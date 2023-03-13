40 Perfect Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Grandma

  • <p>No one has a reputation for lavishing love on their family quite like grandmothers. Actually, it's never been a better time to be a grandmother. Granny chic is ever the stylish statement, and fabulous women like Bianca Jagger and Susan Sarandon are hardly the grannies of yesteryear. So when it comes to buying a gift for your grandmother on Mother's Day, don't give her something, gasp, <em>outdated.</em></p><p>Although you might not have the time or ability to follow in her footsteps and knit a scarf, bake a bundt cake, or cross-stitch a pillow, you can still wow her with a thoughtful gift that is perfect for her tastes. After all, "grandma" might be her favorite title, but it's surely not her only one. Your grandmother might be a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/g9519840/best-beauty-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty junkie;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">beauty junkie</a>, a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/advice/g997/gifts-for-the-jet-setter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:world traveler;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">world traveler</a>, an <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g29576420/cooking-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:accomplished chef;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">accomplished chef</a>, or <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/g19408606/gift-ideas-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:all of the above;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">all of the above</a>. For all that she is, we've put together indulgent, luxurious gifts that are sure to suit your grandmother and celebrate her rich, accomplished life, from candy-colored coupes to plush mules and a silk kimono. Below, 45 gifts to make your grandmother feel as special as she truly is come May 14.</p>
  • <p><strong>Chronicle Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.46</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/145214575X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.26860896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What better way to tell your grandmother how much you treasure her wisdom than with this time capsule of letters? Plus, they come with prompts that will make handing down special memories even easier.</p>
    Letters to My Grandchild

    Chronicle Books

    $13.46

    What better way to tell your grandmother how much you treasure her wisdom than with this time capsule of letters? Plus, they come with prompts that will make handing down special memories even easier.

  • <p><strong>Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1328497666?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.26860896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help her keep track of all of those special occasions and memorable family feasts with this decorative guestbook-meets-menu-planner. </p>
    Menus: A Book for Your Meals and Memories

    Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

    $12.49

    Help her keep track of all of those special occasions and memorable family feasts with this decorative guestbook-meets-menu-planner.

  • <p><strong>Mark and Graham</strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonogrammed-palm-leaf-round-clutch%2F%3Fpkey%3Dcpersonalized-gifts-for-her%26isx%3D0.0.382&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A monogramed straw clutch is just the thing for a beachy bubbe. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g3017/monogram-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monogrammed Gift Ideas for Perfectly Personalized Presents;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Monogrammed Gift Ideas for Perfectly Personalized Presents</a></p>
    Palm Leaf Rounded Clutch

    Mark and Graham

    $49.00

    A monogramed straw clutch is just the thing for a beachy bubbe.

    More: Monogrammed Gift Ideas for Perfectly Personalized Presents

  • <p><strong>La Mer</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcreme-de-la-mer-moisturizing-cream%2F3057002&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give your grandmother something she'd never splurge on for herself, like this decadent, cult classic face cream.</p>
    Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

    La Mer

    $95.00

    Give your grandmother something she'd never splurge on for herself, like this decadent, cult classic face cream.

  • <p><strong>Bouqs</strong></p><p>bouqs.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbouqs.com%2Fflowers%2Fall%2Frainbow-tulips&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This riot of pretty blooms is sure to brighten grandma's day. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/g35521336/best-flower-delivery-services-online/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Where to Buy Flowers Online;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Where to Buy Flowers Online</a></p>
    All the Rage

    Bouqs

    This riot of pretty blooms is sure to brighten grandma's day.

    More: Where to Buy Flowers Online

  • <p><strong>Longchamp</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$155.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flongchamp-large-le-pliage-tote%2F3241956&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the grandmother on the go, this iconic Longchamp bag was made to carry it all. </p>
    Large Le Pliage Tote

    Longchamp

    $155.00

    For the grandmother on the go, this iconic Longchamp bag was made to carry it all.

