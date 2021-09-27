The best moments of the 2021 Tony Awards

  • <p>Broadway's back! As New York's theater industry returns from more than a year-long shutdown, the <a href="https://ew.com/awards/tony-awards/tony-awards-2021-winners-list/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:74th Tony Awards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">74th Tony Awards</a> were finally given out, celebrating the best of Broadway's truncated 2019-2020 season. The two-part event — split between the Tonys ceremony itself on Paramount+ and a concert special on CBS — featured plenty of joyous moments celebrating live theater's return, somber reflections on the many lives lost to COVID, and galvanizing moments calling for change. Here are the highlights from Broadway's biggest night.</p>
  • <p>One of the ceremony's most memorable and touching moments came early when <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/moulin-rouge-the-musical/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Moulin Rouge! The Musical" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Moulin Rouge! The Musical</em></a> star <a href="https://ew.com/awards/tony-awards/danny-burstein-tony-awards-win-moulin-rouge/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Danny Burstein" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Danny Burstein</a> won his first Tony Award after seven nominations. Burstein, who won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Harold Zidler, thanked everyone for their support during <a href="https://ew.com/theater/danny-burstein-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his battle with COVID" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">his battle with COVID</a> and after the loss of his wife, Rebecca Luker, who <a href="https://ew.com/theater/danny-burstein-rebecca-luker-tribute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died in December" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">died in December</a> due to complications of ALS. "You all showed up for us. You were there for us; whether you just sent a note or sent your love or sent bagels, it meant the world to us," he said. "And it's something I'll never forget. I love being an actor on Broadway."</p>
  • <p>In another early touching moment, <em>The Inheritance</em> star <a href="https://ew.com/tag/lois-smith/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lois Smith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lois Smith</a> proved you're never too old to win your first Tony, becoming <a href="https://ew.com/syndication/2021-tony-awards-lois-smith-oldest-person-win-for-acting/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the oldest person to win an acting trophy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the oldest person to win an acting trophy</a> at 90. "I love the processes of the live theater," Smith said, adding, "There's a famous two-word message from <em>Howards End</em>" — on which <em>The Inheritance</em> is based — "which is so apt, I think, tonight for all of us who are here celebrating the importance, the functions, of live theater: 'Only connect.'" Clearly, she did.</p>
  • <p>Almost 40 years after winning Best Actress in a Musical for her turn as Effie in <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/dreamgirls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dreamgirls" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Dreamgirls</em></a>, <a href="https://ew.com/tag/jennifer-holliday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Holliday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jennifer Holliday</a> returned to the Tony Awards stage to perform her character's signature number — and brought the house down once again. Holliday's powerhouse, full-bodied performance had the audience members on their feet before the song even ended, where they stayed until she brought it home. Talk about a reprise for the ages.</p>
  • <p>Despite being the only nominee for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, it wasn't completely guaranteed that <a href="https://ew.com/tag/aaron-tveit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aaron Tveit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aaron Tveit</a> would <a href="https://ew.com/awards/tony-awards/aaron-tveit-wins-tony-moulin-rogue/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:take home his first Tony" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">take home his first Tony</a>, due to an arcane rule requiring him to receive at least 60 percent of the votes to win. The actor became visibly emotional during his acceptance speech, thanking "a group of people who, many years ago, took a chance on me" — the creative team of the musical <em>Catch Me If You Can</em>, including the late playwright Terrence McNally, who <a href="https://ew.com/theater/terrence-mcnally-playwright-dies-coronavirus-complications/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died of complications from COVID-19" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">died of complications from COVID-19</a> last year. "We are so privileged to do this," Tveit said, holding back tears. "Let us continue to strive to tell the stories that represent the many, and not the few."</p>
  • <p>Calls for social and racial justice were invoked throughout this year's ceremony, including when <em>Tina</em> star Daniel J. Watts took the stage for a spoken-word performance in tribute to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which received a special Tony Award for its work combating systemic racism. After a tap dance alongside dancer Jared Grimes, Watts performed a poem calling on viewers to step up and help fight injustice. "There's nothing wrong with silence, until there is," Watts intoned, later adding, "What does your silence sound like? / Does it want our songs of freedom for free?" It was a reminder of the turbulent year this country has faced, and the substantial progress still left to make.</p>
