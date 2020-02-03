Best of Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Even as he struggled to avoid a heated-San Francisco pass rush, even as he tossed two interceptions and even as he faced a double-digit deficit and a dwindling fourth quarter clock, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes kept grinding and kept making plays.
A scramble for a first down here. A deep ball to Tyreek Hill there.
Time and time again, Mahomes kept finding ways when ways didn’t seem possible as he delivered one of the bigger Super Bowl comebacks and Kansas City’s first championship in half a century.
Chiefs 31, 49ers 20.