  • <p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbox-of-chocolate-soaps&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made with real cocoa powder as well as cocoa butter and hydrating oils, these soaps are like candy unto themselves for spa-inclined grandmas. </p>
    Box of Chocolate Soaps

    UncommonGoods

    $30.00

    Made with real cocoa powder as well as cocoa butter and hydrating oils, these soaps are like candy unto themselves for spa-inclined grandmas.

  • <p><strong>Lagos</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$225.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flagos-luna-pearl-pendant-necklace%2F3301580&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Some things are classics for a reason. Pearl drop necklaces, for example, and also, your grandma.</p>
    'Luna' Pearl Pendant Necklace

    Lagos

    $225.00

    Some things are classics for a reason. Pearl drop necklaces, for example, and also, your grandma.

  • <p><strong>Aurate</strong></p><p>auratenewyork.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fauratenewyork.com%2Fproducts%2Fproud-pearl-earrings-with-diamonds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're ready to splurge on your grandma, take a peek at these pearl and diamond earrings. Classic with a modern twist, it's hard not to love these gems. </p>
    Proud Pearl Earrings with White Diamonds

    Aurate

    If you're ready to splurge on your grandma, take a peek at these pearl and diamond earrings. Classic with a modern twist, it's hard not to love these gems.

  • <p>Mistral Soap</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.mistralsoap.com/collections/all-bar-soaps/products/classic-4-soap-gift-box" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Luxurious soaps—made of the freshest ingredients from Grasse, France, and infused with scents such as lychee rose, verbena, and lavender—beat Purell tubes any day. </p>
    Classic 4 Soap Gift Box

    Mistral Soap

    Luxurious soaps—made of the freshest ingredients from Grasse, France, and infused with scents such as lychee rose, verbena, and lavender—beat Purell tubes any day.

  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$109.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Ffarmers-market-wreath&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Brighten up any space with this pretty multi-season floral wreath. </p>
    Farmers' Market Herb Wreath

    williams-sonoma.com

    Brighten up any space with this pretty multi-season floral wreath.

  • <p><strong>Eberjey</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$118.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fgisele-short-sleeve-pant-set%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1543595532.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These soft, preppy PJs would be the perfect accent to a luxurious breakfast in bed. </p>
    Gisele Short Sleeve PJ Set

    Eberjey

    $118.00

    These soft, preppy PJs would be the perfect accent to a luxurious breakfast in bed.

  • <p><strong>Tory Burch</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$198.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftory-burch-miller-flip-flop-women%2F2963432&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Comfortable, stylish, and timeless, these flats will become one of grandma's wardrobe staples. </p>
    Miller Flip Flop

    Tory Burch

    $198.00

    Comfortable, stylish, and timeless, these flats will become one of grandma's wardrobe staples.

  • <p>birdies.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbirdies.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-slides-phoebe-cream-fur-lined%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Birdies's pillow-like, fur-lined slippers are cozy and luxurious, so grandma can feel (and look) great while lounging around the house.</p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g31750497/best-womens-slippers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Slippers for Women;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">The Best Slippers for Women</a></p>
    The Phoebe Slipper

    $85.00

    Birdies's pillow-like, fur-lined slippers are cozy and luxurious, so grandma can feel (and look) great while lounging around the house.

    More: The Best Slippers for Women

  • <p><strong>simplehuman</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$284.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075N22RSF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.26860896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cordless vanity mirror with five-times magnification automatically senses when grandma is looking into it and lights up to make perfecting her eyeliner easier than ever. </p>
    Sensor Makeup Mirror with Touch-Control Brightness

    simplehuman

    $284.99

    This cordless vanity mirror with five-times magnification automatically senses when grandma is looking into it and lights up to make perfecting her eyeliner easier than ever.

  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$129.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fgardening-seat-and-tool-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For grandmothers who love to garden, this fold-out seat not only offers her a comfy place to rest while tending her plants, but also includes plenty of pouches and pockets to hold her tools. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/home-decor/g35459276/best-online-plant-delivery-services/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Where to Order Plants Online;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Where to Order Plants Online</a></p>
    Gardening Seat & Tool Kit

    williams-sonoma.com

    For grandmothers who love to garden, this fold-out seat not only offers her a comfy place to rest while tending her plants, but also includes plenty of pouches and pockets to hold her tools.

