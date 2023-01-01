The Best Pajamas for Staying Cool This Summer

  • <p> <em><em>We updated this guide in December 2022 to ensure our top-tested cooling pajamas were in stock and reflected accurate pricing and added a new pick from Lunya.</em><br></em></p><hr><p>If you find yourself unable to sleep at night without blasting the AC, it might be time to swap out your normal sleepwear for some cooling pajamas. Whether you're fending off <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a37409296/early-signs-of-menopause/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:menopause-related hot flashes" class="link ">menopause-related hot flashes</a> or have always run hot at night, cooling pajamas are designed to help regulate your body temperature and wick away night sweats. They're also a great fit for hot sleepers who want to feel covered without overheating. <br></p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab tests all sorts of sleepwear, from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g38526649/best-flannel-pajamas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flannel" class="link ">flannel</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g33350587/best-silk-pajamas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silk" class="link ">silk</a>, to find the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g543/best-pajamas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best pajamas" class="link ">best pajamas</a> to pair with any <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/comforter-reviews/g27531976/best-cooling-comforters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooling comforters" class="link ">cooling comforters</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g27471828/best-cooling-blankets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooling blankets" class="link ">cooling blankets</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g27482059/best-cooling-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooling sheets" class="link ">cooling sheets</a> for the ultimate cool bed. To determine the best cooling pajamas, our analysts evaluated different styles in our Lab for aspects like durability, washability and moisture management in addition to working with consumer testers to collect feedback on real-word comfort and performance. These are top performers in our tests and other popular styles online. Here are the <strong>best cooling pajamas of 2022 to keep you comfortable all night long.</strong></p>
    1/15

    The Best Pajamas for Staying Cool This Summer

    We updated this guide in December 2022 to ensure our top-tested cooling pajamas were in stock and reflected accurate pricing and added a new pick from Lunya.

    If you find yourself unable to sleep at night without blasting the AC, it might be time to swap out your normal sleepwear for some cooling pajamas. Whether you're fending off menopause-related hot flashes or have always run hot at night, cooling pajamas are designed to help regulate your body temperature and wick away night sweats. They're also a great fit for hot sleepers who want to feel covered without overheating.

    The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab tests all sorts of sleepwear, from flannel to silk, to find the best pajamas to pair with any cooling comforters, cooling blankets and cooling sheets for the ultimate cool bed. To determine the best cooling pajamas, our analysts evaluated different styles in our Lab for aspects like durability, washability and moisture management in addition to working with consumer testers to collect feedback on real-word comfort and performance. These are top performers in our tests and other popular styles online. Here are the best cooling pajamas of 2022 to keep you comfortable all night long.

    Lily Silk/Athleta/Lunya
  • <p><strong>Lusome</strong></p><p>lusome.com</p><p><strong>$64.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.lusome.com%2Fproducts%2Fginger-cami%3Fvariant%3D42325552824494&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you struggle with night sweats, consider looking at Lusome's pajamas. Their specialized fabric was a <strong>top performer in our moisture management tests</strong>, wicking sweat with ease, so you can feel cool and dry. Consumer testers also unanimously agreed that these pajamas helped keep them cooler with some saying it helped reduce night sweats. Plus, it received high scores for comfort and appearance, with one tester raving that the pajamas were "so soft and cooling!" </p><p>Our experts appreciate the in-shelf bra, which keeps everything in place through any tossing and turning at night, and how well the top held up in our washability tests. This cami pairs well with <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.lusome.com%2Fproducts%2Fcara-short&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching shorts" class="link ">matching shorts</a> on warm nights, but if you prefer more coverage, there are tons of <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.lusome.com%2Fcollections%2Fall&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:other styles" class="link ">other styles</a> made with the same fabric. Just note that the material showed some pilling in our lab tests after our machine rubbed fabric swatches together 1,000 times.<br></p>
    2/15

    1) Ginger Cami

    Lusome

    lusome.com

    $64.00

    Shop Now

    If you struggle with night sweats, consider looking at Lusome's pajamas. Their specialized fabric was a top performer in our moisture management tests, wicking sweat with ease, so you can feel cool and dry. Consumer testers also unanimously agreed that these pajamas helped keep them cooler with some saying it helped reduce night sweats. Plus, it received high scores for comfort and appearance, with one tester raving that the pajamas were "so soft and cooling!"

