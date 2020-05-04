The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas For Every Kind of Mom, According to Our Editors

The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas For Every Kind of Mom, According to Our EditorsPeopleMay 4, 2020, 10:44 p.m. UTCOur editors share the gifts they love for the moms in their livesThe Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas For Every Kind of Mom, According to Our EditorsFor the Mom Who Loves (or Needs) to OrganizeSophie Dodd, Editorial Assistant: Is there a soul left on this earth who hasn’t had their shampoo or favorite moisturizer leak all over their suitcase while traveling? If so, their secret is probably these Cadence Capsules. The sustainably-made, refillable (not to mention trèschic) TSA-compliant containers can store anything from serums to vitamins to small jewelry, and are easy to keep track of in even the messiest bag since they’re magnetic. And while we may not be on-the-move at the moment, they’re perfect for getting organized at home in the meantime — and once it’s safe to travel again, I know these will be my mom’s go-to for keeping her products safe. Buy It! Cadence Capsule, $14 each; keepyourcadence.comFor the Mom on the GoAndrea Wurzburger, Features Writer: No joke, I’m pretty sure my mom still uses an old-fashion pedometer. I’m looking to bring her into the 21st century this year, and a FitBit Versa Lite feels like a perfect first step. It’s user-friendly, and it’ll help my mom track her steps, sleep and heart rate. If your mom’s like mine, she’s calling you three times a day to tell you that she took another walk while social distancing, so why not encourage her a little? Plus, FitBit’s having a great Mother’s Day sale and their trackers and smart watches are $50 off through 5/9. Buy It! FitBit Versa Lite, Orig: $159.95, Now: $129.95 thru 5/9Scroll to continue with contentAdFor the Mom Whose Fridge Is Already Covered in PhotosAlex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: My mom has been an absolute hero (and that’s an understatement) throughout the past few months, helping me parent through the pandemic and helping my sister and I as we get ready to each have a kid in the next few weeks. Any thank-you gift I could think to give her would be incredibly inadequate. Luckily, she’s at the “just give me photos of the grandkids” stage, so I’m updating the annual print I get of our best family snaps. Buy It! Minted “Deckled” wall art print, $35 for 8x10; minted.com For the Mom Who Loves to MaskSophie Dodd, Editorial Assistant: Doing face masks together has long been one of my favorite at-home bonding activities with my mom. Tata Harper’s Resurfacing Mask is what we refer to as The Nectar of the Gods, and she’s going to be beyond delighted to try out their other best-sellers (the Hydrating Floral Mask, Purifying Mask and Clarifying Mask) in this Multi-Masking Set. Valued at $304, it’s priced at $245 — and right now, you can get 25% off orders over $100 with the code MOTHERSDAY. Buy It! Multi-Masking Set, $245; tataharperskincare.com For the Mom Who Likes to Experiment in the KitchenDiane J. Cho, Features Editor: I must admit, I’m so tired of cooking and I’m sure my mom is too. I wanted to add some fun back into her routine by gifting her this amazing smart cooker. It’s designed to be pretty intuitive for moms out there who might not be the most tech savvy, and with cooking options like pressure cook, steam, sear/sauté and ferment, she’ll have a lot of fun experimenting with all new recipes. Buy It! CHEF iQ Smart Cooker, $200; chefiq.comFor the Mom Worth ToastingMary Honkus, Food Editorial Assistant:I don’t have the opportunity to go home often, but when I do the first thing my mom and I do together is pop open a bottle of rosé. This year I’ll be surprising my mom with a bottle of Yes Way Rosé.This crisp, classic French-style wine is full of strawberry and citrus notes without being overly sweet, and is my go-to choice once the weather starts to warm up. While we can’t enjoy the springtime weather on the patio of her favorite brasserie, we can pretend to be there while sipping this wine together on her porch. Buy It! Yes Way Rosé, $13.99; drizzly.comFor the Mom Who's Still Using Pots From Her College DaysSophie Dodd, Editorial Assistant: One way my family and I have been staying in touch while social distancing is by sharing photos of all the food we’ve been making. It turns out my mom’s pots and pans haven’t gotten an upgrade in years, so this trendy and streamlined set from Great Jones is going to give her kitchen a long-overdue facelift. The set includes their best-selling dutch oven (The Duchess), a baking sheet, and a pot/pan for just about everything you could ever think of cooking. Buy It! Great Jones Family Style Set, $395; greatjones.com For the Mom Who Is Glued to the ScreenSophie Dodd, Editorial Assistant: Not only does this ultra-hydrating cream feel like a luxurious way to feed your skin — it also protects against blue light, which my mom (and pretty much everyone I know) is soaking up far too much of while we’re all glued to our screens at home for the time being. It also helps to enhance your youthful glow, so it's a double-win. Buy It! AHAVA Dead Sea Osmoter Concentrate Supreme Hydration Cream, $75; ahava.comFor the Mom Who Loves to RelaxAndrea Wurzburger, Features Writer: The question I had to ask myself this Mother's Day was: What do I buy my newly retired mom who is all about serious relaxation lately? The Comfy. She might laugh at you at first for buying her a very large hoodie made out of blanket material, but she won’t be laughing long. These hoodies live up to their name and she’ll be sitting on the couch, sipping some wine in her new favorite accessory in no time. I know that because I 100% “tried my mom’s on” before wrapping it for her. Buy It! The Comfy, $39.99 $39.99For the Mom Who Needs Form & FunctionAlex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: Stars including Khloé Kardashian and Joanna Gaines love products carried by this über-chic Scandinavian-inspired baby boutique, which is why I know the moms-to-be in my life will go crazy for this sleek Jem and Bea diaper bag (that doesn’t look like a diaper bag at all). Yes, we’re celebrating her on Mother’s Day, but we’re also celebrating the stylish woman she’s always been … even if her cute clothes now are covered in spit-up. Buy It! Jem and Bea “Jamie” bag, $184.95; scandiborn.com For the Mom Who Needs a NapMackenzie Schmidt, Home + Travel Editor: Sometimes the best gift is something mom should buy for herself but never will. Upgrading her basics (bedding, towels, plain white dishes) she’s had for years — or decades — can feel incredibly luxurious. These super-soft sheets are made of bamboo and Egyptian cotton, they’re breathable, earth-friendly and even wrinkle resistant. Buy It! Core Sheet Set (2 pillowcases, one fitted, one flat sheet), $149; https://www.sweavebedding.com/For the Mom Who Loves Skincare ToolsSophie Dodd, Editorial Assistant: Jillian Dempsey’s famous Gold Sculpting Bar is beloved by her celebrity clients as well as moms everywhere for its magic-wand-like powers. The 24-karat-gold vibrating t-bar is the professional makeup artist’s secret weapon for instantly sculpting and contouring skin: the vibrations and sweeping movements mimic the effects of a facial massage, stimulating muscles to release tension and define the cheekbones or jawline. Buy It! Gold Sculpting Bar, $195; jilliandempsey.comFor the Mom Who Needs Her Bi-Weekly BlowoutSophie Dodd, Editorial Assistant: Everyone’s hair is going to need a little TLC post-quarantine, and Drybar is here to help. The nationwide chain is offering Blowout Bundle Packs for Mother’s Day, with 2 blowouts for $85 (valued at $100) and 4 blowouts for $160 (valued at $200). Whether mom is someone who tends to get her hair done often or only visits the salon for a special occasion, this is a perfect gift — you’ll be supporting her self-care ritual (once it's safe to go back to salons) and your local Drybar stylists as well. Buy It! Drybar Gift Card, 2 for $85 or 4 for $160; drybar.comFor the Mom with Too Many Flowers and Nowhere to Put ThemSophie Dodd, Editorial Assistant: Sending flowers is an easy way to remind the maternal figures in your life that you're thinking of them on Mother's Day — and this year, I figure it’s also time to give them a classic white vase to put them in. This West Elm collection (sold individually) feels clean, timeless, and perfectly priced. Buy It! Pure White Ceramic Vases, $9.60 - $199.20; westelm.com For the Mom Who Loves a Clean HouseDiane J. Cho, Features Editor: Now more than ever, I want to make sure my mom is outfitted with the best products to keep her healthy. This year, I’m gifting her an air purifier to help circulate cleaner air in her N.Y.C. apartment. This particular model reduces up to 99.9 percent of certain viruses, bacteria and mold spores, which will come in handy with spring allergies. The sleek design and quiet operation are added bonuses as she stays at home. Buy It! Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier For Large Rooms (HPA200), $199.99; honeywellpluggedin.comFor the Mom in Need of a Spa DaySophie Dodd, Editorial Assistant: With spas closed for the time being, I’m treating my mom to an at-home facial that she can do herself with this beautifully packaged Tammy Fender double-mask kit. The set includes a detailed how-to guide for maximizing your self-care experience as well as their Cleansing Milk, Bulgarian Rose Water, Quintessential Serum, Epi-Peel Mask, Restorative Radiance Mask and Bulgarian Lavender Body Oil. As a bonus, they’re offering free shipping and two deluxe-sized samples on all orders over $85. Buy It! Tammy FenderRestorative At-Home Facial Treatment Kit, $185; tammyfender.com