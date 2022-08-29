The Best Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs

  • <p>For her first appearance as 2022's Video Vanguard recipient, <a href="https://people.com/music/2022-vmas-nicki-minaj-receives-video-vanguard-award/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her hits" class="link ">Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her hits</a> from throughout the years. </p> <p>As she accepted the annual achievement award, the rapper thanked musical greats who led the way, like fellow Vanguard winners Kanye West, Rihanna and Madonna.</p>
    1/12

    Nicki's Moment for Life

    For her first appearance as 2022's Video Vanguard recipient, Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her hits from throughout the years.

    As she accepted the annual achievement award, the rapper thanked musical greats who led the way, like fellow Vanguard winners Kanye West, Rihanna and Madonna.

  • <p>Jack Harlow <a href="https://people.com/music/vmas-2022-jack-harlow-brings-out-fergie-for-first-class-glamorous-medley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:launched the night" class="link ">launched the night</a> with a surprise guest. During his performance of "First Class," this year's co-emcee shared the stage with Fergie, whose song "Glamorous" is heavily sampled in Harlow's hit. </p>
    2/12

    A Glamorous Guest

    Jack Harlow launched the night with a surprise guest. During his performance of "First Class," this year's co-emcee shared the stage with Fergie, whose song "Glamorous" is heavily sampled in Harlow's hit.

  • <p>Johnny Depp <a href="https://people.com/music/vmas-2022-johnny-depp-makes-surprise-appearance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:showed up briefly" class="link ">showed up briefly</a> throughout the awards show, virtually flashing into the face of a moonperson floating above the stage to deliver one-liners. "And you know what? I needed the work," the actor joked in his initial appearance.</p>
    3/12

    Cosmic Cameo

    Johnny Depp showed up briefly throughout the awards show, virtually flashing into the face of a moonperson floating above the stage to deliver one-liners. "And you know what? I needed the work," the actor joked in his initial appearance.

  • <p>2002 VMAs host Jimmy Fallon presented the fan-voted album of the year award to winner Harry Styles, who accepted the moonperson for <em>Harry's House</em> virtually. </p>
    4/12

    Twenty Years Later

    2002 VMAs host Jimmy Fallon presented the fan-voted album of the year award to winner Harry Styles, who accepted the moonperson for Harry's House virtually.

  • <p>Taylor Swift <a href="https://people.com/music/taylor-swift-at-the-mtv-vmas-2022-pictures/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blessed the VMAs red carpet" class="link ">blessed the VMAs red carpet</a> for the first time since 2019. Shining like a "mirrorball" in a crystal Oscar de la Renta gown, she sparkled throughout the night. </p> <p><a href="https://people.com/style/vmas-2022-taylor-swift-wears-oscar-de-la-renta-crystal-mini-dress-red-lip/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wearing her classic red-lip smile" class="link ">Wearing her classic red-lip smile</a>, the singer excitedly accepted the best long-form video award for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." Then she rapped in sync with host Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Bass."</p> <p>Later in the night she returned to accept the award for video of the year, and shared some big news — <a href="https://people.com/music/taylor-swift-midnights-album-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a new album," class="link ">a new album, </a><em>Midnights, </em>is coming Oct. 21. </p>
    5/12

    A Swift Return

    Taylor Swift blessed the VMAs red carpet for the first time since 2019. Shining like a "mirrorball" in a crystal Oscar de la Renta gown, she sparkled throughout the night.

    Wearing her classic red-lip smile, the singer excitedly accepted the best long-form video award for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." Then she rapped in sync with host Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Bass."

    Later in the night she returned to accept the award for video of the year, and shared some big news — a new album, Midnights, is coming Oct. 21.

  • <p>Eminem and Snoop Dogg joined forces for a collaboration too big and bright for the physical stage. The two first appeared seated on a sofa, Snoop nursing an enormous joint and Eminem gawking at the size.</p> <p>Then, the rappers morphed into Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT avatars and were transported into the metaverse for a psychedelic performance of "From the D 2 the LBC."</p>
    6/12

    MTV 2 the Metaverse

    Eminem and Snoop Dogg joined forces for a collaboration too big and bright for the physical stage. The two first appeared seated on a sofa, Snoop nursing an enormous joint and Eminem gawking at the size.

    Then, the rappers morphed into Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT avatars and were transported into the metaverse for a psychedelic performance of "From the D 2 the LBC."

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/music/red-hot-chili-peppers-vmas-2022-icon-award-taylor-hawkins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Red Hot Chili Peppers accepted the Global Icon Award" class="link ">The Red Hot Chili Peppers accepted the Global Icon Award</a> with a smashing performance of their classic "Can't Stop" and their recent hit "Black Summer" (which later earned them the best rock video award).</p> <p>While accepting the honor alongside his bandmates Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and John Frusciante, bassist Flea expressed effusive appreciation for his loved ones and also for "cockroaches and dirt and trees and every human being."</p>
    7/12

    Worldwide Winners

    The Red Hot Chili Peppers accepted the Global Icon Award with a smashing performance of their classic "Can't Stop" and their recent hit "Black Summer" (which later earned them the best rock video award).

