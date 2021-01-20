Top-Reviewed Weighted Blankets You Won't Want to Sleep Without

  • <p>For people who have trouble sleeping through the night (especially due to stress, anxiety, or Restless Legs Syndrome), weighted blankets can be a total game-changer. Not only are they super cozy, the weight they distribute onto your body can be soothing and comforting, which is why many people who use them describe them as feeling like a warm hug. If you're on the hunt for the perfect weighted blanket for you, though, it can be a challenge to weed through all the options out there. With varying weight options (the last thing you want is to feel trapped!) and level of warmth each offer (some blankets are specifically marketed as "cooling," while others are better suited for cooler months), the choices can be overwhelming. </p><p>Along with well-known weighted blankets, like the <a href="https://gravityblankets.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:original Gravity blanket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">original Gravity blanket</a> and the <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/shopping/a22765588/blanquil-weighted-blanket-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BlanQuil weighted blanket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BlanQuil weighted blanket</a> (which is a favorite amongst celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian), there are a lot of other <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/shopping/a23283860/zonli-weighted-blanket-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:weighted blankets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">weighted blankets</a> to choose from with <em>tons </em>of reviews from happy customers, and all at different price points, too. To help you narrow 'em down, here are 14 of the best-reviewed weighted blankets to cozy up with. </p>
    Top-Reviewed Weighted Blankets You Won't Want to Sleep Without

    For people who have trouble sleeping through the night (especially due to stress, anxiety, or Restless Legs Syndrome), weighted blankets can be a total game-changer. Not only are they super cozy, the weight they distribute onto your body can be soothing and comforting, which is why many people who use them describe them as feeling like a warm hug. If you're on the hunt for the perfect weighted blanket for you, though, it can be a challenge to weed through all the options out there. With varying weight options (the last thing you want is to feel trapped!) and level of warmth each offer (some blankets are specifically marketed as "cooling," while others are better suited for cooler months), the choices can be overwhelming.

    Along with well-known weighted blankets, like the original Gravity blanket and the BlanQuil weighted blanket (which is a favorite amongst celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian), there are a lot of other weighted blankets to choose from with tons of reviews from happy customers, and all at different price points, too. To help you narrow 'em down, here are 14 of the best-reviewed weighted blankets to cozy up with.

  • <p><strong>Wemore</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087PJK8TZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"Before getting this weighted blanket i would toss and turn all night, never falling asleep right away, and after the first night under this soft and cozy miracle, I’m getting the best sleep in a very long time. I wake up feeling rested and I’ve noticed more energy throughout the day because of it. Sometimes I don’t even want to get out of bed!" - <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3H1HUZJCFZYHZ/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B087PJK8TZ&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monica S." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monica S.</a></p>
    Wemore Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket

    Wemore

    amazon.com

    $69.99

    BUY NOW

    "Before getting this weighted blanket i would toss and turn all night, never falling asleep right away, and after the first night under this soft and cozy miracle, I’m getting the best sleep in a very long time. I wake up feeling rested and I’ve noticed more energy throughout the day because of it. Sometimes I don’t even want to get out of bed!" - Monica S.

  • <p><strong>Royal Therapy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085VD9HHG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"Bought this blanket for Restless Leg Syndrom. It worked immediately. I was surprised. I can't go to bed without it. My depression and anxiety has not increased, it actually gives me a relaxation and calmness I so desired. It's a soft blanket. Heavy but not if you can believe that. I have a queen size so I get in it like a cocoon. It's like being in a big bear hug." - <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AGLZTITOQ5524UF56R46VQUAS6ZQ/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_gw_btm?ie=UTF8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phyllis Wilson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Phyllis Wilson</a></p>
    Royal Therapy Weighted Blanket

    Royal Therapy

    amazon.com

    $69.99

    BUY NOW

    "Bought this blanket for Restless Leg Syndrom. It worked immediately. I was surprised. I can't go to bed without it. My depression and anxiety has not increased, it actually gives me a relaxation and calmness I so desired. It's a soft blanket. Heavy but not if you can believe that. I have a queen size so I get in it like a cocoon. It's like being in a big bear hug." - Phyllis Wilson

  • <p><strong>Hypnoser</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082WYP5YL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"I cannot begin to tell you how it has changed my life! I have had the trouble of going to sleep and sleeping through the night for a very long time and no medicine has ever worked. Also, when I'm very tired, my legs tend to be restless. I got this blanket and the first night I put this on my side of the bed, it was marvelous. I fell asleep in 25 minutes and slept throughout the night without waking up!" - <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3JXM5IGV7TZBH/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B082WYP5YL&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laurie Swanson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Laurie Swanson</a></p>
    Hypnoser Weighted Blanket

