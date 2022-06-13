The Best Order to Watch the Star Wars Franchise In

  • <p>The Star Wars saga is built around the original movie trilogy, which is why I recommend starting there. First up is "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope," which centers around a young man named Luke Skywalker who lives on the desert planet of Tatooine with his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. He lives a quiet life on his family's moisture farm until he encounters two droids, C-3PO and R2-D2, who are searching for a long-lost Jedi Master named Obi-Wan Kenobi. Luke finds Obi-Wan and learns that Princess Leia is in trouble, so they team up with Han Solo and Chewbacca to rescue her from Darth Vader.</p> <p>While this movie is chronologically the fourth film in the Skywalker Saga, it's a good starting point for new fans, since it introduces us to all things Star Wars, including concepts like the <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Who-Jedi-Star-Wars-43062512" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jedi">Jedi</a>, the <a href="http://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/photo-gallery/39375159/image/39393778/Force" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Force">Force</a>, the Rebel Alliance, and the Galactic Empire.</p>
  • <p>Next is "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back," which is considered by many fans to be the best film in the franchise. It expands the Star Wars universe by showing us various planets like Hoth, Bespin, and Dagobah, as well as characters like the <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Who-Emperor-Palpatine-Star-Wars-46030299" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emperor">Emperor</a>, <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/disney-book-of-boba-fett-series-details-48634001" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boba Fett">Boba Fett</a>, and Lando Calrissian, who we see throughout the entire Star Wars saga. We also learn more about the Force when Luke meets Jedi Master Yoda and begins his path toward becoming a Jedi. While training, Luke senses that his friends are in danger and goes to rescue them. He eventually comes face to face with Darth Vader, and the two have a <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/star-wars-lightsaber-colors-explained-48830525" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lightsaber">lightsaber</a> duel - during which we find out that Vader is Luke's father.</p>
  • <p>From there, finish the original trilogy with "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi," which takes place a year after the events of "The Empire Strikes Back." The film shows Luke finishing his training with Yoda, who tells him that Vader was once a Jedi Knight named Anakin Skywalker. Luke also learns from Obi-Wan Kenobi's Force spirit that Leia is his twin sister and that he has to face Vader again in order to defeat the Empire. Since this movie includes important information about Luke's family, it's a good idea to watch it in order to understand why Anakin is the protagonist of the prequel trilogy.<br></p>
  • <p>Now that we know Anakin was once a Jedi, you might be wondering why he turned to the dark side. That's explained in the prequel trilogy, which starts with "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." The film introduces us to a young Obi-Wan, who is the padawan of Jedi Master <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/obi-wan-kenobi-liam-neeson-qui-gon-jinn-48843538" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Qui-Gon Jinn">Qui-Gon Jinn</a>. The two find themselves on Tatooine, where they meet Anakin as a young boy. After sensing that Anakin is strong with the Force, Qui-Gon promises to train him to become a Jedi. However, he dies, and Obi-Wan trains Anakin instead.</p> <p>Unlike the original Star Wars films, during which the Jedi are nearly extinct, the prequel trilogy shows the Jedi in full force. We learn about Anakin and his mother's lives as slaves and how he gains freedom by joining the Jedi Order. We also see how he meets Obi-Wan and his eventual wife, Padmé Amidala.</p>
  • <p>Continue the prequel trilogy with "Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones," which shows us how Anakin and Obi-Wan have become like brothers over the years - making their fallout later that much more tragic. Despite the fact that the Jedi aren't allowed to form attachments, Anakin falls in love with Padmé and secretly marries her. Anakin further struggles with distancing himself from those he loves when he travels to Tatooine after sensing that his mother is in trouble. He realizes that she was kidnapped by a tribe of <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/book-boba-fett-what-do-tusken-raiders-faces-look-like-48679054" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tusken Raiders">Tusken Raiders</a> and goes to find her. Sadly, their reunion is short-lived - she dies in his arms. We get our first glimpse at Anakin's dark side when he slaughters the Tusken Raiders in anger, hinting at what will happen later on in the franchise.</p>