    While accepting the honor alongside his bandmates Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and John Frusciante, bassist Flea expressed effusive appreciation for his loved ones and also for "cockroaches and dirt and trees and every human being."

  • <p>With Nicki Minaj as 2022's co-emcee, performer and Video Vanguard recipient, a reference to <a href="https://people.com/tv/vmas-2015-behind-miley-cyrus-and-nicki-minajs-onstage-tiff/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her iconic 2015 VMAs callout of Miley Cyrus" class="link ">her iconic 2015 VMAs callout of Miley Cyrus</a> was inevitable. </p> <p>And who better than Lizzo to remind us of the moment? While accepting the video for good award, Lizzo addressed the "b-----s that got something to say about me in the press!" But the "About Damn Time" singer rose above her haters with the grace and good humor that her fans have come to expect.</p>
    8/12

    Lizzo, What's Good?

    With Nicki Minaj as 2022's co-emcee, performer and Video Vanguard recipient, a reference to her iconic 2015 VMAs callout of Miley Cyrus was inevitable.

    And who better than Lizzo to remind us of the moment? While accepting the video for good award, Lizzo addressed the "b-----s that got something to say about me in the press!" But the "About Damn Time" singer rose above her haters with the grace and good humor that her fans have come to expect.

  • <p>Anitta made history at this year's VMAs as she became the first Brazilian to ever win a Moon Person. She accepted the prize for best Latin video just after giving a showstopping performance of her songs "Vai Malandra" and "Envolver," the VMA-winning track off her album, <i>Versions of Me</i>.</p> <p>"Tonight I performed a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime," the first-time VMA nominee and winner shared. "For whoever was born there ... we never would think this was possible."</p>
    9/12

    Representing Brazil

    Anitta made history at this year's VMAs as she became the first Brazilian to ever win a Moon Person. She accepted the prize for best Latin video just after giving a showstopping performance of her songs "Vai Malandra" and "Envolver," the VMA-winning track off her album, Versions of Me.

    "Tonight I performed a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime," the first-time VMA nominee and winner shared. "For whoever was born there ... we never would think this was possible."

  • <p>After winning the VMA for artist of the year, MTV aired <a href="https://people.com/music/2022-vmas-bad-bunny-kisses-backup-dancer-during-performance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bad Bunny's performance" class="link ">Bad Bunny's performance</a> of his hit "Tití Me Preguntó" from his tour stop at Yankee Stadium. Immediately after concluding the number, the Puerto Rican star was presented with the Moon Person, making history as the first non-English language act to win in the category.</p>
    10/12

    A Stadium Away

    After winning the VMA for artist of the year, MTV aired Bad Bunny's performance of his hit "Tití Me Preguntó" from his tour stop at Yankee Stadium. Immediately after concluding the number, the Puerto Rican star was presented with the Moon Person, making history as the first non-English language act to win in the category.

  • <p>Billy Eichner used his VMAs stage time to promote his new movie <em>Bros</em>, the first gay rom-com from a major studio, and also to advocate for the representation films like these bring about. Eichner name-checked Clarence Thomas and "all the homophobes on the Supreme Court" whose views aim to "drag us back into the last century."</p>
    11/12

    An On-Stage Statement

    Billy Eichner used his VMAs stage time to promote his new movie Bros, the first gay rom-com from a major studio, and also to advocate for the representation films like these bring about. Eichner name-checked Clarence Thomas and "all the homophobes on the Supreme Court" whose views aim to "drag us back into the last century."

  • <p>This year's best new artist winner, <a href="https://people.com/music/dove-cameron-dedicates-best-new-artist-award-to-queer-kids-2022-vmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dove Cameron" class="link ">Dove Cameron</a>, made sure to honor her fans in her acceptance speech, dedicating her victory to "all of the queer kids out there who don't feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are." </p>
    12/12

    Dove's Dedication

    This year's best new artist winner, Dove Cameron, made sure to honor her fans in her acceptance speech, dedicating her victory to "all of the queer kids out there who don't feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are."