  • <p>On that note: <em>A Soldier's Play</em> director <a href="https://ew.com/tag/kenny-leon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kenny Leon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kenny Leon</a> used his Best Revival of a Play acceptance speech to honor victims of police brutality — "Breonna Taylor, Breonna Taylor, Breonna Taylor; George Floyd, George Floyd," Leon began. "We will never, ever forget you," he added, also including <a href="https://ew.com/tag/kobe-bryant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kobe Bryant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kobe Bryant</a> and his daughter Gianna, who died in the same helicopter crash last year, in the memorial. "All lives are precious," Leon continued. Like several other winners, he also called for greater representation in theater, saying, "No dis to Shakespeare, no dis to Ibsen, to Chekhov, to Shaw; they're all at the table. But the table got to be bigger." In a night filled with above-average speeches, Leon's was quite possibly the high point.</p>
  • <p>The annual In Memoriam segment was especially poignant this year in light of the many lives lost to the pandemic, and the Tonys honored those lives with a medley of some of Broadway's most emotional tunes. That medley included an instrumental rendition of "Try to Remember," <a href="https://ew.com/tag/brian-stokes-mitchell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brian Stokes Mitchell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brian Stokes Mitchell</a> performing his soaring take on "The Impossible Dream" from <em>Man of La Mancha</em>, and <a href="https://ew.com/tag/norm-lewis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Norm Lewis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Norm Lewis</a> and <a href="https://ew.com/tag/kelli-ohara/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kelli O'Hara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kelli O'Hara</a> joining voices on <em>West Side Story</em>'s heart-rending "Somewhere." The performance concluded with a curtain dropping displaying many more names of those who passed, a potent reminder of what we've lost over the last year and a half.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://ew.com/theater/2019/10/17/adrienne-warren-tina-turner-broadway/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adrienne Warren" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adrienne Warren</a> proved that she earned that Best Actress in a Musical trophy with an ecstatic medley from <a href="https://ew.com/theater-reviews/2019/11/07/tina-the-tina-turner-musical-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</em></a>, centered around her performance as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Beginning with the power ballad "We Don't Need Another Hero" (a.k.a. the love theme from <em>Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome</em>) and soaring through rollicking renditions of "Simply the Best" and "Proud Mary," Warren and the <em>Tina</em> ensemble surely built plenty of buzz for the musical's reopening next month.</p>
  • <p>Married Broadway stars <a href="https://ew.com/tag/leslie-odom-jr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leslie Odom Jr." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Leslie Odom Jr.</a> (who hosted the second half of the ceremony) and Nicolette Robinson turned up the heat late in the show with a sweet and smoldering duet on "You Matter to Me" from <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/waitress-broadway/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Waitress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Waitress</em></a>. (Robinson played the lead role of Jenna on Broadway in 2018.) Coming after a duet between Odom and <a href="https://ew.com/tag/josh-groban/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Josh Groban" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Josh Groban</a>, it was proof, once again, that the erstwhile <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/hamilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hamilton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Hamilton</em></a> star is one of our finest crooners, and that he and Robinson are a true Broadway power couple. <em>And</em> it functioned as a perfect lead-in to...</p>
  • <p>The show closed (well, almost) with three emotionally charged duets reuniting past Broadway costars, starting with <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/wicked/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wicked" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Wicked</em></a>'s <a href="https://ew.com/tag/idina-menzel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Idina Menzel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Idina Menzel</a> and <a href="https://ew.com/tag/kristin-chenoweth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kristin Chenoweth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kristin Chenoweth</a>, who performed the blockbuster musical's touching farewell tune "For Good." They were followed by original <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/rent/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rent" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Rent</em></a> stars Adam Pascal and <a href="https://ew.com/tag/anthony-rapp/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthony Rapp" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthony Rapp</a>, who sang "What You Own"; and <a href="https://ew.com/tag/brian-stokes-mitchell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brian Stokes Mitchell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brian Stokes Mitchell</a> and ceremony co-host <a href="https://ew.com/tag/audra-mcdonald/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Audra McDonald" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Audra McDonald</a>, who performed <em>Ragtime</em>'s powerful number "Wheels of a Dream." No dis to Freestyle Love Supreme, who <em>actually</em> closed out the show with a rap number recapping the ceremony, but this was the perfect way to end a night celebrating the return of Broadway.</p>
Tyler Aquilina

