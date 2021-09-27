The Best Rotary Hammer Drills for Concrete and Masonry Work

  • <p>While a standard hammer drill and a masonry bit can handle a few small concrete or masonry holes, you probably want to get a rotary hammer drill for larger and more intensive jobs. These drills use an air-powered piston to supplement their drilling mode—think of hitting the back of the drill with a hammer while you’re drilling—which creates a powerful impact per blow, and makes them extremely effective at heavy-duty tasks. They’re heavier and bulkier than standard hammer drills, but their added efficiency is usually worth the extra weight, completing tasks in seconds that would take lighter-duty drills several minutes.</p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Although most rotary hammer drills look similar, there are features that make some more useful than others. For example, although all our options will have a primary mode for hammer drilling, some will also have a hammer-only mode that does not rotate the bit. This will allow you to use the drill with a chisel bit, which is essential for most demolition tasks. Other models may have a drill-only mode that disengages the hammer mechanism, which is necessary for core drilling. </p><p>The overall power of the rotary hammer drill is another factor to consider, and can be assessed by looking at their impact energy—which is measured in joules (J). The higher the joules, the more energy the drill will transfer into the workpiece, and the faster it will finish the job. Higher joules usually means a heavier drill though, so keep that in mind. </p><p>Cordless versus corded power is something else to consider. While cordless drills are convenient for their portability and lack of extension cord, you are limited by their battery runtime. On the other hand, corded drills offer unlimited running time, but they do require you to have an outlet nearby, and introduce power cords that can be frustrating to wrangle and add a tripping hazard to your job site. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>I've used my personal experience using rotary hammer drills in the past—as well as extensive online research—to put together this list of the best options. Since different users will be using their drills for a range of applications, I did my best to include varying levels of power, with options that deliver 1 all the way up to 6.8 joules. Also, since rotary hammer drills are likely going to be used frequently, I made sure to only include trusted, well-known brands, and excluded any obscure options that, even though they’re a bit cheaper, just aren’t worth the risk of not being durable enough to do the job. </p>
    1/9

    The Best Rotary Hammer Drills for Concrete and Masonry Work

    While a standard hammer drill and a masonry bit can handle a few small concrete or masonry holes, you probably want to get a rotary hammer drill for larger and more intensive jobs. These drills use an air-powered piston to supplement their drilling mode—think of hitting the back of the drill with a hammer while you’re drilling—which creates a powerful impact per blow, and makes them extremely effective at heavy-duty tasks. They’re heavier and bulkier than standard hammer drills, but their added efficiency is usually worth the extra weight, completing tasks in seconds that would take lighter-duty drills several minutes.

    What to Consider

    Although most rotary hammer drills look similar, there are features that make some more useful than others. For example, although all our options will have a primary mode for hammer drilling, some will also have a hammer-only mode that does not rotate the bit. This will allow you to use the drill with a chisel bit, which is essential for most demolition tasks. Other models may have a drill-only mode that disengages the hammer mechanism, which is necessary for core drilling.

    The overall power of the rotary hammer drill is another factor to consider, and can be assessed by looking at their impact energy—which is measured in joules (J). The higher the joules, the more energy the drill will transfer into the workpiece, and the faster it will finish the job. Higher joules usually means a heavier drill though, so keep that in mind.

    Cordless versus corded power is something else to consider. While cordless drills are convenient for their portability and lack of extension cord, you are limited by their battery runtime. On the other hand, corded drills offer unlimited running time, but they do require you to have an outlet nearby, and introduce power cords that can be frustrating to wrangle and add a tripping hazard to your job site.

    How We Selected

    I've used my personal experience using rotary hammer drills in the past—as well as extensive online research—to put together this list of the best options. Since different users will be using their drills for a range of applications, I did my best to include varying levels of power, with options that deliver 1 all the way up to 6.8 joules. Also, since rotary hammer drills are likely going to be used frequently, I made sure to only include trusted, well-known brands, and excluded any obscure options that, even though they’re a bit cheaper, just aren’t worth the risk of not being durable enough to do the job.

