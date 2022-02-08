The Best Photos from Tuesday's Olympic Competitions

The Canadian Press
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Tetonia Club in Alta, Wyoming, they clung to one simple phrase as the bedlam gained steam while their daughter, sister and friend, Jaelin Kauf, edged closer and closer to the Olympic silver medal: “Deliver the love.” Kauf delivered the love. A spot on the podium was a fitting reward to go with it. Half a world away from Alta, the 25-year-old Kauf finished second Sunday in freestyle moguls, an event her family has set the standard in over decades. Kauf's mom, Patt