The Best Pajamas for Staying Cool This Summer

  • <p>If you find yourself unable to sleep at night without blasting the AC, it might be time to swap out your normal sleepwear for some cooling pajamas. Whether you're fending off <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a37409296/early-signs-of-menopause/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:menopause-related hot flashes" class="link ">menopause-related hot flashes</a> or have always run hot at night, cooling pajamas are designed to help regulate your body temperature and wick away night sweats. They're a great fit for hot sleepers who want to feel covered while staying cool all night long. <br></p><p>To determine the best cooling pajamas, our analysts evaluated different styles in our Lab for aspects like durability, washability and moisture management in addition to working with consumer testers to collect feedback on real-word comfort and performance. These are top performers in our tests and other popular styles online. Here are the <strong>best cooling pajamas of 2022 to keep you comfortable all night long.</strong></p>
    The Best Pajamas for Staying Cool This Summer

    If you find yourself unable to sleep at night without blasting the AC, it might be time to swap out your normal sleepwear for some cooling pajamas. Whether you're fending off menopause-related hot flashes or have always run hot at night, cooling pajamas are designed to help regulate your body temperature and wick away night sweats. They're a great fit for hot sleepers who want to feel covered while staying cool all night long.

    To determine the best cooling pajamas, our analysts evaluated different styles in our Lab for aspects like durability, washability and moisture management in addition to working with consumer testers to collect feedback on real-word comfort and performance. These are top performers in our tests and other popular styles online. Here are the best cooling pajamas of 2022 to keep you comfortable all night long.

    Lily Silk/Athleta/Lunya
  If you struggle with night sweats, consider looking at Lusome's pajamas. Their specialized fabric was a top performer in our moisture management tests, wicking sweat with ease, so you can feel cool and dry. Consumer testers also unanimously agreed that these pajamas helped keep them cooler with some saying it helped reduce night sweats. Plus, it received high scores for comfort and appearance, with one tester raving that the pajamas were "so soft and cooling!" 

Our experts appreciate the in-shelf bra, which keeps everything in place through any tossing and turning at night, and how well the top held up in our washability tests. This cami pairs well with matching shorts on warm nights, but if you prefer more coverage, there are tons of other styles made with the same fabric. Just note that the material showed some pilling in our lab tests after our machine rubbed fabric swatches together 1,000 times.
    Ginger Cami

    Lusome

    lusome.com

    $64.00

    Shop Now

    If you struggle with night sweats, consider looking at Lusome's pajamas. Their specialized fabric was a top performer in our moisture management tests, wicking sweat with ease, so you can feel cool and dry. Consumer testers also unanimously agreed that these pajamas helped keep them cooler with some saying it helped reduce night sweats. Plus, it received high scores for comfort and appearance, with one tester raving that the pajamas were "so soft and cooling!"

    Our experts appreciate the in-shelf bra, which keeps everything in place through any tossing and turning at night, and how well the top held up in our washability tests. This cami pairs well with matching shorts on warm nights, but if you prefer more coverage, there are tons of other styles made with the same fabric. Just note that the material showed some pilling in our lab tests after our machine rubbed fabric swatches together 1,000 times.

    Lusome
  While this longer sleep tee from Athleta isn't as effective at wicking moisture as other options on our list, testers and online reviewers alike love how comfortable the fabric feels. The material is made of modal, a fiber which typically feels super soft and lightweight with a characteristic drape-y look. Users also raved about how the fabric feels cool at night and the cozy, oversize fit, making this pick perfect for lounging or relaxing if you're looking for maximum comfort or extra airflow. And if you're not a fan of a longer tee or prefer more coverage, Athleta offers pajamas using same fabric in a variety of other styles.
    Nighttime Bliss Sleep CYA Tee

    Athleta

    Athleta

    $64.00

    Shop Now

    While this longer sleep tee from Athleta isn't as effective at wicking moisture as other options on our list, testers and online reviewers alike love how comfortable the fabric feels. The material is made of modal, a fiber which typically feels super soft and lightweight with a characteristic drape-y look. Users also raved about how the fabric feels cool at night and the cozy, oversize fit, making this pick perfect for lounging or relaxing if you're looking for maximum comfort or extra airflow. And if you're not a fan of a longer tee or prefer more coverage, Athleta offers pajamas using same fabric in a variety of other styles.

