The Best Presidents Day Sales Happening Right Now

  Whether you need a new mattress, want smart appliances to upgrade your kitchen, or have your eye on a stylish outdoor sectional and fire pit table, you can save big bucks on major purchases during Presidents Day sales. Some retailers are getting a jump on the holiday weekend and slashing prices in advance, but with more time to shop, the items you covet most are more likely to go out of stock. 

Just to whet your appetite for what's on deck, Tempur-Pedic, Layla, and Saatva are offering hundreds off their top-of-the-line mattresses, Amazon is running a sale on Ninja products—air fryers and pressure cookers included—and everything from hot tubs to attractive sofas are on sale at Wayfair. 

Read on for our Presidents Day sale roundup and stay tuned, as we'll continue to update this page as deals drop. 

Note that prices listed below are accurate at the time of this writing, but President's Day deals are subject to change as sales progress.
    The Best Presidents Day Sales Happening Right Now

    Whether you need a new mattress, want smart appliances to upgrade your kitchen, or have your eye on a stylish outdoor sectional and fire pit table, you can save big bucks on major purchases during Presidents Day sales. Some retailers are getting a jump on the holiday weekend and slashing prices in advance, but with more time to shop, the items you covet most are more likely to go out of stock.

    Just to whet your appetite for what's on deck, Tempur-Pedic, Layla, and Saatva are offering hundreds off their top-of-the-line mattresses, Amazon is running a sale on Ninja products—air fryers and pressure cookers included—and everything from hot tubs to attractive sofas are on sale at Wayfair.

    Read on for our Presidents Day sale roundup and stay tuned, as we'll continue to update this page as deals drop.

    Note that prices listed below are accurate at the time of this writing, but President’s Day deals are subject to change as sales progress.

  4-Quart Air Fryer

Ninja

amazon.com

Shop Now

$129.99 $99.99 (23% off) 

Ninja makes several small kitchen appliances, most notably pressure cookers, convection ovens, and air fryers, like this 4-quart model. With this air fryer, you can quickly and easily cook up non-greasy french fries, make your own beef jerky, or even dehydrate fruit to make healthy snacks, like banana chips. 

Accessories include a ceramic-coated basket, crisper plate, and multi-tier rack, making it easy to prepare large batches of your favorite snacks or cook multiple dishes at once. It takes only 3 minutes to preheat and has a temperate range of 150 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, plus the air fryer's parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
    4-Quart Air Fryer

    Ninja

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    $129.99 $99.99 (23% off)

    Ninja makes several small kitchen appliances, most notably pressure cookers, convection ovens, and air fryers, like this 4-quart model. With this air fryer, you can quickly and easily cook up non-greasy french fries, make your own beef jerky, or even dehydrate fruit to make healthy snacks, like banana chips.

    Accessories include a ceramic-coated basket, crisper plate, and multi-tier rack, making it easy to prepare large batches of your favorite snacks or cook multiple dishes at once. It takes only 3 minutes to preheat and has a temperate range of 150 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, plus the air fryer's parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

  Pro Crisp 11-In-1 Instant Pot

Instant Pot

amazon.com

Shop Now

$249.99 $199.95 (20% off) 

If you have a smaller Instant Pot and are ready to upgrade, take advantage of the Presidents Day sale on this 8-quart model. It has 11 cooking programs so you can roast, bake, air-fry, dehydrate, and more, and there are five settings that allow you to input your own recipes. 

This model comes with two lids that let you easily switch from pressure cooker to air fryer modes, as well as a steam rack, fryer basket, stainless steel dehydrating tray, storage cover, and a heat-resistant pad to protect your countertop.
    Pro Crisp 11-In-1 Instant Pot

    Instant Pot

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    $249.99 $199.95 (20% off)

    If you have a smaller Instant Pot and are ready to upgrade, take advantage of the Presidents Day sale on this 8-quart model. It has 11 cooking programs so you can roast, bake, air-fry, dehydrate, and more, and there are five settings that allow you to input your own recipes.

    This model comes with two lids that let you easily switch from pressure cooker to air fryer modes, as well as a steam rack, fryer basket, stainless steel dehydrating tray, storage cover, and a heat-resistant pad to protect your countertop.

  Ascent Series Smart Blender

Vitamix

amazon.com

Shop Now

$599.95 $398.96 (34% off)

Vitamix is known for its pricey professional-grade small appliances. But this Presidents Day, you can save more than 30 percent off of the brand's Smart Series blender, which features wireless connectivity and has an impressive lineup of features. 