    Our experts appreciate the in-shelf bra, which keeps everything in place through any tossing and turning at night, and how well the top held up in our washability tests. This cami pairs well with matching shorts on warm nights, but if you prefer more coverage, there are tons of other styles made with the same fabric. Just note that the material showed some pilling in our lab tests after our machine rubbed fabric swatches together 1,000 times.

    Lusome
  • <p><strong>Athleta</strong></p><p>Athleta</p><p><strong>$64.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D981344002%23pdp-page-content&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even though this longer sleep tee from Athleta isn't as effective at wicking moisture as other options on our list, testers and online reviewers alike still love how comfortable the fabric feels. The material is made of modal, a fiber which typically feels <strong>super soft and lightweight with a characteristic drape-y</strong> look. Users also raved about how the fabric feels cool at night and the cozy, oversize fit, making this pick perfect for lounging or relaxing if you're looking for maximum comfort or extra airflow. And if you're not a fan of a longer tee or prefer more coverage, Athleta offers pajamas using same fabric in <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fsearch.do%3FsearchText%3Dnighttime%2Bbliss%26autosuggest%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a variety of other styles" class="link ">a variety of other styles</a>.</p>
    3/15

    2) Nighttime Bliss Sleep CYA Tee

    Athleta

    Athleta

    $64.00

    Shop Now

    Even though this longer sleep tee from Athleta isn't as effective at wicking moisture as other options on our list, testers and online reviewers alike still love how comfortable the fabric feels. The material is made of modal, a fiber which typically feels super soft and lightweight with a characteristic drape-y look. Users also raved about how the fabric feels cool at night and the cozy, oversize fit, making this pick perfect for lounging or relaxing if you're looking for maximum comfort or extra airflow. And if you're not a fan of a longer tee or prefer more coverage, Athleta offers pajamas using same fabric in a variety of other styles.

    Athleta
  • <p><strong>Cool-jams</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FJP36RT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While a pajama set with ample coverage might deter most hot sleepers, this long set is made with wicking polyester fabric that exhibited good moisture management in our Lab tests. Our testers also gave it <strong>top scores for comfort, noting that the microfiber fabric felt super soft and lightweight against their skin</strong>. Plus, some testers who struggle with overheating at night reported that these pajamas were great for keeping them at a good temperature. Our experts also appreciated how the fabric didn't shrink in washability tests but reported that it showed signs of pilling after our in-Lab durability testing. While not all testers loved the appearance or short-sleeve style of this set, it's also available in variations with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/46F8094F-E879-4196-A469-808A4B7AEF1A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:long-sleeve options, shorts and more" class="link ">long-sleeve options, shorts and more</a>.<br></p>
    4/15

    3) Moisture Wicking Short Sleeve Button Front PJ Set

    Cool-jams

    amazon.com

    $99.00

    Shop Now

    While a pajama set with ample coverage might deter most hot sleepers, this long set is made with wicking polyester fabric that exhibited good moisture management in our Lab tests. Our testers also gave it top scores for comfort, noting that the microfiber fabric felt super soft and lightweight against their skin. Plus, some testers who struggle with overheating at night reported that these pajamas were great for keeping them at a good temperature. Our experts also appreciated how the fabric didn't shrink in washability tests but reported that it showed signs of pilling after our in-Lab durability testing. While not all testers loved the appearance or short-sleeve style of this set, it's also available in variations with long-sleeve options, shorts and more.

    Cool Jams
  • <p><strong>Eberjey</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$138.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00G6DH2PG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This popular long set from Eberjey also uses modal fabric, which testers and online reviewers love for being light, soft and drapey. Testers particularly loved this set for being <strong>thin and more lightweight </strong>than similar fabrics, making it a great choice year-round. One tester said, "I didn't overheat like I do with other pajamas." Eberjay also did well in our laundering tests, and our experts love how many colors and different styles you can choose from, including both <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/0DD8DA12-060C-4FCD-9695-2AB0306EC04D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:short sets" class="link ">short sets</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/60768E41-14B7-478B-A23A-2A36564C606B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nightshirts" class="link ">nightshirts</a>. Just note that these pajamas can run a bit large for those who prefer a more fitted look.<br></p>
    5/15

    4) Gisele Long PJ Set

    Eberjey

    amazon.com

    $138.00

    Shop Now

    This popular long set from Eberjey also uses modal fabric, which testers and online reviewers love for being light, soft and drapey. Testers particularly loved this set for being thin and more lightweight than similar fabrics, making it a great choice year-round. One tester said, "I didn't overheat like I do with other pajamas." Eberjay also did well in our laundering tests, and our experts love how many colors and different styles you can choose from, including both short sets and nightshirts. Just note that these pajamas can run a bit large for those who prefer a more fitted look.