    Athleta
  While a pajama set with ample coverage might deter most hot sleepers, this long set is made with wicking polyester fabric that exhibited good moisture management in our Lab tests. Our testers also gave it top scores for comfort, noting that the microfiber fabric felt super soft and lightweight against their skin. Plus, some testers who struggle with overheating at night reported that these pajamas were great for keeping them at a good temperature. Our experts also appreciated how the fabric didn't shrink in washability tests but reported that it showed signs of pilling after our in-Lab durability testing. While not all testers loved the appearance or short-sleeve style of this set, it's also available in variations with long-sleeve options, shorts and more.
    Moisture Wicking Short Sleeve Button Front PJ Set

    Cool-jams

    amazon.com

    $99.00

    Shop Now

    While a pajama set with ample coverage might deter most hot sleepers, this long set is made with wicking polyester fabric that exhibited good moisture management in our Lab tests. Our testers also gave it top scores for comfort, noting that the microfiber fabric felt super soft and lightweight against their skin. Plus, some testers who struggle with overheating at night reported that these pajamas were great for keeping them at a good temperature. Our experts also appreciated how the fabric didn't shrink in washability tests but reported that it showed signs of pilling after our in-Lab durability testing. While not all testers loved the appearance or short-sleeve style of this set, it's also available in variations with long-sleeve options, shorts and more.

    Cool Jams
  Most cooling pajamas we tested pilled more easily than non-cooling options, but Softies' fabric held up the best in our Lab tests. It didn't shrink and pilled less than other wicking options while maintaining a great moisture management score. Testers gave high scores for comfort and softness with one raving "they were so comfortable — almost like I wasn't wearing anything at all!" Plus, most said it helped keep them cooler overnight with one reporting that it got rid of her night sweats entirely. Just keep in mind that some testers disliked the fit of some of Softies' longer bottoms, saying that they were too short and they would have preferred a drawstring design, so be sure to take a look at whatever styles you prefer from their selection.
    Cali Scoop Tank Short PJ Set

    Softies

    amazon.com

    $95.00

    Shop Now

    Most cooling pajamas we tested pilled more easily than non-cooling options, but Softies' fabric held up the best in our Lab tests. It didn't shrink and pilled less than other wicking options while maintaining a great moisture management score. Testers gave high scores for comfort and softness with one raving "they were so comfortable — almost like I wasn't wearing anything at all!" Plus, most said it helped keep them cooler overnight with one reporting that it got rid of her night sweats entirely. Just keep in mind that some testers disliked the fit of some of Softies' longer bottoms, saying that they were too short and they would have preferred a drawstring design, so be sure to take a look at whatever styles you prefer from their selection.

    Softies
  This popular long set from Eberjey also uses modal fabric, which testers and online reviewers love for being light, soft and drapey. Testers particularly loved this set for being thin and more lightweight than similar fabrics, making it a great choice year-round. One tester said, "I didn't overheat like I do with other pajamas." Eberjay also did well in our laundering tests, and our experts love how many colors and different styles you can choose from, including both short sets and nightshirts. Just note that these pajamas can run a bit large for those who prefer a more fitted look.
    Gisele Long PJ Set

    Eberjey

    amazon.com

    $120.00

    Shop Now

    This popular long set from Eberjey also uses modal fabric, which testers and online reviewers love for being light, soft and drapey. Testers particularly loved this set for being thin and more lightweight than similar fabrics, making it a great choice year-round. One tester said, "I didn't overheat like I do with other pajamas." Eberjay also did well in our laundering tests, and our experts love how many colors and different styles you can choose from, including both short sets and nightshirts. Just note that these pajamas can run a bit large for those who prefer a more fitted look.

    Eberjey
  If you prefer sleeping in cotton but still want the moisture-wicking benefits from other fabrics, Lunya's Cool Pima Collection is a great choice. Our testers loved the softness of the fabric and how versatile this top is for lounging or even pairing with jeans for a cute, slightly oversized look. While it's mostly made of cotton with some polyester, the material still performed just as well in our moisture management tests as other cooling pajamas on this list. But it did shrink a bit in length after our laundering tests. This top is also perfect for pairing with these matching shorts or long pants with ample other styles to choose from.
    Cool Every Body Tee

    Lunya

    lunya.co

    $88.00

    Shop Now

    If you prefer sleeping in cotton but still want the moisture-wicking benefits from other fabrics, Lunya's Cool Pima Collection is a great choice. Our testers loved the softness of the fabric and how versatile this top is for lounging or even pairing with jeans for a cute, slightly oversized look. While it's mostly made of cotton with some polyester, the material still performed just as well in our moisture management tests as other cooling pajamas on this list. But it did shrink a bit in length after our laundering tests. This top is also perfect for pairing with these matching shorts or long pants with ample other styles to choose from.

