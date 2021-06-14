The Best Pet Supplements For Joints, Fur, Allergies, And More

The Canadian Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny doesn’t have much luck in his opening game at European Championships. Sent off in 2012. Injured in 2016. Now an own-goal at Euro 2020. The Juventus player became the first goalkeeper to score an own-goal at the tournament in Poland’s 2-1 loss to Slovakia on Monday. Not that he could do much about it. Szczesny had already committed himself to a dive in an attempt to save a shot from Slovakia winger Robert Mak in the 18th minute whe