer people, and non-binary people in mind. Check them out below:</p>
    The Best Sex Toys for Lesbian Couples and Singles, Per Experts

    You never need an excuse to try something new in the bedroom, and it’s always fun to switch things up. What better way to increase your pleasure than with a sex toy. Finding the right sex toy to fill your needs can require a lot of research, but trying things out is what makes the process so fun.

    “Whether gay, straight, bi, married or single, vibrators absolutely top the list of orgasm toys for women,” says sex therapist and author Gloria Brame, Ph.D. “There is no real difference in the types of sex toys used by singles or couples, lesbians or heterosexuals. If they want their woman to enjoy the unique pleasures of direct tingly madness to their clit, it's going to be a vibrating toy.”

    Bringing sex toys into the bedroom for the first time might be intimidating, but Brame says using them can bring new dimensions of pleasure. Not only does it help in keeping one’s sex life creative, but it also helps in getting to know your partner better. “You can be a sensual explorer of you and your partner's capacities for erotic satisfaction,” says Brame. “The bottom line is that the more a couple communicates positively about sex, the better the sex becomes for them. You could even say that toys are a path to greater intimacy.”

    While climaxing with a partner can be great for enhanced intimacy, so can self-pleasure. “Masturbation is often the most direct route to pleasure and orgasm, as you know your body best,” says Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D., host of the podcast Sex With Dr. Jess. According to O’Reilly, some benefits include higher self-esteem, lower stress levels, improved circulation to the pelvic region, restful sleep, relaxation, and an increased likelihood of an orgasm by yourself or with a partner.

    “Most of us learn to orgasm through self-pleasure and accepting the fact that orgasm is an experience as opposed to something a lover can ‘give you’ can work wonders for your sexual response,” explains O’Reilly.

    With the help of experts and reviewers, we’ve curated a list of top sex toys made with lesbians, queer people, and non-binary people in mind. Check them out below:

  Magic Wand

walmart.com

$54.95

The Magic Wand is an OG of the sex toy world and has been a fixture in many enthusiasts' collections for over 40 years. Brame says the Magic Wand is "probably the strongest vibe out there, and very enjoyable to women who really want to feel major sensation." Its power and vibration patterns make it great for clitoral stimulation, but the level of intensity can take some time to get used to at first. Despite the vibrator's clunky look and heavy feel, it is said to be extremely durable and last for several years. Arguably, the best thing about the Magic Wand is that it doubles as a vibrator and back massager.
    Magic Wand

    The Magic Wand is an OG of the sex toy world and has been a fixture in many enthusiasts’ collections for over 40 years. Brame says the Magic Wand is “probably the strongest vibe out there, and very enjoyable to women who really want to feel major sensation.” Its power and vibration patterns make it great for clitoral stimulation, but the level of intensity can take some time to get used to at first. Despite the vibrator’s clunky look and heavy feel, it is said to be extremely durable and last for several years. Arguably, the best thing about the Magic Wand is that it doubles as a vibrator and back massager.

  We Vibe

we-vibe.com

$79.00

The pubic mound can be a very neglected area, notes O'Reilly. Pulling on it exposes the clitoris, which can lead to intense pleasure. "A toy like the We-Vibe Touch that wraps nicely around the pubic mound and is a good option to stimulate this sensitive area," says O'Reilly. "You can also use its rounded tip against the head of the clitoris for more pinpointed stimulation."
    We Vibe

    The pubic mound can be a very neglected area, notes O’Reilly. Pulling on it exposes the clitoris, which can lead to intense pleasure. “A toy like the We-Vibe Touch that wraps nicely around the pubic mound and is a good option to stimulate this sensitive area," says O'Reilly. "You can also use its rounded tip against the head of the clitoris for more pinpointed stimulation."

  Lovehoney

amazon.com

$49.99

This clitoral sucking dildo from Love Honey brings a whole new meaning to the saying, "Sharing is caring." It's designed so one partner experiences a sucking sensation on their clit, while penetrating the G-spot with the longer silicone shaft. 10 suction speeds means an orgasm is practically guaranteed.
    Lovehoney

    This clitoral sucking dildo from Love Honey brings a whole new meaning to the saying, “Sharing is caring.” It’s designed so one partner experiences a sucking sensation on their clit, while penetrating the G-spot with the longer silicone shaft. 10 suction speeds means an orgasm is practically guaranteed.

  Womanizer

amazon.com

$99.00

Don't let this awful name deter you from giving this vibrator a chance. Instead of relying on traditional vibration, the Womanizer Pro uses "pleasure air technology" to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact. O'Reilly says Womanizer toys are worth considering because they "have an open stimulation that encircles the head of the clitoris without direct contact and they create a unique sensation that is a cross between sucking, licking, kissing and vibing." The gentle suction and feeling of receiving oral sex helps prevent the numbness that can come along with more intense vibrators. Although the toy was probably created with solo play in mind, it's a fun toy to explore with a partner.
    Womanizer

    Don’t let this awful name deter you from giving this vibrator a chance. Instead of relying on traditional vibration, the Womanizer Pro uses “pleasure air technology” to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact. O’Reilly says Womanizer toys are worth considering because they “have an open stimulation that encircles the head of the clitoris without direct contact and they create a unique sensation that is a cross between sucking, licking, kissing and vibing.” The gentle suction and feeling of receiving oral sex helps prevent the numbness that can come along with more intense vibrators. Although the toy was probably created with solo play in mind, it’s a fun toy to explore with a partner.

