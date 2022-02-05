The Best Photos from the 2022 Beijing Olympics

  • <p>Less than a year <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/sporting/g37106860/tokyo-summer-olympics-best-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:after the postponed Tokyo Olympics" class="link ">after the postponed Tokyo Olympics</a>, the Beijing Olympics began on February 3 with a small audience. The U.S. is participating in a diplomatic boycott of the Games, which means no government officials will be in attendance, but sent 224 athletes—the largest delegation from any participating country. The Winter Olympics are typically a smaller affair than their summer counterpart, with 2,874 athletes participating representing 91 different countries. (As opposed to 11,656 athletes last summer from 206 nations.) </p><p>Here are some photo highlights from the 19 days of competition in Beijing.</p>
    1/17

    The Best Photos from the 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Less than a year after the postponed Tokyo Olympics, the Beijing Olympics began on February 3 with a small audience. The U.S. is participating in a diplomatic boycott of the Games, which means no government officials will be in attendance, but sent 224 athletes—the largest delegation from any participating country. The Winter Olympics are typically a smaller affair than their summer counterpart, with 2,874 athletes participating representing 91 different countries. (As opposed to 11,656 athletes last summer from 206 nations.)

    Here are some photo highlights from the 19 days of competition in Beijing.

    ANTONIN THUILLIER - Getty Images
  • <p>Performers dance under a giant snowflake with the Olympic flame at its center during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.</p>
    2/17

    Day 0: Opening Ceremony

    Performers dance under a giant snowflake with the Olympic flame at its center during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

    MANAN VATSYAYANA - Getty Images
  • <p>Zhihuan Luo, Hui Zhang, Jiajun Li, Xue Shen, Xiaopeng Han and Hong Zhang carry the Olympic Flag during the Opening Ceremony.</p>
    3/17

    Day 0: Opening Ceremony

    Zhihuan Luo, Hui Zhang, Jiajun Li, Xue Shen, Xiaopeng Han and Hong Zhang carry the Olympic Flag during the Opening Ceremony.

    Adam Pretty - Getty Images
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Children perform with light-up birds during the opening ceremony at China's National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest.</p>
    4/17

    Day 0: Opening Ceremony

    Children perform with light-up birds during the opening ceremony at China's National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest.

    ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT - Getty Images
  • <p>Performers hold up snowflakes with the names of participating countries in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.</p>
    5/17

    Day 0: Opening Ceremony

    Performers hold up snowflakes with the names of participating countries in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

    Adam Pretty - Getty Images
  • <p>Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team United States carry the American flag in the Parade of Nations.</p>
    6/17

    Day 0: Opening Ceremony

    Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team United States carry the American flag in the Parade of Nations.

    Julian Finney - Getty Images
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Performers dressed as hockey players perform in light-up suits.</p>
    7/17

    Day 0: Opening Ceremony

    Performers dressed as hockey players perform in light-up suits.

    Elsa - Getty Images
  • <p>An overhead view of the Opening Ceremony. </p>
    8/17

    Day 0: Opening Ceremony

    An overhead view of the Opening Ceremony.

    ANTONIN THUILLIER - Getty Images
  • <p>Nathan Chen of USA skates in the Men's Single Skating Short Program Team Event. Chen, the gold medal favorite in figure skating’s men’s singles, finished first and scored a personal-best 111.71 points.</p>
    9/17

    Day 0: Figure Skating Team Event

    Nathan Chen of USA skates in the Men's Single Skating Short Program Team Event. Chen, the gold medal favorite in figure skating’s men’s singles, finished first and scored a personal-best 111.71 points.

    Jean Catuffe - Getty Images
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Russian Olympic Committee's Ekaterina Dobrodeeva (R) shoots to score a goal during the women's preliminary round group A match. Russia's Olympic Committee defeated Switzerland 5-2.</p>
    10/17

    Day 0: Women's Hockey

    Russian Olympic Committee's Ekaterina Dobrodeeva (R) shoots to score a goal during the women's preliminary round group A match. Russia's Olympic Committee defeated Switzerland 5-2.

    ANTHONY WALLACE - Getty Images
  • <p>Alexis Pinturault of Team France training for the men's downhill in Yanqing China.</p>
    11/17

    Day 0: Alpine Skiing training

    Alexis Pinturault of Team France training for the men's downhill in Yanqing China.

    Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom - Getty Images
  • <p>Germany's Max Langenhan takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the Yanqing National Sliding Center ahead of the official start of the Olympics.</p>
    12/17

    Day 0: Luge training

    Germany's Max Langenhan takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the Yanqing National Sliding Center ahead of the official start of the Olympics.

    DANIEL MIHAILESCU - Getty Images
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jamie Anderson of Team USA performs a trick during the snowboard slopestyle training session at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China.</p>
    13/17

    Day 0: Snowboard Slopestyle training

    Jamie Anderson of Team USA performs a trick during the snowboard slopestyle training session at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China.

