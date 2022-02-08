The Best Photos from Tuesday's Olympic Competitions

<p>Germany's Andre Hoeflich practically touches the sun while training on the halfpipe course.</p>
<p>Team USA figure skater Nathan Chen performs his record-breaking short program at the Capital Indoor Stadium. </p>
<p>Canada ice hockey goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens tries to stop the puck during the women's preliminary round group A match against Team USA. </p>
<p>Austria's Benjamin Karl (right) and Slovenia's Tim Mastnak (left) compete in the snowboard men's parallel giant slalom final.</p>
<p>A competitor flies high during freestyle skiing aerials training. </p>
<p>Can you spot him? Austria's Samuel Maier takes part in the men's skeleton training at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.</p>
<p>Check those nails! China's Eileen Gu holds her gold medal on the podium during the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air victory ceremony at the Beijing Medals Plaza.</p>
<p>Nathan Crumpton of South Korea slides during the men's singles skeleton training run. </p>
<p>Anna Berreiter of Germany keeps it moving on the women's singles luge run. </p>
<p>Daniil Aldoshkin of Team ROC is in motion during the men's 1500m speedskating event. </p>
See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 8, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games