    Hypnoser

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    BUY NOW

    "I cannot begin to tell you how it has changed my life! I have had the trouble of going to sleep and sleeping through the night for a very long time and no medicine has ever worked. Also, when I'm very tired, my legs tend to be restless. I got this blanket and the first night I put this on my side of the bed, it was marvelous. I fell asleep in 25 minutes and slept throughout the night without waking up!" - Laurie Swanson

  • <p><strong>Gravity</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BN75Z3R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"Finally, I got my hands on one, and it exceeded all my expectations! It is so soothing and calming. The blanket is heavy enough so I fall asleep in under 10 minutes, but not too heavy so I get too hot or can't move around. I love this and highly recommend it to everyone!!" — <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3312C9TR7LCTQ/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07BN75Z3R" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kamila Jambulatova" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kamila Jambulatova</a></p>
    The Gravity Blanket

    Gravity

    amazon.com

    BUY NOW

    "Finally, I got my hands on one, and it exceeded all my expectations! It is so soothing and calming. The blanket is heavy enough so I fall asleep in under 10 minutes, but not too heavy so I get too hot or can't move around. I love this and highly recommend it to everyone!!" — Kamila Jambulatova

  • <p><strong>Dual Therapy</strong></p><p>brooklynbedding.com</p><p><strong>$139.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklynbedding.com%2Fproducts%2Fblankets%2Fdual-therapy-weighted-blanket%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fshopping%2Fhome-accessories%2Fg23365960%2Fweighted-blanket-for-adults%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"I have used other weighted blankets in the past, but this one caught up my eye due to the cool side that is promoted. The cool side is awesome. It is a great blanket for hot or cold sleepers—I don't think I am ever going back to my old weighted blanket!" — <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklynbedding.com%2Fproducts%2Fblankets%2Fdual-therapy-weighted-blanket%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fshopping%2Fhome-accessories%2Fg23365960%2Fweighted-blanket-for-adults%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Susan K." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Susan K.</a> </p>
    Brooklyn Bedding Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket

    Dual Therapy

    brooklynbedding.com

    $139.00

    BUY NOW

    "I have used other weighted blankets in the past, but this one caught up my eye due to the cool side that is promoted. The cool side is awesome. It is a great blanket for hot or cold sleepers—I don't think I am ever going back to my old weighted blanket!" — Susan K.

  • <p><strong>BlanQuil</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07887WMLR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"I was pleasantly surprised on how relaxed I felt using the Blanquil. I wasn't sure what to expect at first, but I had already heard good things about it before I got it. Besides being warm and cozy, the Blanquil made me feel very relaxed and calm. It has been very comforting to use it." — <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AEA4KZU7JKAYPWDC24ACV4GADFKQ/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_gw_tr?ie=UTF8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bonnie H." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bonnie H.</a></p>
    BlanQuil Weighted Blanket

    BlanQuil

    amazon.com

    $89.99

    BUY NOW

    "I was pleasantly surprised on how relaxed I felt using the Blanquil. I wasn't sure what to expect at first, but I had already heard good things about it before I got it. Besides being warm and cozy, the Blanquil made me feel very relaxed and calm. It has been very comforting to use it." — Bonnie H.

  • <p><strong>ZonLi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075W94KB3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"At first I thought I was underwhelmed, because the second I put it on myself it didn't solve all of my life's problems. But after a couple of nights sleeping with it, it has made a huge difference. I sleep so much better! As someone with insomnia, anxiety, and RLS, I cannot recommend this blanket enough." — <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3HUQ1STP12RJ2/ref=cm_cr_othr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B075W94KB3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:James E. Copp" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">James E. Copp</a></p>
    ZonLi Cool Weighted Blanket

    ZonLi

    amazon.com

    $54.99

    BUY NOW

    "At first I thought I was underwhelmed, because the second I put it on myself it didn't solve all of my life's problems. But after a couple of nights sleeping with it, it has made a huge difference. I sleep so much better! As someone with insomnia, anxiety, and RLS, I cannot recommend this blanket enough." — James E. Copp

  • <p><strong>Luna</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$76.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0787BVSTH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"Oh my GOD is this blanket amazing. I got the 20 pound one, and it feels like i’m being swaddled like the perfect baby I am hehe. I have bad anxiety and I can never sleep. As soon as I got it I took a long nap and woke up hours later." — <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R15GKI8W6CVCAL/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_btm?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B0787BVSTH#wasThisHelpful" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Celena Calabro" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Celena Calabro</a></p>
    LUNA Weighted Blanket

    Luna

    amazon.com

    $76.99

    BUY NOW

    "Oh my GOD is this blanket amazing. I got the 20 pound one, and it feels like i’m being swaddled like the perfect baby I am hehe. I have bad anxiety and I can never sleep. As soon as I got it I took a long nap and woke up hours later." — Celena Calabro

  • <p><strong>Quility</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DHB3KGG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"This is my go-to strategy for when I have trouble sleeping. I use this blanket and I sleep deeply and soundly. I really love it. It provides a nice cozy weight around your whole body, giving a very relaxed feeling." — <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R2Q83G2HL0VSJ/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07DHB3KGG&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KA" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">KA</a></p>
    Quility Weighted Blanket