  Doc Johnson

lovehoney.com

$19.99

At 12 inches, this dildo is perfect for deep penetration. Firm but bendable, the jelly-like double-ended dildo is versatile and follows the natural curve of your body. This helps put you in the driver's seat and take control when riding your partner. An orgasm is bound to happen!
    Doc Johnson

    At 12 inches, this dildo is perfect for deep penetration. Firm but bendable, the jelly-like double-ended dildo is versatile and follows the natural curve of your body. This helps put you in the driver's seat and take control when riding your partner. An orgasm is bound to happen!

  Dame Products

dameproducts.com

$135.00

This hands-free vibrator does all the work from on top of the clitoris and vulva while its wings are securely tucked under the labia for a tight fit. It works for both solo and partner play, but is promoted as a couples vibrator ideal for clitoral stimulation while engaging in other forms of intercourse. No matter how snug the Eva vibrator is, beware it may need some adjusting once the movement really gets going.
    Dame Products

    This hands-free vibrator does all the work from on top of the clitoris and vulva while its wings are securely tucked under the labia for a tight fit. It works for both solo and partner play, but is promoted as a couples vibrator ideal for clitoral stimulation while engaging in other forms of intercourse. No matter how snug the Eva vibrator is, beware it may need some adjusting once the movement really gets going.

  wetforher.com

$76.46

You can forget about the hassle of traditional strap-ons, with all their straps and buckles. Made by women for women, the Tomboi Harness combines the comfiness of underwear with the functionality of a strap-on. You just slip it on and insert a sex toy of your choice in the opening. The soft fabric not only cuts down on chafing but also allows for easy movement—in fact, it's known to be so comfortable that you might end up wearing it all day.
    reviews

    You can forget about the hassle of traditional strap-ons, with all their straps and buckles. Made by women for women, the Tomboi Harness combines the comfiness of underwear with the functionality of a strap-on. You just slip it on and insert a sex toy of your choice in the opening. The soft fabric not only cuts down on chafing but also allows for easy movement—in fact, it’s known to be so comfortable that you might end up wearing it all day.

  Liberator

liberator.com

$98.00

A pillow doesn't necessarily scream sexy, but then again, neither does a sore back. The Liberator Wedge lifts the body for better access and support during oral sex, making the experience more comfortable for both the giver and the receiver. The 27-degree angle elevates the pelvis area to help with stimulation, so reaching an orgasm is made that much easier. Safe to say this is not your average piece of foam.
    Liberator

    A pillow doesn’t necessarily scream sexy, but then again, neither does a sore back. The Liberator Wedge lifts the body for better access and support during oral sex, making the experience more comfortable for both the giver and the receiver. The 27-degree angle elevates the pelvis area to help with stimulation, so reaching an orgasm is made that much easier. Safe to say this is not your average piece of foam.

  Wet for Her

wetforher.com

$35.95

Fingers are instrumental to any sexual experience and this finger extender from Wet For Her helps bring intimacy back to the basics by elevating your hand game. Just insert two fingers into the toy, assume control, and let the work speak for itself. The touch will feel just as soft as your natural fingers, but way more powerful with a little help from your new friend.
    Wet for Her

    Fingers are instrumental to any sexual experience and this finger extender from Wet For Her helps bring intimacy back to the basics by elevating your hand game. Just insert two fingers into the toy, assume control, and let the work speak for itself. The touch will feel just as soft as your natural fingers, but way more powerful with a little help from your new friend.

  Dame

dameproducts.com

$85.00

Referred to as the "vibrator for fingers," the Dame Fin is a versatile toy that allows for extra external stimulation. The fun-sized vibrator can be worn on your fingers a couple of different ways, with the tether on or off. It also comes with two different textures on either side to switch up the feel: firm and pointy or flat and squishy. The three intensity settings make it easy to control during partner or solo play, although, the noise is said to get a little distracting at times.
    Dame

    Referred to as the “vibrator for fingers,” the Dame Fin is a versatile toy that allows for extra external stimulation. The fun-sized vibrator can be worn on your fingers a couple of different ways, with the tether on or off. It also comes with two different textures on either side to switch up the feel: firm and pointy or flat and squishy. The three intensity settings make it easy to control during partner or solo play, although, the noise is said to get a little distracting at times.

  Akstore

amazon.com

$9.99

This dildo is distractingly beautiful, and while it may look like it belongs in a special display, it's certainly meant to be used. The toy can be used both vaginally and anally, and the beads add extra stimulation. If you want to get more creative with it, you can even put it in the freezer before sex for temperature play. It'll give you a whole new sensation.
    Akstore

    This dildo is distractingly beautiful, and while it may look like it belongs in a special display, it’s certainly meant to be used. The toy can be used both vaginally and anally, and the beads add extra stimulation. If you want to get more creative with it, you can even put it in the freezer before sex for temperature play. It’ll give you a whole new sensation.

  crystalmoonethereal

etsy.com

$106.00

Crystal yoni wands can help you deepen sexual pleasure for mind-blowing orgasms. This rose quartz wand from Etsy is curved, so it hits your G-spot in the right place for a cervical orgasm. Have her play with your clit while you massage your vaginal wall with this wand to really reach bliss.
    crystalmoonethereal

    Crystal yoni wands can help you deepen sexual pleasure for mind-blowing orgasms. This rose quartz wand from Etsy is curved, so it hits your G-spot in the right place for a cervical orgasm. Have her play with your clit while you massage your vaginal wall with this wand to really reach bliss.