<p>For her first appearance as 2022's Video Vanguard recipient, <a href="https://people.com/music/2022-vmas-nicki-minaj-receives-video-vanguard-award/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her hits" class="link ">Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her hits</a> from throughout the years. </p> <p>As she accepted the annual achievement award, the rapper thanked musical greats who led the way, like fellow Vanguard winners Kanye West, Rihanna and Madonna.</p>
<p>Jack Harlow <a href="https://people.com/music/vmas-2022-jack-harlow-brings-out-fergie-for-first-class-glamorous-medley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:launched the night" class="link ">launched the night</a> with a surprise guest. During his performance of "First Class," this year's co-emcee shared the stage with Fergie, whose song "Glamorous" is heavily sampled in Harlow's hit. </p>
<p>Johnny Depp <a href="https://people.com/music/vmas-2022-johnny-depp-makes-surprise-appearance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:showed up briefly" class="link ">showed up briefly</a> throughout the awards show, virtually flashing into the face of a moonperson floating above the stage to deliver one-liners. "And you know what? I needed the work," the actor joked in his initial appearance.</p>
<p>2002 VMAs host Jimmy Fallon presented the fan-voted album of the year award to winner Harry Styles, who accepted the moonperson for <em>Harry's House</em> virtually. </p>
<p>Taylor Swift <a href="https://people.com/music/taylor-swift-at-the-mtv-vmas-2022-pictures/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blessed the VMAs red carpet" class="link ">blessed the VMAs red carpet</a> for the first time since 2019. Shining like a "mirrorball" in a crystal Oscar de la Renta gown, she sparkled throughout the night. </p> <p><a href="https://people.com/style/vmas-2022-taylor-swift-wears-oscar-de-la-renta-crystal-mini-dress-red-lip/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wearing her classic red-lip smile" class="link ">Wearing her classic red-lip smile</a>, the singer excitedly accepted the best long-form video award for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." Then she rapped in sync with host Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Bass."</p> <p>Later in the night she returned to accept the award for video of the year, and shared some big news — <a href="https://people.com/music/taylor-swift-midnights-album-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a new album," class="link ">a new album, </a><em>Midnights, </em>is coming Oct. 21. </p>
<p>Eminem and Snoop Dogg joined forces for a collaboration too big and bright for the physical stage. The two first appeared seated on a sofa, Snoop nursing an enormous joint and Eminem gawking at the size.</p> <p>Then, the rappers morphed into Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT avatars and were transported into the metaverse for a psychedelic performance of "From the D 2 the LBC."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/music/red-hot-chili-peppers-vmas-2022-icon-award-taylor-hawkins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Red Hot Chili Peppers accepted the Global Icon Award" class="link ">The Red Hot Chili Peppers accepted the Global Icon Award</a> with a smashing performance of their classic "Can't Stop" and their recent hit "Black Summer" (which later earned them the best rock video award).</p> <p>While accepting the honor alongside his bandmates Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and John Frusciante, bassist Flea expressed effusive appreciation for his loved ones and also for "cockroaches and dirt and trees and every human being."</p>
<p>With Nicki Minaj as 2022's co-emcee, performer and Video Vanguard recipient, a reference to <a href="https://people.com/tv/vmas-2015-behind-miley-cyrus-and-nicki-minajs-onstage-tiff/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her iconic 2015 VMAs callout of Miley Cyrus" class="link ">her iconic 2015 VMAs callout of Miley Cyrus</a> was inevitable. </p> <p>And who better than Lizzo to remind us of the moment? While accepting the video for good award, Lizzo addressed the "b-----s that got something to say about me in the press!" But the "About Damn Time" singer rose above her haters with the grace and good humor that her fans have come to expect.</p>
<p>Anitta made history at this year's VMAs as she became the first Brazilian to ever win a Moon Person. She accepted the prize for best Latin video just after giving a showstopping performance of her songs "Vai Malandra" and "Envolver," the VMA-winning track off her album, <i>Versions of Me</i>.</p> <p>"Tonight I performed a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime," the first-time VMA nominee and winner shared. "For whoever was born there ... we never would think this was possible."</p>
<p>After winning the VMA for artist of the year, MTV aired <a href="https://people.com/music/2022-vmas-bad-bunny-kisses-backup-dancer-during-performance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bad Bunny's performance" class="link ">Bad Bunny's performance</a> of his hit "Tití Me Preguntó" from his tour stop at Yankee Stadium. Immediately after concluding the number, the Puerto Rican star was presented with the Moon Person, making history as the first non-English language act to win in the category.</p>
<p>Billy Eichner used his VMAs stage time to promote his new movie <em>Bros</em>, the first gay rom-com from a major studio, and also to advocate for the representation films like these bring about. Eichner name-checked Clarence Thomas and "all the homophobes on the Supreme Court" whose views aim to "drag us back into the last century."</p>
<p>This year's best new artist winner, <a href="https://people.com/music/dove-cameron-dedicates-best-new-artist-award-to-queer-kids-2022-vmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dove Cameron" class="link ">Dove Cameron</a>, made sure to honor her fans in her acceptance speech, dedicating her victory to "all of the queer kids out there who don't feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are." </p>
Zoey Lyttle

Nicki's win! Taylor's return! See the most memorable moments of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol