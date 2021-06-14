The Best Pet Supplements For Joints, Fur, Allergies, And More

  • <p>You want your pup to live its fullest life—who can blame you!? We reviewed and tried a bunch of supplements meant to improve the fur, digestive health, joints, and so much more and picked our absolute faves. That said, it's important to note: Not all supplements work for every breed. Again, <em>we recommend reaching out to your respective veterinarians before purchasing any supplements to give to your dog.</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Nutramax</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Fnutramax-welactin-canine-omega-3%2Fdp%2F101459&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Ffood%2Fg36598780%2Fbest-pet-supplements%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Ninety-seven percent of people who purchased it recommended it for others. If your dog has hot spots, dandruff, or itchiness, it's likely you'll notice a difference in that realm within three months. A bonus: None of that dreaded fish breath from this supplement.</p>
  • <p><strong>Cetyl M</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073767FM8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.36598780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>This is a 100-percent plant-derived formula created by a family-owned business in Texas. It’s also used for horses (in different dosages!) and helps the structural integrity of joints and connective tissues; it may also help relieve inflammation associated with daily exercise.</p>
  • <p><strong>PetHonesty</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$21.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Fpethonesty-allergy-support-immunity%2Fdp%2F190535&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Ffood%2Fg36598780%2Fbest-pet-supplements%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>If your dog is licking and scratching like there’s no tomorrow, these chews could help. This popular vet-recommended chew is ideal for a pup who has skin issues related to seasonal allergies. Ingredients are sourced in India, New Zealand, and the US, and the product is manufactured in the US as well.</p>
  • <p><strong>Purina Fortiflora</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001650NNW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.36598780%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Even picky eaters will love this supplement. For dogs with sensitive stomachs or GI tract issues, this is the gold standard. Need more convincing? The product boasts 14,000 5-star reviews.</p>
  • <p><strong>DASUQUIN</strong></p><p>dasuquin.com</p><p><strong>$64.00</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.dasuquin.com/dasuquin-advanced-soft-chews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Corgi parents everywhere know about this brand, but Dasuquin is great for any dog breed that’s active. It’s the number-one recommendation by vets for joint health and is rigorously tested in laboratories. If you want the advanced formula, though, you’ll need a prescription from your vet.</p>
