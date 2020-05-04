The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas For Every Kind of Mom, According to Our Editors

Andrea Wurzburger, Features Writer: No joke, I’m pretty sure my mom still uses an old-fashion pedometer. I’m looking to bring her into the 21st century this year, and a FitBit Versa Lite feels like a perfect first step. It’s user-friendly, and it’ll help my mom track her steps, sleep and heart rate. If your mom’s like mine, she’s calling you three times a day to tell you that she took another walk while social distancing, so why not encourage her a little? Plus, FitBit’s having a great Mother’s Day sale and their trackers and smart watches are $50 off through 5/9.

Buy It! FitBit Versa Lite, Orig: $159.95, Now: $129.95 thru 5/9