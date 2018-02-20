Best photos from Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir's gold medal triumph

FEBRUARY 20: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada celebrate winning the gold medal along their coaches Marie-France Dubreuil and Patrice Lauzon at ‘kiss and cry following the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance program on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 20, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)