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/Rosario-Dawson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rosario Dawson">Rosario Dawson</a> plays a live-action version of Ahsoka in both "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," and she'll reprise her role in the upcoming "Ahsoka" TV series, which is set to premiere in 2023. Before the show arrives, consider watching the 2008 "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated film, which picks up right after "Attack of the Clones." It features Ahsoka's first appearance in the Star Wars universe.</p>
  • <p>After watching the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" film, you can jump right into the animated series of the same name, which continues the adventures of Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka. The show does an amazing job of fleshing out the characters we're already familiar with from the live-action films; it also introduces us to brand-new characters that get the live-action treatment later on (Cad Bane, Bo-Katan, Saw Gerrera, etc.). There's also a full arc during the sixth season that hints at the Clones betraying the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order through <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/obi-wan-kenobi-what-is-order-66-48841790" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a command known as Order 66">a command known as Order 66</a>.</p>
  • <p>Anakin succumbs to the dark side in "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" due to his love for Padmé. Chancellor Palpatine, who turns out to be the Sith Lord known as Darth Sidious (aka the Emperor), manipulates Anakin into becoming his new apprentice and helping him execute Order 66 by promising that he'll teach him the dark side of the Force so that he can save Padmé. Sadly, he's unable to change the future, and Padmé dies after giving birth to their twins, Luke and Leia. The film explains why Anakin and Obi-Wan have a fallout as well as the tragic events that lead to Anakin becoming Vader, making it the perfect setup for any Star Wars movie or TV series post-Order 66.</p>
  • <p>That leads us to "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," an animated series immediately following "Revenge of the Sith" and the seventh season of the "Clone Wars" that centers around a group of experimental clones known as the Bad Batch. The series shows how Palpatine takes over the galaxy by leading the Republic's transition into the Galactic Empire and helps explain why he decides to form an army of stormtroopers rather than Clones.</p>
  • <p>There's a 19-year gap between the events of "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope," and "<a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/obi-wan-kenobi-series-48747057" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Obi-Wan Kenobi">Obi-Wan Kenobi</a>" helps explain how much Obi-Wan's life has changed since Order 66. He goes to live on Anakin's home planet of Tatooine to hide from <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/obi-wan-kenobi-who-are-inquisitors-48749678" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a group of Jedi hunters known as the Inquisitors">a group of Jedi hunters known as the Inquisitors</a> and to look after a young Luke, who he believes is the true Chosen One. When Princess Leia's life is put in danger, Obi-Wan is forced to pick up his lightsaber once again in order to save her. Along the way, he finds out that Anakin is still alive and has become Darth Vader. The series reveals that the two reunite before "A New Hope."</p>
  • <p>"Solo: A Star Wars Story" gives us Han Solo's whole backstory, including how he acquires the nickname "Solo," the origins of his friendship with Chewbacca, his first meeting with Lando, and how he gets a hold of the Millennium Falcon. The film also offers "Clone Wars" fans an explanation for where Darth Maul went following the events of the series, so it's definitely worth the watch.</p>
  • <p>If you liked "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," you'll definitely enjoy "Star Wars: Rebels." The animated series follows a group of Rebels named Ezra, Kanan, Hera, Zeb, Sabine, and Chopper, who go on various adventures around the galaxy in their starship Ghost in hopes of taking down the Empire. The series lays the groundwork for the rise of the Rebel Alliance in the original trilogy; it also shows what happened to beloved "Clone Wars" characters such as Ahsoka and Captain Rex following Order 66, which is why the two shows are so closely connected. </p> <p>"Rebels" also offers important insight into the planet Mandalore, as well as the <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/what-is-darksaber-from-mandalorian-47054160" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Darksaber">Darksaber</a> - which could be useful to know before you become a fan of "The Mandalorian."</p>
