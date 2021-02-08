Best of Super Bowl LV halftime show

  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio - Pool/Getty Images)
    1/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio - Pool/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A choir is seen onstage as The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    2/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A choir is seen onstage as The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    3/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    4/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    5/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
    6/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
  • The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    7/32

    Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football

    The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    8/32

    Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football

    The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A view of the stadium as The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    9/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A view of the stadium as The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    10/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    11/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    12/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
    13/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    14/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    15/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    16/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A view of the stage as The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    17/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A view of the stage as The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
    18/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
    19/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    20/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    21/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    22/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    23/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    24/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
    25/32

    Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
  • The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    26/32

    Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football

    The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    27/32

    Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football

    The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    28/32

    Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football

    The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: In this image released on February 7th, The Weeknd rehearses for the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
    29/32

    The Weeknd Rehearses For Super Bowl LV Halftime

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: In this image released on February 7th, The Weeknd rehearses for the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: In this image released on February 7th, The Weeknd rehearses for the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
    30/32

    The Weeknd Rehearses For Super Bowl LV Halftime

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: In this image released on February 7th, The Weeknd rehearses for the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: In this image released on February 7th, The Weeknd rehearses for the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
    31/32

    The Weeknd Rehearses For Super Bowl LV Halftime

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: In this image released on February 7th, The Weeknd rehearses for the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
  • TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: In this image released on February 7th, The Weeknd rehearses for the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
    32/32

    The Weeknd Rehearses For Super Bowl LV Halftime

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: In this image released on February 7th, The Weeknd rehearses for the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)
Yahoo Sports Staff

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will star recording artist The Weeknd. Check out the top images from this year’s big performance.