    Eberjey
  • <p><strong>Softies</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HHNRW3Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Most cooling pajamas we tested pilled more easily than non-cooling options, but <strong>Softies' fabric held up the best in our Lab tests</strong>. It didn't shrink and pilled less than other wicking options while maintaining a great moisture management score. Testers gave high scores for comfort and softness with one raving "they were so comfortable — almost like I wasn't wearing anything at all!" Plus, most said it helped keep them cooler overnight with one reporting that it got rid of her night sweats entirely. Just keep in mind that some testers disliked the fit of some of Softies' longer bottoms, saying that they were too short and they would have preferred a drawstring design, so be sure to take a look at whatever styles you prefer from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/921CD4F0-50D1-4840-976A-7B711A328D94?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their selection" class="link ">their selection</a>.<br></p>
    6/15

    5) Cali Scoop Tank Short PJ Set

    Softies

    amazon.com

    $95.00

    Shop Now

    Most cooling pajamas we tested pilled more easily than non-cooling options, but Softies' fabric held up the best in our Lab tests. It didn't shrink and pilled less than other wicking options while maintaining a great moisture management score. Testers gave high scores for comfort and softness with one raving "they were so comfortable — almost like I wasn't wearing anything at all!" Plus, most said it helped keep them cooler overnight with one reporting that it got rid of her night sweats entirely. Just keep in mind that some testers disliked the fit of some of Softies' longer bottoms, saying that they were too short and they would have preferred a drawstring design, so be sure to take a look at whatever styles you prefer from their selection.

    Softies
  • <p><strong>Lunya</strong></p><p>lunya.co</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cooldown-pima-short-sleeve-tee%3Fvariant%3D40122065584171&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you prefer sleeping in cotton but still want the moisture-wicking benefits from other fabrics, Lunya's Cool Pima Collection is a great choice. <strong>Our testers loved the softness of the fabric and noted that it kept them cool at night with exceptional breathability.</strong> While it's mostly made of cotton with some viscose and polyster, the material performed just as well in our moisture management tests as other top-performing cooling pajamas. But keep in mind that some testers found the fabric a bit too thin for lounging and commented that it felt less substantial than the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-cooldown-pima%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cooldown-pima-short%3Fvariant%3D40124966731819&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching shorts" class="link ">matching shorts </a>or <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cooldown-pima-pant%3Fvariant%3D40124977381419&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:long pants" class="link ">long pants</a>. <br></p>
    7/15

    6) Cooldown Pima Short Sleeve Tee

    Lunya

    lunya.co

    $88.00

    Shop Now

    If you prefer sleeping in cotton but still want the moisture-wicking benefits from other fabrics, Lunya's Cool Pima Collection is a great choice. Our testers loved the softness of the fabric and noted that it kept them cool at night with exceptional breathability. While it's mostly made of cotton with some viscose and polyster, the material performed just as well in our moisture management tests as other top-performing cooling pajamas. But keep in mind that some testers found the fabric a bit too thin for lounging and commented that it felt less substantial than the matching shorts or long pants.

    Lunya
  • <p><strong>Lunya</strong></p><p>lunya.co</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fcool-every-body-tee&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you prefer sleeping in cotton but still want the moisture-wicking benefits from other fabrics, Lunya's Cool Pima Collection is a great choice. <strong>Our testers loved the softness of the fabric and how versatile this top is for lounging or even pairing with jeans for a cute, slightly oversized look.</strong> While it's mostly made of cotton with some polyester, the material still performed just as well in our moisture management tests as other cooling pajamas on this list. But it did shrink a bit in length after our laundering tests. This top is also perfect for pairing with these <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fcool-short%3Fvariant%3D31349645606955&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching shorts" class="link ">matching shorts </a>or <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fcool-high-rise-pant%3Fvariant%3D39392352174123&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:long pants" class="link ">long pants</a> with <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fcollections%2Fcool&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ample other styles to choose from" class="link ">ample other styles to choose from</a>.<br></p>
    8/15

