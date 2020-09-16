This Is the Best Place to See Fall Foliage in Your State

Changing fall colors bring out leaf peepers each autumn as deciduous trees ditch their green leaves and take on new hues like red, yellow, orange, purple, pink, and brown. The tourism industry can thank a green pigment called chlorophyll for the stunning foliage each year. When the days shorten in the fall, the chlorophyll in the leaves breaks down, revealing other pigments like xanthophyll (yellow), beta-carotene (orange), and anthocyanin (red). Different types of deciduous trees like maples, oaks, and aspen will put on a multicolored show before dropping their leaves in preparation for winter.

The exact dates for peak fall foliage change every year depending on weather patterns, but generally the leaves transition in October and November, starting in the north and moving south. Check local tourism websites before planning your trip to ensure you catch the best and brightest colors. Hotels and campsites can also fill up during this popular season, so make reservations early on. You can also plan your visit for a weekday instead of a weekend to escape the leaf-peeping crowds. Whether you book a flight cross-country or plan to hit up your local state park, here are the top destinations to see fall color this autumn.