  • <p>After seeing the Rebel Alliance gradually form in "Rebels," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" shows them fully established and and reveals how they come together to steal the Empire's plans for the Death Star, which is seen at the beginning of "A New Hope." At the center of the mission is new Rebel recruit Jyn Erso and Rebel captain <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/star-wars-andor-48839829" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cassian Andor, whose standalone series is set to premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 31">Cassian Andor, whose standalone series is set to premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 31</a>.</p> <p>It's worth noting that the film includes a few Easter eggs referencing the animated Star Wars shows, including a nod to Hera, Chopper, and the Ghost and the live-action debut of Saw Gerrera, who appears in both "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels." Since the film ends exactly how "A New Hope" begins, I recommend watching the 1977 movie again (and the rest of the original trilogy) after "Rogue One."</p>
  • <p>"<a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/mandalorian-season-3-release-date-48051741" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Mandalorian">The Mandalorian</a>" takes place five years after the fall of the Empire, so consider diving into it after refreshing your memory of the original trilogy. The series centers around a Mandalorian named Din Djarin, who works as a bounty hunter. When he's tasked with bringing a child named Grogu to a client with ties to the remnants of the Empire, he decides to go on the run with the child and protect him. We find out that Grogu is Force-sensitive and that an Imperial leader named Moff Gideon wants to experiment on him. </p> <p>Even though Luke defeated the Empire in "Return of the Jedi," we see remnants of it throughout the galaxy in the form of imperial officers and stormtroopers - which teases a new evil coming into play.</p>
  • <p>"<a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/disney-book-of-boba-fett-series-details-48634001" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Book of Boba Fett">The Book of Boba Fett</a>" picks up right after the second season of "The Mandalorian" when Boba Fett and Fennec Shand take over Jabba's Palace. The first few episodes explain <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/when-does-book-boba-fett-take-place-48669900" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:how Boba survives his fall into the Sarlacc pit">how Boba survives his fall into the Sarlacc pit</a> in "Return of the Jedi" and how he loses his armor and eventually gets it back. The show also focuses on Boba and Fennec maintaining their hold on the Palace from the Pyke syndicate and Cad Bane, who Boba last saw during the events of "The Clone Wars." If that wasn't all, the series gives us a glimpse at Luke building a Jedi school, which teases the sequel trilogy.</p>
  • <p>That brings us to "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens," which takes place 30 years after the original trilogy. In the film, we meet new characters like Rey, Finn, and Poe, who work together under the Resistance to fight back against the First Order. The organization was formed from the ruins of the Empire, and Leia and Han's son, Kylo Ren, is at the forefront of it.</p>
  • <p>"The Force Awakens" ends with Rey finding Luke on a remote island, which is exactly where "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" picks up. In this film, we learn that Luke isn't helping the Resistance because he's in self-imposed exile: he blames himself for Kylo turning to the dark side. When Rey asks Luke to come out of hiding to help the Resistance, he agrees to give her some lessons on the Force so he can convince her why the Jedi need to end. Rey begins communicating with Kylo using the Force and senses his internal struggle, and she leaves the island, hoping to get him to return to the light. While she isn't successful, it teases Kylo's fate in the final film in the sequel trilogy.</p>
  • <p>"Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker" sees the return of the Emperor, who we learn is Rey's grandfather and who has been behind the First Order all along. Throughout the film, Rey continues to try to convince Kylo to become Ben Solo again, but it turns out that Leia is actually the key to turning Kylo back to the light. After she dies, he throws away his lightsaber and joins Rey in fighting the Emperor. Rey dies after taking down the Emperor, but Kylo is able to bring her back to life by sacrificing himself. The film ends with the fall of the First Order, echoing the end of the original trilogy and making it the perfect conclusion to the Skywalker saga.</p>
