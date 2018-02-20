Best photos from Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir's gold medal triumph

Virtue and Moir during their gold medal performance
FEBRUARY 20: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance program on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 20, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Moir lifts Virtue during their routine
Virtue and Moir in perfect rhythm
Virtue and Moir mesmerize
Virtue and Moir thank the crowd
Virtue and Moir find out they have won gold
FEBRUARY 20: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada celebrate winning the gold medal along their coaches Marie-France Dubreuil and Patrice Lauzon at ‘kiss and cry following the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance program on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 20, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Virtue and Moir hold plush toys after victory
Virtue and Moir celebrate winning the gold medal
Canada’s gold medallists Tessa Virtue (L) and Scott Moir celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the figure skating ice dance at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
Virtue and Moir enjoy their gold medal after their final skate
Canada’s gold medallists Tessa Virtue (L) and Scott Moir pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the figure skating ice dance at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)