    Lunya
  If you're a fan of silk pillowcases or love the smooth, luxurious feel of silk, our textile analysts are huge fans of Fishers Finery's Mulberry silk fabric — its matching pillowcase and sleep mask even hold the Good Housekeeping Seal. The material did well in Lab durability tests for its strength and moisture-wicking properties with testers saying it kept them cool at night. This nightgown also comes with adjustable straps for a more customizable look and is machine washable — just make sure to wash it on a cold gentle cycle and hang it to dry.
    Mulberry Silk Chemise

    Fishers Finery

    amazon.com

    $99.99

    Shop Now

    If you're a fan of silk pillowcases or love the smooth, luxurious feel of silk, our textile analysts are huge fans of Fishers Finery’s Mulberry silk fabric — its matching pillowcase and sleep mask even hold the Good Housekeeping Seal. The material did well in Lab durability tests for its strength and moisture-wicking properties with testers saying it kept them cool at night. This nightgown also comes with adjustable straps for a more customizable look and is machine washable — just make sure to wash it on a cold gentle cycle and hang it to dry.

    Fishers Finery
  LilySilk is one of the most popular silk brands available online with great pricing and variety of sheets, pillowcases and apparel. While its silk material wasn't as strong as other fabrics in our Lab tests, it still had great scores for moisture management and was loved by our consumer testers. Testers particularly appreciated the smooth and comfortable feel along with how the material maintained a comfortable body temperature throughout the night. One tester even said the material helped reduce her night sweats. Plus, LilySilk offers this short set in eight different colors with options to personalize the set with custom tailoring or monogramming for an additional cost.
    Phoebe Washable Silk Short Pajama Set

    LilySilk

    lilysilk.com

    $129.00

    Shop Now

    LilySilk is one of the most popular silk brands available online with great pricing and variety of sheets, pillowcases and apparel. While its silk material wasn't as strong as other fabrics in our Lab tests, it still had great scores for moisture management and was loved by our consumer testers. Testers particularly appreciated the smooth and comfortable feel along with how the material maintained a comfortable body temperature throughout the night. One tester even said the material helped reduce her night sweats. Plus, LilySilk offers this short set in eight different colors with options to personalize the set with custom tailoring or monogramming for an additional cost.

    LilySilk
  Soma's Cool Nights Collection received high scores from our consumer testers for its soft feel, drapey look and lightweight qualities. The material was particularly appealing to those who preferred long PJ sets but dislike feeling weighed down by heavy fabric. One tester even said, "I was skeptical about sleeping in long sleeves and pants because I am such a warm sleeper, but I was in disbelief that these kept me from sweating!" While the fabric had average moisture-wicking capabilities compared to other cooling options, testers still loved this set for how comfortable and sleek it is.
    Jogger Pajama Set

    Soma

    soma.com

    $80.00

    Shop Now

    Soma's Cool Nights Collection received high scores from our consumer testers for its soft feel, drapey look and lightweight qualities. The material was particularly appealing to those who preferred long PJ sets but dislike feeling weighed down by heavy fabric. One tester even said, "I was skeptical about sleeping in long sleeves and pants because I am such a warm sleeper, but I was in disbelief that these kept me from sweating!" While the fabric had average moisture-wicking capabilities compared to other cooling options, testers still loved this set for how comfortable and sleek it is.

    Soma
  While these linen pajamas don't have cool-to-the-touch or moisture-wicking technology, linen's hollow-core fibers and loose weave allow for superior breathability perfect for year-round wear. This long-sleeved PJ set laundered well, softened with each wash and held up far better than most linen materials we've tested in our pilling tests, with minimal signs of wear after our machine rubbed swatches together 1,000 times. Testers called this set "comfortable and flattering" and particularly loved the long, wide pant legs.
    Positano Linen Pajamas

    SERENA & LILY

    Serena & Lily

    $98.00

    Shop Now

    While these linen pajamas don't have cool-to-the-touch or moisture-wicking technology, linen's hollow-core fibers and loose weave allow for superior breathability perfect for year-round wear. This long-sleeved PJ set laundered well, softened with each wash and held up far better than most linen materials we've tested in our pilling tests, with minimal signs of wear after our machine rubbed swatches together 1,000 times. Testers called this set "comfortable and flattering" and particularly loved the long, wide pant legs.

    Serena & Lily
We tested and reviewed the best pajamas for moisture management, temperature regulation, comfort and durability to keep you cool and sweat-free all night long.

