What Was the Best-Selling Car the Year You Graduated High School?

If you've graduated high school in the past 40 years, congratulations. Even if it didn't happen until you were 20 years old, it still counts. But do you remember what the best-selling car was that year? Don't worry, your answer won't be scored. We've taken sales data from each year starting from 1978 until now, to show which car sold the most each year. It's an interesting comparison of car variety from the late 1970s, where car sales peaked in 1998 when the Toyota Camry began to consistently dominate sales. Recently we've seen the same car achieve best-seller repeatedly for the past 18 years, although overall sales of cars continue to decline. This list does not include 2019 sales of trucks or SUVs; the Ford F-150 has been the best-selling overall vehicle and truck in the United States for quite some time.