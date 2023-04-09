The Best Photos of the British Royal Family on Easter 2023

CBC

When Ali Nizami moved from India to Canada 26 years ago, he struggled to find his belonging in a new country as an Indian Muslim. "Even though there are so many Indians in the city and in Canada, Indian Muslims share a slightly different culture. Those subtle differences make a huge impact on people when they're trying to connect with somebody," said Nizami. With a lack of organizations in Calgary for that specific community, he also felt alone. He's trying to change that for others — whether th