    More: Where to Order Plants Online

  • <p><strong>DIPTYQUE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdiptyque-baies-berries-candle%2F3227984&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/home-decor/g32677676/best-soy-candles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:scented candle;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">scented candle</a> is a perennial favorite for both its elegant, minimalist design and its decadent berry scent. </p>
    Diptyque Baies scented candle

    DIPTYQUE

    $40.00

    This scented candle is a perennial favorite for both its elegant, minimalist design and its decadent berry scent.

  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fclick-and-grow-smart-garden-3-pod-grey&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The best alternative to a large outdoor garden? One that can thrive from your countertop. This garden uses energy-efficient LED grow lights to promote the growth of herbs, flowers, and salad greens with little effort.</p>
    Click and Grow Smart Garden

    williams-sonoma.com

    The best alternative to a large outdoor garden? One that can thrive from your countertop. This garden uses energy-efficient LED grow lights to promote the growth of herbs, flowers, and salad greens with little effort.

  • <p><strong>Williams Sonoma</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Ffortnum-and-mason-royal-blend-tea&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fortnum & Mason has been a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g35366096/best-tea-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:supplier of tea;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">supplier of tea </a>to royal families for more than three centuries—this blend was first made for King Edward VII in 1902—so you can rest assured grandma will be in excellent hands.</p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g26305535/gifts-for-tea-lovers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gifts for Tea Lovers;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Gifts for Tea Lovers</a></p>
    Fortnum & Mason Royal Blend Tea

    Williams Sonoma

    $34.95

    Fortnum & Mason has been a supplier of tea to royal families for more than three centuries—this blend was first made for King Edward VII in 1902—so you can rest assured grandma will be in excellent hands.

    More: Gifts for Tea Lovers

  • <p><strong>Royal Craft Wood</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N2UV9OV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.26860896%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the grandmother who understands the value of self-care, this bath caddy with all the bells and whistles—a book stand, candle holder, cell phone stand, bath product slots, and wine holder—will help her indulge fully. </p>
    Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy

    Royal Craft Wood

    $42.10

    For the grandmother who understands the value of self-care, this bath caddy with all the bells and whistles—a book stand, candle holder, cell phone stand, bath product slots, and wine holder—will help her indulge fully.

  • <p>westelm.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fhand-painted-pattern-pop-bowls-small-e2402&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Little bursts of color are sometimes all that we need to spark joy these days, and these whimsical hand-painted fruit bowls are the perfect gift.</p>
    Hand-Painted Pattern Pop Bowls

    westelm.com

    Little bursts of color are sometimes all that we need to spark joy these days, and these whimsical hand-painted fruit bowls are the perfect gift.

  • <p>mintandlily.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmintandlily.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-nana-letter-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She can keep her role as grandma close to her heart with this simple and delicate necklace. </p>
    The NANA Letter Necklace

    mintandlily.com

    She can keep her role as grandma close to her heart with this simple and delicate necklace.

  • <p>artifactuprising.com</p><p><strong>$62.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artifactuprising.com%2Fphoto-books%2Feveryday-photo-book&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Artifact Uprising makes elevated photo albums that are easy to make online (just upload your photos into the template) with thick creamy pages, fabric binding, and embossed foil stamps. Create a special memory book of you all together, a recent vacation, holiday, anything at all!</p>
    Everyday Photo Book

    artifactuprising.com

    Artifact Uprising makes elevated photo albums that are easy to make online (just upload your photos into the template) with thick creamy pages, fabric binding, and embossed foil stamps. Create a special memory book of you all together, a recent vacation, holiday, anything at all!

  • <p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Fwaffle-robe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lightweight, softly textured Turkish cotton makes this waffle <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g30105971/best-robes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bathrobe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">bathrobe</a> feel extra luxurious.<br></p>
    Waffle Robe

    Parachute Home

    $119.00

    Lightweight, softly textured Turkish cotton makes this waffle bathrobe feel extra luxurious.