  • <p><strong>DEWALT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$170.24</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00VNBV2F2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 7.7 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 3 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes:</strong> Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only</li></ul><p>A rotating brush ring means that you’ll receive just as much power in reverse as you do in the forward position, and the D-handle design—combined with an anti-vibration control—makes this drill comfortable to operate. </p><p>Our favorite feature of this tool is the integral clutch, which reduces those sudden jerks and torque reactions that happen when the bit jams in place, a frustrating and sometimes dangerous situation. Its hard-sided storage case allows you to easily transport your tool, and store it safely when you’re not using it. </p><p>The low price of this drill also makes it a great choice for those on a tight budget. </p>
    2/9

    1) DEWALT D25263K Rotary Hammer Drill

    DEWALT

    amazon.com

    $170.24

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Weight: 7.7 pounds
    • Impact Energy: 3 (J)
    • Modes: Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only

    A rotating brush ring means that you’ll receive just as much power in reverse as you do in the forward position, and the D-handle design—combined with an anti-vibration control—makes this drill comfortable to operate.

    Our favorite feature of this tool is the integral clutch, which reduces those sudden jerks and torque reactions that happen when the bit jams in place, a frustrating and sometimes dangerous situation. Its hard-sided storage case allows you to easily transport your tool, and store it safely when you’re not using it.

    The low price of this drill also makes it a great choice for those on a tight budget.

  • <p><strong>DEWALT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$371.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SBJ589G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 7.7 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 3.5 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes: </strong>Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only</li></ul><p>If you already have a few 20-volt DeWalt tools, this cordless drill could be a useful addition to your collection. It generates an impressive 2,000 RPMs and a shock absorber on the handle cuts down on fatigue-inducing vibrations. </p><p>It also offers a bit more versatility than other rotary drills, thanks to a control knob that allows you to choose between drill, hammer drill, and chip modes. Its compact size and rotating control handle also makes it convenient for getting into tight spots. You’ll need to supply your own battery, but if you already have a few lying around that shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.</p>
    3/9

    2) DEWALT 20V MAX XR DCH293B Hammer Drill

    DEWALT

    amazon.com

    $371.04

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Weight: 7.7 pounds
    • Impact Energy: 3.5 (J)
    • Modes: Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only

    If you already have a few 20-volt DeWalt tools, this cordless drill could be a useful addition to your collection. It generates an impressive 2,000 RPMs and a shock absorber on the handle cuts down on fatigue-inducing vibrations.

    It also offers a bit more versatility than other rotary drills, thanks to a control knob that allows you to choose between drill, hammer drill, and chip modes. Its compact size and rotating control handle also makes it convenient for getting into tight spots. You’ll need to supply your own battery, but if you already have a few lying around that shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>BOSCH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$262.32</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003DQO7ES?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 7.7 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 2.6 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes:</strong> Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only</li></ul><p>This Bosch drill features a variable speed trigger, allowing you to really dial in the precise amount of power being delivered, which comes in handy for tasks like bit starting and dealing with stuck bolts. It can create holes up to 1 1/8 inches in diameter in concrete, and a vibration-dampening handle that makes for comfortable operation. </p><p>The included depth gauge is also simple to use, just press the release button, adjust to your desired depth, and release the button to lock it in place. At 7.7 pounds, this drill is one of the lightest options on our list. </p>
    4/9

    3) BOSCH RH328VC Rotary Hammer

    BOSCH

    amazon.com

    $262.32

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Weight: 7.7 pounds
    • Impact Energy: 2.6 (J)
    • Modes: Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only

    This Bosch drill features a variable speed trigger, allowing you to really dial in the precise amount of power being delivered, which comes in handy for tasks like bit starting and dealing with stuck bolts. It can create holes up to 1 1/8 inches in diameter in concrete, and a vibration-dampening handle that makes for comfortable operation.

    The included depth gauge is also simple to use, just press the release button, adjust to your desired depth, and release the button to lock it in place. At 7.7 pounds, this drill is one of the lightest options on our list.

  • <p><strong>BOSCH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$263.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091N873T2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 6.9 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 2.4 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes: </strong>Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only</li></ul><p>This Bosch drill includes a set of four six-inch drill bits, from 5/32- to 3/8-inch, as well as flat and pointed chisel bits, making it a great choice for beginners who want to get started right away. </p><p>Its kickback control sensor also helps to prevent those annoying jolts when your bit suddenly binds up during use, and the variable speed trigger ensures that you have maximum control while drilling and chiseling. </p><p>Plus, the auxiliary handle can be rotated 360 degrees, so you can lock it into whatever position is best for you. </p>
    5/9

    4) Bosch GBH2-28L Bulldog Xtreme Max Rotary Hammer

    BOSCH

    amazon.com

    $263.19

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Weight: 6.9 pounds
    • Impact Energy: 2.4 (J)
    • Modes: Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only

    This Bosch drill includes a set of four six-inch drill bits, from 5/32- to 3/8-inch, as well as flat and pointed chisel bits, making it a great choice for beginners who want to get started right away.

