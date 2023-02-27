The Best Photos from the 2023 SAG Awards

<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/sag-awards-2023-outstanding-performance-male-actor-supporting-role-ke-huy-quan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ke Huy Quan" class="link ">Ke Huy Quan</a> sneaks in a quick selfie with fellow nominee <a href="https://people.com/tv/sag-awards-2023-presenters-jenna-ortega-and-aubrey-plaza-have-broody-chemistry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenna Ortega" class="link ">Jenna Ortega</a>. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/aubrey-plaza/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aubrey Plaza" class="link ">Aubrey Plaza</a> goofs around with former <em>Parks and Recreation </em>costars <a href="https://people.com/tag/amy-poehler/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Poehler" class="link ">Amy Poehler</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/adam-scott/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adam Scott" class="link ">Adam Scott</a>. </p>
<p>Fresh off her win for outstanding female performance in a television movie or limited series, <a href="https://people.com/tv/sag-awards-2023-jessica-chastain-wins-female-actor-television-movie-limited-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Chastain" class="link ">Jessica Chastain</a> tries to gather herself in the SAG Trophy room. </p>
<p>The night's award for best pose goes to <a href="https://people.com/tv/white-lotus-haley-lu-richardson-wants-jamie-lee-curtis-join-season-3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Haley Lu Richardson" class="link ">Haley Lu Richardson</a> and <a href="https://people.com/style/sag-awards-2023-ashley-park-wears-bedazzled-ankle-brace-with-towering-heels-red-carpet-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashley Park" class="link ">Ashley Park</a>, who pull off this move (ankle brace and all!) backstage. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/zendaya-coleman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zendaya" class="link ">Zendaya</a> gets her gorgeous Valentino gown fluffed and primed for photographers.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/sag-awards-2023-michelle-yeoh-drops-f-bomb-best-actress-win/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Yeoh" class="link ">Michelle Yeoh</a> and <a href="https://people.com/style/sag-awards-2023-angela-bassett-brings-the-sunshine-and-drama-in-eye-popping-yellow-gown-red-carpet-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angela Bassett" class="link ">Angela Bassett</a> do the thing, sharing a laugh backstage. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/zendaya-coleman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zendaya" class="link ">Zendaya</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/sag-awards-2023-austin-butler-recalls-emergency-room-trip-day-after-elvis-filming-wrapped/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Austin Butler" class="link ">Austin Butler</a> look super glamorous while posing for a pic during the show. </p>
<p><em>Ozark</em> costars <a href="https://people.com/tag/laura-linney/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laura Linney" class="link ">Laura Linney</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jason-bateman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jason Bateman" class="link ">Jason Bateman</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/julia-garner-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julia Garner" class="link ">Julia Garner</a> have a reunion inside the ceremony. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/health/fran-drescher-talks-honoring-her-body-health-as-she-gets-older/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fran Drescher" class="link ">Fran Drescher</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/critics-choice-2023-jeff-bridges-lifetime-achievement-award/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jeff Bridges" class="link ">Jeff Bridges</a> have some fun for the photographers. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/sag-awards-2023-i-am-an-actor-jamie-lee-curtis-jokes-about-being-nepo-baby/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jamie Lee Curtis" class="link ">Jamie Lee Curtis</a> and <a href="https://people.com/parents/michelle-williams-husband-thomas-kail-welcome-second-baby-together/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Williams" class="link ">Michelle Williams</a> savor a sweet moment during a break in the show. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/who-dies-in-the-white-lotus-finale-predictions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adam DiMarco" class="link ">Adam DiMarco</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/theo-james/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Theo James" class="link ">Theo James</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tv/the-white-lotus-season-2-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Will Sharpe" class="link ">Will Sharpe</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tv/meghann-fahy-doesnt-kiss-and-tell-rumored-romance-white-lotus-leo-woodall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghann Fahy" class="link ">Meghann Fahy</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/white-lotus-leo-woodall-talks-family-response-plot-twist/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leo Woodall" class="link ">Leo Woodall</a> have a <em>White Lotus </em>moment while backstage at the SAG Awards. </p>
<p>After presenting his <em>Amazing Spider-Man </em>costar with the Life Achievement Award, <a href="https://people.com/tag/andrew-garfield/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew Garfield" class="link ">Andrew Garfield</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/sally-field/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sally Field" class="link ">Sally Field</a> share an inside joke backstage. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/austin-butler/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Austin Butler" class="link ">Austin Butler</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/taron-egerton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taron Egerton" class="link ">Taron Egerton</a> catch up and share a laugh. </p>
<p>After winning the "most meaningful acknowledgement of my 55-year career," <a href="https://people.com/tv/sag-awards-2023-male-actor-in-a-television-movie-or-limited-series-sam-elliott-win/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sam Elliott" class="link ">Sam Elliott</a> takes a moment to soak it in. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/seth-rogen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seth Rogen" class="link ">Seth Rogen</a> an <a href="https://people.com/movies/sag-awards-2023-brendan-fraser-encourages-actors-to-stay-in-there-as-he-wins-best-actor-have-courage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brendan Fraser" class="link ">Brendan Fraser</a> are caught in deep conversation during a break in the program. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/haley-lu-richardson-antonia-gentry-sag-award-ambassadors-2023/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Antonia Gentry" class="link ">Antonia Gentry</a> has an exchange with <a href="https://people.com/tag/viola-davis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Viola Davis" class="link ">Viola Davis</a> during the show. </p>
Stephanie Sengwe

From a funny Parks and Recreation reunion to Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park's epic pose, here are all the best photos from inside the 2023 SAG Awards

