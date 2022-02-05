The Best Photos from the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Reuters

The Beijing Winter Games opened on Friday night in a snow- and ice themed ceremony at the Bird's Nest stadium that concluded with the cauldron lit by two young Chinese Olympians, one of them a member of China's Uyghur minority. During a performance that went longer than scheduled on a frigid night in the Chinese capital, President Xi Jinping declared the opening of an Olympics whose preparations were beset by the pandemic and criticism over human rights in China. Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a 20-year-old cross-country skiier born in Altay in the western Xinjiang region, lit the cauldron along with Zhao Jiawen, 21, who competes in Nordic combined, finishing a torch relay whose final runners were Chinese Olympians from recent decades.