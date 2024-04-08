Best patio plants: 20 picks for year-round color and style

CBC

It's almost the time of year when gardeners on P.E.I. unlock their sheds and dig out their rakes, trowels and gloves.It's also time when they start planning how to combat their arch nemesis — the Japanese beetle.The invasive insect has been on P.E.I. since 2009, but last summer they seemed particularly populous, chewing threw lush green leaves and leaving them brown and full of holes.While they have been mostly contained to the Charlottetown area, they have been spotted in Kings Castle Provincia