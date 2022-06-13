The Best Order to Watch the Star Wars Franchise In

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises of all time, and with spinoff series like "Andor" and "Ahsoka" coming our way, it isn't going anywhere anytime soon. As if those weren't exciting enough, a number of new projects were recently announced at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, CA - including "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" and "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi." At the May 26 event, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased that the franchise "will go on forever" because there are still so many stories left to tell.

Since the Star Wars saga continues to expand every year, you may be wondering what the best order is for watching all the movies and TV series. Luckily for you, I'm here to help - so buckle in, because there's a ton to go over.