  • <p><strong>Tiny Pies</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$75.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Ftiny-pies%2Ftiny-pie-gift-box-4-pack%3Fref%3Dmerchant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While they aren't <em>her</em> homemade pies, they are Oprah approved, which might be the next best thing. Plus, the single servings will make the perfect accompaniment to her coffee or tea. </p>
    Tiny Pie Gift Box - 4 Pack

    Tiny Pies

    $75.95

    While they aren't her homemade pies, they are Oprah approved, which might be the next best thing. Plus, the single servings will make the perfect accompaniment to her coffee or tea.

  • <p>ooni.com</p><p><strong>$349.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fooni.com%2Fproducts%2Fooni-fyra%3Fvariant%3D32713723019361%26currency%3DUSD%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwruSHBhAtEiwA_qCppvvs7cfrbzUeGRnyk24_DtZrrDpxEvMxHmUEabR00j8INBJyqgFQVhoCX2gQAvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pizza Friday just got a lot more fun. Ooni's easy-to-use high-heat pizza ovens churn out pizzas in 60 seconds flat, so that a fleet of picky grandchildren can each have their own pizza combination. </p>
    Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven

    ooni.com

    Pizza Friday just got a lot more fun. Ooni's easy-to-use high-heat pizza ovens churn out pizzas in 60 seconds flat, so that a fleet of picky grandchildren can each have their own pizza combination.

  • <p><strong>Balenciaga</strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$495.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2F1407186&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help add to your incredibly chic grandmother's covetable closet of designer clothes with a fabulous belt. </p>
    BB-plaque crocodile-effect leather belt

    Balenciaga

    $495.00

    Help add to your incredibly chic grandmother's covetable closet of designer clothes with a fabulous belt.

  • <p><strong>Estelle Colored Glass</strong></p><p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$205.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Flcl-estelle-colored-glass-champagne-coupe-d9580%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The founder of this hand-blown glass company was inspired by her grandmother Estelle, who brought out her collection of colored glassware for Sunday dinners. Treat your grandmother to a gorgeous set of coupes to complement her well-stocked china cabinet. </p>
    Champagne Coupe (Set of 6)

    Estelle Colored Glass

    $205.00

    The founder of this hand-blown glass company was inspired by her grandmother Estelle, who brought out her collection of colored glassware for Sunday dinners. Treat your grandmother to a gorgeous set of coupes to complement her well-stocked china cabinet.

  • <p>shopterrain.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopterrain.com%2Fproducts%2Fshort-solid-copper-bird-feeder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A lovely bird feeder to complement her garden and attract some feathery company to her backyard. </p>
    Short Solid Copper Bird Feeder

    shopterrain.com

    A lovely bird feeder to complement her garden and attract some feathery company to her backyard.

  • <p>jonathanadler.com</p><p><strong>$325.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjonathanadler.com%2Fproducts%2Flacquer-jewelry-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chances are your grandmother could either use another jewelry box or needs to retire an old one. This punchy green, turquoise, and white box from Jonathan Adler is just the thing. </p>
    Lacquer Jewelry Box

    jonathanadler.com

    Chances are your grandmother could either use another jewelry box or needs to retire an old one. This punchy green, turquoise, and white box from Jonathan Adler is just the thing.

  • <p>johnderian.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.johnderian.com/collections/vintage-art/products/mid-20th-century-charles-de-carlo-floral-watercolor-painting" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This beautiful watercolor work will ensure she has a floral arrangement all year long.</p>
    Mid-20th Century Charles De Carlo Floral Watercolor Painting

    johnderian.com

    This beautiful watercolor work will ensure she has a floral arrangement all year long.

  • <p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fluna-apron&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the grandmother who loves A) baking and B) looking chic, this pretty floral print apron is a guaranteed hit.</p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g29576420/cooking-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooking Gifts for Foodies;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Cooking Gifts for Foodies</a></p>
    Luna Apron

    Anthropologie

    $36.00

    For the grandmother who loves A) baking and B) looking chic, this pretty floral print apron is a guaranteed hit.