<p>The Star Wars saga is built around the original movie trilogy, which is why I recommend starting there. First up is "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope," which centers around a young man named Luke Skywalker who lives on the desert planet of Tatooine with his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. He lives a quiet life on his family's moisture farm until he encounters two droids, C-3PO and R2-D2, who are searching for a long-lost Jedi Master named Obi-Wan Kenobi. Luke finds Obi-Wan and learns that Princess Leia is in trouble, so they team up with Han Solo and Chewbacca to rescue her from Darth Vader.</p> <p>While this movie is chronologically the fourth film in the Skywalker Saga, it's a good starting point for new fans, since it introduces us to all things Star Wars, including concepts like the <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Who-Jedi-Star-Wars-43062512" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jedi">Jedi</a>, the <a href="http://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/photo-gallery/39375159/image/39393778/Force" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Force">Force</a>, the Rebel Alliance, and the Galactic Empire.</p>
<p>Next is "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back," which is considered by many fans to be the best film in the franchise. It expands the Star Wars universe by showing us various planets like Hoth, Bespin, and Dagobah, as well as characters like the <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Who-Emperor-Palpatine-Star-Wars-46030299" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emperor">Emperor</a>, <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/disney-book-of-boba-fett-series-details-48634001" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boba Fett">Boba Fett</a>, and Lando Calrissian, who we see throughout the entire Star Wars saga. We also learn more about the Force when Luke meets Jedi Master Yoda and begins his path toward becoming a Jedi. While training, Luke senses that his friends are in danger and goes to rescue them. He eventually comes face to face with Darth Vader, and the two have a <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/star-wars-lightsaber-colors-explained-48830525" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lightsaber">lightsaber</a> duel - during which we find out that Vader is Luke's father.</p>
<p>From there, finish the original trilogy with "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi," which takes place a year after the events of "The Empire Strikes Back." The film shows Luke finishing his training with Yoda, who tells him that Vader was once a Jedi Knight named Anakin Skywalker. Luke also learns from Obi-Wan Kenobi's Force spirit that Leia is his twin sister and that he has to face Vader again in order to defeat the Empire. Since this movie includes important information about Luke's family, it's a good idea to watch it in order to understand why Anakin is the protagonist of the prequel trilogy.<br></p>
<p>Now that we know Anakin was once a Jedi, you might be wondering why he turned to the dark side. That's explained in the prequel trilogy, which starts with "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." The film introduces us to a young Obi-Wan, who is the padawan of Jedi Master <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/obi-wan-kenobi-liam-neeson-qui-gon-jinn-48843538" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Qui-Gon Jinn">Qui-Gon Jinn</a>. The two find themselves on Tatooine, where they meet Anakin as a young boy. After sensing that Anakin is strong with the Force, Qui-Gon promises to train him to become a Jedi. However, he dies, and Obi-Wan trains Anakin instead.</p> <p>Unlike the original Star Wars films, during which the Jedi are nearly extinct, the prequel trilogy shows the Jedi in full force. We learn about Anakin and his mother's lives as slaves and how he gains freedom by joining the Jedi Order. We also see how he meets Obi-Wan and his eventual wife, Padmé Amidala.</p>
<p>Continue the prequel trilogy with "Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones," which shows us how Anakin and Obi-Wan have become like brothers over the years - making their fallout later that much more tragic. Despite the fact that the Jedi aren't allowed to form attachments, Anakin falls in love with Padmé and secretly marries her. Anakin further struggles with distancing himself from those he loves when he travels to Tatooine after sensing that his mother is in trouble. He realizes that she was kidnapped by a tribe of <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/book-boba-fett-what-do-tusken-raiders-faces-look-like-48679054" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tusken Raiders">Tusken Raiders</a> and goes to find her. Sadly, their reunion is short-lived - she dies in his arms. We get our first glimpse at Anakin's dark side when he slaughters the Tusken Raiders in anger, hinting at what will happen later on in the franchise.</p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/Rosario-Dawson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rosario Dawson">Rosario Dawson</a> plays a live-action version of Ahsoka in both "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," and she'll reprise her role in the upcoming "Ahsoka" TV series, which is set to premiere in 2023. Before the show arrives, consider watching the 2008 "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated film, which picks up right after "Attack of the Clones." It features Ahsoka's first appearance in the Star Wars universe.</p>
