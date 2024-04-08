Best patio plants: 20 picks for year-round color and style

Hardiness: USDA 3-8 (UK H6)
Height: 4in (10cm) - 3ft 2in (1m)
Spread: 4in (10cm) – 3ft 9in (1.2m)
Best for: Partial or full shade
With their attention-grabbing foliage, hostas make good accents in garden borders adjacent to a patio, but they make an even bigger statement in pots on a patio or deck. They’re a must-have for a shaded spot, like under your patio cover, where other plants might fail to thrive.
There are a huge number of varieties to choose from, ranging from those with tiny leaves like ‘Mouse Ears’ to dinner-plate sized leaves such as H.sieboldiana. And they come in a wide range of shades, from blue, green and variegated to gold and yellow, so there will be one to suit all tastes and styles.
Hostas have roots that are wider than they are long, so ideally choose a pot that is wider than it is deep. That said, that can look very elegant in tall, narrow pots, you just may have to divide the rootballs regularly. They prefer damp soil so if you don’t live somewhere that receives regular rainfall, watch for the compost drying out. Add slow-release fertiliser to the compost each spring and give them a nutrition boost in the summer with a liquid seaweed feed every couple of weeks.