    7) Cool Every Body Tee

    Lunya

    lunya.co

    $44.00

    Shop Now

    If you prefer sleeping in cotton but still want the moisture-wicking benefits from other fabrics, Lunya's Cool Pima Collection is a great choice. Our testers loved the softness of the fabric and how versatile this top is for lounging or even pairing with jeans for a cute, slightly oversized look. While it's mostly made of cotton with some polyester, the material still performed just as well in our moisture management tests as other cooling pajamas on this list. But it did shrink a bit in length after our laundering tests. This top is also perfect for pairing with these matching shorts or long pants with ample other styles to choose from.

    Lunya
  • <p><strong>Fishers Finery</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0050DJJWM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're a fan of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g3948/best-silk-pillowcases/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silk pillowcases" class="link ">silk pillowcases</a> or love the smooth, luxurious feel of silk, our textile analysts are huge fans of Fishers Finery’s Mulberry silk fabric — its matching <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a23497102/fishers-finery-silk-pillowcase-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pillowcase" class="link ">pillowcase</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/a25093696/fishers-finery-silk-sleep-mask-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sleep mask" class="link ">sleep mask</a> even hold the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/#seals" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Seal" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Seal</a>. The material <strong>did well in Lab durability tests for its strength and moisture-wicking properties with testers saying it kept them cool at night</strong>. This nightgown also comes with adjustable straps for a more customizable look and is machine washable — just make sure to wash it on a cold gentle cycle and hang it to dry. </p>
    9/15

    8) Mulberry Silk Chemise

    Fishers Finery

    amazon.com

    $99.99

    Shop Now

    If you're a fan of silk pillowcases or love the smooth, luxurious feel of silk, our textile analysts are huge fans of Fishers Finery’s Mulberry silk fabric — its matching pillowcase and sleep mask even hold the Good Housekeeping Seal. The material did well in Lab durability tests for its strength and moisture-wicking properties with testers saying it kept them cool at night. This nightgown also comes with adjustable straps for a more customizable look and is machine washable — just make sure to wash it on a cold gentle cycle and hang it to dry.

    Fishers Finery
  • <p><strong>LilySilk</strong></p><p>lilysilk.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lilysilk.com%2Fus%2Fphoebe-washable-silk-short-pajama-setlses2021.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>LilySilk is one of the most popular silk brands available online with great pricing and variety of sheets, pillowcases and apparel. While its silk material wasn't as strong as other fabrics in our Lab tests, it still had <strong>great scores for moisture management and was loved by our consumer testers</strong>. Testers particularly appreciated the smooth and comfortable feel along with how the material maintained a comfortable body temperature throughout the night. One tester even said the material helped reduce her night sweats. Plus, LilySilk offers this short set in eight different colors with options to personalize the set with custom tailoring or monogramming for an additional cost. </p>
    10/15

    9) Phoebe Washable Silk Short Pajama Set

    LilySilk

    lilysilk.com

    $129.00

    Shop Now

    LilySilk is one of the most popular silk brands available online with great pricing and variety of sheets, pillowcases and apparel. While its silk material wasn't as strong as other fabrics in our Lab tests, it still had great scores for moisture management and was loved by our consumer testers. Testers particularly appreciated the smooth and comfortable feel along with how the material maintained a comfortable body temperature throughout the night. One tester even said the material helped reduce her night sweats. Plus, LilySilk offers this short set in eight different colors with options to personalize the set with custom tailoring or monogramming for an additional cost.

    LilySilk
  • <p><strong>Soma</strong></p><p>soma.com</p><p><strong>$61.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.soma.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2FCool-Nights-Jogger-Pajama-Set%2F5570317571&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Soma's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.soma.com%2Fstore%2Fcategory%2Fcool%2Bnights%2Fcat3700009%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cool Nights Collection" class="link ">Cool Nights Collection</a> received high scores from our consumer testers for its soft feel, drapey look and lightweight qualities. The material was particularly appealing to those who preferred long PJ sets but dislike feeling weighed down by heavy fabric. One tester even said, "<strong>I was skeptical about sleeping in long sleeves and pants because I am such a warm sleeper, but I was in disbelief that these kept me from sweating!</strong>" While the fabric had average moisture-wicking capabilities compared to other cooling options, testers still loved this set for how comfortable and sleek it is.</p>
    11/15

