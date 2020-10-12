The Best Movie Musicals of All Time

While some stories simply play out better in front of a live audience, when executed well, the best movie musicals leave you wishing life was a series of song and dance numbers.

Initially, these films were the perfect vehicle to showcase the glamour and romance of mid-20th century old Hollywood, but increasingly modern musicals have become bolder and more subversive, even while still achieving huge mainstream success (like La La Land and Once). And while there are plenty of great original musicals stemming from Broadway, the catalogs of superstar artists like The Beatles, Elton John, and ABBA have been turned into beloved films as well.

And besides the iconic musicals on this list that you can stream now, there are plenty to come, including Steven Spielberg's eagerly anticipated West Side Story remake, Ryan Murphy's adaptation of the Broadway show The Prom which will be out on Netflix this year, and Dear Evan Hansen. The historic success of Hamilton and its film version prove that musicals can still be pop culture phenomenons today.

Whether you're looking for timeless, family-friendly Broadway hits or something more modern, this list of the best movie musicals will guarantee you get a great tune or two stuck in your head.