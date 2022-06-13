The Best Order to Watch the Star Wars Franchise In
"Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope"Everett Collection / Copyright Lucasfilm Ltd./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection
"Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back"Everett Collection
"Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi"Everett Collection
"Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace"Everett Collection / Copyright © ©Lucasfilm Ltd./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection
"Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones"Everett Collection / Lucasfilm Ltd./Courtesy Everett Collection
"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" (Film)Everett Collection / Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection
"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" (TV Series)Everett Collection / Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection
"Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith"Everett Collection / 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection
"Star Wars: The Bad Batch"Everett Collection / Disney+/Courtesy Everett Collection
"Obi-Wan Kenobi"Everett Collection / Disney+/Courtesy Everett Collection
"Solo: A Star Wars Story"Everett Collection / Jonathan Olley
"Star Wars: Rebels"Everett Collection / Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"Everett Collection / Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection
"The Mandalorian"Everett Collection / Disney+/Courtesy Everett Collection
"The Book of Boba Fett"Everett Collection / Disney+/Courtesy Everett Collection
"Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens"Everett Collection / Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection
"Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi"Everett Collection / null
"Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker"Everett Collection / Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection
Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises of all time, and with spinoff series like "Andor" and "Ahsoka" coming our way, it isn't going anywhere anytime soon. As if those weren't exciting enough, a number of new projects were recently announced at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, CA - including "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" and "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi." At the May 26 event, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased that the franchise "will go on forever" because there are still so many stories left to tell.
Since the Star Wars saga continues to expand every year, you may be wondering what the best order is for watching all the movies and TV series. Luckily for you, I'm here to help - so buckle in, because there's a ton to go over.