    Its kickback control sensor also helps to prevent those annoying jolts when your bit suddenly binds up during use, and the variable speed trigger ensures that you have maximum control while drilling and chiseling.

    Plus, the auxiliary handle can be rotated 360 degrees, so you can lock it into whatever position is best for you.

  • <p><strong>DEWALT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MF4YEIF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 5 pounds</li><li><strong>I</strong><strong>mpact Energy:</strong> 2.6 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes:</strong> Hammer drill/Hammer-only/Drill-only</li></ul><p>This cordless DeWalt drill would be a great choice for those who need the power and functionality of a rotary drill but don’t want to deal with the hassle of dealing with extension cords and finding power outlets. You’ll need to supply your own 20-volt DeWalt battery, but if you already have one on hand, the low price of this drill could make it a valuable choice. </p><p>We would have preferred that its depth gauge was made of metal instead of plastic—due to the rugged nature of rotary drill settings—but its clear measurement markings are a nice perk.</p>
    6/9

    5) DEWALT 20V MAX XR DCH133B Rotary Hammer Drill

    DEWALT

    amazon.com

    $149.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Weight: 5 pounds
    • Impact Energy: 2.6 (J)
    • Modes: Hammer drill/Hammer-only/Drill-only

    This cordless DeWalt drill would be a great choice for those who need the power and functionality of a rotary drill but don’t want to deal with the hassle of dealing with extension cords and finding power outlets. You’ll need to supply your own 20-volt DeWalt battery, but if you already have one on hand, the low price of this drill could make it a valuable choice.

    We would have preferred that its depth gauge was made of metal instead of plastic—due to the rugged nature of rotary drill settings—but its clear measurement markings are a nice perk.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Milwaukee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$216.22</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PAKUUNW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 5.5 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 1 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes:</strong> Hammer drill/drill-only</li></ul><p>If you don’t require the raw power offered by larger models, but still want the functionality of a rotary hammer drill, this Milwaukee drill could be a great fit. </p><p>Its 12-volt motor and battery makes this compatible with other tools in the M12 tool family, and at just 10 inches long and 3.9 pounds, is perfect for use in tight or cramped areas. Despite this small size, it still has the ability to drill holes up to 5/8 inches in concrete and masonry, and the extended 4.0Ah battery pack should provide the portability you need to tackle a range of task sizes. </p>
    7/9

    6) MILWAUKEE M12 FUEL 2416-21XC Rotary Hammer Kit

    Milwaukee

    amazon.com

    $216.22

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Weight: 5.5 pounds
    • Impact Energy: 1 (J)
    • Modes: Hammer drill/drill-only

    If you don’t require the raw power offered by larger models, but still want the functionality of a rotary hammer drill, this Milwaukee drill could be a great fit.

    Its 12-volt motor and battery makes this compatible with other tools in the M12 tool family, and at just 10 inches long and 3.9 pounds, is perfect for use in tight or cramped areas. Despite this small size, it still has the ability to drill holes up to 5/8 inches in concrete and masonry, and the extended 4.0Ah battery pack should provide the portability you need to tackle a range of task sizes.

  • <p><strong>DEWALT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.16</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S9F82Z8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 5.7 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 2.6 (J) </li><li><strong>Modes:</strong> Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only</li></ul><p>We appreciate the position of the forward and reverse switch on the drill, which is located on the side of the unit, and close enough to reach with your thumb. </p><p>Other, bulkier drills sometimes position that switch on the bottom or rear of the drill that is much less convenient to access. Its compact size makes this model convenient for a range of tasks, although it still generates enough power to power through concrete and masonry work. </p><p>Plus, it’s easily compatible with DeWalt’s D25301D dust extraction system, which is a valuable feature when it comes to reducing dangerous and annoying dust that accompanies rotary hammer drills. </p>
    8/9

    7) DEWALT D25133K Rotary Hammer

    DEWALT

    amazon.com

    $199.16

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Weight: 5.7 pounds
    • Impact Energy: 2.6 (J)
    • Modes: Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only

    We appreciate the position of the forward and reverse switch on the drill, which is located on the side of the unit, and close enough to reach with your thumb.

    Other, bulkier drills sometimes position that switch on the bottom or rear of the drill that is much less convenient to access. Its compact size makes this model convenient for a range of tasks, although it still generates enough power to power through concrete and masonry work.

