The Best Photos from the 2023 SAG Awards

Gloria Bates and her husband Michael received a call on Thursday from the FBI -- a call they’ve been waiting on for over 21 years. "We just want to let you know that we’ve made an arrest in your daughter’s case, Private First-Class Amanda Gonzales," Gloria Bates told ABC News, recalling the conversation she had with an FBI agent. Gonzales is Michael’s stepdaughter who he helped raise since she was 4 years old.