    10) Cool Nights Jogger Pajama Set

    Soma

    soma.com

    $61.60

    Shop Now

    Soma's Cool Nights Collection received high scores from our consumer testers for its soft feel, drapey look and lightweight qualities. The material was particularly appealing to those who preferred long PJ sets but dislike feeling weighed down by heavy fabric. One tester even said, "I was skeptical about sleeping in long sleeves and pants because I am such a warm sleeper, but I was in disbelief that these kept me from sweating!" While the fabric had average moisture-wicking capabilities compared to other cooling options, testers still loved this set for how comfortable and sleek it is.

    Soma
  • <p><strong>Soma</strong></p><p>soma.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.soma.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fcool%2Bnights%2Bjogger%2Bpajama%2Bset%2F570317571&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Soma's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.soma.com%2Fstore%2Fcategory%2Fcool%2Bnights%2Fcat3700009%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cool Nights Collection" class="link ">Cool Nights Collection</a> received high scores from our consumer testers for its soft feel, drapey look and lightweight qualities. The material was particularly appealing to those who preferred long PJ sets but dislike feeling weighed down by heavy fabric. One tester even said, "<strong>I was skeptical about sleeping in long sleeves and pants because I am such a warm sleeper, but I was in disbelief that these kept me from sweating!</strong>" While the fabric had average moisture-wicking capabilities compared to other cooling options, testers still loved this set for how comfortable and sleek it is.</p>
    12/15

    11) Jogger Pajama Set

    Soma

    soma.com

    $68.00

    Shop Now

    Soma's Cool Nights Collection received high scores from our consumer testers for its soft feel, drapey look and lightweight qualities. The material was particularly appealing to those who preferred long PJ sets but dislike feeling weighed down by heavy fabric. One tester even said, "I was skeptical about sleeping in long sleeves and pants because I am such a warm sleeper, but I was in disbelief that these kept me from sweating!" While the fabric had average moisture-wicking capabilities compared to other cooling options, testers still loved this set for how comfortable and sleek it is.

    Soma
  • <p><strong>Coolibrium</strong></p><p>adoreme.com</p><p><strong>$21.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adoreme.com%2Fcooling-breathable-basics%2Fthe-ultimate-sleep-tank-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This long tank is the perfect option for hot summer nights. Testers marveled at the smooth, cool-to-the-touch fabric and gave it top scores for keeping them comfortable throughout the night.</p>
    13/15

    12) The Ultimate Sleep Tank

    Coolibrium

    adoreme.com

    $21.57

    Shop Now

    This long tank is the perfect option for hot summer nights. Testers marveled at the smooth, cool-to-the-touch fabric and gave it top scores for keeping them comfortable throughout the night.

    Coolibrium
  • <p><strong>SERENA & LILY</strong></p><p>Serena & Lily</p><p><strong>$148.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.serenaandlily.com%2Fpositano-linen-pajamas%2Fm13252.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While these linen pajamas don't have cool-to-the-touch or moisture-wicking technology, <strong>linen's hollow-core fibers and loose weave allow for superior breathability </strong>perfect for year-round wear. This long-sleeved PJ set laundered well, softened with each wash and held up far better than most linen materials we've tested in our pilling tests, with minimal signs of wear after our machine rubbed swatches together 1,000 times. Testers called this set "comfortable and flattering" and particularly loved the long, wide pant legs.</p>
    14/15

    13) Positano Linen Pajamas

    SERENA & LILY

    Serena & Lily

    $148.00

    Shop Now

    While these linen pajamas don't have cool-to-the-touch or moisture-wicking technology, linen's hollow-core fibers and loose weave allow for superior breathability perfect for year-round wear. This long-sleeved PJ set laundered well, softened with each wash and held up far better than most linen materials we've tested in our pilling tests, with minimal signs of wear after our machine rubbed swatches together 1,000 times. Testers called this set "comfortable and flattering" and particularly loved the long, wide pant legs.