For starters, it detects container sizes and auto-stops when your smoothie is done, plus it allows you to customize its settings based on your own recipes. It has a sleek, low-profile design and touchscreen interface, with 17 programs and hundreds of recipes available via app. Other highlights include a 60-second self-clean function—with no disassembling required—and a 10-year warranty.
    Ascent Series Smart Blender

    Vitamix

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    $599.95 $398.96 (34% off)

    Vitamix is known for its pricey professional-grade small appliances. But this Presidents Day, you can save more than 30 percent off of the brand's Smart Series blender, which features wireless connectivity and has an impressive lineup of features.

    For starters, it detects container sizes and auto-stops when your smoothie is done, plus it allows you to customize its settings based on your own recipes. It has a sleek, low-profile design and touchscreen interface, with 17 programs and hundreds of recipes available via app. Other highlights include a 60-second self-clean function—with no disassembling required—and a 10-year warranty.

  Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot

amazon.com

Shop Now

$299.99 $230.99 (23% off) 

A robot vacuum isn't a replacement for your upright or canister model—but having one does cut down on how often you'll need to clean. Thank goodness for the affordable Roomba 692, which works on carpets and hard floors. There are sensors to navigate around furniture and prevent it from toppling down stairs, and if there's a spill in the kitchen, you can call it to the task using Alexa or Google Assistant. 

Expect a runtime of up to 90 minutes before it automatically returns to the dock to charge.
    Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

    iRobot

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    $299.99 $230.99 (23% off)

    A robot vacuum isn't a replacement for your upright or canister model—but having one does cut down on how often you'll need to clean. Thank goodness for the affordable Roomba 692, which works on carpets and hard floors. There are sensors to navigate around furniture and prevent it from toppling down stairs, and if there's a spill in the kitchen, you can call it to the task using Alexa or Google Assistant.

    Expect a runtime of up to 90 minutes before it automatically returns to the dock to charge.

  French Door Refrigerator

GE Appliances

wayfair.com

Shop Now

$2,659.99 $2,069 (22% off)

GE is known for turning out reliable, reasonably-priced kitchen appliances, and this 36-inch French door refrigerator is one of their best-selling models. It has a 27-cubic-foot capacity, with a wide, shallow drawer to use as a pantry for ready-to-serve hors d'oeuvres, plus four adjustable spill-proof shelves. It also features two deep storage draws, bright LED lighting, and six door bins that can each accommodate a gallon of milk or other large items. 

Other perks include a water filtration system, along with an internal water dispenser and ice maker. It's available in two fingerprint-resistant finishes—stainless steel and slate—along with black and white.
    French Door Refrigerator

    GE Appliances

    wayfair.com

    Shop Now

    $2,659.99 $2,069 (22% off)

    GE is known for turning out reliable, reasonably-priced kitchen appliances, and this 36-inch French door refrigerator is one of their best-selling models. It has a 27-cubic-foot capacity, with a wide, shallow drawer to use as a pantry for ready-to-serve hors d'oeuvres, plus four adjustable spill-proof shelves. It also features two deep storage draws, bright LED lighting, and six door bins that can each accommodate a gallon of milk or other large items.

    Other perks include a water filtration system, along with an internal water dispenser and ice maker. It's available in two fingerprint-resistant finishes—stainless steel and slate—along with black and white.

  Hybrid Mattress

Layla

Shop Now

$1,699 $1,499 ($200 off) 

Layla is a relative newcomer to the bed-in-a-box mattress industry, much like Nectar, Purple, and Leesa. This Presidents Day, the brand is taking up to $200 off mattresses and throwing in two pillows with purchase. Their hybrid mattress offers excellent value even at full price, with rave reviews from customers. Highlights include supportive 14-gauge center coils and 16-gauge outer coils, cooling gel-infused memory foam, and a 10-year warranty.
    Hybrid Mattress

    Layla

    Shop Now

    $1,699 $1,499 ($200 off)

    Layla is a relative newcomer to the bed-in-a-box mattress industry, much like Nectar, Purple, and Leesa. This Presidents Day, the brand is taking up to $200 off mattresses and throwing in two pillows with purchase. Their hybrid mattress offers excellent value even at full price, with rave reviews from customers. Highlights include supportive 14-gauge center coils and 16-gauge outer coils, cooling gel-infused memory foam, and a 10-year warranty.

  Classic Mattress

Saatva

saatva.com

Shop Now

$1,695 ($200 off)

Saatva is another popular option among the new generation of direct-to-consumer mattresses. Ahead of Presidents Day, they're offering up to $400 off, and their best-selling Classic mattress is included in the sale. The mattress includes a 3-inch Euro pillow top, responsive coils made of recycled carbon steel, an extra layer of lumbar support, and an organic cotton cover. 