    Plus, it’s easily compatible with DeWalt’s D25301D dust extraction system, which is a valuable feature when it comes to reducing dangerous and annoying dust that accompanies rotary hammer drills.

  • <p><strong>BOSCH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$658.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0020ML69K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 14.3 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 6.8 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes:</strong> Hammer drill/Hammer-only</li></ul><p>If your priority is maximum destruction, consider this extra-powerful Bosch combination drill. Its 13-amp motor makes it much more powerful than the 8- or 8.5-amp models you typically find, and the active vibration control makes it comfortable to use, whether that’s drilling or chiseling. </p><p>In addition to rotary mode it can also be used in hammer only mode, which can be switched to turbo mode for an additional 20% more power. The SDS bit system also allows you to switch out bits one-handed, a feature that can save a lot of time if you’re planning on tackling several different drilling tasks at the same time. </p>
    9/9

    8) BOSCH 11264EVS Combination Hammer

    BOSCH

    amazon.com

    $658.64

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Weight: 14.3 pounds
    • Impact Energy: 6.8 (J)
    • Modes: Hammer drill/Hammer-only

    If your priority is maximum destruction, consider this extra-powerful Bosch combination drill. Its 13-amp motor makes it much more powerful than the 8- or 8.5-amp models you typically find, and the active vibration control makes it comfortable to use, whether that’s drilling or chiseling.

    In addition to rotary mode it can also be used in hammer only mode, which can be switched to turbo mode for an additional 20% more power. The SDS bit system also allows you to switch out bits one-handed, a feature that can save a lot of time if you’re planning on tackling several different drilling tasks at the same time.