    Serena & Lily
  • 15/15

    15)

    Grace Wu
<p> <em><em>We updated this guide in December 2022 to ensure our top-tested cooling pajamas were in stock and reflected accurate pricing and added a new pick from Lunya.</em><br></em></p><hr><p>If you find yourself unable to sleep at night without blasting the AC, it might be time to swap out your normal sleepwear for some cooling pajamas. Whether you're fending off <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a37409296/early-signs-of-menopause/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:menopause-related hot flashes" class="link ">menopause-related hot flashes</a> or have always run hot at night, cooling pajamas are designed to help regulate your body temperature and wick away night sweats. They're also a great fit for hot sleepers who want to feel covered without overheating. <br></p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab tests all sorts of sleepwear, from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g38526649/best-flannel-pajamas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flannel" class="link ">flannel</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g33350587/best-silk-pajamas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silk" class="link ">silk</a>, to find the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g543/best-pajamas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best pajamas" class="link ">best pajamas</a> to pair with any <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/comforter-reviews/g27531976/best-cooling-comforters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooling comforters" class="link ">cooling comforters</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g27471828/best-cooling-blankets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooling blankets" class="link ">cooling blankets</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g27482059/best-cooling-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooling sheets" class="link ">cooling sheets</a> for the ultimate cool bed. To determine the best cooling pajamas, our analysts evaluated different styles in our Lab for aspects like durability, washability and moisture management in addition to working with consumer testers to collect feedback on real-word comfort and performance. These are top performers in our tests and other popular styles online. Here are the <strong>best cooling pajamas of 2022 to keep you comfortable all night long.</strong></p>
<p><strong>Lusome</strong></p><p>lusome.com</p><p><strong>$64.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.lusome.com%2Fproducts%2Fginger-cami%3Fvariant%3D42325552824494&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you struggle with night sweats, consider looking at Lusome's pajamas. Their specialized fabric was a <strong>top performer in our moisture management tests</strong>, wicking sweat with ease, so you can feel cool and dry. Consumer testers also unanimously agreed that these pajamas helped keep them cooler with some saying it helped reduce night sweats. Plus, it received high scores for comfort and appearance, with one tester raving that the pajamas were "so soft and cooling!" </p><p>Our experts appreciate the in-shelf bra, which keeps everything in place through any tossing and turning at night, and how well the top held up in our washability tests. This cami pairs well with <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.lusome.com%2Fproducts%2Fcara-short&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching shorts" class="link ">matching shorts</a> on warm nights, but if you prefer more coverage, there are tons of <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.lusome.com%2Fcollections%2Fall&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:other styles" class="link ">other styles</a> made with the same fabric. Just note that the material showed some pilling in our lab tests after our machine rubbed fabric swatches together 1,000 times.<br></p>
<p><strong>Athleta</strong></p><p>Athleta</p><p><strong>$64.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D981344002%23pdp-page-content&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even though this longer sleep tee from Athleta isn't as effective at wicking moisture as other options on our list, testers and online reviewers alike still love how comfortable the fabric feels. The material is made of modal, a fiber which typically feels <strong>super soft and lightweight with a characteristic drape-y</strong> look. Users also raved about how the fabric feels cool at night and the cozy, oversize fit, making this pick perfect for lounging or relaxing if you're looking for maximum comfort or extra airflow. And if you're not a fan of a longer tee or prefer more coverage, Athleta offers pajamas using same fabric in <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fsearch.do%3FsearchText%3Dnighttime%2Bbliss%26autosuggest%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a variety of other styles" class="link ">a variety of other styles</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Cool-jams</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FJP36RT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While a pajama set with ample coverage might deter most hot sleepers, this long set is made with wicking polyester fabric that exhibited good moisture management in our Lab tests. Our testers also gave it <strong>top scores for comfort, noting that the microfiber fabric felt super soft and lightweight against their skin</strong>. Plus, some testers who struggle with overheating at night reported that these pajamas were great for keeping them at a good temperature. Our experts also appreciated how the fabric didn't shrink in washability tests but reported that it showed signs of pilling after our in-Lab durability testing. While not all testers loved the appearance or short-sleeve style of this set, it's also available in variations with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/46F8094F-E879-4196-A469-808A4B7AEF1A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:long-sleeve options, shorts and more" class="link ">long-sleeve options, shorts and more</a>.<br></p>