It's available in plush, firm, and luxury firm density levels and comes with a 180-night home trial, 15-year warranty, and free delivery and setup.
    Classic Mattress

    Saatva

    saatva.com

    Shop Now

    $1,695 ($200 off)

    Saatva is another popular option among the new generation of direct-to-consumer mattresses. Ahead of Presidents Day, they're offering up to $400 off, and their best-selling Classic mattress is included in the sale. The mattress includes a 3-inch Euro pillow top, responsive coils made of recycled carbon steel, an extra layer of lumbar support, and an organic cotton cover.

    It's available in plush, firm, and luxury firm density levels and comes with a 180-night home trial, 15-year warranty, and free delivery and setup.

  TEMPUR-breeze°

Tempur-Pedic

tempurpedic.com

Shop Now

$4,399 $4,099 ($300 off)

This Presidents Day, save $300 on the Tempur-Pedic mattress that over 1,000 reviewers give an average 4.5-star rating. It's designed to keep you cooler for more restful sleep, with two layers that trap and disperse heat, plus a thick, supportive foam layer and a zip-off cover that's machine-washable. 

It comes in medium or medium-hybrid densities (the latter having stronger edge support and not causing the user to sink in as much), along with a cool or extra-cool option.
    TEMPUR-breeze°

    Tempur-Pedic

    tempurpedic.com

    Shop Now

    $4,399 $4,099 ($300 off)

    This Presidents Day, save $300 on the Tempur-Pedic mattress that over 1,000 reviewers give an average 4.5-star rating. It's designed to keep you cooler for more restful sleep, with two layers that trap and disperse heat, plus a thick, supportive foam layer and a zip-off cover that's machine-washable.

    It comes in medium or medium-hybrid densities (the latter having stronger edge support and not causing the user to sink in as much), along with a cool or extra-cool option.

  Velvet Tuxedo Arm Sofa

AllModern

wayfair.com

Shop Now

$3,151 $1,590 (50% off) 

This stunning velvet tuxedo arm sofa is half-price for Presidents Day, and comes in five color options, including the ash rose hue that's shown. It has classic mid-century modern style, with a tufted back and tapered espresso brown legs. 

The 84-inch-long sofa has a kiln-dried hardwood and manufactured wood frame, plus the cushions are removable and the two bolster pillows are included. More than 400 customers give it an average rating of 4.8 stars.
    Velvet Tuxedo Arm Sofa

    AllModern

    wayfair.com

    Shop Now

    $3,151 $1,590 (50% off)

    This stunning velvet tuxedo arm sofa is half-price for Presidents Day, and comes in five color options, including the ash rose hue that's shown. It has classic mid-century modern style, with a tufted back and tapered espresso brown legs.

    The 84-inch-long sofa has a kiln-dried hardwood and manufactured wood frame, plus the cushions are removable and the two bolster pillows are included. More than 400 customers give it an average rating of 4.8 stars.

  Lidia Genuine Leather Sofa

Steelside

wayfair.com

Shop Now

$2,689.99 $1,999.99 (26% off)

If you're in the market for an attractive, comfortable leather sofa with a causal look—and a competitive price point—this gorgeous model is an excellent choice. It's another customer favorite, earning an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 400 reviewers. The sofa has a solid wood frame, walnut base, and tapered legs, plus the seat and back cushions are removable. 

In addition to the gray pictured here, it's available in other pretty neutrals, including blue-gray, tan, and dark brown.
    Lidia Genuine Leather Sofa

    Steelside

    wayfair.com

    Shop Now

    $2,689.99 $1,999.99 (26% off)

    If you're in the market for an attractive, comfortable leather sofa with a causal look—and a competitive price point—this gorgeous model is an excellent choice. It's another customer favorite, earning an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 400 reviewers. The sofa has a solid wood frame, walnut base, and tapered legs, plus the seat and back cushions are removable.

    In addition to the gray pictured here, it's available in other pretty neutrals, including blue-gray, tan, and dark brown.