    Cameron Spencer - Getty Images
  • <p>Jennifer Dodds of Team Great Britain competes against Team Switzerland during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin the day before the official start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.</p>
    14/17

    Day -1: Curling Mixed Doubles

    Jennifer Dodds of Team Great Britain competes against Team Switzerland during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin the day before the official start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

    Lintao Zhang - Getty Images
  • <p>(L-R) Sven Kramer, Beau Snellink and Marcel Bosker of Team Netherlands skate during a speed skating general training session.</p>
    15/17

    Day -1: Speed Skating training

    (L-R) Sven Kramer, Beau Snellink and Marcel Bosker of Team Netherlands skate during a speed skating general training session.

    Getty Images - Getty Images
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Felix Loch of Team Germany slides during the Men's Singles training run at sundown.</p>
    16/17

    Day -1: Luge training

    Felix Loch of Team Germany slides during the Men's Singles training run at sundown.

    Julian Finney - Getty Images
  • <p>An official tests the course ahead of the freestyle skiing events at Shougang Big Air in Beijing.</p>
    17/17

    Day -1: Freestyle Skiing course test

    An official tests the course ahead of the freestyle skiing events at Shougang Big Air in Beijing.

    Justin Setterfield - Getty Images
<p>Less than a year <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/sporting/g37106860/tokyo-summer-olympics-best-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:after the postponed Tokyo Olympics" class="link ">after the postponed Tokyo Olympics</a>, the Beijing Olympics began on February 3 with a small audience. The U.S. is participating in a diplomatic boycott of the Games, which means no government officials will be in attendance, but sent 224 athletes—the largest delegation from any participating country. The Winter Olympics are typically a smaller affair than their summer counterpart, with 2,874 athletes participating representing 91 different countries. (As opposed to 11,656 athletes last summer from 206 nations.) </p><p>Here are some photo highlights from the 19 days of competition in Beijing.</p>
<p>Performers dance under a giant snowflake with the Olympic flame at its center during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.</p>
<p>Zhihuan Luo, Hui Zhang, Jiajun Li, Xue Shen, Xiaopeng Han and Hong Zhang carry the Olympic Flag during the Opening Ceremony.</p>
<p>Children perform with light-up birds during the opening ceremony at China's National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest.</p>
<p>Performers hold up snowflakes with the names of participating countries in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.</p>
<p>Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team United States carry the American flag in the Parade of Nations.</p>
<p>Performers dressed as hockey players perform in light-up suits.</p>
<p>An overhead view of the Opening Ceremony. </p>
<p>Nathan Chen of USA skates in the Men's Single Skating Short Program Team Event. Chen, the gold medal favorite in figure skating’s men’s singles, finished first and scored a personal-best 111.71 points.</p>
<p>Russian Olympic Committee's Ekaterina Dobrodeeva (R) shoots to score a goal during the women's preliminary round group A match. Russia's Olympic Committee defeated Switzerland 5-2.</p>
<p>Alexis Pinturault of Team France training for the men's downhill in Yanqing China.</p>
<p>Germany's Max Langenhan takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the Yanqing National Sliding Center ahead of the official start of the Olympics.</p>
<p>Jamie Anderson of Team USA performs a trick during the snowboard slopestyle training session at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China.</p>
<p>Jennifer Dodds of Team Great Britain competes against Team Switzerland during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin the day before the official start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.</p>
<p>(L-R) Sven Kramer, Beau Snellink and Marcel Bosker of Team Netherlands skate during a speed skating general training session.</p>
<p>Felix Loch of Team Germany slides during the Men's Singles training run at sundown.</p>
<p>An official tests the course ahead of the freestyle skiing events at Shougang Big Air in Beijing.</p>

Despite controversy and boycotts, the 2022 Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing. See the best photos here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Most Stunning Photos From The Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

    The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off in spectacular style.

  • Poulin and Hamelin carry Canada's flag, Olympic flame is lit in Beijing

    BEIJING — Chinese athletes Zhao Jiawen and Dinigeer Yilamujiang stepped into the centre of a newly formed snowflake and slid the Olympic torch into place — transforming the intricate crystal into a most unique cauldron. Lights. Cheers. Fireworks. And now, the Winter Games. Beijing opened its second Olympics in 14 years at the lattice-encased National Stadium on Friday, bringing an official start to the two-week sporting competition held despite challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic an

  • Olympics-Opening ceremony ends with Uyghur skier lighting cauldron

    The Beijing Winter Games opened on Friday night in a snow- and ice themed ceremony at the Bird's Nest stadium that concluded with the cauldron lit by two young Chinese Olympians, one of them a member of China's Uyghur minority. During a performance that went longer than scheduled on a frigid night in the Chinese capital, President Xi Jinping declared the opening of an Olympics whose preparations were beset by the pandemic and criticism over human rights in China. Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a 20-year-old cross-country skiier born in Altay in the western Xinjiang region, lit the cauldron along with Zhao Jiawen, 21, who competes in Nordic combined, finishing a torch relay whose final runners were Chinese Olympians from recent decades.