<p><strong>Eberjey</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$138.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00G6DH2PG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This popular long set from Eberjey also uses modal fabric, which testers and online reviewers love for being light, soft and drapey. Testers particularly loved this set for being <strong>thin and more lightweight </strong>than similar fabrics, making it a great choice year-round. One tester said, "I didn't overheat like I do with other pajamas." Eberjay also did well in our laundering tests, and our experts love how many colors and different styles you can choose from, including both <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/0DD8DA12-060C-4FCD-9695-2AB0306EC04D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:short sets" class="link ">short sets</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/60768E41-14B7-478B-A23A-2A36564C606B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nightshirts" class="link ">nightshirts</a>. Just note that these pajamas can run a bit large for those who prefer a more fitted look.<br></p>
<p><strong>Softies</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HHNRW3Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Most cooling pajamas we tested pilled more easily than non-cooling options, but <strong>Softies' fabric held up the best in our Lab tests</strong>. It didn't shrink and pilled less than other wicking options while maintaining a great moisture management score. Testers gave high scores for comfort and softness with one raving "they were so comfortable — almost like I wasn't wearing anything at all!" Plus, most said it helped keep them cooler overnight with one reporting that it got rid of her night sweats entirely. Just keep in mind that some testers disliked the fit of some of Softies' longer bottoms, saying that they were too short and they would have preferred a drawstring design, so be sure to take a look at whatever styles you prefer from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/921CD4F0-50D1-4840-976A-7B711A328D94?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their selection" class="link ">their selection</a>.<br></p>
<p><strong>Lunya</strong></p><p>lunya.co</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cooldown-pima-short-sleeve-tee%3Fvariant%3D40122065584171&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you prefer sleeping in cotton but still want the moisture-wicking benefits from other fabrics, Lunya's Cool Pima Collection is a great choice. <strong>Our testers loved the softness of the fabric and noted that it kept them cool at night with exceptional breathability.</strong> While it's mostly made of cotton with some viscose and polyster, the material performed just as well in our moisture management tests as other top-performing cooling pajamas. But keep in mind that some testers found the fabric a bit too thin for lounging and commented that it felt less substantial than the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-cooldown-pima%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cooldown-pima-short%3Fvariant%3D40124966731819&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching shorts" class="link ">matching shorts </a>or <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cooldown-pima-pant%3Fvariant%3D40124977381419&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:long pants" class="link ">long pants</a>. <br></p>
<p><strong>Lunya</strong></p><p>lunya.co</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fcool-every-body-tee&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you prefer sleeping in cotton but still want the moisture-wicking benefits from other fabrics, Lunya's Cool Pima Collection is a great choice. <strong>Our testers loved the softness of the fabric and how versatile this top is for lounging or even pairing with jeans for a cute, slightly oversized look.</strong> While it's mostly made of cotton with some polyester, the material still performed just as well in our moisture management tests as other cooling pajamas on this list. But it did shrink a bit in length after our laundering tests. This top is also perfect for pairing with these <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fcool-short%3Fvariant%3D31349645606955&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching shorts" class="link ">matching shorts </a>or <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fcool-high-rise-pant%3Fvariant%3D39392352174123&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:long pants" class="link ">long pants</a> with <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fcollections%2Fcool&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ample other styles to choose from" class="link ">ample other styles to choose from</a>.<br></p>
<p><strong>Fishers Finery</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0050DJJWM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39640717%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're a fan of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g3948/best-silk-pillowcases/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silk pillowcases" class="link ">silk pillowcases</a> or love the smooth, luxurious feel of silk, our textile analysts are huge fans of Fishers Finery’s Mulberry silk fabric — its matching <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a23497102/fishers-finery-silk-pillowcase-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pillowcase" class="link ">pillowcase</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/a25093696/fishers-finery-silk-sleep-mask-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sleep mask" class="link ">sleep mask</a> even hold the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/#seals" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Seal" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Seal</a>. The material <strong>did well in Lab durability tests for its strength and moisture-wicking properties with testers saying it kept them cool at night</strong>. This nightgown also comes with adjustable straps for a more customizable look and is machine washable — just make sure to wash it on a cold gentle cycle and hang it to dry. </p>