  Nauvoo Resin Wicker Sectional

Joss & Main

jossandmain.com

Shop Now

$3,400 $2,900 ($500 off)

Chic style and luxe details are what make this sectional a standout. It's made of woven resin to look like wicker, with an eye-catching gold powder-coated aluminum frame. The sectional is weather- and mildew-resistant, and it comes with 15 cushions covered in yarn-dyed acrylic. We love the navy hue shown here, but it's also available in bright colors like tangerine, as well as several neutrals.
    Nauvoo Resin Wicker Sectional

    Joss & Main

    jossandmain.com

    Shop Now

    $3,400 $2,900 ($500 off)

    Chic style and luxe details are what make this sectional a standout. It's made of woven resin to look like wicker, with an eye-catching gold powder-coated aluminum frame. The sectional is weather- and mildew-resistant, and it comes with 15 cushions covered in yarn-dyed acrylic. We love the navy hue shown here, but it's also available in bright colors like tangerine, as well as several neutrals.

  Outdoor Cantilever Umbrella

Viney

amazon.com

Shop Now

$149 $109 (27% off)

This cantilever umbrella is a steal—even without the discount that's currently being offered—as similar options often cost upwards of $500. The umbrella has eight metal ribs and a durable 10-foot-wide canopy, plus a tilt mechanism and an easy-to-operate crank for opening and closing. 

It's available in four bright colors—green, pink, purple, and blue—in addition to the beige that's shown, and more than 400 customers give the umbrella an average rating of 4.6 stars. Keep in mind that the umbrella's base is sold separately.
    Outdoor Cantilever Umbrella

    Viney

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    $149 $109 (27% off)

    This cantilever umbrella is a steal—even without the discount that's currently being offered—as similar options often cost upwards of $500. The umbrella has eight metal ribs and a durable 10-foot-wide canopy, plus a tilt mechanism and an easy-to-operate crank for opening and closing.

    It's available in four bright colors—green, pink, purple, and blue—in addition to the beige that's shown, and more than 400 customers give the umbrella an average rating of 4.6 stars. Keep in mind that the umbrella's base is sold separately.

  Manhattan Concrete Fire Pit Table

Elementi

wayfair.com

Shop Now

$1,799 $1,349 (25% off) 

Fire pit tables are great for year-round outdoor socializing, and so it's no surprise they've become extremely popular in the last couple years. This hefty gray concrete option with a recessed black base has Brutalist vibes, and it can be used with natural gas or propane, giving off an impressive 45,000 BTUs of heat. 

Lava rocks and glass fire beads are included, plus it comes with a canvas cover. It's safe to use on a wooden deck, but note that the wind guard pictured is sold separately.
    Manhattan Concrete Fire Pit Table

    Elementi

    wayfair.com

    Shop Now

    $1,799 $1,349 (25% off)

    Fire pit tables are great for year-round outdoor socializing, and so it's no surprise they've become extremely popular in the last couple years. This hefty gray concrete option with a recessed black base has Brutalist vibes, and it can be used with natural gas or propane, giving off an impressive 45,000 BTUs of heat.

    Lava rocks and glass fire beads are included, plus it comes with a canvas cover. It's safe to use on a wooden deck, but note that the wind guard pictured is sold separately.

  Bonfire Stainless Steel Fire Pit

Solo Stove

amazon.com

Shop Now

$349.99 $299.99 (14% off) 

If you have the funds to splurge, there's no better smokeless fire pit on the market than the ever-popular original Solo Stove. It's made of high-grade stainless steel and was the best-looking portable fire pit we tested. It's safe to use on a wooden deck with a heat barrier underneath and it comes with a heavy-duty carrying case for camping.
    Bonfire Stainless Steel Fire Pit

    Solo Stove

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    $349.99 $299.99 (14% off)

    If you have the funds to splurge, there's no better smokeless fire pit on the market than the ever-popular original Solo Stove. It's made of high-grade stainless steel and was the best-looking portable fire pit we tested. It's safe to use on a wooden deck with a heat barrier underneath and it comes with a heavy-duty carrying case for camping.

  Bertello Everything Bundle

Bertello

walmart.com

Shop Now

$449.99 $399.95 ($50 off) 

Bertello's pizza oven is one of the most versatile on the market: it can be quickly fired up using wood, wood pellets, charcoal, or the included gas attachment. The oven hits 900 degrees Fahrenheit, making it easy to whip up piping hot Neapolitan-style pies in mere minutes, and the set comes with a pizza peel and stone, a wood tray for the gas burner, plus a weatherproof cover and infrared thermometer.
    Bertello Everything Bundle

    Bertello

    walmart.com

    Shop Now

    $449.99 $399.95 ($50 off)

    Bertello's pizza oven is one of the most versatile on the market: it can be quickly fired up using wood, wood pellets, charcoal, or the included gas attachment. The oven hits 900 degrees Fahrenheit, making it easy to whip up piping hot Neapolitan-style pies in mere minutes, and the set comes with a pizza peel and stone, a wood tray for the gas burner, plus a weatherproof cover and infrared thermometer.