<p>After watching the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" film, you can jump right into the animated series of the same name, which continues the adventures of Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka. The show does an amazing job of fleshing out the characters we're already familiar with from the live-action films; it also introduces us to brand-new characters that get the live-action treatment later on (Cad Bane, Bo-Katan, Saw Gerrera, etc.). There's also a full arc during the sixth season that hints at the Clones betraying the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order through <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/obi-wan-kenobi-what-is-order-66-48841790" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a command known as Order 66">a command known as Order 66</a>.</p>
<p>Anakin succumbs to the dark side in "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" due to his love for Padmé. Chancellor Palpatine, who turns out to be the Sith Lord known as Darth Sidious (aka the Emperor), manipulates Anakin into becoming his new apprentice and helping him execute Order 66 by promising that he'll teach him the dark side of the Force so that he can save Padmé. Sadly, he's unable to change the future, and Padmé dies after giving birth to their twins, Luke and Leia. The film explains why Anakin and Obi-Wan have a fallout as well as the tragic events that lead to Anakin becoming Vader, making it the perfect setup for any Star Wars movie or TV series post-Order 66.</p>
<p>That leads us to "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," an animated series immediately following "Revenge of the Sith" and the seventh season of the "Clone Wars" that centers around a group of experimental clones known as the Bad Batch. The series shows how Palpatine takes over the galaxy by leading the Republic's transition into the Galactic Empire and helps explain why he decides to form an army of stormtroopers rather than Clones.</p>
<p>There's a 19-year gap between the events of "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope," and "<a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/obi-wan-kenobi-series-48747057" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Obi-Wan Kenobi">Obi-Wan Kenobi</a>" helps explain how much Obi-Wan's life has changed since Order 66. He goes to live on Anakin's home planet of Tatooine to hide from <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/obi-wan-kenobi-who-are-inquisitors-48749678" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a group of Jedi hunters known as the Inquisitors">a group of Jedi hunters known as the Inquisitors</a> and to look after a young Luke, who he believes is the true Chosen One. When Princess Leia's life is put in danger, Obi-Wan is forced to pick up his lightsaber once again in order to save her. Along the way, he finds out that Anakin is still alive and has become Darth Vader. The series reveals that the two reunite before "A New Hope."</p>
<p>"Solo: A Star Wars Story" gives us Han Solo's whole backstory, including how he acquires the nickname "Solo," the origins of his friendship with Chewbacca, his first meeting with Lando, and how he gets a hold of the Millennium Falcon. The film also offers "Clone Wars" fans an explanation for where Darth Maul went following the events of the series, so it's definitely worth the watch.</p>
<p>If you liked "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," you'll definitely enjoy "Star Wars: Rebels." The animated series follows a group of Rebels named Ezra, Kanan, Hera, Zeb, Sabine, and Chopper, who go on various adventures around the galaxy in their starship Ghost in hopes of taking down the Empire. The series lays the groundwork for the rise of the Rebel Alliance in the original trilogy; it also shows what happened to beloved "Clone Wars" characters such as Ahsoka and Captain Rex following Order 66, which is why the two shows are so closely connected. </p> <p>"Rebels" also offers important insight into the planet Mandalore, as well as the <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/what-is-darksaber-from-mandalorian-47054160" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Darksaber">Darksaber</a> - which could be useful to know before you become a fan of "The Mandalorian."</p>
