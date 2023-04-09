The Best Photos of the British Royal Family on Easter 2023

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Each year, the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a32037385/royal-family-easter-traditions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:British royal family gathers in Windsor to celebrate Easter;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">British royal family gathers in Windsor to celebrate Easter</a>, attending services at St George's Chapel. On the first Easter without Queen Elizabeth, the royals were out in full force—led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, the royals in attendance included Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, and more. Even Prince Andrew was pictured with the royals.</p><p class="body-text">William and Kate brought their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. It's Prince Louis's first time attending the Easter service at St George's Chapel, and the second time his siblings have attended. Here, see all the best photos of the King and Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the rest of the royal family heading into church in Windsor on Easter 2023: </p>
    Samir Hussein - Getty Images
  • <p>King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royals into church. </p>
    King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royals into church.

    Samir Hussein - Getty Images
  • <p>The Princess of Wales looked lovely in a royal blue coat dress.</p>
    The Princess of Wales looked lovely in a royal blue coat dress.

    Samir Hussein - Getty Images
  • <p>Princess Charlotte, wearing blue tights and a blue coat, looked over at her little brother.</p>
    Princess Charlotte, wearing blue tights and a blue coat, looked over at her little brother.

    Samir Hussein - Getty Images
  • <p>Kate appears to be re-wearing the outfit <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g39427956/royal-family-commonwealth-day-service-2022-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she wore to Commonwealth Day service last year;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">she wore to Commonwealth Day service last year</a>, albeit with a different hat.</p>
    Kate appears to be re-wearing the outfit she wore to Commonwealth Day service last year, albeit with a different hat.

    Samir Hussein - Getty Images
  • <p>Prince Andrew walked in with his sister, Princess Anne—a rare public appearance for Andrew since Queen Elizabeth's funeral this past fall.</p>
    Prince Andrew walked in with his sister, Princess Anne—a rare public appearance for Andrew since Queen Elizabeth's funeral this past fall.

    WPA Pool - Getty Images
  • <p>Anne and Andrew looked deep in conversation as they walked.</p>
    Anne and Andrew looked deep in conversation as they walked.

    Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images
  • <p>King Charles, celebrating his first Easter as monarch, waved to the crowds.</p>
    King Charles, celebrating his first Easter as monarch, waved to the crowds.

    Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images
  • <p>Prince Edward and Sophie, the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, walked in with their son, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a16562791/james-viscount-severn-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:James, Earl of Wessex.;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">James, Earl of Wessex. </a></p>
    Prince Edward and Sophie, the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, walked in with their son, James, Earl of Wessex.

    Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images
  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a42634984/princess-eugenie-pregnant-second-child-news/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child</a>, made an appearance with her husband, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a15839639/jack-brooksbank-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jack Brooksbank;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jack Brooksbank</a>.</p>
    Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child, made an appearance with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

    Samir Hussein - Getty Images
  • <p>Eugenie and Jack held hands as they walked into St George's Chapel.</p>
    Eugenie and Jack held hands as they walked into St George's Chapel.

    WPA Pool - Getty Images
  • <p>Camilla wore a diamond brooch in the shape of a knot, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/g43327983/queen-camilla-brooches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one of her favorite brooches.;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">one of her favorite brooches.</a></p>
    Camilla wore a diamond brooch in the shape of a knot, one of her favorite brooches.

    WPA Pool - Getty Images