    Quility

    amazon.com

    $99.99

    BUY NOW

    "This is my go-to strategy for when I have trouble sleeping. I use this blanket and I sleep deeply and soundly. I really love it. It provides a nice cozy weight around your whole body, giving a very relaxed feeling." — KA

  • <p>laylasleep.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flaylasleep.com%2Fproduct%2Flayla-weighted-blanket%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fshopping%2Fhome-accessories%2Fg23365960%2Fweighted-blanket-for-adults%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"My husband travels on and off for work. This plush blanket helps me fall asleep and STAY asleep when I'm home alone for a number of days. It is as if I am being spooned but much, much better. Btw my toddlers also prefer this blanket whilst watching TV—it keeps them calm as if they are being cradled." — <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flaylasleep.com%2Fproduct%2Flayla-weighted-blanket%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fshopping%2Fhome-accessories%2Fg23365960%2Fweighted-blanket-for-adults%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aniqa C." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aniqa C.</a></p>
    Layla Weighted Blanket

    laylasleep.com

    $99.00

    BUY NOW

    "My husband travels on and off for work. This plush blanket helps me fall asleep and STAY asleep when I'm home alone for a number of days. It is as if I am being spooned but much, much better. Btw my toddlers also prefer this blanket whilst watching TV—it keeps them calm as if they are being cradled." — Aniqa C.

  • <p><strong>bedextra</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.51</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KYCBGFJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"My wife suffers from insomnia and restless legs syndrome. We purchased the blanket to see if it would help. She seems to really sleep better so that is a huge plus. She definitely falls asleep a lot faster and stay asleep during the night." — <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/RGX9WSO6SRSVM/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_btm?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07KYCBGFJ#wasThisHelpful" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blinddog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blinddog</a></p>
    Bedextra Weighted Blanket

    bedextra

    amazon.com

    $30.51

    BUY NOW

    "My wife suffers from insomnia and restless legs syndrome. We purchased the blanket to see if it would help. She seems to really sleep better so that is a huge plus. She definitely falls asleep a lot faster and stay asleep during the night." — Blinddog

  • <p><strong>Kpblis</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>56.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B078SL91BC/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"I suffer from uncontrollable anxiety which also presents with insomnia. So sleep is very hard to come by. This blanket has been a life saver. It gives me a sense of security during and attack and helps me feel relaxed enough to drift off to sleep when I do get tired." — <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1KLL977JKXQYW/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B078SL91BC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keisha Davis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Keisha Davis</a></p>
    Kpblis Weighted Blanket

    Kpblis

    amazon.com

    56.99

    BUY NOW

    "I suffer from uncontrollable anxiety which also presents with insomnia. So sleep is very hard to come by. This blanket has been a life saver. It gives me a sense of security during and attack and helps me feel relaxed enough to drift off to sleep when I do get tired." — Keisha Davis

  • <p><strong>Casper Sleep</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$161.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YSZ25DL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"I picked this up for my daughter as she likes to snuggle into her bedding. She loves it, she's been carrying this around with her and covering up while we sit around watching TV as well as sleeping under it at night. I tried it out of curiosity, and it was super comfortable. The weight is evenly distributed so it's kind of like slipping into a warm hug." — <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1GXGRX5DTLUBJ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David Girod" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">David Girod</a></p>
    Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket

    Casper Sleep

    amazon.com

    $161.10

    BUY NOW

    "I picked this up for my daughter as she likes to snuggle into her bedding. She loves it, she's been carrying this around with her and covering up while we sit around watching TV as well as sleeping under it at night. I tried it out of curiosity, and it was super comfortable. The weight is evenly distributed so it's kind of like slipping into a warm hug." — David Girod

  • <p><strong>LUXOME</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$154.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H8N3NNP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.23365960%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>"As far as the quality goes, I’m extremely happy with this purchase. The blanket has a nice weight to it without being overly bulky, which is really nice when using underneath a bedspread. The material is well stitched and very soft and I liked the two-toned colors of the grey and navy. If you are looking for a quality weighted blanket then this is a great buy!" —<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AGAKR5YZXJVATCNBH6FXSZ5XMEWA/ref=cm_cr_othr_d_gw_tr?ie=UTF8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CD" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CD</a></p>
    Luxome Cooling Weighted Blanket

    LUXOME

    amazon.com

    $154.99

    BUY NOW

    "As far as the quality goes, I’m extremely happy with this purchase. The blanket has a nice weight to it without being overly bulky, which is really nice when using underneath a bedspread. The material is well stitched and very soft and I liked the two-toned colors of the grey and navy. If you are looking for a quality weighted blanket then this is a great buy!" —CD

If you're finally ready to take the cozy plunge.