<p>After seeing the Rebel Alliance gradually form in "Rebels," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" shows them fully established and and reveals how they come together to steal the Empire's plans for the Death Star, which is seen at the beginning of "A New Hope." At the center of the mission is new Rebel recruit Jyn Erso and Rebel captain <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/star-wars-andor-48839829" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cassian Andor, whose standalone series is set to premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 31">Cassian Andor, whose standalone series is set to premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 31</a>.</p> <p>It's worth noting that the film includes a few Easter eggs referencing the animated Star Wars shows, including a nod to Hera, Chopper, and the Ghost and the live-action debut of Saw Gerrera, who appears in both "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels." Since the film ends exactly how "A New Hope" begins, I recommend watching the 1977 movie again (and the rest of the original trilogy) after "Rogue One."</p>
<p>"<a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/mandalorian-season-3-release-date-48051741" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Mandalorian">The Mandalorian</a>" takes place five years after the fall of the Empire, so consider diving into it after refreshing your memory of the original trilogy. The series centers around a Mandalorian named Din Djarin, who works as a bounty hunter. When he's tasked with bringing a child named Grogu to a client with ties to the remnants of the Empire, he decides to go on the run with the child and protect him. We find out that Grogu is Force-sensitive and that an Imperial leader named Moff Gideon wants to experiment on him. </p> <p>Even though Luke defeated the Empire in "Return of the Jedi," we see remnants of it throughout the galaxy in the form of imperial officers and stormtroopers - which teases a new evil coming into play.</p>
<p>"<a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/disney-book-of-boba-fett-series-details-48634001" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Book of Boba Fett">The Book of Boba Fett</a>" picks up right after the second season of "The Mandalorian" when Boba Fett and Fennec Shand take over Jabba's Palace. The first few episodes explain <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/when-does-book-boba-fett-take-place-48669900" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:how Boba survives his fall into the Sarlacc pit">how Boba survives his fall into the Sarlacc pit</a> in "Return of the Jedi" and how he loses his armor and eventually gets it back. The show also focuses on Boba and Fennec maintaining their hold on the Palace from the Pyke syndicate and Cad Bane, who Boba last saw during the events of "The Clone Wars." If that wasn't all, the series gives us a glimpse at Luke building a Jedi school, which teases the sequel trilogy.</p>
<p>That brings us to "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens," which takes place 30 years after the original trilogy. In the film, we meet new characters like Rey, Finn, and Poe, who work together under the Resistance to fight back against the First Order. The organization was formed from the ruins of the Empire, and Leia and Han's son, Kylo Ren, is at the forefront of it.</p>
<p>"The Force Awakens" ends with Rey finding Luke on a remote island, which is exactly where "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" picks up. In this film, we learn that Luke isn't helping the Resistance because he's in self-imposed exile: he blames himself for Kylo turning to the dark side. When Rey asks Luke to come out of hiding to help the Resistance, he agrees to give her some lessons on the Force so he can convince her why the Jedi need to end. Rey begins communicating with Kylo using the Force and senses his internal struggle, and she leaves the island, hoping to get him to return to the light. While she isn't successful, it teases Kylo's fate in the final film in the sequel trilogy.</p>
<p>"Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker" sees the return of the Emperor, who we learn is Rey's grandfather and who has been behind the First Order all along. Throughout the film, Rey continues to try to convince Kylo to become Ben Solo again, but it turns out that Leia is actually the key to turning Kylo back to the light. After she dies, he throws away his lightsaber and joins Rey in fighting the Emperor. Rey dies after taking down the Emperor, but Kylo is able to bring her back to life by sacrificing himself. The film ends with the fall of the First Order, echoing the end of the original trilogy and making it the perfect conclusion to the Skywalker saga.</p>
Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises of all time, and with spinoff series like "Andor" and "Ahsoka" coming our way, it isn't going anywhere anytime soon. As if those weren't exciting enough, a number of new projects were recently announced at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, CA - including "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" and "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi." At the May 26 event, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased that the franchise "will go on forever" because there are still so many stories left to tell.

Since the Star Wars saga continues to expand every year, you may be wondering what the best order is for watching all the movies and TV series. Luckily for you, I'm here to help - so buckle in, because there's a ton to go over.