    More: Cooking Gifts for Foodies

  • <p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fkids-drawn-art%3Fpid%3D314743%26sscid%3Db1k5_2crlf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What better way to put those art projects your kids bring home to use than to have them made into beautiful pieces of wall art for grandma? </p>
    Framed Handmade Wall Art

    minted.com

    What better way to put those art projects your kids bring home to use than to have them made into beautiful pieces of wall art for grandma?

  • <p><strong>Bracha</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$62.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbracha-initial-medallion-pendant-necklace%2F5888285&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll always be close to her heart when you give her an engraved necklace with your initial. </p>
    Initial Medallion Pendant Necklace in Gold

    Bracha

    $62.00

    You'll always be close to her heart when you give her an engraved necklace with your initial.

  • <p><strong>Matisse</strong></p><p>goodeeworld.com</p><p><strong>$325.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodeeworld.com%2Fcollections%2Fall%2Fproducts%2Fezcaray-matisse-throw&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of a good snuggle (the best gift of all) with a blanket that is both beautiful and cozy. Every time she wraps herself up in it, she'll think of you. </p>
    Matisse Throw

    Matisse

    $325.00

    Give the gift of a good snuggle (the best gift of all) with a blanket that is both beautiful and cozy. Every time she wraps herself up in it, she'll think of you.

  • <p><strong>CHANEL</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fchanel-la-creme-main-smooth-soften-brighten-1.7-oz.%3FID%3D2728661&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A sophisticated hand cream to keep in her purse will make her smile every time she reaches for it. </p>
    LA CRÈME MAIN Hand Cream

    CHANEL

    $50.00

    A sophisticated hand cream to keep in her purse will make her smile every time she reaches for it.

  • <p>comradsocks.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.comradsocks.com%2Fcollections%2Fknee-high-compression-socks%2Fproducts%2Fknee-high-compression-socks-solid%3Fvariant%3D31509581398050&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ok, we know she would rather be wearing Falke socks, but for jaunts to Paris or just to feel a little better, these stylish compression socks are essential. </p>
    Knee-High Compression Socks

    comradsocks.com

    Ok, we know she would rather be wearing Falke socks, but for jaunts to Paris or just to feel a little better, these stylish compression socks are essential.

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$599.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F462727496%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help your grandmother get set up for family video chats, movies in bed, or reading her favorite books (with a handy zoom in/out function so she can view the text at any time), and other simple pleasures with this lightened-up version of the iPad. </p>
    Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - Sky Blue

    Apple

    $599.99

    Help your grandmother get set up for family video chats, movies in bed, or reading her favorite books (with a handy zoom in/out function so she can view the text at any time), and other simple pleasures with this lightened-up version of the iPad.

  • <p><strong>Smythson</strong></p><p>smythson.com</p><p><strong>$355.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smythson.com%2Fus%2Fjade-soho-notebook-with-slide-in-mara-1201724.html%3Fcgid%3D333&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fg26860896%2Fgifts-for-grandmas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Why would your grandmother ever get on board with Google Calendar when she can keep things organized in this oh so elegant planner from Smythson?</p>
    Soho Notebook with Slide in Mara

    Smythson

    $355.00

    Why would your grandmother ever get on board with Google Calendar when she can keep things organized in this oh so elegant planner from Smythson?

  • <p>rosemaryhome.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.rosemaryhome.com/collections/new-arrivals/products/italian-hand-painted-ceramic-demitasse-set-of-4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Up her afternoon espresso game with a vintage pair of hand painted ceramic demitasse set.</p>
    Italian Hand Painted Ceramic Mandarin Demitasse Set of Two

    rosemaryhome.com

    Up her afternoon espresso game with a vintage pair of hand painted ceramic demitasse set.

Whether your grandmother is a beauty maven, a jet-setter, or a kitchen queen, we've found the most beautiful and thoughtful gifts around to make sure she knows just how much she means to you.

