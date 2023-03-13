40 Perfect Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Grandma

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. has rolled out a new fee-based subscription tier as part of its Triangle Rewards loyalty program. The retailer said Monday the subscription, which will cost $89 a year plus taxes, is an upgrade to its existing rewards program that will deliver "even more value to customers." Members who pay for Triangle Select status will be able to earn CT Money faster through "stackable, bonus rewards" on eligible purchases at its stores, including Canadian Tire, Mark's, Sport Che