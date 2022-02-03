All the Best Places to Order a Heart-Shaped Pizza This Valentine's Day

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Honestly, if there's one thing that'll bring a smile to anyone's face this <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/food-cocktails/g1294/valentines-day-drinks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine's Day</a>—whether you're ridin' solo or cuffed up—is a freakin adorable-ass heart-shaped pizza. And let's be real here: Do you <em>really</em> wanna put together a whole fancy, super romantic meal with your own bare hands? That means cooking up multiple courses—which could take legit hoursss—and risking it tasting <strong>mediocre</strong> (unless you're a chef, in which case <em>never mind</em>, <strong>I'm jelly</strong>). Or would you want to drop hella cash money on a dinner that <strong>might not satisfy your appetite</strong>? Yeah, I'm gonna say you'd rather do neither. If you're reading this and thinking, <em>Yup, s</em><em>he's right, </em>then, well, you're gonna appreciate that I've gathered some of the best heart-shaped pizzas you can order for your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/g25714992/valentines-day-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:V-Day festivities" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">V-Day festivities</a>. </p><p>Below you'll find 11 different companies that are offering pretty fire deals on heart-shaped pizzas for the holiday. Whether you're looking to spend just 10 bucks on a pizza or you're down for a lil package deal that'll have a pie <em>and</em> some extra goodies (maybe a heart-shaped chocolate chip cookie?), I've gotchu. You'll be buying one of these every February 14th after this year... watch.</p>
    Honestly, if there's one thing that'll bring a smile to anyone's face this Valentine's Day—whether you're ridin' solo or cuffed up—is a freakin adorable-ass heart-shaped pizza. And let's be real here: Do you really wanna put together a whole fancy, super romantic meal with your own bare hands? That means cooking up multiple courses—which could take legit hoursss—and risking it tasting mediocre (unless you're a chef, in which case never mind, I'm jelly). Or would you want to drop hella cash money on a dinner that might not satisfy your appetite? Yeah, I'm gonna say you'd rather do neither. If you're reading this and thinking, Yup, she's right, then, well, you're gonna appreciate that I've gathered some of the best heart-shaped pizzas you can order for your V-Day festivities.

    Below you'll find 11 different companies that are offering pretty fire deals on heart-shaped pizzas for the holiday. Whether you're looking to spend just 10 bucks on a pizza or you're down for a lil package deal that'll have a pie and some extra goodies (maybe a heart-shaped chocolate chip cookie?), I've gotchu. You'll be buying one of these every February 14th after this year... watch.

  • <p><strong>Papa John's</strong></p><p>papajohns.com</p><p><strong>$11.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.papajohns.com/order/menu/pizza/heart-shaped" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>From February 7 to February 14, you can treat yourself and your boo to a big ol' $11 pizza pie. If you wanna add some ~flavor~, you're allowed one topping for no extra cost. And just a heads up: She comes unsliced!</p>
  • <p><strong>CPK</strong></p><p>cpk.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.cpk.com/valentinesday" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spend your V-Day with bae at California Pizza Kitchen this year! Snag one of their heart-shaped crispy thin-crust pizzas by going to your nearest CPK. (BTW: They're only serving this IRL from February 9 to February 14.) If you wanna have more food options, they'll be offering a prixe fix menu that comes with one appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert. </p>
  • <p><strong>Mountain Mike's Pizza</strong></p><p>mountainmikespizza.com</p><p><strong>$20.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.mountainmikespizza.com/locations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Available all February long, Mountain Mike's is selling a large one-topping pizza—cut or uncut—for your Valentine's Day festivities. You can either enjoy it in the restaurant or have it delivered to your home. Ya love to see it!</p>
  • <p><strong>Papa Murphy's</strong></p><p>papamurphys.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://order.papamurphys.com/?_ga=2.240577731.1368765853.1643825915-586015597.1643825915" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're trying to save some moolah and don't wanna go all out for dinner this year, enjoy a $10 cheese or pepperoni pizza from Papa Murphy's. But if you're in the mood for somethin' extra, you can splurge and get the $14 Sweetheart of a Deal special, which includes a pizza <em>and</em> chocolate chip cookies. You can take advantage of this all February long!</p>
  • <p><strong>Round Table Pizza</strong></p><p>roundtablepizza.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.roundtablepizza.com/promotions" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Live by a Round Table? Well, lucky you! The pizza company is offering a heart-shaped pizza deal for all of February. I say you get a cutesy 'za once a week 'til it ends. You (and your bb) deserve it.</p>
  • <p><strong>Detroit Style Pizza Company</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fdetroit-pizza-company%2Fheart-shaped-pepperoni-pizza-3-pack%3Fref%3Dmerchant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38962013%2Fbest-heart-shaped-pizza%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make your Galentine's Day party planning less stressful by bulk ordering some heart-shaped pizzas. Detroit Style Pizza Company is offering a three-pack pizza deal that'll serve up to six (!!) people. Sounds like a good time to meee.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Labriola Chicago</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Flabriola-chicago%2Fheart-shaped-thin-crust-pizza-choose-your-own-2-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38962013%2Fbest-heart-shaped-pizza%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Try a slice (heh) of Chicago by ordering this pizza package which features two heart-shaped thin-crust pizzas. You can choose cheese, pepperoni, or sausage as your toppings!</p>
  • <p><strong>Tony Boloney's</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Ftony-boloneys%2Fvalentines-day-heart-shaped-pink-glitter-pizza-2-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38962013%2Fbest-heart-shaped-pizza%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now if you're trying to go alllll out, I suggest getting this deal that includes a cheese heart-shaped pizza and a pink glitter one. (Yes, you read that correctly.) This chonker will also have a side of garlic knots and sauces to complete the meal.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Lou Malnati's Pizza</strong></p><p>tastesofchicago.com</p><p><strong>$63.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tastesofchicago.com%2Fcategory%2F611&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38962013%2Fbest-heart-shaped-pizza%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You need something sweet when you're havin' something savory. Ya feel me? Go for this pizza deal that includes a freakin' heart-shaped cookie. You'll get lots of brownie points from le bébé when they see this setup.</p>
  • <p><strong>Buca Di Beppo</strong></p><p>bucadibeppo.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.bucadibeppo.com/valentines-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Three words that'll capture anybody's heart: heart-shaped lasagna. Bring your partner out on a hot date to Buca Di Beppo and get this romantic (and v meaty) delicacy between February 11 and February 14. Might I add it also comes with a salad, an app, some garlic bread, and a mini cannoli! Yummm.</p>
  • <p><strong>Sugar Plum</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fsugar-plum%2Fheart-shaped-chocolate-pizza-with-mallet&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg38962013%2Fbest-heart-shaped-pizza%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What's better than a regular pizza? A chocolate pizza of course!! Order this sweet thang that's topped with crushed pretzels, cookies, potato chips, and chocolate gems. <br></p>