<p><strong>LilySilk</strong></p><p>lilysilk.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lilysilk.com%2Fus%2Fphoebe-washable-silk-short-pajama-setlses2021.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>LilySilk is one of the most popular silk brands available online with great pricing and variety of sheets, pillowcases and apparel. While its silk material wasn't as strong as other fabrics in our Lab tests, it still had <strong>great scores for moisture management and was loved by our consumer testers</strong>. Testers particularly appreciated the smooth and comfortable feel along with how the material maintained a comfortable body temperature throughout the night. One tester even said the material helped reduce her night sweats. Plus, LilySilk offers this short set in eight different colors with options to personalize the set with custom tailoring or monogramming for an additional cost. </p>
<p><strong>Soma</strong></p><p>soma.com</p><p><strong>$61.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.soma.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2FCool-Nights-Jogger-Pajama-Set%2F5570317571&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Soma's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.soma.com%2Fstore%2Fcategory%2Fcool%2Bnights%2Fcat3700009%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cool Nights Collection" class="link ">Cool Nights Collection</a> received high scores from our consumer testers for its soft feel, drapey look and lightweight qualities. The material was particularly appealing to those who preferred long PJ sets but dislike feeling weighed down by heavy fabric. One tester even said, "<strong>I was skeptical about sleeping in long sleeves and pants because I am such a warm sleeper, but I was in disbelief that these kept me from sweating!</strong>" While the fabric had average moisture-wicking capabilities compared to other cooling options, testers still loved this set for how comfortable and sleek it is.</p>
<p><strong>Soma</strong></p><p>soma.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.soma.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fcool%2Bnights%2Bjogger%2Bpajama%2Bset%2F570317571&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Soma's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.soma.com%2Fstore%2Fcategory%2Fcool%2Bnights%2Fcat3700009%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cool Nights Collection" class="link ">Cool Nights Collection</a> received high scores from our consumer testers for its soft feel, drapey look and lightweight qualities. The material was particularly appealing to those who preferred long PJ sets but dislike feeling weighed down by heavy fabric. One tester even said, "<strong>I was skeptical about sleeping in long sleeves and pants because I am such a warm sleeper, but I was in disbelief that these kept me from sweating!</strong>" While the fabric had average moisture-wicking capabilities compared to other cooling options, testers still loved this set for how comfortable and sleek it is.</p>
<p><strong>Coolibrium</strong></p><p>adoreme.com</p><p><strong>$21.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adoreme.com%2Fcooling-breathable-basics%2Fthe-ultimate-sleep-tank-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This long tank is the perfect option for hot summer nights. Testers marveled at the smooth, cool-to-the-touch fabric and gave it top scores for keeping them comfortable throughout the night.</p>
<p><strong>SERENA & LILY</strong></p><p>Serena & Lily</p><p><strong>$148.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.serenaandlily.com%2Fpositano-linen-pajamas%2Fm13252.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fg39640717%2Fbest-cooling-pajamas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While these linen pajamas don't have cool-to-the-touch or moisture-wicking technology, <strong>linen's hollow-core fibers and loose weave allow for superior breathability </strong>perfect for year-round wear. This long-sleeved PJ set laundered well, softened with each wash and held up far better than most linen materials we've tested in our pilling tests, with minimal signs of wear after our machine rubbed swatches together 1,000 times. Testers called this set "comfortable and flattering" and particularly loved the long, wide pant legs.</p>

We tested and reviewed the best pajamas for moisture management, temperature regulation, comfort and durability to keep you cool and sweat-free all night long.

Latest Stories

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1

    CALGARY — Third time was the charm for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers' lethal power play. McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1. Tied 1-1, Edmonton got its third man-advantage of the night at 7:15 of the third period when Andrew Mangiapane was whistled for holding when he reached around with his arm and grabbed Darnell Nurse from behind while trying to beat the defenceman to a

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

    ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday night. James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ranked ninth in scoring with a 27.8 average. The Hawks (17-19), who have l

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller downplays viral incident with Collin Delia: 'I don't care about this at all'

    J.T. Miller thinks the viral clip where he yelled at his own goaltender was blown out of proportion.

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Stamkos gets 498th goal, Lightning beat Coyotes 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 498th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. Stamkos stopped a six-game goal drought, putting the Lightning ahead 3-2 from the left circle during a power play at 11:12 of the second period. The star center tied Glenn Anderson for 47th place on the career list. The Lightning captain has 189 power-play goals, one away from tying Pierre Turgeon for 22nd all-time. Stamkos also had a third-period assist and ti