  Six-Person Jet Square Hot Tub

AquaRest

wayfair.com

Shop Now

$5,299.99 $4,349.99 (18% off) 

We give this six-person plug-and-play hot tub high marks, thanks to its whopping 45 stainless steel hydrotherapy jets—an impressive number for a tub of this size—and its included lounge seat. 

It's made of durable, 100 percent recycled polyethylene, has a 318-gallon capacity, and it features water filtration and ozone purification systems, along with a two-speed pump. 

Other highlights include exterior LED lighting and an LED backlit waterfall with nine colorful light settings.
    Six-Person Jet Square Hot Tub

    AquaRest

    wayfair.com

    Shop Now

    $5,299.99 $4,349.99 (18% off)

    We give this six-person plug-and-play hot tub high marks, thanks to its whopping 45 stainless steel hydrotherapy jets—an impressive number for a tub of this size—and its included lounge seat.

    It's made of durable, 100 percent recycled polyethylene, has a 318-gallon capacity, and it features water filtration and ozone purification systems, along with a two-speed pump.

    Other highlights include exterior LED lighting and an LED backlit waterfall with nine colorful light settings.

  Men's Powder Lite Hooded Jacket

Columbia

amazon.com

Shop Now

$109.23 $85.48 (22% off) 

You can count on Columbia for rugged and affordable outwear, like this lightweight but warm hooded puffer jacket. The metallic dot lining is breathable while still trapping body heat, and there's a water-resistant outer shell. Elasticized cuffs and an adjustable hood will keep you extra warm in wind gusts.
    Men's Powder Lite Hooded Jacket

    Columbia

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    $109.23 $85.48 (22% off)

    You can count on Columbia for rugged and affordable outwear, like this lightweight but warm hooded puffer jacket. The metallic dot lining is breathable while still trapping body heat, and there's a water-resistant outer shell. Elasticized cuffs and an adjustable hood will keep you extra warm in wind gusts.

  Flint and Tinder Wool Overshirt

Flint and Tinder

huckberry.com

Shop Now

$168 $125.98 (25% off)

We adore Huckberry's well-curated collection of men's apparel and accessories, plus awesome gear and gifts. This heavyweight wool-blend overshirt is stylish and warm, featuring double chest pockets, button cuffs, and a relaxed fit. It's available in heather charcoal and brown—with both hues on sale at the time of this writing—and looks great worn opened with a crewneck underneath.
    Flint and Tinder Wool Overshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    huckberry.com

    Shop Now

    $168 $125.98 (25% off)

    We adore Huckberry's well-curated collection of men's apparel and accessories, plus awesome gear and gifts. This heavyweight wool-blend overshirt is stylish and warm, featuring double chest pockets, button cuffs, and a relaxed fit. It's available in heather charcoal and brown—with both hues on sale at the time of this writing—and looks great worn opened with a crewneck underneath.

  The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket

Madewell

madewell.com

Shop Now

$128 $99.50 (21% off)

Denim jackets that hit at the waist pair well with dresses and skirts, but if you want to rock the jean-on-jean look, only an oversized trucker jacket will do. This one from Madewell (J.Crew's laid-back sibling) is faded with distressed trim and top-stitching for a vintage look. It also has enough pockets to let you get away with leaving your bag at home if all you need is keys, cards, and a smartphone.
    The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket

    Madewell

    madewell.com

    Shop Now

    $128 $99.50 (21% off)

    Denim jackets that hit at the waist pair well with dresses and skirts, but if you want to rock the jean-on-jean look, only an oversized trucker jacket will do. This one from Madewell (J.Crew's laid-back sibling) is faded with distressed trim and top-stitching for a vintage look. It also has enough pockets to let you get away with leaving your bag at home if all you need is keys, cards, and a smartphone.

  Luxury Candle Making Kit

Minimale Collective

amazon.com

Shop Now

$74.99 $66.99 (11% off)

This DIY kit comes loaded with everything you need for a crafty weekend afternoon making candles. The attractively packaged gift set includes soy wax, wicks, and scented oils, along with glass jars and labels. There's also an aluminum melting pitcher, a thermometer,
    Luxury Candle Making Kit

    Minimale Collective

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    $74.99 $66.99 (11% off)

    This DIY kit comes loaded with everything you need for a crafty weekend afternoon making candles. The attractively packaged gift set includes soy wax, wicks, and scented oils, along with glass jars and labels. There's also an aluminum melting pitcher, a thermometer, and a metal mixing spoon, plus a candle snuffer and velvet storage pouch to keep all the tools together.