  • Breaking EU ranks, Polish leader in Beijing diplomacy push

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Alone among his fellow European Union leaders, Poland's president was in Beijing Friday for the Winter Olympics opening in what his office said was a bid to maintain good ties with China and lobby for an easing of Russia-Ukraine tensions. President Andrzej Duda is scheduled to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday, his office said. Other EU leaders have followed the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, among others, in a stated or unstated diplomatic boycot

  • Novak Djokovic thanks Serbian president for support during ‘unfortunate events’ in Australia

    Djokovic said that he will give his ‘version’ of events in Australia at another time

  • Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Games

    Putin held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, telling him that Russia had prepared a new deal to supply China with 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas from its Far East, and the Russian oil business had "new solutions" on supplies of hydrocarbons to China.Putin is also expected to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics, with the opening ceremony to be held later on Friday (February 4).

  • As Biden struggles to define his relationship with Saudi Arabia, China is stepping in to fill the gap

    Saudi Arabia and China took their trade, defense, and culture links to new heights in recent months. Experts say that may not sit well in Washington.

  • 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

    The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off in China's capital this week with the opening ceremony on Friday, marking the official start of the Games. While preliminary competitions had already begun in curling, ice hockey, luge and various skiing events, the opening ceremony was a chance for the host country to make a statement to the world with an unforgettable display and performance. The much-awaited spectacle, which was held at the National Stadium in Beijing, began at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) and was broadcast live on NBC.

  • Beijing Winter Olympics open under shadow of human rights criticism

    Several western nations have criticised China’s rights record while protests are unfolding worldwide

  • News Corp. hacked, reporters targeted; believed China-linked

    WASHINGTON (AP) — News Corp., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, said Friday that it had been hacked and had data stolen from journalists and other employees, and a cybersecurity firm investigating the intrusion said Chinese intelligence-gathering was believed behind the operation. The Journal, citing people briefed on the intrusion, reported that it appeared to date back to February 2020 and that scores of employees were impacted. It quoted them as saying the hackers were able to access repo

  • Heavy Rainfall Floods Waterways in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia

    Heavy rainfall flooded waterways in areas of Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia, on Friday, February 4.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood warning for portions of northeastern Kentucky, southeastern Ohio, and western West Virginia.This video taken by the Georgetown Police Department in Georgetown, Kentucky, shows the Elkhorn Creek flooding. Credit: Georgetown Police Department via Storyful

  • Michael Douglas shares photo with kids on family vacation

    Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are enjoying a family vacation with their kids. On Wednesday, the Basic Instinct star, 77, shared a scenic photo to Instagram featuring his two kids, son Dylan Michael, 21, and daughter Carys Zeta, 18, while on vacation on the Caribbean island of Dominica.

  • U.S. restores sanctions waiver to Iran with nuclear talks in final phase

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect American-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran enter the final stretch. The waivers were rescinded by the United States in 2019 and 2020 under former President Donald Trump, who pulled out of the nuclear agreement. The indirect talks are aimed at having the United States return to the agreement and Iran resume compliance.

  • Experts say vaccine passports can be reassessed, but urge caution in scrapping them

    As several provinces toy with scrapping their COVID-19 vaccine mandates, medical experts allow it may be time to start reconsidering the policy – but caution against dropping the measure too soon. Prevalence of cases among both vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians has led to calls to nix the vaccine passport system by some who question whether the shots make a difference in transmission. However, Fahad Razak, an epidemiologist and health policy expert with the University of Toronto, said discar

  • Clippers trade for Norman Powell, Robert Covington

    Adrian Wojnarowski: The Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, sources tell ESPN. Source: Twitter @wojespn What's the buzz on ...

  • Jack Reacher author Lee Child explains why book readers didn’t like Tom Cruise as character

    ‘There was criticism from the book fans,’ Child recalled

  • Robot bartenders? Welcome to the 2022 Olympics

    Robots mixing drinks? Flipping burgers? Yep, these are the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  • Canadian downhill skiers aim for Olympic success

    BEIJING — One was a figure skater. One was a hockey player. Another was — shh, don’t tell anyone! — “never a hockey guy” and always preferred skiing and mountain biking over the national sport. One thing that the new generation of Canadian downhillers have in common with each other, though, is that they all grew up racing in the Whistler Mountain Ski Club. They don’t have a nickname yet. But like the Crazy Canucks and Canadian Cowboys of yesteryear, they’ve got plenty of speed and they want to s

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Brown scores 29, Celtics run past shorthanded Heat 122-92

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92 on Monday night. Boston led by as many as 32 on its way to claiming its fourth victory in five outings. Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists. It was Brown’s fourth consecutive game with 25 or more points, and Tatum has scored 20 or more in his last six games. The Celtics' onslaught was keyed on the defensive end, where they forced 18 turnovers.