<p>While a standard hammer drill and a masonry bit can handle a few small concrete or masonry holes, you probably want to get a rotary hammer drill for larger and more intensive jobs. These drills use an air-powered piston to supplement their drilling mode—think of hitting the back of the drill with a hammer while you’re drilling—which creates a powerful impact per blow, and makes them extremely effective at heavy-duty tasks. They’re heavier and bulkier than standard hammer drills, but their added efficiency is usually worth the extra weight, completing tasks in seconds that would take lighter-duty drills several minutes.</p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Although most rotary hammer drills look similar, there are features that make some more useful than others. For example, although all our options will have a primary mode for hammer drilling, some will also have a hammer-only mode that does not rotate the bit. This will allow you to use the drill with a chisel bit, which is essential for most demolition tasks. Other models may have a drill-only mode that disengages the hammer mechanism, which is necessary for core drilling. </p><p>The overall power of the rotary hammer drill is another factor to consider, and can be assessed by looking at their impact energy—which is measured in joules (J). The higher the joules, the more energy the drill will transfer into the workpiece, and the faster it will finish the job. Higher joules usually means a heavier drill though, so keep that in mind. </p><p>Cordless versus corded power is something else to consider. While cordless drills are convenient for their portability and lack of extension cord, you are limited by their battery runtime. On the other hand, corded drills offer unlimited running time, but they do require you to have an outlet nearby, and introduce power cords that can be frustrating to wrangle and add a tripping hazard to your job site. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>I've used my personal experience using rotary hammer drills in the past—as well as extensive online research—to put together this list of the best options. Since different users will be using their drills for a range of applications, I did my best to include varying levels of power, with options that deliver 1 all the way up to 6.8 joules. Also, since rotary hammer drills are likely going to be used frequently, I made sure to only include trusted, well-known brands, and excluded any obscure options that, even though they’re a bit cheaper, just aren’t worth the risk of not being durable enough to do the job. </p>
<p><strong>DEWALT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$170.24</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00VNBV2F2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 7.7 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 3 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes:</strong> Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only</li></ul><p>A rotating brush ring means that you’ll receive just as much power in reverse as you do in the forward position, and the D-handle design—combined with an anti-vibration control—makes this drill comfortable to operate. </p><p>Our favorite feature of this tool is the integral clutch, which reduces those sudden jerks and torque reactions that happen when the bit jams in place, a frustrating and sometimes dangerous situation. Its hard-sided storage case allows you to easily transport your tool, and store it safely when you’re not using it. </p><p>The low price of this drill also makes it a great choice for those on a tight budget. </p>
<p><strong>DEWALT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$371.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SBJ589G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 7.7 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 3.5 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes: </strong>Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only</li></ul><p>If you already have a few 20-volt DeWalt tools, this cordless drill could be a useful addition to your collection. It generates an impressive 2,000 RPMs and a shock absorber on the handle cuts down on fatigue-inducing vibrations. </p><p>It also offers a bit more versatility than other rotary drills, thanks to a control knob that allows you to choose between drill, hammer drill, and chip modes. Its compact size and rotating control handle also makes it convenient for getting into tight spots. You’ll need to supply your own battery, but if you already have a few lying around that shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.</p>
<p><strong>BOSCH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$262.32</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003DQO7ES?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 7.7 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 2.6 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes:</strong> Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only</li></ul><p>This Bosch drill features a variable speed trigger, allowing you to really dial in the precise amount of power being delivered, which comes in handy for tasks like bit starting and dealing with stuck bolts. It can create holes up to 1 1/8 inches in diameter in concrete, and a vibration-dampening handle that makes for comfortable operation. </p><p>The included depth gauge is also simple to use, just press the release button, adjust to your desired depth, and release the button to lock it in place. At 7.7 pounds, this drill is one of the lightest options on our list. </p>
<p><strong>BOSCH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$263.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091N873T2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 6.9 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 2.4 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes: </strong>Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only</li></ul><p>This Bosch drill includes a set of four six-inch drill bits, from 5/32- to 3/8-inch, as well as flat and pointed chisel bits, making it a great choice for beginners who want to get started right away. </p><p>Its kickback control sensor also helps to prevent those annoying jolts when your bit suddenly binds up during use, and the variable speed trigger ensures that you have maximum control while drilling and chiseling. </p><p>Plus, the auxiliary handle can be rotated 360 degrees, so you can lock it into whatever position is best for you. </p>
<p><strong>DEWALT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MF4YEIF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 5 pounds</li><li><strong>I</strong><strong>mpact Energy:</strong> 2.6 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes:</strong> Hammer drill/Hammer-only/Drill-only</li></ul><p>This cordless DeWalt drill would be a great choice for those who need the power and functionality of a rotary drill but don’t want to deal with the hassle of dealing with extension cords and finding power outlets. You’ll need to supply your own 20-volt DeWalt battery, but if you already have one on hand, the low price of this drill could make it a valuable choice. </p><p>We would have preferred that its depth gauge was made of metal instead of plastic—due to the rugged nature of rotary drill settings—but its clear measurement markings are a nice perk.</p>
<p><strong>Milwaukee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$216.22</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PAKUUNW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 5.5 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 1 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes:</strong> Hammer drill/drill-only</li></ul><p>If you don’t require the raw power offered by larger models, but still want the functionality of a rotary hammer drill, this Milwaukee drill could be a great fit. </p><p>Its 12-volt motor and battery makes this compatible with other tools in the M12 tool family, and at just 10 inches long and 3.9 pounds, is perfect for use in tight or cramped areas. Despite this small size, it still has the ability to drill holes up to 5/8 inches in concrete and masonry, and the extended 4.0Ah battery pack should provide the portability you need to tackle a range of task sizes. </p>
<p><strong>DEWALT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.16</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S9F82Z8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 5.7 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 2.6 (J) </li><li><strong>Modes:</strong> Hammer drill/hammer-only/drill-only</li></ul><p>We appreciate the position of the forward and reverse switch on the drill, which is located on the side of the unit, and close enough to reach with your thumb. </p><p>Other, bulkier drills sometimes position that switch on the bottom or rear of the drill that is much less convenient to access. Its compact size makes this model convenient for a range of tasks, although it still generates enough power to power through concrete and masonry work. </p><p>Plus, it’s easily compatible with DeWalt’s D25301D dust extraction system, which is a valuable feature when it comes to reducing dangerous and annoying dust that accompanies rotary hammer drills. </p>
<p><strong>BOSCH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$658.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0020ML69K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37680365%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 14.3 pounds</li><li><strong>Impact Energy:</strong> 6.8 (J)</li><li><strong>Modes:</strong> Hammer drill/Hammer-only</li></ul><p>If your priority is maximum destruction, consider this extra-powerful Bosch combination drill. Its 13-amp motor makes it much more powerful than the 8- or 8.5-amp models you typically find, and the active vibration control makes it comfortable to use, whether that’s drilling or chiseling. </p><p>In addition to rotary mode it can also be used in hammer only mode, which can be switched to turbo mode for an additional 20% more power. The SDS bit system also allows you to switch out bits one-handed, a feature that can save a lot of time if you’re planning on tackling several different drilling tasks at the same time. </p>

Heavy-duty drilling and chiseling projects usually require a bit more power than typical hammer drills provide. These rotary hammer drills are rugged enough to get the job done quickly and easily.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories